Madden 21 Ratings: Best defensive ends (DE) in Franchise Mode – Aaron Donald, JJ Watt, & more
Pass rush and run defense are vital tools at the position, but only a handful can do both well.
The Madden 21 ratings have been revealed.
These are all the best defensive ends you can use in Franchise Mode this year!
How to choose the best defensive ends (DE) in Madden 21 Franchise Mode
In this article we are looking for the best defensive ends in Madden 21 to use in Franchise Mode and other non-Ultimate Team game modes.
Picking out the right DEs to sign and use can be tricky. With left end and right end to consider, you also have to know if they are more suited to 3-4 or 4-3 defenses.
Aaron Donald – 99 OVR
Position: RE
Team: Los Angeles Rams
The stud that is Aaron Donald tops this list. It’s his fourth year in a row as a member of the 99 Club in Madden.
The Rams DE has 99 strength with 82 speed and 90 acceleration to be a physical beast.
Donald also has a ridiculous 93 impact block, 99 power moves, 97 finesse moves, and 97 block shed. He truly is sensational.
JJ Watt – 98 OVR
Position: LE
Team: Houston Texans
Some may feel JJ Watt has been overrated, but there is no denying his talents.
Watt comes into Madden 21 with 97 strength and 98 tackling.
That gets partnered with a 94 impact block and 91 block shed to make him an elite run defender. He also has 95 power moves and 93 finesse moves. A terrifying combo.
Cameron Jordan – 96 OVR
Position: LE
Team: New Orleans Saints
Cameron Jordan is the #3 DE in Madden 21.
With 93 strength and 78 speed he is well balanced to play inside or outside. He also has a terrific 92 impact block with 97 power moves and 85 finesse moves.
Calais Campbell – 95 OVR
Position: RE
Team: Baltimore Ravens
The veteran Calais Campbell is next up at 95 OVR.
The massive DE has 92 strength but lacks athleticism with just 72 speed.
Campbell has 89 impact block along with 94 block shed, 92 finesse moves, and 90 power moves.
Myles Garrett – 93 OVR
Position: RE
Team: Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett is a physical monster. With 96 strength and 85 speed his can dominate any blocker.
He has 87 impact block, a massive 96 power moves, and 88 finesse moves. All combined with 88 block shed he is a brilliant player.
Joey Bosa – 91 OVR
Position: LE
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Bosa won’t wow with his physical attributes, with 87 strength and 79 speed he isn’t awful, but his talents lie elsewhere.
He’s an elite pass rusher with 96 finesse moves, 88 power moves, and 72 block shed.
Cameron Heyward – 90 OVR
Position: RE
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
A classic 3-4 defensive end, Heyward has 94 strength to just 71 speed.
He’s a tough blocking assignment though, with 87 impact block, 92 power moves, and 87 block shed.
All the best defensive ends in Madden 21
|Player
|Team
|Position
|OVR
|Aaron Donald
|Los Angeles Rams
|RE
|99
|JJ Watt
|Houston Texans
|LE
|98
|Cameron Jordan
|New Orleans Saints
|LE
|96
|Calais Campbell
|Baltimore Ravens
|RE
|95
|Myles Garrett
|Cleveland Browns
|RE
|93
|Joey Bosa
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LE
|91
|Cameron Heyward
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|RE
|90
|Nick Bosa
|San Francisco 49ers
|RE
|89
|Danielle Hunter
|Minnesota Vikings
|LE
|89
|Demarcus Lawrence
|Dallas Cowboys
|LE
|89
|Melvin Ingram III
|Los Angeles Chargers
|RE
|88
|Akiem Hicks
|Chicago Bears
|LE
|88
|Brandon Graham
|Philadelphia Eagles
|LE
|87
|Stephon Tuitt
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|LE
|87
|Ndamukong Suh
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|RE
|86
|Trey Flowers
|Detroit Lions
|RE
|86
|Arik Armstead
|San Francisco 49ers
|LE
|86
|Justin Houston
|Indianapolis Colts
|RE
|85
|Dee Ford
|San Francisco 49ers
|LE
|85
|Jurrell Casey
|Denver Broncos
|RE
|84
|Ryan Kerrigan
|Free Agent
|LE
|84