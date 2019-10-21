Madden 20: TOTW 7 Prediction (MUT Ultimate Team of the Week) – Rodgers, Jones Jr., Fowler Jr.

The NFL continued to be unpredictable in Week 7 as fans were once again left questioning everything they believed about some teams.

The recently struggling Baltimore Ravens went into Seattle and shutdown Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, the Detroit Lions got whooped at home by the Minnesota Vikings and the Indianapolis Colts shocked the Houston Texans in an ultimately comfortable win.

Among the games were a number of standout performances, so who will make the Madden Ultimate Team Week 7 Team of the Week?

READ MORE: Oakland Raiders offensive playbook money plays

Aaron

Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (LTD) – 93 OVR

Aaron Rodgers may already have a 90+ rated

card, but his performance definitely warrants the LTD TOTW card.

Against the Oakland Raiders he passed for

429 yards with five touchdowns and a perfect passer rating, and he added a

touchdown rushing as well. He had a monster game as the Green Bay Packers

dominated the Raiders at Lambeau Field.

Marvin

Jones Jr., Detroit Lions (HERO) – 91 OVR

Marvin Jones Jr.’s Lions may have been handily beaten at home by the Minnesota Vikings, but Jones still balled out. The Lions receiver had ten catches for just 93 yards, but he turned four of those catches into touchdowns, including a flashy run after the catch to find the end zone. It presents a nice upgrade to his 86 OVR Flashbacks card.

READ MORE: Most overrated offensive players in MUT auction house

Dante

Fowler Jr., Los Angeles Rams (HERO) – 91 OVR

If not for Chandler Jones having a 91 OVR

Signature Series card, this would be him. However, Fowler Jr. was not too far

off his pace.

In the LA Rams’ blowout of the beleaguered Atlanta

Falcons, the defensive end/outside linebacker contributed three sacks, six

total tackles and a forced fumble. He had his way with the Falcons offensive

line and deserves a great card as a result.

Chase

Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals – 87 OVR

The Cardinals stormed into a rainy Met Life

Stadium and knocked off the New York Giants for their third straight win, and

they did so on the back of Edmonds.

With David Johnson getting injured it was Edmonds’ game, and he took advantage of it. He ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns and pounded the Giants into the ground. He has a 79 OVR TOTW 5 card, but this performance deserves another.

READ MORE: Best bargain MUT players to target on a budget

Nick

Bosa, San Francisco 49ers – 86 OVR

The 49ers win over the Washington Redskins was one of the craziest games of the weekend thanks to nothing but the weather. Playing in what was virtually a paddling pool, Nick Bosa continued his string of strong performances with seven tackles, four of which were for a loss, and a sack. He is on pace to challenge for Rookie of the Year and he deserves a better card than his 76 OVR Core Gold.

Latavius

Murray, New Orleans Saints – 85 OVR

With Alvin Kamara out of the game against the Chicago Bears, Murray was left to power the Saints offense, and boy, did he. Murray carried the ball 27 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Considering his only card is his 77 OVR Core Gold, this upgrade was due and will come this week.

READ MORE: MUT auction house bargains

Von

Bell, New Orleans Saints – 84 OVR

Just one of the several Ohio State secondary

players on the Saints’ roster and he was a star this week. The New Orleans

Saints dominated the Chicago Bears offense as Von Bell led the team from the safety

position. He offered eight tackles along with a forced fumble and a fumble

recovery.

Jacoby

Brissett, Indianapolis Colts – 83 OVR

Another QB, but another worthy performance. The Colts starter was a huge reason his team were able to take sole ownership of the AFC South as he passed for 326 yards and four touchdowns. The Texans didn’t have an answer for him and now he’ll have an upgrade on his 77 OVR Most Feared card.

READ MORE: Week 7 roster update big movers – Stephon Gilmore, Kyle Van Noy, Marcus Mariota

Alex

Okafor, Kansas City Chiefs – 82 OVR

The Kansas City Chiefs bullied the Denver

Broncos on Thursday Night Football and Okafor was a big reason why. The defensive

end had two sacks, three QB hits, four tackles and a forced fumble. He was a

machine and the Broncos had no answer for him as he consistently wrecked their

offensive line.