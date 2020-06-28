Madden 21 Ratings: New York Giants prediction – Barkley, Engram & more

There’s some exciting young talent in the blue half of the Big Apple. Who will feature in Madden 21?

Madden 21 has been confirmed with a release date of 25 August. And that means Madden 21 ratings are going to be out soon.

Now with the release date official and confirmed new features, it looks like EA is looking to make strides with the latest release of its iconic NFL franchise.

EA Play is in the rearview mirror and has left Madden 21 fans wanting more.

EA held a developer stream with great insight into new gameplay, also the trailer gave us a look at some new features and confirmed a lot of details.

Team Rating (78 OVR)

The Giants started life in Madden 20 as the 2nd worst team of the lot. They had a pretty shocking 72 on defense and 75 on offense. Their offseason moves have looked to address this and there should be a small bump in ratings;

Offense – 77 OVR

Defense – 78 OVR

Saquon Barkley (HB, 90 OVR)

The 2nd overall pick in 2018, Barkley represents the new generation of players at the New York Giants and is their future.

HURDLE: Make the most of the new stick skills in Madden 21

He missed 3 games last season, but still put up another 1,000+ rushing yard season with 8 total TDs. He is coming into his prime and is one of the most dangerous rushers in the NFL.

Evan Engram (TE, 89 OVR)

Another young 1st rounder, Engram is yet to make the impact everyone expects.

On first look, his average of around 550 receiving yards and 4 TDs per season in the league looks like that of a backup. But when you realise he is also averaging starting 7 games a season – it suddenly becomes impressive.

This is a contract year, if he can stay healthy he will ball out.

Kevin Zeitler (RG, 85 OVR)

A trusty veteran, Zeitler joined the Giants as part of the blockbuster Odell Beckham Jnr trade with the Browns.

He isn’t an elite level guard but he’s very good, and he will be vital to keeping Daniel Jones upright and clearing running lanes for Saquon Barkley.

Golden Tate III (WR, 82 OVR)

You can see there’s a steep drop off in the Giant’s talent, but Golden Tate III is still a very handy player.

SAFE HANDS: Golden Tate is a bit of experience on this young rebuilding team

He served some suspensions in the 2019 season but still managed to deliver nearly 700 receiving yards and 6 TDs in 10 starts. The Giants will need some veteran guidance on this young team.

Andrew Thomas (LT, 75 OVR)

Taken with the 4th overall pick in this year’s draft, there is a lot of expectations for Thomas.

The Giants OL is one of the worst groups in the league, but the trenches are a huge part of the game. The franchise will be hoping that Thomas will be their star LT for the next decade.

