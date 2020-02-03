Madden 20 Ultimate Team: NFL Honors Program features MVP Lamar Jackson, Stephon Gilmore, Nick Bosa & more

Super Bowl LIV is in the rearview mirror and Madden Ultimate Team is getting serious.

We’ve had Team of the Year cards, Super Bowl Heroes, and our first 99 OVR card in the MVP Master.

After an awesome House Rules run players are waiting to see what MUT Series 5 will bring.

One of the programs we know will hit is the NFL Honors. The season awards were handed out before the Super Bowl, and the winners are still finding the perfect spot for their shiny trophies.

What can players expect when the program drops?

Lamar Jackson, Quarterback

MVP: Lamar’s card will be amazing

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was a shoo-in for MVP by November and he wasn’t disappointed come awards night.

Jackson pick is known for his quick feet and ankle-breaking moves, so expect this card to be a nightmare to play against. It will be 98 OVR with at least 94 speed to be the fastest QB in the game.

Stephon Gilmore, Cornerback

It wasn’t too long ago that Stephon Gilmore got a strong 95 OVR NFL Playoffs card that still features in a lot of lineups. After winning Defensive Player of the Year he is about to get an upgrade.

Another 98 OVR card that will push the shutdown corner into 98 man coverage with 92 speed. Adding him to your defense will certainly help combat the dreaded Randy Moss NFL 100 card.

Nick Bosa

BEAST: Nick Bosa has been tough to block all year

Super Bowl LIV may not have ended as he wanted, but Nick Bosa still had a sensational rookie season that was capped by winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

His 98 OVR card should be an absolute beast with 94 finesse moves and upwards of 90 power moves.

Kyler Murray, Quarterback

The first-overall pick won Offensive Rookie of the Year in something of a surprise. Kyler Murray started all 16 games, which helped his bid, and certainly looked impressive for stretches.

Like Lamar Jackson, he’ll be an agile quarterback to play with. I would expect his card to come in around 97 OVR with 92 speed and good accuracy at all three levels.

Calais Campbell, Left End

TOP THAT: TOTY and NFL Honors!

Calais Campbell was the recipient of the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award for all his charitable work off the field. As a result, he will get an NFL Honors card that should top his TOTY card.

At 97 OVR he should be a beast, with 94 strength and 93 power moves.

Ryan Tannehill, Quarterback

A third quarterback isn’t great for MUT players, but as he won Comeback Player of the Year, Ryan Tannehill should be getting a top-level MUT card.

I expect he will come in around 96 OVR, and be fairly mobile and feature 93 short accuracy and 93 throw power.

Release date

MUT Series 5 should hit on Friday 7 February, but these cards could go live at any moment so be sure to check Madden Ultimate Team regularly to find out.