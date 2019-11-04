Madden 20: These players NEED to be upgraded in Week 10's roster update

With each week of the NFL season more players make their case for their Madden 20 ratings to change, and Week 9 was no different.

Overall, Madden have done a very good job with their ratings, when compared to other players, most fit well, but there are exceptions. In the past we have talked about DJ Chark, Christian McCaffrey, Chris Godwin, and a lot of others, so who else deserves an upgrade?

Deshaun

Watson, Houston Texans (85 OVR)

Position:

QB

Age:

24

Best

Stats: Break Sack (98), Throw on the Run (91), Throw Power (89), Under Pressure

(89), Short Accuracy (87)

You may look at this and think Watson’s 85

OVR rating is already fairly high, and some of his stats are out of this world,

but Watson really deserves to be pushing 90 OVR with the way he is playing this

season.

Watson is on pace for a career high in passing yards (4,323), passing touchdowns (32), passer rating (107.1) and completion percentage (70.2%) while passing for 8.1 yards per attempt. He’s also on pace to run for 496 yards with an additional nine touchdowns. The way he is playing he is a front runner for the MVP award, which makes him more than deserving of an upgrade.

If he is going to be upgraded, look for his awareness (83), short accuracy (87), medium accuracy (85) and deep accuracy (85) to be increased to bump him up a few overall.

Matthew

Stafford, Detroit Lions (82 OVR)

Position:

QB

Age:

31

Best

Stats: Throw Power (94), Short Accuracy (88), Deep Accuracy (87), Play Action

(86), Medium Accuracy (84)

The Detroit Lions have been one of the most

forgettable teams of the last five years, and since Calvin Johnson retired we

seem to have forgotten just how talented Stafford is.

Much like Watson, Stafford is playing the best football of his career. He may have had incredible numbers early in his career – 5,038 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2011 – but this year he is playing better football.

He is on track for 4,998 yards (career second highest) and 38 touchdowns (career second highest), with a career high 106 passer rating and 8.6 yards per attempt. What’s more he is on pace for just 10 interceptions, tied for his least in a full 16 games.

Look for improvements to his awareness (83), throw on the run (82), under pressure (83) and all three of his accuracy ratings (short 88, medium 84, deep 87).

Carlos

Hyde, Houston Texans (78 OVR)

Position:

RB

Age:

29

Best

Stats: Acceleration (90), Agility (90), Speed (87), Juke Move (87), Trucking

(85)

Carlos Hyde has long been an underrated running back in the NFL, and he still is in Madden and in real life. The now Texan is playing the best football of his career.

He is the best running back on their roster, yet he is the third highest rated, behind Lamar Miller (83) and Duke Johnson (80). He has 704 yards on the ground, seventh in the league, and is on pace for 1,251 yards, by far a career best. He is playing like one of the better running backs in the NFL and deserves a boost.

Look for his break tackle (82), ball carrier vision (82) and his elusiveness (79) to be the focus of his upgrade.

Eric

Reid, Carolina Panthers (75 OVR)

Position:

SS

Age:

27

Best

Stats: Hit Power (92), Acceleration (91), Speed (87), Agility (85), Play

Recognition (78)

In a Kam Chancellor-less NFL, there is more

competition to be the best safety who thrives in the box. With the likes of

Landon Collins, Keanu Neal, Jamal Adams and Harrison Smith, Eric Reid is often

overlooked, and he is in Madden, too.

Eric Reid thrives in the box, being

physical and making offensive players regret running into him. That is

reflected in his 92 hit power, but the rest of his run stuffing and tackling

stats fall short. He has 56 total tackles on the season, eight among safeties

(fourth among SS). More impressively, he is second in the NFL with 43 solo

tackles. He is one of the best tackling safeties in the NFL.

His tackling (67), pursuit (74), play recognition (78) and block shedding (51) have to go up and bring him up a lot closer to 80 OVR.

Kyle

Allen, Carolina Panthers (62 OVR)

Position:

QB

Age:

23

Best

Stats: Acceleration (85), Throw Power (84), Speed (82), Short Accuracy (81),

Medium Accuracy (76)

Allen is currently the third best QB on Panthers' roster in game, one OVR behind Will Grier. He is also the 56th ranked QB in Madden. Given his production through six starts this year and his two games last year, he deserves to be higher than that.

He averages more yards per game than Josh Allen (76 OVR) and Daniel Jones (69 OVR), among others, and he has a better touchdown-to-interception ratio, too. He has shown he can accurately throw to any area of the field and has made plenty of good plays while guiding the Panthers to a 5-1 record with him under center.

He deserves to see his throw power (84), short accuracy (81), medium accuracy (76) and deep accuracy (70) all rise a fair amount, and should really be rated around 70 OVR, closer to Gardner Minshew II.

They should update his face, too, while they're at it.

