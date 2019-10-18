Madden 20: Week 7 roster update big movers - Stephon Gilmore, Kyle Van Noy, Marcus Mariota

Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots (94 - 97 OVR)
Kyle Van Noy, New England Patriots (78 - 82 OVR)
Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers (73 - 77 OVR)
Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans (79 - 73 OVR)
Every big mover
|Player
|Position
|Team
|New OVR (Diff)
|Stephon Gilmore
|CB
|New England Patriots
|97 (+3)
|Malcolm Jenkins
|SS
|Philadelphia Eagles
|89 (-3)
|Preston Smith
|ROLB
|Green Bay Packers
|84 (+3)
|Kyle Van Noy
|LOLB
|New England Patriots
|82 (+4)
|Fred Warner
|MLB
|San Francisco 49ers
|77 (+4)
|Markus Golden
|LOLB
|New York Giants
|75 (+3)
|Jaron Brown
|WR
|Seattle Seahawks
|74 (+1)
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|Tennessee Titans
|73 (-6)
|Adam Butler
|DT
|New England Patriots
|72 (+2)
|Auden Tate
|WR
|Cincinnati Bengals
|71 (+1)
|Preston Williams
|WR
|Miami Dolphins
|69 (+2)
|Austin Corbett
|LG
|Los Angeles Rams
|68 (+3)
|Scotty Miller
|WR
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|68 (+2)
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|Green Bay Packers
|66 (+1)
|Kenny Young
|MLB
|Los Angeles Rams
|66 (-5)
|Jakob Johnson
|FB
|New England Patriots
|65 (+4)
|Malik Reed
|ROLB
|Denver Broncos
|65 (+2)
|Justin Hollins
|ROLB
|Denver Broncos
|64 (-2)
|Dennis Daley
|LG
|Carolina Panthers
|63 (+3)
|Rashod Hill
|RT
|Minnesota Vikings
|63 (+1)
|Austin Reiter
|C
|Kansas City Chiefs
|62 (+3)
|Justin Murray
|RT
|Arizona Cardinals
|59 (+5)
|Gunner Olszewski
|WR
|New England Patriots
|59 (+3)
|Brandon Knight
|RT
|Dallas Cowboys
|58 (+3)