20 Aug 2019

Madden 20: Will update force you to change offensive & defensive schemes?

The first major Madden 20 patch is here. What does it do to the gameplay you are used to?

Offensive Linemen are now X-Factor Superstars too

New Pass Block Double Team Pre Snap Mechanic

Playbook Changes

Nerfing the Stiff Arm, Fixing Fumbles

  • Edge Protector - Reduces edge pass rusher’s chance of successful rush move
  • Post Up - Improves blocker’s ability to hold double team blocks (both run & pass)
  • Run Block Elite - Holds blocks longer when run blocking 
  • Pass Block Elite - Holds blocks longer when pass blocking
  • Zone Blocker - Holds blocks longer on zone-blocked run plays
  • Power Blocker - Holds blocks longer on gap-blocked plays
  • Threat Detector - Detects/indicates extra blitzers on 3rd and 4th down plays 
  • All Day - Increases wait-timer between pass-rush move attempts by the defender when engaged on passing plays
  • Nasty Streak - Frequently impact blocks smaller defenders when blocking in space
  • Puller Elite - More effective at winning blocking engagements when pulling on run plays
  • Secure Protector - Significant reduction to pass rusher’s chance to use a quick shed move or edge rush on passing plays

There are a variety of playbook fixes and the addition of the Patriots Hoss-Juke concept plays to the Patriots playbook. This has been in and out of their offense for years, but was used in last years Super Bowl with great success. 

