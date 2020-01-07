Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best Atlanta Falcons cards to buy in MUT – Michael Vick, Julio Jones, & more

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t been the most successful teams in the NFL. They have been to the Super Bowl twice but lost both times. The second of which will go down in history as the most shocking comeback in sports history.

That said, their recent history has been positive. Under Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, they have had more reason for optimism.

They finished the season 7-9 and were mocked by rivals, but they still have some very talented pieces and their fans will see this as an underperformance.

To activate level 1 of the team chemistry for the Falcons you need five cards from the team. So which ones are the best to use?

Michael Vick (96 OVR)

Program: Ghosts of Madden – Past

Position: QB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 435k / PS4 – 428k / PC – 422k

This card is an absolute game-changer, just like Vick was. His problems aside, Vick changed the style of the NFL and paved the way for more mobile QBs we see today like Lamar Jackson.

93 speed and 95 acceleration make Vick faster than most HBs. 96 Throw Power is impressive and 95 throw on the run makes him the definition of a dual-threat. 95 agility, 93 ball carrier vision and 92 juke make him a great rusher too.

Julio Jones (95 OVR)

Program: Ghosts of Madden – Present

Position: WR

Auction House Value: Xbox – 436k / PS4 – 444k / PC – 466k

Taken 6th overall in 2011, Jones has been a revelation for the Falcons. At 30 years old, he already has 18 NFL records including most consecutive seasons with 1,400 receiving yards.

READ MORE: The best New Orleans Saints cards to use in Madden Ultimate Team

95 short route, 94 medium route, and 91 deep routes are stupidly good route running stats. Combined with 94 release and 92 catching it makes Jones virtually uncoverable. 92 speed is more than generous and 96 jump is perfect for fighting for jump balls.

Jessie Tuggle (94 OVR)

Program: Legends

Position: MLB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 225k / PS4 – 231k / PC – 250k

This lifelong Falcon is one of their true legends. Going undrafted, injuries ironically gave Tuggle his chance but also ended his own career. Across the 90s decade, Tuggle set the record for most tackles with 1,293.

Tuggle is a run-stuffing machine with 94 tackling, 92 block shed, and 92 hit power. 69 zone cover isn’t terrible for a linebacker but 93 pursuit is going to close down any ball carrier.

Chris Lindstrom (93 OVR)

Program: Ghosts of Madden – Future

Position: RG

Auction House Value: Xbox – 179k / PS4 – 166k / PC – 161k

A rookie taken with the 14th pick this year, a lot is expected of Lindstrom. Due to injury, we have only seen him play 5 games this season but when he did it was promising.

READ MORE: The best San Francisco 49ers cards to use in Madden Ultimate Team

89 strength is OK but could be higher, but his 86 acceleration is very high which helps with extending plays such as sweeps. 96 lead block will also support blocking downfield.

Click NEXT to read more about the best Falcons players in MUT.