Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

Madden

Madden 20 Ultimate Team Series 5: New Power Up players coming to MUT

Turn your favorite players into world-beaters with these new items that are coming soon.

There may be seven months until the next meaningful NFL game, but we do have Madden 20, and eventually Madden 21, in that time to keep us occupied.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV and with it ended the 2019 NFL season.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Master Madden 20 and blow away your opponents!

For the third time in these playoffs, Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a double-digit point comeback, this time winning Super Bowl MVP in the process.

In winning Super Bowl MVP he also earned himself the first 99 OVR player in Madden 20 Ultimate Team, and his card is set to be one of the best QB cards every in MUT.

That card will act as the warm up for what is to come, as Series 5 of MUT is going to launch very soon, and with it may come a few more 99 OVR players.

Power Up players

madden-20-power-ups
UPGRADE: A ton of new players are going to come to Power Ups

With the release of a new Series in MUT, there is a huge wave of new players.

Series 4 saw a lot of new players, from existing programs like Legends and TOTW, to brand new programs like Zero Chill, NFL Playoffs, Super Bowl Past and Present, and TOTY.

READ MORE: Features we want in Madden 21 Franchise Mode

These all meant a lot of players got new cards to lift them into the high 80s and 90s overall. However, not all of them had a Power Up card to reward their most loyal fans.

Well, Series 5 is bringing a whole new roster of Power Ups.

  • Budda Baker
  • Marquise Brown
  • Brandon Carr
  • Tremaine Edmunds
  • Jimmy Garoppolo
  • Jared Goff
  • Kenny Golladay
  • Donte Jackson
  • Ryan Jensen
  • Daniel Jones
  • Marshawn Lynch
  • Baker Mayfield
  • Benadrick McKinney
  • Terry McLaurin
  • Adrian Peterson
  • Braden Smith
  • Preston Smith
  • Vita Vea (HB)
  • Darren Waller
  • Fred Warner
  • Deshaun Watson
  • Devin White

Release Date

Series 4 reached the six week mark on January 24th, which is when many people expected Series 5 to drop seeing as every previous Series had been six weeks long.

However, that day passed, as did the next week without word of a Series 5. In previous years, Series 5 has dropped after the Super Bowl, so February 7th seemed the next most likely date.

READ MORE: Who should be on the cover of Madden 21?

Well, now we know that is the case, as EA_KRAELO said in a forum post, Series 5 is expected to drop on February 7th.

Series Redux

madden-20-series-redux
REVAMP: This is your second chance to get these LTD cards

Of course, another big aspect of every Series drop is the return of various LTD players from the previous Series to packs.

A group of the LTD players from the previous Series are remade as members of the Series Redux program and released into packs at the beginning of each new Series.

Series 5 is no exception as there is a long list of new Series Redux players set to arrive.

Signature Series

  • Kyle Juszczyk
  • Brandon Carr
  • JuJu Smith-Schuster
  • Benardrick McKinney
  • Jared Goff
  • Budda Baker
  • Derrick Henry
  • Preston Smith

Team of the Week (TOTW)

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick
  • Austin Ekeler
  • Anthony Harris
  • Mark Andrews
  • Michael Gallup

Legends

  • Antwaan Randle El
  • Jason Sehorn
  • Jon Runyan
  • Chris McAlister

Zero Chill

  • Richard Sherman
  • Kordell Stewart
  • Sean Taylor
  • Khalil Mack
  • Daniel Jones

Career Tribute

  • Antonio Gates
  • Luke Kuechly
  • Eli Manning

New uniforms

Another leak of what to expect when Series 5 drops on Friday came from Associate Producer for Madden Jake Stein on Twitter.

MUT-series-5-release-tease

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Madden 21

Remy Cabache

Written by

I have written with RealSport since 2015, covering a variety of sections on the site as it grew, with a focus on American sports titles like Madden and NBA Live, but I dive into any game I can get my hands on.

log in

Forgot password?

reset password

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.