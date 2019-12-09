Madden 20: TOTW 14 predictions (MUT Ultimate Team Team Of The Week 14) - Drew Brees, Austin Ekeler, Quandre Diggs

The NFL regular season is drawing to a close, with playoff spots getting clinched and the battle for the #1 seed hotting up in both conferences.

Week 14 was rocked by several amazing games and incredible individual performances.

The San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints lit up the day in a wild 48-46 shootout that confirmed both teams as Super Bowl contenders.

In the AFC, Kansas City went to New England and beat the Patriots in a close and controversial affair.

At the opposite end of the standings the Jets and Dolphins battled to a tight 22-21 final, while the Bengals returned to losing ways against Cleveland.

While teams performed well, and poorly, the individual performances were even more staggering. Players lit up the field on both offense and defense.

But who will get the big cards in Week 14's TOTW set?

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (LTD) - 93 OVR

CLOSING IN: Brees is just two touchdowns behind the record

In a week of quality, Drew Brees stands alone atop the mountain. With a monstrous five passing touchdowns, 349 yards, and one rushing touchdown, Brees swung any fantasy matchup he was in.

The Saints may have lost the shootout, but Brees, along with star wide out Michael Thomas, sliced up one of the NFL's best defenses. With six touchdowns there is no denying Brees the LTD card this week.

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks (Hero) - 92 OVR

The Seahawks lost their grip on the NFC West with a disappointing 28-12 loss in LA. However, it wasn't all doom and gloom, as safety Quandre Diggs had himself an incredible day.

After coming over from Detroit mid-season for a 5th round pick, Diggs finished Sunday Night Football with five tackles, two pass deflections and two interceptions, including running one back 55 yards for Seattle's lone touchdown of the day.

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (Hero) - 92 OVR

The Chargers had a comfortable day against Jacksonville with a dominant 45-10 win. Their offensive firepower came from running back Austin Ekeler, who put up 101 yards on the ground on just eight carries and added 112 yards receiving, and a touchdown, on four catches.

At nearly 18 yards per touch Ekeler was a destructive dynamo on Sunday. This card should also be a remarkable dual threat, ideal if you love passing to your back.

Emmanuel Sanders, San Francisco 49ers - 86 OVR

Sanders could well steal the Hero spot from Ekeler. He put up 157 yards on seven catches and found the endzone on a 75-yard play.

He also hit Raheem Mostert on a trick play to register a 35 yard touchdown pass in what many will consider the game of the season. If that isn't deserving of a high TOTW card I don't know what is.

Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts - 85 OVR

The Colts saw a 14-point lead disappear in the final 20 minutes of their game with Tampa Bay and ended up losing 38-35 in a wild game.

All those points against shouldn't stop Darius Leonard from getting a strong TOTW card this week though. With nine tackles and a massive 80 yard pick six Leonard was a force all day.

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings - 85 OVR

SACK MASTER: Hunter is one of the NFL's best

In a day dominated by defensive backs and turnovers one pass rusher deserves to be highlighted, and that man in Danielle Hunter.

The Vikings easily handled Detroit with a 20-7 win while Hunter was a wrecking ball. He racked up seven tackles as well as three sacks on the day and will live in David Blough's nightmares all week.

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals - 84 OVR

There have been few silverlining for the Bengals this year, but the performances of Joe Mixon has been one.

On Sunday the back carried the load with 26 touches, totalling 186 yards and scored the only Bengals touchdown of the day.

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos - 83 OVR

It has been a tough season for tight ends, which means there aren't many quality options out there for players unable to grind their way to the truly elite cards. As a result, Noah Fant's big day should be recognized here.

The Denver rookie was unstoppable on Sunday, catching all four of his targets for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers - 83 OVR

The Steelers have had a remarkable turnaround this season, with most of the heavy lifting being done by the defense. On Sunday it was the secondary that shined, coming away from Arizona with three interceptions.

Two of those were snagged by cornerback Joe Haden, who also made five tackles.

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers - 80 OVR

One of the lower TOTW slots is likely to be filled by Pittsburgh wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

The rookie scored an incredible 85 punt return touchdown and added 60 yards and score on offense on six catches.

Damontae Kazee, Atlanta Falcons - 79 OVR

The Falcons picked off a rocked and rudderless Panthers team on Sunday with a big 40-20 win.

The defense feasted on Kyle Allen, Damontae Kazee pullin in two interceptions as the Falcons raced out to a big lead in the 3rd quarter.