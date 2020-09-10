[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Madden

*BREAKING* Weekend League Returns in Madden 21 Ultimate Team

For players up to the challenge, this returning way to play MUT can earn you big rewards each weekend!

by Brandon Ridgely Sep 10, 2020
Madden 21 Weekend League

Madden 21 is bringing back one of the most exciting ways to play Madden Ultimate Team, the Weekend League.

Madden 21 Ultimate Kickoff Heroes Todd Gurley II 1 1
IN WITH THE NEW: Madden Ultimate Team is receiving tons of new content in Madden 21

Weekend League will require players to qualify, but once you’re in, you’ll have 25 games over the weekend to win as many as possible.

Depending on the number of wins you get in the Weekend League across these 25 games, you’ll earn some awesome rewards including coins, trophies, packs, and player choices.

On top of rewards for each weekend, there will be an overall monthly reward. This means getting your games done every weekend is important!

You’ll be able to hop into Madden 21 Weekend League starting Thursday, 10 September.

