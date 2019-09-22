header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Madden

22 Sep 2019

Madden 20 Predicts: Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 - Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Travis Kelce

Madden 20 Predicts: Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 - Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Travis Kelce

Two unbeaten teams with talented QBs face off this week. Can EA's sim pick the winner?

Jump To
link decal

The Teams

link decal

Results - Offense

link decal

Results - Defense and Special Teams

link decal

Final Result

Part of the fun of sports gaming is recreating the amazing moments that we get from the live versions of the games we love. The twists and turns, the dominance and the upsets. But what if the games were so realistic they could predict the future?

In this series, we will be using Madden 20 to predict the best game of the week and see how close it can get to the real outcome.

We start with an explosive matchup with the reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs heading to Baltimore to battle the exciting Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Ravens.

Both teams are 2-0 in the NFL this season, and the last time they played was December 2018 when the game went to overtime with the Chiefs winning a 27-24 thriller. The Chiefs have a high-powered offense, but will need to be switched on to stop the emerging talent of Ravens QB, Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are flourishing this year, but there's no doubting that the Chiefs are their first proper test.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

This means the Vegas bookmakers think the Chiefs can give the Ravens a 6.5 point lead for the game to be fair.

The Teams

Two weeks into the season the Chiefs are the 3rd best offense in the league. They are 1st passing the ball, and only 26th rushing it. So you know what to expect. Their superstar players are focused around passing game with the superstar QB Patrick Mahomes, who is also the Madden 20 cover star. His main outlet is the rock at TE - Travis Kelce.

READ MORE: Best playbooks in Madden 20

The Chiefs are not as good on defense, ranked 19th over 2 games and are average against both the rush and the pass. That said, over last year they were 2nd against the pass - so you can't rule out that it could just be a poor start. 

The Ravens have started strong on both sides of the ball. They lead the league in total offense with 4th in passing and 1st in rushing. Their QB, Lamar Jackson, is adept at both and has Superstar qualities. On defense, they are 2nd in the league - but this is driven from their ability to hold teams to only 20 rushing yards per game. They are 18th against the pass and facing their first real challenge in the Chiefs. Watchout though, Earl Thomas made his name in Seattle and a probably future Hall of Famer is all over the field making defensive plays.

Results - Offense

In the sim, the offenses were evenly matched - Chiefs 349 yards to the Ravens 371. 

Both the rushing and passing had a similar profile, with the only real difference being the 1 turnover the Chiefs gave up. The ball being spread around meant there wasn't really a standout player apart from Lamar Jackson's incredible 94% completion success rate;

﻿Passing

Team Player Rating Comp Att Comp &nbsp;% Yards TDs INTs
RavensLamar Jackson155.717189424620
ChiefsPatrick Mahomes88.221356024421

﻿Rushing 

Team Player Att Yards Avg TD
RavensMark Ingram II261054.01
ChiefsLeSean McCoy16694.31
RavensLamar Jackson7182.51
ChiefsPatrick Mahomes5306.00

﻿Recievers

Team Player Rec Yards Avg TD
ChiefsTyreek Hill49323.21
RavensMark Ingram II48521.21
RavensNick Boyle56811.30
ChiefsTravis Kelce6459.01
ChiefsDemarcus Robinson44010.00

READ MORE: 7 tips to improve your offense

Results - Defense and Special Teams

With the offenses being so evenly matched - the defenses made a real difference. Holding the Chiefs to only 2 of 9 3rd down conversions (22%) and 1 of 5 4th down attempts (20%) the Ravens pulled away. Their 3 FGs also helped keep the pressure on the scorelines.

Interceptions

Team Player INTs
RavensAnthony Levine Sr1

Sacks 

Team Player Sacks
ChiefsAlex Okafor2.5
ChiefsFrank Clark2.0
RavensMatt Judon1.5
RavensPernell McPhee1.0
ChiefsDerrick Nnandi0.5
RavensJimmy Smith0.5
Team Player FGM FGA FG% LONG
RavensJustin Tucker33100.047

Final Result

READ MORE: How to dominate with RPO plays

Chiefs 21 - 37 Ravens

Jacksons laser arm with the Ravens ability to be successful on both sides of the ball was the difference in this clash of the titans. They went toe-to-toe throughout the battle but Baltimore pulled away in the 4th quarter with a Jackson rushing TD and multiple FGs.

It seems Madden disagrees with the moneymen in Vegas but agree with the experts - who do you think will win the matchup?

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy