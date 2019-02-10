header decal
10 Feb 2019

Madden 19: Washington Redskins Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The Washington Redskins last won the Super Bowl in 1991. They've claimed just three division titles since then. Can you return them to the top of the NFL?

The Washington Redskins are one of the most recognizable NFL teams around the world. They were a successful pre-merger team and then had a terrific run through the 80's and into the early 90's. They took down Super Bowl XVII, XXII, and XXVI between 1982 and 1991. However, since then, things have not been too great for Washington. They have won just three playoff games since then, with the last playoff win coming in January 2006.

The current version of the Redskins is drifting along in the middle of the NFL unable to make a real impact in the league. In the last four years they have a 31-32﻿-1 record, one NFC East title, and no playoff wins. They are a middle-of-the-road, often boring team. Can you finally bring them back to the top of the league and create some excitement about the Redskins?

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Washington Redskins get an 80 overall rating on Madden 19. This doesn't sound amazing, but it is better than 11 teams and tied with 3 more, putting them right in the middle of the pack. Within this rating the Redskins offense gets a very nice 85 rating. This is lower than just 8 teams and puts them among the very best offensive units in Madden 19. Defensively the Redskins are less strong but still solid. Their 81 rating is better than 8 teams and tied with 3 others. This team that lacks the depth of elite rosters, but has the talent to compete in single games and can push for the playoffs in franchise mode.

Jordan Reed, Tight End (OVR 89)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 4 years/$27.61 million

2018 Cap Hit: $5.87 million

Best Stats: Catching (95), Acceleration (88), Catch In Traffic (87), Awareness (86), Speed (85), Short Route (83), Break Tackle (82), Medium Route (80)

Jordan Reed came to the Redskins as a third-round draft pick in 2013. He has been a remarkable player for the Redskins when on the field, but injuries have never been too far away. In 6 seasons he has played 65 games, just 67 percent, but when on the field and healthy he has been incredibly productive, putting down 10.2 yards per catch and scoring 24 touchdowns.

Ryan Kerrigan, Outside Linebacker (OVR 88)

Age: 30

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 3 years/$27.12 million

2018 Cap Hit: $7.46 million

Best Stats: Play Recognition (95), Power Moves (88), Hit Power (87), Pursuit (87), Strength (86), Acceleration (86), Tackle (85), Finesse Moves (82), Speed (81), Block Shedding (80)

Ryan Kerrigan was a first-round pick for the Redskins in 2011 and has played every single game since he arrived. As an edge rusher he has become one of the most consistent and underrated pass rushers in the NFL. As a rookie he picked up 7.5 sacks and his total has never dipped below that. In 2014 he set his career-high at 13.5 sacks and he has registered 13 sacks in each of the last two years.

Da'Ron Payne, Defensive Tackle (OVR 85)

Age: 21

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 4 years/$14.41 million

2018 Cap Hit: $3.48 million

Best Stats: Strength (95), Acceleration (86), Play Recognition (84), Tackle (83), Block Shedding (83), Pursuit (82), Power Moves (79), Speed (76)

Da'Ron Payne was the Redskins first-round pick in 2018. Payne played his college ball at Alabama and was a dominant force in the middle of their defense. While he didn't rack up sacks or tackles for loss within the 'Bama defense he was an immoveable, space-eating, monster. With the Redskins in 2018 Payne became far move effective against the pass, pushing the top of the pocket and recording 5 sacks, more than he did in three years at college. 

Alex Smith, Quarterback (OVR 79)

Age: 34

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 5 years/$84 million

2018 Cap Hit: $15.5 million

Best Stats: Short Accuracy (92), Throw Power (87), Awareness (86), Throw On Run (86), Acceleration (83), Medium Accuracy (83), Agility (82), Throw Under Pressure (80)

Alex Smith was the #1 overall pick for the San Francisco 49ers in 2005. He time in San Francisco was marred by poor coaching, and lots of it. Every year he had to try to adapt himself to a new offensive coordinator or head coach, and it wasn't until Jim Harbaugh came along in 2011 that Smith really found his feet in the NFL. However, his success in San Francisco didn't last long, and in 2013 he moved to Kansas City where he became another Andy Reid success story and completed 65 percent of his passes. With the Chiefs drafting Patrick Mahomes Smith was traded to Washington for the 2018 season, where he once again played a game manager role under center.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action
Alex Smith7978879283778079
Colt McCoy6676838476727375
Josh Johnson6583877873707362
Mark Sanchez6471868172677478
HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching
Adrian Peterson83909081848762
Chris Thompson80919181868873
Derrius Guice78909380918561
Robert Kelley75868670898167
Samaje Perine74878366877766
Byron Marshall66888781728170
WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catching In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping
Paul Richardson Jr8394888783848683887990
Jamison Crowder8091958583817884807688
Josh Doctson7889888578797885897396
Maurice Harris7287878775737179857086
Michael Floyd7189878175767079838089
Trey Quinn7187858576777081766981
Jehu Chesson6690888365656482836491
Cam Sims6687828174726978836682
Darvin Kidsy6490897968706574756195
Robert Davis6391858261616176856594
TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block
Jordan Reed8985879583807559
Vernon Davis8287848678757253
Jeremy Sprinkle7084807764595454
Matt Flanagan6878777362555068
Andrew East4580845841383348
OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Trent Williams91769589889293
Brandon Scherff89719284909289
Chase Roullier77598580788280
Ty Nsekhe76738478797878
Morgan Moses76608978798183
Jonathan Cooper73698875788382
Shawn Lauvao71648671758582
Austin Howard70558775767581
Geron Christian Sr68638272777877
Luke Bowanko67628670738082
Arie Kouandjio67568475727675
Tony Bergstrom67648373737877
Zac Kerin62628270705075
Kyle Fuller62648171725479
Tyler Catalina61618169727069
Timon Parris59638268717273
Nick Sundberg55686966657577
DE OVR Speed Agility Strength Block Shedding Finesse Moves Power Moves
Jonathan Allen85727291827586
Matthew Ioannidis85717094768287
Stacy McGee74666288745980
DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block
Da'Ron Payne85769579618386
Tim Settle68668875717687
OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Block Shedding Power Moves Finesse Moves
Ryan Kerrigan888178858795808882
Preston Smith818278808082748368
Pernell McPhee807779838476768272
Ryan Anderson738177848767687566
Cassanova McKinzy697882818360726153
MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Zach Brown828888878683886068
Mason Foster777881868085845768
Reuben Foster778685818974836976
Zach Vigil718381806666846774
Shaun Dion Hamilton718180818870836369
Josh Harvey-Clemons648185798263765564
CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press
Josh Norman82888992818583
Quinton Dunbar78919587787679
Fabian Moreau76949390737677
Greg Stroman72909087737772
Joshua Holsey69909389697578
Adonis Alexander67879083747176
Danny Johnson67919182767066
FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix83878987837884
Montae Nicholson73929184716975
Troy Apke69949593527076
Harlan Miller66878984536968
SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Deshazor Everett65878963695363
Jeremy Reaves60848864476766
ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
Tress Way (P)829691
Dustin Hopkins (K)789485

The Redskins roster is full of solid players and dotted with some serious talent. On offense they have a very acceptable quarterback in Alex Smith (92 short accuracy, 87 throw power), and he has several good weapons around him. At running back Adrian Peterson (90 speed, 88 stiff arm) provides the veteran power while Chris Thompson (94 acceleration, 73 catching) is an excellent pass catcher and Derrius Guice (91 carrying, 91 trucking) is a rookie with a lot of potential. At wide receiver there isn't a star that stands out, but there are a couple of useful players like Paul Richardson Jr (94 speed, 88 spectacular catch) and Jamison Crowder (95 agility, 85 catching). Jordan Reed (95 catching, 85 speed) and Vernon Davis (89 acceleration, 86 catching) are the stars of this offense though, and give the Redskins two tight ends that can cause a lot of problems for defenses. The offensive line is also very strong, with stud left tackle Trent Williams (95 strength, 89 pass block) and remarkable right guard Brandon Scherff (92 strength, 90 run block).

Defensively, the Redskins are much the same, solid with a couple of standout players. The defensive line is very strong, with ends Matthew Ioannidis (94 strength, 87 power moves) and Jonathan Allen (91 strength, 88 play recognition), while Da'Ron Payne (95 strength, 83 tackle) eats up space in the middle. Ryan Kerrigan (95 play recognition, 88 power moves) and Preston Smith (89 acceleration, 83 power moves) are a very good pair of edge rushers and there is a solid trio of middle linebackers in Zach Brown (88 speed, 87 tackle), Mason Foster (86 tackle, 85 play recognition), and Reuben Foster (89 acceleration, 89 hit power). The secondary is probably the weakest part of the Redskins roster, at corner they have Josh Norman (92 agility, 85 zone coverage) and little else, while Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (89 acceleration, 84 zone coverage) is the only viable option at safety.

﻿Washington Redskins Playbook - Offense

I Form Pro

I Form Slot

I Form Twin TE

Strong I Y Off

Weak I Pro

Weak I Wing

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Bunch

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Wing Pair

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Wing Tight

Singleback Wing Tight Z

Singleback Y Off Trio

Singleback Y Trips

Pistol Y Trips

Shotgun Bunch Offset

Shotgun Doubles Offset

Shotgun Doubles Offset Wk

Shotgun Doubles Y Off

Shotgun Empty Base Flex

Shotgun Empty Bunch Wide

Shotgun Flip Trips Eagle

Shotgun Split Slot

Shotgun Spread Y-Slot Wk

Shotgun Stack HB Wk

Shotgun Tight Doubles

Shotgun Trey Y Iso

Shotgun Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun Wing Pair

Shotgun Wing Slot Offset

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

The Washington Redskins playbook is a strong option for the roster they have in Madden 19. You get the terrific Singleback Deuce Close formation that not only puts two tight ends on the field but creates nice blocking angles and provides easy releases for the tight ends. You also have Shotgun Trey Y Iso which puts the tight end out wide and exposes coverages pre-snap. You also have two stack formations and the ever useful Trey Y-Flex and Split Slot formations.

Washington Redskins Playbook - Defense

3-4 Even

3-4 Odd

3-4 Over

3-4 Solid

3-4 Under

Nickel Normal

Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Big Nickel Over G

Dime 1-4-6

Dime 2-3-6

Quarter Normal

Quarter 1-3-7

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Redskins defensive playbook is a very dull 3-4 one. You get your usual 5 3-4 formations and no special heavy look like a 46 Bear Under or 4-4 Split. You also only have three nickel formations to go along with the Big Nickel Over G look. There are two dime formations that get a lot of defensive backs on the field. You don't really get much from this playbook to throw at an opponent, especially compared to the likes of the Ravens 3-4 playbook.

