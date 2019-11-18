Madden 20: TOTW 11 predictions (MUT Ultimate Team Of The Week 11) – John Brown, Dak Prescott, Joe Schobert & more

We’re one week closer to the playoffs, and
Week 11 provided plenty of action that completely changed the landscape of the
NFL.
The Baltimore Ravens demolished the Houston Texans, seemingly cementing themselves as the best team in the NFL right now. Meanwhile, though the Panthers lost, Christian McCaffrey had another outrageous game, the Raiders became legit playoff contenders and the Saints got back on track.
As always, many players had themselves a day, so who makes the MUT TOTW?
John Brown, Buffalo Bills (LTD) – 93 OVR
CASHING IN: Brown showed why he was a top free agency target
The Bills are unique, in that they actually win the games they’re supposed to win. This week’s win came thanks largely to Brown, who torched the Dolphins' secondary.
The receiver was one of the big offseason
moves the Bills made, and it paid off yesterday when he caught nine passes for
137 yards and two touchdowns. There was no stopping Brown playing in front of
his home town crowd.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (Hero) – 91 OVR
Dak has had several performances deserving of a TOTW nod, but this week will be the week he finally earns his second of the season.
The Cowboys’ offense against the Lions consisted of Dak Prescott, Dak Prescott, and some more Dak Prescott. He threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns, taking just one sack and having no turnovers. He was automatic and willed the Cowboys to an important win.
Joe Schobert, Cleveland Browns (Hero) – 91 OVR
SHUTDOWN: Schobert led a tough Browns defence on Thursday night
Ignoring the fiasco at the end of the Browns’ Thursday night win over the Steelers, their defense played a phenomenal game, and Schobert was at the center of it all.
Schobert did a bit of everything for the
Browns defensively. He contributed 10 total tackles, a sack, and a Week 11
league leading two interceptions. He gave the Steelers fits and is a big reason
why frustration was so high come the end of the game.
Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons – 87 OVR
After a horrible first nine weeks, the Falcons have turned in back-to-back strong performances, and against the Panthers it was Calvin Ridley who burst into life.
The Falcons’ number two receiver balled out, to the tune of eight catches for 143 yards and a touchdown. His only other card is a 77 OVR core gold, so for Falcons team builders this would be a very welcome upgrade.
Maxx Crosby, Oakland Raiders – 86 OVR
MAD MAXX: Crosby has proven to be a draft steal for the Raiders
Who’d’a thunk the Raiders would be legitimate playoff contenders by this point in the season? Plus, they have a defense that is actually productive, and Crosby is a huge part of that.
The rookie was not expected to be an
instant contributor, at least producing big sack numbers, but he tore the
Bengals apart. The defensive end had four sacks and a forced fumble! This will
be a very nice upgrade to his 66 OVR core rookie card.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – 85 OVR
With Brown receiving the limited card this
week thanks to gaudy receiving stats, it makes sense that Allen also had a good
game.
The second year passer turned in a very productive game, even though it came against the Dolphins. He passed for 256 yards and three touchdowns, for a 117.7 rating, and added 56 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He deserves his second TOTW card, this time in the 80s OVR.
Shelby Harris, Denver Broncos – 84 OVR
The Denver Broncos found a way to lose a
game in which they had a 20 point lead. It was the latest painful game for the
Broncos this year, but there were positives.
Harris was beast from the nose tackle spot.
Nose tackles don’t tend to be on the field on passing downs, they’re often
immovable objects against the run. Well, Harris did his part to buck that
trend. The big man turned in three sacks of Kirk Cousins and forced a fumble.
Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys – 83 OVR
SECONDARY: Gallup was one of several number two receivers to dominate
Much like Josh Allen and John Brown, it
makes sense if one of Gallup or Prescott had a good game, the other might have
too. That is true in this case.
While Gallup isn’t one of the trio of stars
in the Cowboys, he is entrenched as the next best weapon. The receiver hauled
in nine passes for a Week 11 best 148 yards. He didn’t find the endzone, but
one of his nine catches was one of the most impressive catches of the season.
Marcus Williams, New Orleans Saints – 82
OVR
The Saints harassed Jameis Winston into yet another turnover-riddled game, and Williams made the most of it.
The safety, best known for his gaff allowing the Minnesota Miracle, nabbed an interception on a Winston overthrow and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown. It was the first of his career and put even more space between the Saints and Buccaneers.
