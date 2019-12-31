Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best Green Bay Packers cards to buy in MUT – Blake Martinez, Aaron Rodgers & more

One of the oldest and most historic franchises in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers only managed their first success in 1996 before following up in 2010.

This season they have quietly worked their way to an 11-3 record without getting much press doing it. It shows in this list with multiple Team of the Week cards.

To activate level 1 of the team chemistry for the Steelers you need five cards from the team. So which ones are the best to use?

Blake Martinez (93 OVR)

Program: Ultimate Kickoff

Position: MLB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 215,000 / PS4 – 206,000 / PC – Unknown

A young talented player on the Packers roster, Martinez was taken in the 4th round of the 2016 draft and has built a reputation as a solid tackler.

His run defense is strong with 96 pursuit and 93 tackling. 94 awareness and play recognition allow him to preempt where the play is going. 81 speed is a lot slower than you would want around the middle of the field and so you don’t want to be too reliant on pass coverage with him.

Donald Driver (93 OVR)

Program: Legends

Position: WR

Auction House Value: Xbox – 303,000 / PS4 – 299,000 / PC 998,000

A 3x Pro Bowler, Driver played his entire 13 year career with the Packers and won the Superbowl in 2010.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about Zero Chill

90 catching and 90 release are elite receiving stats as you would expect for Driver. His 89 short route, 90 medium route, and 91 deep route are also impressive.

Aaron Rodgers (92 OVR)

Program: TOTW

Position: QB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 300,000 / PS4 – 365,000 / PC Unknown

Aaron Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer, but he had a monster couple of performances in week seven and eight this season. Over 700 yards and eight TDs led to this card.

92 throw power and 93 short accuracy will help fit even the tightest of throws over the middle. 91 throw on run and 86 break sack also help Rodgers to be mobile in and around the pocket.

Adrian Amos Jr (92 OVR)

Program: Harvest

Position: SS

Auction House Value: Xbox – Unknown / PS4 – Unknown / PC – Unknown

Amos Jr has just made the move from the Packer’s big rivals, the Chicago Bears. He has already matched most of last year’s stats with two games still left to play.

READ MORE: Best bargain tight ends (TE) in MUT

93 awareness and play recognition is decent for a top safety, but it’s really the 90 Zone cover you want him for. 88 pursuit and 85 hit power will help rack up some tackles.

Kenny Clark (92 OVR)

Program: TOTW

Position: DT

Auction House Value: Xbox – 206,000 / PS4 – 202,000 / PC 193,000

Another current, young player on this list. Clark was drafted in the 1st round of 2016 and has racked up some quietly good sack and fumble numbers. This TOTW card is for wk14 and 15 where he had eight tackles and 3.5 sacks.

92 block shed and 85 power move pass rush helps get him to the QB. He has elite strength at 94. You would like to see more in the run defense game but 83 tackling is okay. He is also a bit slow at 69 speed.

Click “Next” for a full table of the best Packers players in MUT…