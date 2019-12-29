Madden 20 Ultimate Team: Everything you need to know about Zero Chill part two – OOP, Ghosts of Madden – Past, 12 Days of MUTmas

There is now just over a week left of Zero Chill, so over Christmas week there was a big rush of updates to the program.

With three sets of Zero Chill related players dropping, and a number of others, and many more challenges coming to MUT, gamers now have a huge number of games to play, rewards to earn, and players to stack their team with in Madden’s biggest MUT program yet.

Here is everything you need to know about Zero Chill’s part two.

Players

Three lots of players from three ZC programs hit MUT over the last week.

Zero Chill

Part two brought 18 new players to the program, including Walter Payton (95 OVR), Jason Kelce (94 OVR), Marcus Peters (93 OVR), Cameron Heyward (92 OVR) and Jordan Reed (90 OVR).

Walter Payton joins Bruce Smith as a Zero Chill Master, and is unbelievably good.

Every ball carrier rating is 89 or higher, and other than 83 strength, every relevant general rating is above 92.

To get him will cost around 300k, or you can earn him from a set, along with his Power Up and your choice of one NAT of a player used in the set, by exchanging Kelce, Peters and Heyward.

This is the full list of Zero Chill part two players:

95 OVR Walter Payton (Master)

94 OVR Jason Kelce

93 OVR Marcus Peters

92 OVR Cameron Heyward

90 OVR Jordan Reed

89 OVR Eddie Goldman

88 OVR Mike Daniels

87 OVR Mike McGlinchey

86 OVR Jessie Bates III

85 OVR Gardner Minshew II

84 OVR Chidobe Awuzie

83 OVR Jack Doyle

82 OVR Zach Fulton

81 OVR Pat Elflein

79 OVR Jarrad Davis

79 OVR Dwayne Haskins Jr

78 OVR T.J. Carrie

78 OVR Andy Isabella

Ghost of Madden – Past

Maybe to combat Lamar Jackson, EA have released a new version of Mike Vick as part of the Ghost of Madden program.

In reality, this is a case of which player you prefer, because they are nearly identical right now, with Vick offering higher throw power.

With 93 speed, 95 agility, 90+ juke and spin, 96 throw power, 86+ accuracy, he is ridiculous.

He’ll cost upwards of 400k, or complete his set with the three other Ghosts of Madden – Past players.

Speaking of, joining Vick is 95 OVR Bo Jackson, Michael Strahan and Mel Blount.

Out of Position

In addition to all of the above, there are also seven more OOP players to fill up your lineup and create the craziest mismatches.

Calvin Johnson Jr. was the previous master, as a ridiculous FS, now he is joined by 95 OVR Vita Vea at RB.

Vea isn’t going to make people miss, nor outrun them, but he is going to go right through them. If you’re in need of a power back, or even just a reliable between the tackles runner, this is your guy. With 98 trucking, 94 stiff arm and 96 break tackle, at 6’4”, 347lbs, good luck taking him down.

He’ll set you back around 250k coins, or you can exchange OOP J.J. Watt and OOP Quenton Nelson to acquire him.

Here are the rest of the new OOP players:

95 OVR Vita Vea (HB) (Master)

93 OVR J.J. Watt (TE)

93 OVR Quenton Nelson (FB)

91 OVR Jamal Adams (ROLB)

89 OVR Mohamed Sanu Sr (QB)

87 OVR Mark Barron (SS)

85 OVR Jimmie Ward (FS)

Solo Challenges

The latest updates have seen additions to three Zero Chill challenges, along with a whole new thread.

A MUTmas Carol: Five new challenges, up to 3,750 more coins, 50 Kindling and 15 Stars.

Snow Day: 10 new challenges, up to 5,500 coins, 100 Kindling and 50 Stars, and two Zero Chill players.

OOP Training Camp: 14 new challenges, up to 7,700 coins, 140 Kindling and 70 Stars, and one OOP player.

The 12 Days of MUTmas: These challenges ask you to complete various momentous occasions from the 2019 season, such as rushing for touchdowns with mobile QBs, or winning in the NFL International Series.

There are 12 challenges, worth up to 4,800 coins, 120 Kindling and 48 Stars. You’ll also earn six Zero Chill players, four 81-84 OVR, one 85-87 OVR, and one 88-91 OVR.

