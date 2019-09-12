Madden 20: Carolina Panthers Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, Salary Cap, Free Agents & Needs – Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey, Luke Kuechly & more

The Carolina Panthers have come oh-so-close to a Super Bowl since their inception in 1995. They’ve won 6 division titles and went to the Super Bowl in 2003 and 2015 only to be stopped by the Patriots and Broncos.

That 2015 side was a special team that went 15-1, but since

then the Panthers have been very up and down. In 2018 they went just 7-9 thanks

in part to a terrible shoulder injury to quarterback Cam Newton.

They enter 2019 in a highly competitive division with a team that has talent but more than a few holes. Can you take over and finally bring the ultimate glory to the Panthers?

Team Rating

The Panthers come into franchise mode with a 79 OVR rating.

Which puts them 7th, tied with the likes of Baltimore, Seattle, and

Pittsburgh.

Carolina are a very balanced side, with a 81 rating on both

offense and defense. That offensive score sits 11th in the league,

tied with three others so they are fairly average there. The defensive score is

on the higher side of the scale though. It comes in 5th and is tied

with five more.

On the face of it that makes the Panthers fairly average,

but there are very few teams as well-rounded and balanced as the Panthers are.

Luke Kuechly, Middle Linebacker (98 OVR)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Superstar X-Factor

Contract: 3 years/$40.16 million

2019 Cap Hit: $9.96 million

Best Stats: Play Recognition (99), Awareness (99),

Pursuit (97), Tackle (96), Hit Power (94), Block Shedding (89), Acceleration

(89), Speed (86)

The Carolina Panthers picked Luke Kuechly 9th overall in the 2012 draft and have been richly rewarded for it. Kuechly came

straight into the starting lineup as a rookie and was a dominant force, racking

up 165 tackles and 2 interceptions as he won Defensive Rookie of the Year. In

2013 Kuechly had 166, 4 interceptions and claimed Defensive Player of the Year

as well as his first of 5 First Team All-Pro berths.

In Madden 20 Kuechly is a superb player. He has elite play

recognition (99) and awareness (99) to diagnose plays. His

tackling (96) is amazing and his hit power (94) can force

fumbles. His zone coverage (83) is elite for the position too.

Christian McCaffrey, Half Back (91 OVR)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Superstar X-Factor

Contract: 2 years/$10.19 million

2019 Cap Hit: $4.7 million

Best Stats: Agility (97), Juke Move (93), Acceleration

(92), Spin Move (91), Elusiveness (91), Carrying (89), Short Route (82), Catching

(81)

Christian McCaffrey was taken 8th overall by the

Panthers in 2017. As a rookie he took just 117 carries for 435 yards, a poor

3.7 yards per carry average, but he caught 80 passes for 651 yards and 5

scores. In 2018 McCaffrey exploded though. A 5.0 yards per carry saw McCaffrey

hit 1,098 yards and make 107 catches for 867 yards as he found the endzone 13

times.

In Madden 20 McCaffrey is an elite back. His catching (81) is the best at his position while his route running (82 short, 75

medium) is stellar too. McCaffrey has the tools to shake defenders with his

juke move (93), stiff arm (91) and elusiveness (91).

Gerald McCoy, Defensive End (86 OVR)

Age: 31

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 1 year/$8.44 million

2019 Cap Hit: $8.44 million

Best Stats: Strength (92), Play Recognition (92), Tackle

(91), Awareness (88), Hit Power (85), Pursuit (84), Power Moves (84),

Acceleration (83)

Gerald McCoy was the third-overall pick for the Tampa Bay

Buccaneers in 2010 and has been a superb player since. In 9 seasons with the

Bucs he amassed 54.5 sacks, 140 QB hits, and 79 tackles for loss. In the

offseason he was cut for cap reasons and quickly signed with the Panthers so he

could get some revenge twice this season.

In Madden 20 McCoy can still get it done. His strength (92) and power moves (84) will be a problem for a lot of offensive linemen.

His play recognition (92) and awareness (88) will keep him in the

game while his tackling (91) and block shedding (85) means he

will make plays.

Cam Newton, Quarterback (84 OVR)

Age: 30

Development Trait: Superstar X-Factor

Contract: 2 years/$44.3 million

2019 Cap Hit: $23.2 million

Best Stats: Break Sack (95), Throw Power (93), Play

Action (93), Throw On Run (88), Short Accuracy (88), Acceleration (88),

Awareness (88)

The Panthers picked Cam Newton #1 in 2011. Cam started from

week 1 and threw for 4,051 yards and rushed for a massive 706 yards and 14

touchdowns as he claimed Offensive Rookie of the Year. Over the years Cam has

run less, but he is still a constant threat on the ground. Cam claimed MVP

honors in 2015 with 3,837 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and an extra 10 scores

on the ground.

In Madden 20 Newton is a dual threat quarterback. He has good throw power (93) and can dominate with play

action (93) while his acceleration (88) and speed (85) will force defenses to account for him. His accuracy (88 short,

84 medium, 82 deep) isn’t ideal but you can certainly work with it.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR SPD THP SAC MAC DAC Cam Newton 84 85 93 88 84 82 Will Grier 64 78 86 81 76 77 Kyle Allen 52 82 83 75 65 67

HB OVR SPD CAR SFA ELU JKM Christian McCaffrey 91 91 89 77 77 93 Jordan Scarlett 64 90 90 69 69 77 Reggie Bonnafon 59 88 82 61 61 75

FB OVR SPD CAR RBK Alex Armah Jr 67 82 77 58

WR OVR SPD CTH SRR MRR DRR DJ Moore 81 93 86 84 81 82 Curtis Samuel 78 95 83 80 79 77 Chris Hogan 77 88 89 79 80 79 Jarius Wright 75 90 82 78 79 80 Ray-Ray McCloud III 67 90 84 77 71 69 Brandon Zylstra 63 85 79 69 71 68

TE OVR SPD CTH SRR RBK Greg Olsen 89 84 93 84 52 Chris Manhertz 73 78 74 53 71 Ian Thomas 73 83 79 71 53 Marcus Baugh 62 79 71 58 59 JJ Jansen 47 63 60 45 54

OL OVR PBK RBK LBK IBL Matt Paradis 88 86 82 85 88 Trai Turner 83 79 84 87 87 Taylor Moton 79 81 83 76 80 Daryl Williams 79 84 84 77 81 Greg Little 65 71 69 80 77 Tyler Larsen 64 65 71 74 76 Greg Van Roten 62 67 68 54 79 Dennis Daley 60 62 65 79 77 Dillon Gordon 58 65 65 78 76 Kofi Amichia 58 66 61 76 78 Brandon Greene 50 60 61 73 74

DE OVR SPD STR PMV FMV BSH Gerald McCoy 86 69 92 84 71 85 Kawann Short 85 70 91 89 69 91 Vernon Butler Jr 69 66 83 72 59 69 Efe Obada 66 85 75 62 70 64 Destiny Vaeao 65 66 84 69 59 58

DT OVR SPD STR PMV FMV BSH Dontari Poe 78 73 94 78 57 72 Kyle Love 69 57 85 75 60 61

OLB OVR SPD TAK BSH PMV FMV Mario Addison 76 79 79 67 68 82 Brian Burns 75 88 75 66 54 79 Bruce Irvin 74 86 80 75 73 55 Marquis Haynes 67 82 76 64 57 72 Christian Miller 64 77 76 68 58 68

MLB OVR SPD TAK BSH MCV ZCV Luke Kuechly 98 86 96 89 72 83 Shaq Thompson 78 85 87 80 48 55 Jermaine Carter Jr 64 83 79 71 61 66 Andre Smith 62 84 82 69 45 58 Jordan Kunaszyk 62 81 81 69 52 60

CB OVR SPD MCV ZCV PRS Donte Jackson 81 96 81 76 78 James Bradberry IV 79 91 80 78 81 Ross Cockrell 73 89 72 74 79 Javien Elliott 66 89 65 69 77

FS OVR SPD PRC ZCV TAK Tre Boston 79 87 80 84 74 Colin Jones 69 89 64 71 68

SS OVR SPD PRC ZCV TAK Eric Reid 76 87 78 79 67 Rashaan Gaulden 67 86 65 75 71 Natrell Jamerson 63 92 58 67 70

K OVR KPW KAC Graham Gano 79 99 85 Joey Slye 68 98 71

P OVR KPW KAC Michael Palardy 79 92 88

The Panthers roster has a lot of

talent across the board.

The offense is led by quarterback

Cam Newton (93 throw power, 88 short accuracy) but it will run through

running back Christian McCaffrey (97 agility, 93 juke move) who is a big

play threat any time he gets the ball.

The Panthers have some speedsters

on the outside with DJ Moore (93 speed, 88 spectacular catch) and Curtis

Samuel (95 speed, 83 catching) while Greg Olsen (93 catching, 84

speed) remains a threat at tight end.

The offensive line isn’t great,

but the pairing of center Matt Paradis (86 pass block, 82 run block) and

right guard Trai Turner (84 run block, 79 pass block) are your best blockers

so try to run behind them more often than not.

Defensively the Panthers are a

perfect user team thanks to their star middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (96

tackle, 89 block shed). In front of him the Panthers have a stout defensive

line featuring Gerald McCoy (92 strength, 85 block shed) and Kawann

Short (91 strength, 91 block shed).

The edge rush will come from Mario

Addison (85 acceleration, 82 finesse moves) and Bruce Irvin (88

acceleration, 73 power moves) while Shaq Thompson (87 tackle, 86 acceleration) is a solid partner for Kuechly in the middle.

The Panthers secondary is a little

thin, but cornerback Donte Jackson (96 speed, 81 man coverage) is a nice

player and the safety pairing of Tre Boston (89 acceleration, 84 zone coverage) and Eric Reid (91 acceleration, 79 zone coverage).

Salary Cap

The Carolina Panthers come into

franchise mode with 55 players on the roster and $23.5 million in cap space.

That means you only need to cut 2 for the regular season so creating extra cap

space isn’t going to happen. However, the $23.5 million in space means you can go

out and make a move if you want to, just try to hold on to some cap space as

you will need it to re-sign some key players.

Impending Free Agents

The Panthers have 22 players on

their roster that are entering the last year of their contracts. That is a big

chunk of your roster and it includes some important players that you will miss

when they are gone. The likes of Gerald McCoy could be allowed to walk

due to his age but you will need to replace him. Who are the players that you

should prioritise re-signing after season 1?

James Bradberry IV, Cornerback (79 OVR)

The Panthers have just 4 corners on

their roster and three of them are impending free agents. That means you

absolutely have to retain #2 corner James Bradberry. His speed (91) and

man coverage (80) will keep him competitive and at 26 he can still improve.

Tre Boston, Free Safety (79 OVR)

Tre Boston is a very solid free

safety, something that can be very hard to find. With good speed (87) and

zone coverage (84) he can make plays while his catching (75) and

hit power (88) will create turnovers. Boston is just 27 and has star development

so he can still improve too.

Retaining him and Bradberry will

at least keep the secondary respectable while you try to draft or sign some new

talent to take it up a notch.

Daryl Williams, Left Tackle (79 OVR)

Another mid-20’s player you need

to hold on to is left tackle Daryl Williams. The Panthers offensive line needs

an upgrade, but Williams is a strong (87) player who is well balanced

between run (84) and pass (84) blocking. If you find an upgrade

at left tackle you can slide Williams into the huge hole at left guard, but

re-signing Williams means you aren’t desperate to take a tackle high in the draft

and can take aim at the best player available instead.

Shaq Thompson, Middle Linebacker (78 OVR)

Thompson is a nice second

linebacker next to Kuechly. He has good speed (85) and tackling (87) but

his coverage skills are not great (55 zone, 48 man). However, a nice

tactic here is to control Thompson while letting Kuechly work. Thanks to his

athleticism he is a very good user linebacker and shouldn’t be too expensive to

retain.

Roster Needs

The Panthers are set at a couple

of key Madden positions like quarterback, running back, and middle linebacker,

but around that the roster does need some improvement.

The offensive line needs a new

left guard in the worst way, while Greg Olsen is now 34 and will need a replacement

soon. There is also very little depth behind Christian McCaffrey so adding

another back would help you lighten his load and lessen the injury risk.

Defensively the Panthers are

pretty thin despite a few stars. They need better edge rush to contain and

attack quarterbacks, and the secondary is paper thin.

Finding a top cornerback should

be your prior in the offseason, be that via trade, free agency, or the draft.

But you shouldn’t stop at adding 1. You should look to take someone who can

start and then find another two that can be role players. You need to fill out

that depth chart because you’ll be playing with 3 on the field most of the

time.

Only once that position is fixed

should you be hunting after improvements at the offensive line and edge

positions.

Running backs are pretty easy to

find late in the draft so you shouldn’t need to invest too heavily there.