Madden 20: TOTW 8 Predictions (MUT Ultimate Team Of The Week 8) - Nick Bosa, Cooper Kupp, Joey Bosa & more

The NFL is cruising to the half way point and the league’s

best teams are starting to separate themselves.

The New England Patriots forced 3 turnovers in 3 plays against

the Browns to stay undefeated, while the San Francisco 49ers blew Carolina away

to also keep their winning start going.

The New Orleans Saints kept the pressure up as the return of

Drew Brees led to an easy win against Arizona, while the green Bay Packers were

able to put away the Mahomes-less Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

With another busy week of NFL action in the books which players are likely in line for a Team of the Week card tomorrow?

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (LTD) – 92 OVR

DOMINANT: Bosa is in line to be Defensive Player of the Year

The 49ers defense has been a revelation this season, and the

leading force has been rookie defensive end Nick Bosa. The #2 overall pick this

year, Bosa is already exceeding expectations as he crushes opponents and causes

havoc on nearly every play.

This week he came away with a trio of sacks against Kyle Allen

as well as an interception. With a stat line like that he should be on for the

LTD card and his first major MUT card.

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (Hero) – 90 OVR

The Rams went to London and swiftly dispatched of the poor

Bengals. The star of the show was receiver Cooper Kupp, who’s recovery from

last year’s ACL injury has been amazing.

In the UK the Rams young star racked up 220 yards on 7

catches, finding the endzone once as he dominated proceedings.

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers (Hero) – 90 OVR

Coming in just behind Nick Bosa for this week’s hero card

could well be older brother Joey, who tormented the Chicago Bears offense all

day as the Chargers took a somewhat surprising win away from Soldier Field.

The elder Bosa finished the day with 7 tackles, including 4

for a loss, and 2 sacks as well as 3 QB hits. He was a dominant force and

should see an improvement from his 87 OVR Heavyweights card.

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 86 OVR

MONSTER: Mike Evans crushed the Titans secondary

Every week one of the Tampa Bay receivers goes off big, and

this time it was the turn of Mike Evans. The Bucs star receiver was practically

unstoppable against the Titans, albeit in a losing effort.

Evans racked up 198 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 11 catches

as he turned fantasy matches and frustrated the Tennessee secondary.

Tre Herndon, Jacksonville Jaguars – 85 OVR

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense is not the force it was in 2017,

but on Sunday it squeezed the life out of the New York Jets and tormented Sam

Darnold.

The man who profited from the beleaguered quarterback was

safety Tre Herndon, who finished the day with 3 tackles, 2 passes deflected,

and a pair of interceptions.

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears – 84 OVR

The Bears may have fallen after yet another field goal disaster,

but that doesn’t hide the fact that their rookie running back David Montgomery got

going in a big way on Sunday.

He carried the offense with 135 yards on the ground across a

massive 27 carries, added 4 catches for 12 yards and was the only Bear to find

the endzone.

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals – 83 OVR

TACKLE MACHINE: Baker was everywhere against the Saints

The Arizona Cardinals didn’t have a great time of it against

the New Orleans Saints, losing heavily and having to watch last week’s breakout

star Chase Edmonds leave with an injury.

Their defense was overwhelmed for the most part, but young

safety Budda Baker put up a resistance. As Drew Brees sliced and diced, Baker

was everywhere making tackles and ended up with 14 on the day, including 1 for

loss.