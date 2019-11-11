Madden 20: TOTW 10 predictions (MUT Ultimate Team Of The Week 10) – Jamal Adams, Derrick Henry, Minkah Fitzpatrick & more

Only Monday Night Football remains in Week

10 of the NFL season, so it is time to start thinking about who will make

Madden Ultimate Team’s Team of the Week.

As always, there was plenty of drama. The New York Jets won the battle of New York, the Atlanta Falcons upset the New Orleans Saints, Lamar Jackson continued his march towards MVP and the Tennessee Titans upset the Kansas City Chiefs even with Patrick Mahomes back.

A number of players balled out, and these are the guys we think will make the TOTW 10.

Jamal

Adams, New York Jets (LTD) – 93 OVR

POLAMALU: Adams looked like the Steelers legend on Sunday

It’s not all that long ago that many

scoffed when Adams compared himself to Aaron Donald and Tom Brady, well if you

watched him this week you wouldn’t be blamed for considering him as talented.

In the Jets' victory over their cross town rivals, Adams channeled his inner Troy Polamalu. In one of the defensive plays of the year, Adams blitzed, blew through Saquon Barkley, ripped the ball from Daniel Jones – without the ball ever touching the ground – and ran it back for a 25-yard touchdown. Later in the game he jumped the offensive line to come up with a fourth down stop, forced another fumble later in the game, and had another sack.

He dominated like few defensive players

have this year.

Derrick

Henry, Tennessee Titans (Hero) – 91 OVR

To knock off the Kansas City Chiefs (with

Patrick Mahomes), it can take a gargantuan effort from at least a few players.

The Titans got that from Henry.

The bulldozing runner totaled 188 yards and two touchdowns on just 23 carries. He put the team on his back ran wild all over the Chiefs.

Minkah

Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers (Hero) – 91 OVR

We have predicted Fitzpatrick to be the

defensive hero two weeks in a row now, and this week has to be the week he

actually gets it.

For the third straight week Fitzpatrick nabbed an interception, his fourth in three games, and sealed a Steelers win over the Los Angeles Rams. In addition to that, he returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown earlier in the game which in itself would have won the game. It was his second defensive touchdown of the year.

Christian

Kirk, Arizona Cardinals – 87 OVR

TRIPLE: Kirk caught three touchdown passes against the Bucs

Before this week, Kirk, though having been

heavily involved in the Cardinals offense, had zero receiving touchdowns on the

year. He changed that, emphatically, this week.

Although the Cardinals lost to the Buccaneers, Kirk torched the Bucs' secondary to the tune of 138 yards and three touchdowns on six catches. Kirk turned in one of the most explosive receiving games of the season.

Erik

Harris, Oakland Raiders – 86 OVR

The Raiders are a legit team in the NFL in

Gruden’s second year, and Harris’ performance on Thursday night went a long way

to ensuring that.

The Chargers couldn’t have gotten off to a

much worse start, as Philip Rivers threw two interceptions, one of which was

returned for a touchdown. Well, Harris was the recipient of both. On both he

read Rivers so well and put himself into the perfect position.

His plays set the tone and propelled the

Raiders to a key victory.

Darius

Slayton, New York Giants – 85 OVR

BECKHAM WHO?: Slayton had one of the best Giants receiving performances of the year

His team may have lost, but Slayton put in

the best performance of his NFL career.

The rookie had 17 catches for 273 yards and three touchdowns on the season before Sunday’s game. On Sunday he turned in 10 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns. With the Giants working from behind all game, Slayton was Daniel Jones’ go-to target, and he produced.

Clelin

Ferrell, Clemson Tigers – 84 OVR

Another Raider, this one coming for what could be the player’s break-out performance. Ferrell was the Raiders’ first pick in the Draft this year and it was criticized, he may have silenced those critics on Thursday night.

The defensive end led a rampant defensive front and contributed 2.5 sacks on the night – leading the NFL for Week 10. He had eight total tackles on the night and was a nuisance all game, making the game hell for Philip Rivers.

Ryan

Tannehill, Tennessee Titans – 83 OVR

REJUVENATED: Tannehill is securing a starting QB role past this year

On the whole, Tannehill may not have had the best passing day in the NFL in Week 10, in fact, many QBs had statistically better days. However, Tannehill’s late-game heroics earned him a TOTW card in our eyes.

The Titans were down 29-20 with seven minutes left, but Tannehill led the team back and threw the game-winning 23-yard touchdown pass with just 23 seconds left and ran in the two-point conversion, trucking a defender on his way in.

Rashaan

Evans, Tennessee Titans – 82 OVR

Three Titans players may seem unlikely, but

they all turned in huge performances in the Titans most important win of the

season.

Evans, last year’s Titans first-round pick, is blossoming into one of the top MLBs in the NFL and Sunday was the latest game in that rise. He had seven total tackles, a sack, and most importantly a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown – without it the Chiefs may well have pulled away in this game.

