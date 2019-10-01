header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Madden

01 Oct 2019

Madden 20: 5 overrated players that need a ratings drop - Goff, Cousins, & more

Madden 20: 5 overrated players that need a ratings drop - Goff, Cousins, & more

With a quarter of the regular season done who hasn't been living up to their OVR?

Jump To
link decal

Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens (95 OVR)

link decal

Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles (89 OVR)

link decal

Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons (87 OVR)

link decal

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (81 OVR)

link decal

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (80 OVR)

Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens (95 OVR)

Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles (89 OVR)

Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons (87 OVR)

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (81 OVR)

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (80 OVR)

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy