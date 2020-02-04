Madden 20 Ultimate Team Series 5: New Power Up players coming to MUT

There may be seven months until the next meaningful NFL game, but we do have Madden 20, and eventually Madden 21, in that time to keep us occupied.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV and with it ended the 2019 NFL season.

For the third time in these playoffs, Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a double-digit point comeback, this time winning Super Bowl MVP in the process.

In winning Super Bowl MVP he also earned himself the first 99 OVR player in Madden 20 Ultimate Team, and his card is set to be one of the best QB cards every in MUT.

That card will act as the warm up for what is to come, as Series 5 of MUT is going to launch very soon, and with it may come a few more 99 OVR players.

Power Up players

UPGRADE: A ton of new players are going to come to Power Ups

With the release of a new Series in MUT, there is a huge wave of new players.

Series 4 saw a lot of new players, from existing programs like Legends and TOTW, to brand new programs like Zero Chill, NFL Playoffs, Super Bowl Past and Present, and TOTY.

These all meant a lot of players got new cards to lift them into the high 80s and 90s overall. However, not all of them had a Power Up card to reward their most loyal fans.

Well, Series 5 is bringing a whole new roster of Power Ups.

Budda Baker

Marquise Brown

Brandon Carr

Tremaine Edmunds

Jimmy Garoppolo

Jared Goff

Kenny Golladay

Donte Jackson

Ryan Jensen

Daniel Jones

Marshawn Lynch

Baker Mayfield

Benadrick McKinney

Terry McLaurin

Adrian Peterson

Braden Smith

Preston Smith

Vita Vea (HB)

Darren Waller

Fred Warner

Deshaun Watson

Devin White

Release Date

Series 4 reached the six week mark on January 24th, which is when many people expected Series 5 to drop seeing as every previous Series had been six weeks long.

However, that day passed, as did the next week without word of a Series 5. In previous years, Series 5 has dropped after the Super Bowl, so February 7th seemed the next most likely date.

Well, now we know that is the case, as EA_KRAELO said in a forum post, Series 5 is expected to drop on February 7th.

Series Redux

REVAMP: This is your second chance to get these LTD cards

Of course, another big aspect of every Series drop is the return of various LTD players from the previous Series to packs.

A group of the LTD players from the previous Series are remade as members of the Series Redux program and released into packs at the beginning of each new Series.

Series 5 is no exception as there is a long list of new Series Redux players set to arrive.

Signature Series

Kyle Juszczyk

Brandon Carr

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Benardrick McKinney

Jared Goff

Budda Baker

Derrick Henry

Preston Smith

Team of the Week (TOTW)

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Austin Ekeler

Anthony Harris

Mark Andrews

Michael Gallup

Legends

Antwaan Randle El

Jason Sehorn

Jon Runyan

Chris McAlister

Zero Chill

Richard Sherman

Kordell Stewart

Sean Taylor

Khalil Mack

Daniel Jones

Career Tribute

Antonio Gates

Luke Kuechly

Eli Manning

New uniforms

Another leak of what to expect when Series 5 drops on Friday came from Associate Producer for Madden Jake Stein on Twitter.

