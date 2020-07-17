Madden 21 Ratings: Best Cornerbacks REVEALED – Stephen Gilmore, Jalen Ramsey, Richard Sherman, Jaire Alexander, & more

These corners can put pressure on even the best WRs and QBs, and are lurking for the next big interception

EA is on a tear releasing plenty of Madden 21 ratings this ratings season.

Today’s reveals were the best cornerbacks and the best safeties.

Let’s go over the best cornerbacks in Madden 21.

Stephen Gilmore – 99 OVR

Team: New England Patriots

Stephen Gilmore is another addition to the 99 Club, and he’s certainly earned it.

RUN WILSON RUN: If Gilmore is lurking, it’s best to avoid throwing in the same ZIP code

The lockdown cornerback will have 99 Man Coverage, and 98 Play Recognition, which will make him a lethal threat on every play.

Jalen Ramsey – 94 OVR

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Jalen Ramsey is a huge defensive presence for the Rams.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Jalen Ramsey is already at the top level, and he’s got years to develop more

At just 25-years-old he has an entire NFL career ahead of him to get even better.

Ramsey enters Madden 21 with 94 Man Coverage, and 91 Play Recognition.

Richard Sherman – 92 OVR

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Richard Sherman is a legend with more Pro Bowl appearances than some players on this list have played NFL seasons.

LEGENDARY: Richard Sherman has the most storied career on the list

While he had some struggles last year, he’s still at the top level of cornerback play in a field of younger upstarts.

In Madden 21 Richard Sherman will have 90 Man Coverage and 99 Play Recognition.

Jaire Alexander – 90 OVR

Team: Green Bay Packers

Jaire Alexander is the youngest player on this list, now entering his third NFL season at just 23-years-old.

NOT QUITE: Jaire Alexander may not quite be up to his MUT standard in Madden 21, but he’s rated quite highly

But don’t let his age fool you, he’s a dangerous presence QBs should keep an eye on.

In Madden 21 Jaire Alexander will have 93 Man Coverage.

Tre’Davious White – 90 OVR

Team: Buffalo Bills

Tre’Davious White is another young star in the cornerback spot, helping rally the Buffalo Bills to a successful 2019.

BE CAREFUL: Even Tom Brady will have to watch out for Tre’Davious White in the corner spot

It’s a surprise that his rating is so low, but there’s still time to fix it up after the 2020 season begins.

In Madden 21 Tre’Davious White has 91 Man Coverage, 88 Play Recognition – which don’t seem to match his whopping 6 interceptions last year at just 25-years-old.

Madden 21 ratings reveals

You can read over the full list posted on the EA Madden Twitter account.

A CONTROVERSIAL LIST: Several of these Madden 21 ratings can be argued – and some seem flat out incorrect

