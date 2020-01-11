Madden 20 Ultimate Team: Football Outsiders January players dropping soon – Kenyan Drake, Harold Landry III & more

As the NFL season rolls on and draws closer to its end, Madden Ultimate Team is entering its mid-season of content, and now comes a new batch of Football Outsiders cards.

The Football Outsiders program has become a staple of MUT in recent years. Football Outsiders keep in depth and advanced statistics on the NFL, and their program features players who stood out statistically but have not gotten the attention they deserve.

This year they released the program monthly, and January is bringing 12 new players into MUT, ranging from 88 OVR up to 93 OVR. The players will drop on Sunday January 18.

READ MORE: How Series X will change EA Sports’ iconic Madden NFL

Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals, HB (92 OVR)

Given some of the performances Drake put up with the Cardinals towards the end of the season, it is pretty shocking he hasn’t already earned a TOTW card around this overall.

Nevertheless, now that he has a card this good, Cardinals fans building a theme team can finally insert a running back with an overall above 91.

With 92 speed, 91 agility and 90 carrying he is a nice upgrade to 90 OVR MUT Heroes David Johnson. We don’t have his full ratings yet, but what we do know is he’ll be a good speed-back option.

Harold Landry III, Tennessee Titans, ROLB (92 OVR)

The Tennessee Titans have been arguably the most surprising team of 2019. While the offense has gotten much of the attention thanks to Derick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown, the defense has gotten the job done.

READ MORE: The best Miami Dolphins cards to buy in MUT

A big part of that has been second year OLB Harold Landry III. Out of Boston College he was one of the higher rated pass rushers in the 2018 Draft.

He may not have the gaudiest numbers, but he has been a key cog in the Titans’ rotation at the EDGE positions. He had nine sacks and created two turnovers.

For Titans theme teams there is now a highly rated pass rushing ROLB. Keith Bullock is excellent off-ball, but Landry will be a terror off the edge with his 85 speed, 90 acceleration and 92 finesse moves.

READ MORE: The best Houston Texans cards to buy in MUT

These players’ ratings may seem a little low for the time of the year, and they are, especially considering the recently released Playoffs program and the upcoming TOTY, but these players can all be very effective on theme teams, or as role players in most lineups.

Here is the complete list of January’s Football Outsiders cards:

Randy Bullock, Cincinnati Bengals, K (93 OVR)

Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars, P (93 OVR)

Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals, HB (92 OVR)

Harold Landry III, Tennessee Titans, ROLB (92 OVR)

Breshad Perriman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (91 OVR)

Eric Reid, Carolina Panthers, SS (91 OVR)

J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots, CB (90 OVR)

Matt Paradis, Carolina Panthers, C (90 OVR)

James Burgess Jr., New York Jets, MLB (89 OVR)

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos, TE (89 OVR)

Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions, RG (88 OVR)

Julian Love, New York Giants, SS (88 OVR)

READ MORE: Tom Brady on the Los Angeles Chargers Madden sim