Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best Chicago Bears cards to buy in MUT – Brian Urlacher, Khalil Mack, & more

The Chicago Bears have some of the richest histories in the NFL.

Their role in growing the sport from the 1920s onwards can’t be understated. The famous head coach, George Halas, is in the hall of fame and guided them for over five decades of football…let that sink in.

They are currently 7-8 and out of playoff contention, but they still have some very talented pieces and their fans will see this as an underperformance.

To activate level 1 of the team chemistry for the Steelers you need five cards from the team. So which ones are the best to use?

Devin Hester (94 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: WR

Auction House Value: Xbox – 463,000 / PS4 – 460,000 / PC – 520,000

Devin Hester changed the game in special teams. Originally a CB, Hester moved to WR but really made an impact on kick and punt returns. He had an NFL record 14 Punt returns on retiring, as well as being the first person ever to return a Superbowl kick off for a TD.

80 catching reflects that this wasn’t Hester’s skill. 95 speed and 94 acceleration combined with 95 agility and 92 juke make him the most dangerous return man in MUT.

Roquan Smith (92 OVR)

Program: Harvest

Position: MLB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 142,000 / PS4 – 144,000 / PC 190,000

He is only in his 2nd season, but Smith is already showing some serious talent. In his rookie year, he racked up 89 tackles, 5 sacks, and an interception. The future is bright for the Bears MLB.

83 zone cover is elite for a linebacker and 92 pursuit and hit power will create turnovers needed to win games in MUT. 90 acceleration will make a good user MLB over the middle.

Khalil Mack (91 OVR)

Program: Ultimate Kickoff

Position: LOLB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 171,000 / PS4 – 175,000 / PC 246,000

Taken 5th overall in 2014, Mack has turned into one of the most disruptive pass rushers in the modern game. The Bears gave a lot to get this former Defensive player of the year from the Raiders and he has paid them back in sacks.

90 power move and 85 finesse move are a deadly combination. Mack’s high motor and 88 pursuit, with 85 tackling are a decent foundation to build a defense around.

Gale Sayers (91 OVR)

Program: Legends

Position: HB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 85,800 / PS4 – 86,600 / PC – 95,200

Sayers played exclusively for the Bears in his 6 year NFL career, and in this time he dominated. He has many NFL records including being the only player to score six TDs in one game. He currently holds over 20 Bears franchise records.

92 ball carrier vision with 90 speed and acceleration can be used to get to the edge against aggressive defenses. 89 juke and break tackle make Sayers incredibly slippery in the backfield as well as the return game. 67 catching is a bit low, so he isn’t the best option as a receiving back.

