Madden 20: TOTW 9 Predictions (MUT Ultimate Team Of The Week 8) – Russell Wilson, Mike Evans, Minkah Fitzpatrick & more

Week 9 of the NFL season has come and gone and as always there were a number of players who absolutely dominated.

Though his stats may not have been eye-popping, Lamar Jackson was a star in the Baltimore Ravens’ huge win over the formerly undefeated New England Patriots. Meanwhile, Tyler Lockett was unbelievable for the Seattle Seahawks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ryan Fitzpatrick starred as the Miami Dolphins claimed their first win of the year.

However, none of those players make our Week 9 Team of the Week for Madden Ultimate Team. So, who does?

Russell

Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (LTD) – 93 OVR

SLINGING: Wilson tore apart the Buccaneers

In truth, a number of players are deserving of this spot. Wilson’s teammate Lockett doesn’t get it because he was a star of the Most Feared program and Christian McCaffrey doesn’t because he could win it every week. Wilson does already have a 91 OVR card, but his performance demands a better card.

In his latest MVP-level game, Wilson led the Seahawks to an OT win over the Buccaneers with 378 passing yards and five touchdowns on 29 of 43 passing. He was unbelievable and was probably the best offensive player of the week.

Mike

Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (HERO) – 91 OVR

Going back to the offensive explosion that

was the Buccaneers @ Seahawks for the offensive hero. Evans could have earned

this position in previous weeks, so it is about time he did.

It may have been a losing effort, but Evans linked up with Jameis Winston all day and was the engine of the Buccaneers’ offense. He contributed 180 of Winston’s 335 yards passing, on 12 catches. He also added touchdown and was integral to the Buccaneers success all day.

READ MORE: The latest unbeatable MUT play is here

Minkah

Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers (HERO) – 91 OVR

The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to upset

the Indianapolis Colts, thanks in large part to Fitzpatrick’s heroics.

The former Dolphin nabbed his third

interception in the last two games, but this one he took back 96-yards for a

touchdown. He added seven tackles and three more assists, too. Fitzpatrick has,

unsurprisingly, proven to be a great acquisition for the Steelers, and this

week was another game to prove that.

Jimmy

Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers – 87 OVR

SURGEON: Jimmy G was clinical against the Cardinals

After weeks of being bashed while his team is being celebrated, Garoppolo had his first great game this season. He looked in total control and should earn his first upgrade of the MUT season.

The 49ers gunslinger passed for 317 yards and four touchdowns on 28 of 37 passes. He was on fire. He was sharp and accurate with the ball and looked unphased throughout the game. If this week’s performance is anything to go by, the 49ers offense is about to catch fire in every way.

READ MORE: MUT Series 3 is coming – what you need to know

Shaq

Thompson, Carolina Panthers – 86 OVR

After a ‘come-back-down-to-earth’ game last

week against the 49ers, the Panthers bounced back a little against the Titans,

and Shaq Thompson was at the center of it all.

The linebacker was all over the field as he

contributed 10 solo tackles and an assist to give him 11 combined tackles on

the day, three of which were for a loss. He also added a sack as Ryan Tannehill

was hurried all game.

DK

Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks – 85 OVR

MUSCLE MAN: Metcalf overpowered the Buccaneers for over 100 yards receiving

Another Seahawks player, and not even the

most productive receiver on the team, but Metcalf’s performance warrants his

second TOTW appearance.

The beast of a receiver contributed six catches for 123 yards, a touchdown on a dominant 53-yard catch and run, and a two-point conversion. What’s more, two of his catches came in OT and were both crucial to getting the Seahawks into scoring range to win the game.

READ MORE: Best press corners in Ultimate Team

Bud

Dupree, Pittsburgh Steelers – 84 OVR

Another Steelers player, too. Though the

Colts were in a position to win late, the Steelers defense had some stand out

performances, and Dupree was one of them.

As with any defense, the pass rush is

integral and Dupree brought it. He tied for the lead in sacks in the NFL in

Week 9, taking down the Colts’ QB twice for a total loss of 15-yards. He had

three QB hits and three tackles, along with a forced fumble and a fumble

recovery. He was huge for the Steelers.

Kenyan

Drake, Arizona Cardinals – 83 OVR

JUKE: Drake ran around and through the 49ers all game

In his first game for the Cardinals, after his trade just days before, Drake was the star of the show offensively. The team lost but it wasn’t on him.

Drake produced 110 yards on 15 carries, 7.3 yards per carry, and found the endzone once. He also had 52 yards receiving on four catches, for a total of 162 yards and a touchdown on 19 touches.

Patrick

Onwuasor, Baltimore Ravens – 82 OVR

The Ravens’ defense isn’t what it once was,

and linebacker has been an area of need, but Onwuasor came up big for the

Ravens with a pivotal play in their upset of the New England Patriots.

With the Ravens leading by just four points and the Patriots driving down the field, Onwuasor forced a Julian Edelman fumble which was scooped up by Marlon Humphrey and taken 70-yards for a touchdown. The play swung the game to the Ravens for good. Along with the forced fumble, Onwuasor had eight tackles and a sack.

READ MORE: Offensive Money Play – Beat Cover 3 EVERY TIME