18 Oct 2019

Madden 20: Week 7 roster update big movers - Stephon Gilmore, Kyle Van Noy, Marcus Mariota

Madden 20: Week 7 roster update big movers - Stephon Gilmore, Kyle Van Noy, Marcus Mariota

The new roster is live, but who has seen big increases and who has been dropped?

Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots (94 - 97 OVR)

Kyle Van Noy, New England Patriots (78 - 82 OVR)

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers (73 - 77 OVR)

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans (79 - 73 OVR)

Every big mover

Player Position Team New OVR (Diff)
Stephon GilmoreCBNew England Patriots97 (+3)
Malcolm JenkinsSSPhiladelphia Eagles89 (-3)
Preston SmithROLBGreen Bay Packers84 (+3)
Kyle Van NoyLOLBNew England Patriots82 (+4)
Fred WarnerMLBSan Francisco 49ers77 (+4)
Markus GoldenLOLBNew York Giants75 (+3)
Jaron BrownWRSeattle Seahawks74 (+1)
Marcus MariotaQBTennessee Titans73 (-6)
Adam ButlerDTNew England Patriots72 (+2)
Auden TateWRCincinnati Bengals71 (+1)
Preston WilliamsWRMiami Dolphins69 (+2)
Austin CorbettLGLos Angeles Rams68 (+3)
Scotty MillerWRTampa Bay Buccaneers68 (+2)
Allen LazardWRGreen Bay Packers66 (+1)
Kenny YoungMLBLos Angeles Rams66 (-5)
Jakob JohnsonFBNew England Patriots65 (+4)
Malik ReedROLBDenver Broncos65 (+2)
Justin HollinsROLBDenver Broncos64 (-2)
Dennis DaleyLGCarolina Panthers63 (+3)
Rashod HillRTMinnesota Vikings63 (+1)
Austin ReiterCKansas City Chiefs62 (+3)
Justin MurrayRTArizona Cardinals59 (+5)
Gunner OlszewskiWRNew England Patriots59 (+3)
Brandon KnightRTDallas Cowboys58 (+3)
