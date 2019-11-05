Madden 20: Everything you need to know about MUT Series 3 - Master, Journey Part 2 & more

MUT Series 3 is officially live, and after we introduced what to expect from Series 3 last week, we can now reveal everything new in Series 3. From a new Master to Journey Part 2 and new levels and rewards, here is everything you need to know.

Devin

McCourty, New England Patriots, Master (94 OVR)

Perhaps the most important part of Series 3

is the arrival of a new master, which we correctly predicted would be New

England Patriots safety Devin McCourty.

Quite frankly, McCourty is the best defensive card in the game right now. That shouldn’t be that surprising given that he is the highest OVR card in the game at the moment, but his ratings are unbelievable.

To get him it’s quite simple, you only need

1,050 Series 3 trophies for his NAT version or 2,000 for the full version. Of

course, that is a big task but it will be absolutely worth it.

At 89 speed only a handful of players can beat him for speed, but the rest of his attributes make up for any perceived lack of speed.

With 96 awareness, 96 play recognition, 90 man coverage, 94 zone coverage, 86 press and 87 pursuit he is always going to be in the right spot and be able to make a difference. His 77 tackling is a little low, but is not exactly bad.

He can also be used to complete a step on McCourty’s Power Up.

The

Journey Part 2

In addition to a new Master, we also have a

new Journey sequences and rewards.

In all there are 50 challenges to complete

with a total of 200 stars and 30,000 coins available. Here are the rewards for

the amount of stars you get:

10 Stars: Get a Gold Player

Pack

Pack 20 Stars: Gold Player Pack

30 Stars: All-Pro Pack

50 Stars: 25,000 Coins

75 Stars: Gridiron Player Pack

100 Stars: 25,000 Coins

125 Stars: Journey Master Byron

Jones

Jones 160 Stars: 80 Training

200 Stars: All-Pro Pack and

Journey 2 Completion Token

The trouble to get 125 stars is paid off with a 91 OVR Byron Jones, who boasts 94 jumping, 88 speed, 85 man coverage, 92 zone coverage and 92 press. Like McCourty, this Jones card completes a step on his Power Up.

Level

Rewards

LEVEL UP: 10 more levels have been added to MUT

With the introduction of Series 3, there

are now 10 more levels to be achieved by MUT players, as they can now level up

to Level 70.

With the increase in levels, Level Master

Tory Holt can now bump up to 94 OVR with tokens at levels 63 and 68.

Here are the compete rewards:

Level 61: Unlock 2 different packs in the store. Offensive Pack: Costs 14,000 Coins or 890 Training. Choice of an 85 Core Elite Offensive Player. Offensive Premium Pack: Costs 350 Points. Choice of an 87 OVR Core Elite Offensive Player.

Level 62: Gridiron Pack

Level 63: Level Master Upgrade Token and New Level Challenges

Level 64: 35,000 Coin Quicksell

Level 65: 89-90 OVR Power Up Pass

Level 66: Unlock 2 different Packs in the Store. Defensive Pack: Costs 14,000 Coins or 890 Training. Choice of an 85 Core Elite Defensive Player. Defensive Premium Pack: Costs 350 Points. Choice of an 87 OVR Core Elite Defensive Player.

Level 67: Gridiron Pack

Level 68: Level Master Upgrade Token and New Level Challenges

Level 69: 35,000 Coin Quicksell

Level 70: 91-92 OVR Power Up Pass

Missions

and Solos

GRINDING: Work your way through online games to earn more coins and trophies

In addition to Journey Part 2, at level 63

you will unlock Comeback Kid solos, which consists of four challenges, and at

level 68 you will unlock Air Raid solos which also consists of four challenges.

As far as missions are concerned, you can

earn coins and Series 3 Trophies for certain numbers of online game wins. If

you win 200 online games you will have earned 910 Series 3 trophies along with

100k coins.

All in all, Series 3 offers plenty more for you to grind and earn in MUT, and if any card is worth your while, it is Master Devin McCourty.

