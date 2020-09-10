BREAKING* Weekend League Returns in Madden 21 Ultimate Team

For players up to the challenge, this returning way to play MUT can earn you big rewards each weekend!

Madden 21 is bringing back one of the most exciting ways to play Madden Ultimate Team, the Weekend League.

Weekend League will require players to qualify, but once you’re in, you’ll have 25 games over the weekend to win as many as possible.

Depending on the number of wins you get in the Weekend League across these 25 games, you’ll earn some awesome rewards including coins, trophies, packs, and player choices.

On top of rewards for each weekend, there will be an overall monthly reward. This means getting your games done every weekend is important!

You’ll be able to hop into Madden 21 Weekend League starting Thursday, 10 September.

