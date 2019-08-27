Madden 20: Cleveland Browns Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, Salary Cap, Free Agents & Needs

The Cleveland Browns have long been a laughing stock in the NFL. Since their rebirth in 1999 they have had just 2 winning seasons and just one appearance in the playoffs. They have churned their way through 8 head coaches and are now on their 9th.

In 2015 the Browns seemed to bottom out, with a 3-13 record that saw the end of Mike Pettine's reign, but that was just the start. Over the next two years the Browns won just one game, but from the ashes of that period is rising a phoenix. Years of early picks in the draft is bearing fruit for the roster, and aggressive investments from the front office has created a team that has a lot of buzz going into the 2019 season.

In Madden 20 that hype continues. Their young and athletic roster make them a firm favorite in online games, while their lack of success in recent times make them a nice project to take over in franchise mode.

It has been over 9,000 days since the Browns last playoff win and over 50 years since their last championship title. Can you bring a Super Bowl banner back to Cleveland?

Team Rating

The Browns rating is not amazing. At 78 OVR they sit 9th, but are tied with four other teams. This OVR is actually lower than their Madden 19 rating on 80 OVR too.

The offense gets a nice 83 rating, good for joint 7th and puts them on a par with the likes of Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and even Kansas City.

Defensively the Browns get an 81 rating which is tied with the Chargers, Cowboys, Jaguars, Jets, Panthers, and Titans for 4th. What keeps the Browns ratings so low is a lack of depth behind their young stars, which makes them a good pick for a one-off game either online or against your buddies.

Odell Beckham Jr, Wide Receiver (96 OVR)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Superstar X-Factor

Contract: 5 years/$77.1 million

2019 Cap Hit: $17 million

Best Stats: Spectacular Catch (99), Agility (98), Jumping (96), Catching (96), Medium Route (96), Short Route (96), Deep Route (94), Acceleration (94), Speed (94)

Odell Beckham Jr was the 12th overall pick for the New York Giants in 2014. As a rookie he made an immediate impact, posting 1,305 yards in just 12 games and getting an invitation to the Pro Bowl too. In 2015 and 2016 Beckham was a dominant force before injuries cut his 2017 season short. In 2018 he amassed just 1,052 yards and was traded to Cleveland ahead of the 2019 season.

Beckham is a monster in Madden 20. With perfect spectacular catch (99) and elite catching (96), route running (short 96, medium 96, deep 94), and athleticism (speed 94, acceleration 94) there is little he can't do and few corners he can't beat one-on-one. With his superstar abilities of Juke Box and Grab-N-Go and his X-Factor of RAC 'Em Up he his deadly in every situation and on any route.

Myles Garrett, Defensive End (91 OVR)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Superstar X-Factor

Contract: 2 years/$17.96 million

2019 Cap Hit: $8.29 million

Best Stats: Strength (96), Power Moves (93), Awareness (92), Play Recognition (90), Acceleration (90), Block Shedding (88), Finesse Moves (86)

Myles Garrett was the first overall pick for the Cleveland Browns in 2017. As a rookie he picked up 7 sacks in 11 games but flashed plenty of ability. In 2018 Garrett was a star, picking up 13.5 sacks along with 29 QB hits, 12 tackles for loss, and an invite to his first Pro Bowl.

In Madden 20 Garrett is a terrific pass rusher. He has elite strength (96) and acceleration (90) to go along with amazing power moves (93) and solid finesse moves (86). His awareness (92) and play recognition (90) means he won't get fooled by play action or counters either. His superstar abilities of Reach Elite and Edge Threat will make him deadly against pass-heavy offenses while his Unstoppable Force X-Factor means he will take over a game if he gets in the zone.

Denzel Ward, Cornerback (88 OVR)

Age: 22

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 3 years/$23.86 million

2019 Cap Hit: $6.63 million

Best Stats: Speed (95), Acceleration (95), Agility (95), Jumping (92), Man Coverage (90), Press (89), Zone Coverage (84)

Denzel Ward was the 4th overall pick for the Cleveland Browns in 2018 after a stellar college career at Ohio State. As a rookie Ward started 12 games, picking off 3 passes and forcing a fumble while also racking up 53 tackles. His play earned him a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Ward is a supreme corner in Madden 20. His speed (95), acceleration (95), and agility (95) are elite, while his man coverage (90) is superb, Ward can play zone (84) too. His awareness (83) and play recognition (81) are not great, and his tackling (50) is poor, but when the ball is in the air there are few better.

Baker Mayfield, Quarterback (83 OVR)

Age: 24

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 3 years/$26.74 million

2019 Cap Hit: $7.43 million

Best Stats: Throw Power (93), Throw On Run (89), Throw Under Pressure (89), Short Accuracy (89), Deep Accuracy (88), Play Action (88), Break Sack (85)

Baker Mayfield was the first overall pick in 2018 for the Browns. He started 13 games and threw for 3,725 yards with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His play inspired a lot of fans who had lost hope and turned the Browns into an exciting offense.

In Madden 20 Mayfield has a superb foundation to grow from. With good throw power (93), accuracy (short 89, medium 83, deep 88), and acceleration (86) to run away from trouble he can be the perfect quarterback to build with. With good throw on run (89), throw under pressure (89), and play action (88) he can fit every offensive scheme.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR SPD THP SAC MAC DAC Baker Mayfield 83 82 93 89 88 89 Drew Stanton 60 76 82 77 72 72 Garrett Gilbert 48 76 76 77 65 75 David Blough 48 75 82 75 65 69

HB OVR SPD CAR SFA ELU JKM Kareem Hunt 90 90 98 86 83 93 Nick Chubb 85 90 92 84 76 85 Dontrell Hilliard 65 92 83 84 70 79 D'Ernest Johnson 65 87 84 69 71 80

WR OVR SPD CTH SRR MRR DRR Odell Beckham Jr 96 84 96 96 96 94 Jarvis Landry 84 89 91 87 85 81 Antonio Callaway 75 92 79 76 78 83 Rashard Higgins 74 86 83 80 80 80 Jaelen Strong 71 91 84 66 68 66 Braxton Miller 70 91 82 73 71 68 Damion Ratley 69 93 81 74 72 74 Derrick Willies 64 86 80 67 71 69

TE OVR SPD CTH SRR RBK David Njoku 82 85 77 77 63 Demetrius Harris 77 85 77 65 70 Seth DeValve 76 83 80 74 60 Rico gathers 68 79 78 67 61 Pharaoh Brown 67 78 73 61 69 Charley Hughlett 62 70 57 38 69

OL OVR PBK RBK LBK IBL Joel Bitonio 86 91 80 80 85 JC Tretter 79 81 79 79 81 Chris Hubbard 71 77 69 71 82 Austin Corbett 70 72 78 84 84 Greg Robinson 69 74 62 80 78 Kendall Lamm 67 72 72 75 74 Drew Forbes 64 65 68 83 81 Bryan Witzmann 63 68 66 78 78 Eric Kush 62 66 66 76 78 Kyle Kalis 56 60 62 77 76 Brad Seaton 55 63 64 75 77 Brian Fineanganofo 51 58 59 75 74

DE OVR SPD STR PMV FMV BSH Myles Garrett 91 84 96 93 86 88 Olivier Vernon 82 81 85 85 69 79 Anthony Zettel 73 79 83 66 76 74 Chris Smith 67 82 82 66 55 59 Chad Thomas 66 81 84 59 67 74 Wyatt Ray 62 78 79 61 65 64

DT OVR SPD STR PMV FMV BSH Sheldon Richardson 84 71 88 88 72 74 Larry Ogunjobi 77 75 88 83 66 80 Carl Davis 68 69 88 64 48 64 Trevon Coley 68 73 85 70 61 65 Daniel Ekuale 62 64 81 66 57 69 Brian Price 61 67 75 70 64 59 Devaroe Lawrence 58 68 87 69 63 63

OLB OVR SPD PRC TAK MCV ZCV Genard Avery 76 86 70 79 51 50 Christian Kirksey 75 85 85 83 49 57 Adarius Taylor 69 86 75 79 49 60 Mack Wilson 68 84 61 74 62 67 Ray-Ray Armstrong 65 81 66 81 46 54

MLB OVR SPD TAK BSH MCV ZCV Joe Schobert 79 83 80 77 65 73 Sione Takitaki 67 85 79 75 51 58

CB OVR SPD MCV ZCV PRS Denzel Ward 88 95 90 84 89 Terrance Mitchell 76 89 73 66 83 TJ Carrie 74 89 73 77 81 Greedy Williams 73 93 76 71 78 Phillip Gaines 69 92 68 64 72 Lenzy Pipkins 66 90 68 64 66 Donnie Lewis Jr 61 87 64 62 68 Robert Jackson 59 91 61 58 67 Tavierre Thomas 58 93 63 61 67

FS OVR SPD PRC ZCV TAK Damarious Randall 86 90 82 87 70 Eric Murray 70 89 75 63 70 Sheldrick Redwine 66 90 62 63 69

SS OVR SPD PRC ZCV TAK Morgan Burnett 74 86 71 75 78 Jermaine Whitehead 66 88 73 70 53 Juston Burris 60 88 62 58 59 Tigie Sankoh 58 85 52 64 70

K OVR KPW KAC Greg Joseph 69 93 74 Austin Seibert 66 92 70

P OVR KPW KAC Britton Colquitt 78 90 84 Jamie Gillan 65 93 73

The Cleveland Browns roster is full of young potential at key positions. Baker Mayfield (93 throw power, 89 short accuracy) is a star in the making under center, and he has Odell Beckham (99 spectacular catch, 96 jumping), Jarvis Landry (92 juke move, 91 spectacular catch), and David Njoku (90 acceleration, 84 spectacular catch) to throw to. Kareem Hunt (94 break tackle, 93 juke move) and Nick Chubb (90 break tackle, 89 trucking) are a superb young duo to run the ball, and both are effective receivers too. The offensive line isn't great, but left guard Joel Bitonio (91 pass block, 90 pass block power) and center JC Tretter (89 strength, 84 pass block finesse) are a nice partnership to run behind.

Defensively Cleveland have the twin pillars of Myles Garrett (96 strength, 93 power move) and Denzel Ward (95 speed, 90 man coverage) to lean on, and both will be there for many years to come. Olivier Vernon (85 power moves, 84 tackle) provides a good foil to Garrett on the other side of the line. Sheldon Richardson (88 strength, 88 power moves) and Larry Ogunjobi (88 strength, 83 power moves) are a solid partnership at defensive tackle, protecting a linebacker corps headlined by Joe Schobert (90 play recognition, 86 pursuit), Genard Avery (89 acceleration, 80 finesse moves), and Christian Kirksey (84 pursuit, 83 tackling). Ward leads a decent set of cornerbacks including Terrance Mitchell (94 agility, 83 press), TJ Carrie (89 acceleration, 81 press), and rookie greedy Williams (93 speed, 76 man coverage). Damarious Randall (91 acceleration, 87 zone coverage) is a good free safety, while Morgan Burnett (88 acceleration, 85 hit power) is the only viable option next to him.

The special teams positions are in flux, with second-year kicker Greg Joseph (93 power, 74 accuracy) competing with rookie Austin Seibert (92 power, 70 accuracy). At punter veteran Britton Colquitt (90 power, 84 accuracy) competes with rookie Jamie Gillan (93 power, 73 accuracy) during the pre-season.

Salary Cap

The Browns start franchise mode with 74 players on their roster and just $9.44 million in cap space. Cutting down to the 53-man roster should take that up to $15 million, but that isn't much to go out and trade for immediate help with. It also isn't much flexibility when it comes to re-signing free agents, so you may have to get selective with who you retain.

Remember, the likes of Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, and Baker Mayfield may not need contract extensions immediately, but they will have big price tags when it is negotiation time so don't go spending all of your cap space every year.

Impending Free Agents

When you start your franchise mode with the Cleveland Browns in the preseason you'll have 25 players entering the final year of their contract. Most of these are replaceable guys on the bottom of the roster that are unlikely to even make your 53-man roster in season 1.

However, there are some key players that you will need to have a plan for. Let's take a look at who they are.

Kareem Hunt, Half Back (90 OVR)

The Browns are in a strong position with their offensive skill position players. The receivers are good, the quarterback is young, and Hunt and Nick Chubb make a nice pair in the backfield. Hunt's role in that is as the big play guy. While his speed (90) isn't enormous he has better acceleration (92) and much better agility (92).

His juke move (93) and break tackle (94) are terrific and he can catch (71) the ball well too. If you are a run-first player you will want to make an effort to keep Hunt around, but remember that running backs are fairly replaceable in Madden so don't go too overboard with your contract offer.

Damarious Randall, Free Safety (86 OVR)

As the starting free safety on a team that is already thin at that position Randall is probably your primary re-signing objective. With good zone coverage (87) and solid athleticism (91 acceleration, 90 speed) he can cover ground and make plays. Behind him in the depth chart there isn't much, with rookie Sheldrick Redwine tough to believe in with his poor zone coverage (63) and awareness (64).

JC Tretter, Center (79 OVR)

The weakness of the Browns offense is their offensive line. JC Tretter is their second-best linemen, but the 28-year-old center is hardly spectacular. Still, it is hard to rebuild an offensive line quickly so re-signing Tretter and focusing your efforts at the tackle position while relying on him to provide decent pass block (81) and run block (79) next to Joel Bitonio.

Cleveland Browns Roster Needs

The Browns needs lie on defense and across the offensive line. Finding a left tackle should be your priority in your first draft class unless you find a stellar cornerback or safety.

Improving the interior offensive line and secondary depth is your next goal. You play nickel & dime defenses a lot in Madden so having a third corner or safety that you trust to play 70 percent of the snaps is key. Players like Greedy Williams could improve, but Terrance Mitchell and TJ Carrie are unlikely to.

Middle linebacker is another spot you should perhaps look to improve. Speed and agility are crucial here as you should be controlling your middle linebacker on most snaps, so things like awareness and play recognition are less important.

