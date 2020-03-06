FIFA 20 FUT Player Days Cards: Every Copa Libertadores item – Tevez, Valencia, Adebayor & more

FIFA 20 FUT Player Days Cards: Every Copa Liber...

FIFA 20 FUT Player Days EXPLAINED: SBCs, discount packs, cards revealed, engagement rewards, returning In-Forms & everything else

FIFA 20 FUT Player Days EXPLAINED: SBCs, discou...

FIFA 20 FUT Player Days REVEALED: Release time, predictions, explained, Carlos Tevez, Copa Libertadores, promo SBCs, discount packs, engagement rewards, news & more

FIFA 20 FUT Player Days REVEALED: Release time,...

*BREAKING* FIFA 20 FUT Player Days: Copa Libertadores Team REVEALED – Cards, discounted packs, engagement rewards & more

*BREAKING* FIFA 20 FUT Player Days: Copa Libert...

FIFA 20 FUT Player Days LIVE: Release time, card predictions, Countdown, loading screen clues, promo explained & more

FIFA 20 FUT Player Days LIVE: Release time, car...

*BREAKING* FIFA 20 La Liga POTM February ANNOUNCED – Messi to receive insane card

*BREAKING* FIFA 20 La Liga POTM February ANNOUN...

FIFA 20 Weekend League: Rewards, start time, tips, schedule, bonuses and everything you need to know

FIFA 20 Weekend League: Rewards, start time, ti...

Madden 20: NFL Combine final LTD live – packs, MUT cards, & more

Madden 20: NFL Combine final LTD live – p...

*WATCH* Man City vs Man United – Manchester derby Prediction & Preview: Lineups, injury news, where to watch, TV times, kick-off time, news & more

*WATCH* Man City vs Man United – Manchest...

FIFA 20 FUT Player Days Predictions – Kane, Van Dijk & more

FIFA 20 FUT Player Days Predictions – Kan...

Xbox Games With Gold April 2020 Prediction: Doom, Overcooked 2 & more

Xbox Games With Gold April 2020 Prediction: Doo...

PS Plus April 2020 Free Games Prediction: Horizon Zero Dawn, Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection & more

PS Plus April 2020 Free Games Prediction: Horiz...

Football Manager 2020: Arsenal team guide, player ratings, tactics, & formations

Football Manager 2020: Arsenal team guide, play...

The Last of Us 2 Trailer: Gameplay, Release Date, Plot, enemies, Ellie, Joel & more

The Last of Us 2 Trailer: Gameplay, Release Dat...

The Last of Us 2 Pre-Order: Cost, special edition, digital deluxe, GAME exclusive, Collector’s Edition, release date & more

The Last of Us 2 Pre-Order: Cost, special editi...

The Last of Us 2 Multiplayer: Factions, Gameplay, PS4, PS5, Trailer, Release date & more

The Last of Us 2 Multiplayer: Factions, Gamepla...

Madden

Madden 20: NFL Combine final LTD live – packs, MUT cards, & more

The final card in Madden Ultimate Team’s latest promo is here. This is a beast of a player!

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 6, 2020
madden 20 ltd ramsey

The NFL Combine promo is drawing to a close in Madden Ultimate Team.

The 97 OVR Deion Sanders master is a glorious card to own, but there aren’t that many others that stand out.

The last LTD card is now live in packs.

Keep reading to see who it is!

NOW WATCH BELOW: Master Madden 20 and blow away your opponents!
Contents hide
1 97 OVR Jalen Ramsey
2 MUT Packs

97 OVR Jalen Ramsey

madden 20 ltd nfl combine jalen ramsey

Jalen Ramsey is here!

The Rams corner is the third high-end DB in this promo, so he may not be immediately desirable, but his stats are very strong.

With 94 speed and 94 acceleration, he isn’t the fastest around, but his coverage stats are amazing.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about Madden 21

98 man coverage, 97 press, and 96 zone coverage means he can play in any system you want.

Ramsey also possesses 72 catching to make those all-important interceptions.

MUT Packs

madden 20 nfl combine promo packs

The 97 OVR Jalen Ramsey card is now available in packs.

That means you can get him in any pack you open, but you’ll have to get very lucky.

The 85+ OVR Combine training pack is your best bet.

However, you could empty the bank and still not pull Ramsey.

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.