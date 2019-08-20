Madden 20: Will update force you to change offensive & defensive schemes?

Offensive Linemen are now X-Factor Superstars too
- Edge Protector - Reduces edge pass rusher’s chance of successful rush move
- Post Up - Improves blocker’s ability to hold double team blocks (both run & pass)
- Run Block Elite - Holds blocks longer when run blocking
- Pass Block Elite - Holds blocks longer when pass blocking
- Zone Blocker - Holds blocks longer on zone-blocked run plays
- Power Blocker - Holds blocks longer on gap-blocked plays
- Threat Detector - Detects/indicates extra blitzers on 3rd and 4th down plays
- All Day - Increases wait-timer between pass-rush move attempts by the defender when engaged on passing plays
- Nasty Streak - Frequently impact blocks smaller defenders when blocking in space
- Puller Elite - More effective at winning blocking engagements when pulling on run plays
- Secure Protector - Significant reduction to pass rusher’s chance to use a quick shed move or edge rush on passing plays
New Pass Block Double Team Pre Snap Mechanic
Playbook Changes
There are a variety of playbook fixes and the addition of the Patriots Hoss-Juke concept plays to the Patriots playbook. This has been in and out of their offense for years, but was used in last years Super Bowl with great success.