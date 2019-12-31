Madden 20: TOTW 17 predictions (Ultimate Team Team of the Week 17) – Derrick Henry, Deion Jones, Dre Greenlaw

That’s it, folks. The NFL regular season is officially over and just five more weeks of football remain. It also means the last MUT TOTW is about to release.

Week 17 saw the final playoff spots be clinched, with the New England Patriots falling to the third seed, the Tennessee Titans clinching their spot, the San Francisco 49ers clinch the number one seed in the NFC, and the Philadelphia Eagles wrapping up their third straight playoff appearance.

With the playoffs and future jobs on the line, it was down to the players to end the season with a bang, and many did just that.

Which players will make the final TOTW before the TOTY reveals itself?

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (LTD) – 95 OVR

RUMBLING: Henry was on fire late this season to carry the Titans to the playoffs

It may be weird to see Henry here, considering he led the NFL in rushing and deserves to be on the TOTY, but I think he may have cards coming his way in the future, so will be honored in the TOTW instead.

Henry sealed the Titans’ playoff spot emphatically with a 53-yard touchdown run. The run also sealed the rushing title for him. This week he ran for an incredible 211 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries.

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (Hero) – 93 OVR

The Bengals had a horrible season. But, on the bright side, towards the end of the season they unlocked Mixon’s ability and they’ll get Joe Burrow in April.

Sunday was the exclamation point on Mixon’s case for being one of the best running backs in the NFL. The do-it-all back racked up 162 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, and added one catch for 14 yards for what it’s worth.

Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons (Hero) – 93 OVR

WALK-OFF: Jones was the late game hero for the Falcons

The Falcons completed one of the more remarkable turnarounds of the season thanks to Deion Jones’ late heroics. After a 1-7 start to the season, they finished 7-9 on a walk-off pick-six.

After a Falcons field goal tied the game at 22 as time expired, the Bucs won the toss, but on the very first play of OT, Jones read Jameis Winston, jumped the route and returned a pick 25-yards to win.

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers – 90 OVR

Deebo Samuel has improved week-by-week of his rookie season and is now a key cog in the 49ers offense. He assured that in their number-one-seed-clinching win over the Seahawks.

The receiver/offensive weapon hauled in five passes for 102 yards, and added two carries for 33 yards and a touchdown. After Kittle, he is arguably the 49ers number two offensive weapon, and this performance deserves giving him a card to reflect that.

Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers – 89 OVR

Such was the 49ers performance on Sunday Night Football they deserve two players in TOTW 17. Greenlaw has filled in superbly since Kwon Alexander went down injured, and Sunday night was a continuation.

Not only did he fill up the stat sheet with 11 solo tackles, 13 total, with a tackle for loss and a QB hit, he came up huge in the game’s biggest moment with one of the tackles of the season. On the one-inch line he stonewalled Jacob Hollister to force the turnover on downs and effectively win the game.

Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles – 88 OVR

The Eagles have been absolutely ravaged by injury yet somehow still made the playoffs. Partly because the injuries paved the way for Boston Scott to play, and he cashed in on that chance.

In a must-win game against the New York Giants, Scott was the Eagles’ star. The 5’6” running back was an all-purpose threat. He may have only had 54 yards on 19 carries, but he scored three rushing touchdowns and added 84 yards on four receptions.

Eric Rowe, Miami Dolphins – 87 OVR

The Dolphins are another team to have had a season to forget, but Rowe produced one of the biggest plays of their season, and the Patriots’, in his revenge game against the New England team.

The former Patriots corner intercepted a wry pass from Tom Brady and scampered 35-yards for a touchdown. Rowe read the play very well and made the Patriots pay with Brady’s first pick-six in two years. He also had five tackles on the day.

Mike Boone, Minnesota Vikings – 86 OVR

The Vikings were down to their third running back, but it didn’t matter. Boone was great on the day even though his team didn’t get the result they needed.

On just 17 carries he ran for 148 yards and a touchdown, and added 12 yards on two catches. He started early with a 59 yard run and continued strong all game.

Darius Phillips, Cincinnati Bengals – 85 OVR

The Bengals have struggled for defensive plays all year, as their 2-14 record would suggest, but Phillips performed against their in-state rivals.

Baker Mayfield may have been throwing interceptions at a worrying rate all year, but one CB coming up with two is a big day that deserves recognition. Phillips, was that guy as the Bengals won a game without hurting their spot atop the draft order.

