Madden 20: MUT TOTW 4 Prediction (Ultimate Team Of The Week) - Nick Chubb, JC Jackson, Chris Godwin

Another NFL weekend is in the books and it featured yet more superb individual performances.

While MVP leaders Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes had quite games and didn't throw a single touchdown between them, others snatched their chance for the spotlight and showed that defense, special teams, and in particular running the ball, are still very important pieces of an NFL team.

So which players will have earned themselves a shot at a Team Of The Week card when they drop on Tuesday? Who are we all hoping for in packs and throwing our coins at in the auction house?

READ MORE: Complete controls guide for Madden 20

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (LTD) - 92 OVR

The Cleveland Browns offense finally hit its stride this week, surprisingly so given they were in Baltimore playing a team that usually has a stifling offense.

The anchor for their offense was a remarkable day from their rushing attack, led by Nick Chubb. The second-year running back racked up 165 yards on 20 carries and found the endzone 3 times as the Browns won 40-25 to get their season back on track. Chubb's impressive performance included a stellar 88 yard touchdown run.

JC Jackson, New England Patriots (Hero) - 90 OVR

The Patriots defense had another smothering performance on Sunday as they held the Buffalo Bills to just 10 points and created 4 turnovers.

Responsible for three of those was cornerback JC Jackson, who made a pair of athletic interceptions, sandwiching a blocked punt that was scooped up by teammate Matthew Slater for a touchdown.

In a tight 16-10 game in which the Patriots vaunted offense was not firing, Jackson's contribution was spectacular and crucial to the Patriots avoiding an upset and remaining undefeated to start their campaign.

READ MORE: 5 players that need an OVR boost after Week 3

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Hero) - 90 OVR

The Buccaneers had a spectacular 55-40 win over the heavily favored Los Angeles Rams, moving them to 2-2 in the wide-open NFC South. While QB Jameis Winston threw for 385 yards and 4 touchdowns, he also had an interception, meaning he will likely miss out on a high-end TOTW card to wide receiver Chris Godwin.

The third-year wide receiver swung millions of fantasy football games with his stellar day. He hauled in 12 of his 14 targets for a massive 172 yards and 2 touchdowns. His touchdowns came on two short passes in the second quarter, but he was consistently slicing up the Rams secondary and crushing their hopes with every catch.

Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars - 86 OVR

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on to a backup quarterback, which usually spells disaster. Though not for these Jaguars. While Gardner Minshew was sacked 5 times and completed just 19 passes, Leonard Fournette picked up the offense and rushed for an amazing 225 yards on 29 carries. The only thing blocking him from having a higher-rated card is the fact that he didn't find the endzone.

READ MORE: Best offensive & defensive playbooks in Madden 20

Quinton Dunbar, Washington Redskins - 85 OVR

The Washington Redskins are having a horrific season so far at 0-4. Their 24-3 loss on Sunday to their divisional rivals New York exposed their awful situation on offense, but the defense fought hard to stay in the game. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar had a strong day in coverage, making 3 tackles, deflecting 2 passes, and making two interceptions on Daniel Jones.

AJ Brown, Tennessee Titans - 84 OVR

Rookie receivers are having a big impact this season, and this week it was AJ Brown's turn to go off. Brown caught all three of his targets for 94 yards and two scores as the Titans brushed aside the Atlanta Falcons 24-10 to improve to 2-2 on the season and 2-1 on the road.

READ MORE: How to dominate with RPO plays

Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants - 82 OVR

The New York Giants have gone from awful to 2-2 thanks in no small part to switching to their rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. Their big 24-3 win on Sunday came with something else though, an improved defensive performance. The Giants had four interceptions against the Redskins, one of which was by their new safety Jabrill Peppers and he took it 32 yards back to the house for a score, while also deflecting two more passes and making 6 tackles.