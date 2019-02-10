Madden 19: Washington Redskins Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The Washington Redskins are one of the most recognizable NFL teams around the world. They were a successful pre-merger team and then had a terrific run through the 80's and into the early 90's. They took down Super Bowl XVII, XXII, and XXVI between 1982 and 1991. However, since then, things have not been too great for Washington. They have won just three playoff games since then, with the last playoff win coming in January 2006.
The current version of the Redskins is drifting along in the middle of the NFL unable to make a real impact in the league. In the last four years they have a 31-32-1 record, one NFC East title, and no playoff wins. They are a middle-of-the-road, often boring team. Can you finally bring them back to the top of the league and create some excitement about the Redskins?
*All stats correct at time of writing
Team Rating
The Washington Redskins get an 80 overall rating on Madden 19. This doesn't sound amazing, but it is better than 11 teams and tied with 3 more, putting them right in the middle of the pack. Within this rating the Redskins offense gets a very nice 85 rating. This is lower than just 8 teams and puts them among the very best offensive units in Madden 19. Defensively the Redskins are less strong but still solid. Their 81 rating is better than 8 teams and tied with 3 others. This team that lacks the depth of elite rosters, but has the talent to compete in single games and can push for the playoffs in franchise mode.
Jordan Reed, Tight End (OVR 89)
Age: 28
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 4 years/$27.61 million
2018 Cap Hit: $5.87 million
Best Stats: Catching (95), Acceleration (88), Catch In Traffic (87), Awareness (86), Speed (85), Short Route (83), Break Tackle (82), Medium Route (80)
Jordan Reed came to the Redskins as a third-round draft pick in 2013. He has been a remarkable player for the Redskins when on the field, but injuries have never been too far away. In 6 seasons he has played 65 games, just 67 percent, but when on the field and healthy he has been incredibly productive, putting down 10.2 yards per catch and scoring 24 touchdowns.
Ryan Kerrigan, Outside Linebacker (OVR 88)
Age: 30
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 3 years/$27.12 million
2018 Cap Hit: $7.46 million
Best Stats: Play Recognition (95), Power Moves (88), Hit Power (87), Pursuit (87), Strength (86), Acceleration (86), Tackle (85), Finesse Moves (82), Speed (81), Block Shedding (80)
Ryan Kerrigan was a first-round pick for the Redskins in 2011 and has played every single game since he arrived. As an edge rusher he has become one of the most consistent and underrated pass rushers in the NFL. As a rookie he picked up 7.5 sacks and his total has never dipped below that. In 2014 he set his career-high at 13.5 sacks and he has registered 13 sacks in each of the last two years.
Da'Ron Payne, Defensive Tackle (OVR 85)
Age: 21
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 4 years/$14.41 million
2018 Cap Hit: $3.48 million
Best Stats: Strength (95), Acceleration (86), Play Recognition (84), Tackle (83), Block Shedding (83), Pursuit (82), Power Moves (79), Speed (76)
Da'Ron Payne was the Redskins first-round pick in 2018. Payne played his college ball at Alabama and was a dominant force in the middle of their defense. While he didn't rack up sacks or tackles for loss within the 'Bama defense he was an immoveable, space-eating, monster. With the Redskins in 2018 Payne became far move effective against the pass, pushing the top of the pocket and recording 5 sacks, more than he did in three years at college.
Alex Smith, Quarterback (OVR 79)
Age: 34
Development Trait: Quick
Contract: 5 years/$84 million
2018 Cap Hit: $15.5 million
Best Stats: Short Accuracy (92), Throw Power (87), Awareness (86), Throw On Run (86), Acceleration (83), Medium Accuracy (83), Agility (82), Throw Under Pressure (80)
Alex Smith was the #1 overall pick for the San Francisco 49ers in 2005. He time in San Francisco was marred by poor coaching, and lots of it. Every year he had to try to adapt himself to a new offensive coordinator or head coach, and it wasn't until Jim Harbaugh came along in 2011 that Smith really found his feet in the NFL. However, his success in San Francisco didn't last long, and in 2013 he moved to Kansas City where he became another Andy Reid success story and completed 65 percent of his passes. With the Chiefs drafting Patrick Mahomes Smith was traded to Washington for the 2018 season, where he once again played a game manager role under center.
Full Roster & Depth Chart
|QB
|OVR
|Speed
|Throw Power
|Short Accuracy
|Medium Accuracy
|Deep Accuracy
|Throw Under Pressure
|Play Action
|Alex Smith
|79
|78
|87
|92
|83
|77
|80
|79
|Colt McCoy
|66
|76
|83
|84
|76
|72
|73
|75
|Josh Johnson
|65
|83
|87
|78
|73
|70
|73
|62
|Mark Sanchez
|64
|71
|86
|81
|72
|67
|74
|78
|HB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Elusiveness
|Carrying
|Juke Move
|Catching
|Adrian Peterson
|83
|90
|90
|81
|84
|87
|62
|Chris Thompson
|80
|91
|91
|81
|86
|88
|73
|Derrius Guice
|78
|90
|93
|80
|91
|85
|61
|Robert Kelley
|75
|86
|86
|70
|89
|81
|67
|Samaje Perine
|74
|87
|83
|66
|87
|77
|66
|Byron Marshall
|66
|88
|87
|81
|72
|81
|70
|WR
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Catching In Traffic
|Spectacular Catch
|Release
|Jumping
|Paul Richardson Jr
|83
|94
|88
|87
|83
|84
|86
|83
|88
|79
|90
|Jamison Crowder
|80
|91
|95
|85
|83
|81
|78
|84
|80
|76
|88
|Josh Doctson
|78
|89
|88
|85
|78
|79
|78
|85
|89
|73
|96
|Maurice Harris
|72
|87
|87
|87
|75
|73
|71
|79
|85
|70
|86
|Michael Floyd
|71
|89
|87
|81
|75
|76
|70
|79
|83
|80
|89
|Trey Quinn
|71
|87
|85
|85
|76
|77
|70
|81
|76
|69
|81
|Jehu Chesson
|66
|90
|88
|83
|65
|65
|64
|82
|83
|64
|91
|Cam Sims
|66
|87
|82
|81
|74
|72
|69
|78
|83
|66
|82
|Darvin Kidsy
|64
|90
|89
|79
|68
|70
|65
|74
|75
|61
|95
|Robert Davis
|63
|91
|85
|82
|61
|61
|61
|76
|85
|65
|94
|TE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Run Block
|Jordan Reed
|89
|85
|87
|95
|83
|80
|75
|59
|Vernon Davis
|82
|87
|84
|86
|78
|75
|72
|53
|Jeremy Sprinkle
|70
|84
|80
|77
|64
|59
|54
|54
|Matt Flanagan
|68
|78
|77
|73
|62
|55
|50
|68
|Andrew East
|45
|80
|84
|58
|41
|38
|33
|48
|OL
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Trent Williams
|91
|76
|95
|89
|88
|92
|93
|Brandon Scherff
|89
|71
|92
|84
|90
|92
|89
|Chase Roullier
|77
|59
|85
|80
|78
|82
|80
|Ty Nsekhe
|76
|73
|84
|78
|79
|78
|78
|Morgan Moses
|76
|60
|89
|78
|79
|81
|83
|Jonathan Cooper
|73
|69
|88
|75
|78
|83
|82
|Shawn Lauvao
|71
|64
|86
|71
|75
|85
|82
|Austin Howard
|70
|55
|87
|75
|76
|75
|81
|Geron Christian Sr
|68
|63
|82
|72
|77
|78
|77
|Luke Bowanko
|67
|62
|86
|70
|73
|80
|82
|Arie Kouandjio
|67
|56
|84
|75
|72
|76
|75
|Tony Bergstrom
|67
|64
|83
|73
|73
|78
|77
|Zac Kerin
|62
|62
|82
|70
|70
|50
|75
|Kyle Fuller
|62
|64
|81
|71
|72
|54
|79
|Tyler Catalina
|61
|61
|81
|69
|72
|70
|69
|Timon Parris
|59
|63
|82
|68
|71
|72
|73
|Nick Sundberg
|55
|68
|69
|66
|65
|75
|77
|DE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Strength
|Block Shedding
|Finesse Moves
|Power Moves
|Jonathan Allen
|85
|72
|72
|91
|82
|75
|86
|Matthew Ioannidis
|85
|71
|70
|94
|76
|82
|87
|Stacy McGee
|74
|66
|62
|88
|74
|59
|80
|DT
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Impact Block
|Da'Ron Payne
|85
|76
|95
|79
|61
|83
|86
|Tim Settle
|68
|66
|88
|75
|71
|76
|87
|OLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Block Shedding
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Ryan Kerrigan
|88
|81
|78
|85
|87
|95
|80
|88
|82
|Preston Smith
|81
|82
|78
|80
|80
|82
|74
|83
|68
|Pernell McPhee
|80
|77
|79
|83
|84
|76
|76
|82
|72
|Ryan Anderson
|73
|81
|77
|84
|87
|67
|68
|75
|66
|Cassanova McKinzy
|69
|78
|82
|81
|83
|60
|72
|61
|53
|MLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Zach Brown
|82
|88
|88
|87
|86
|83
|88
|60
|68
|Mason Foster
|77
|78
|81
|86
|80
|85
|84
|57
|68
|Reuben Foster
|77
|86
|85
|81
|89
|74
|83
|69
|76
|Zach Vigil
|71
|83
|81
|80
|66
|66
|84
|67
|74
|Shaun Dion Hamilton
|71
|81
|80
|81
|88
|70
|83
|63
|69
|Josh Harvey-Clemons
|64
|81
|85
|79
|82
|63
|76
|55
|64
|CB
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Press
|Josh Norman
|82
|88
|89
|92
|81
|85
|83
|Quinton Dunbar
|78
|91
|95
|87
|78
|76
|79
|Fabian Moreau
|76
|94
|93
|90
|73
|76
|77
|Greg Stroman
|72
|90
|90
|87
|73
|77
|72
|Joshua Holsey
|69
|90
|93
|89
|69
|75
|78
|Adonis Alexander
|67
|87
|90
|83
|74
|71
|76
|Danny Johnson
|67
|91
|91
|82
|76
|70
|66
|FS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
|83
|87
|89
|87
|83
|78
|84
|Montae Nicholson
|73
|92
|91
|84
|71
|69
|75
|Troy Apke
|69
|94
|95
|93
|52
|70
|76
|Harlan Miller
|66
|87
|89
|84
|53
|69
|68
|SS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Tackle
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Deshazor Everett
|65
|87
|89
|63
|69
|53
|63
|Jeremy Reaves
|60
|84
|88
|64
|47
|67
|66
|ST
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|Tress Way (P)
|82
|96
|91
|Dustin Hopkins (K)
|78
|94
|85
The Redskins roster is full of solid players and dotted with some serious talent. On offense they have a very acceptable quarterback in Alex Smith (92 short accuracy, 87 throw power), and he has several good weapons around him. At running back Adrian Peterson (90 speed, 88 stiff arm) provides the veteran power while Chris Thompson (94 acceleration, 73 catching) is an excellent pass catcher and Derrius Guice (91 carrying, 91 trucking) is a rookie with a lot of potential. At wide receiver there isn't a star that stands out, but there are a couple of useful players like Paul Richardson Jr (94 speed, 88 spectacular catch) and Jamison Crowder (95 agility, 85 catching). Jordan Reed (95 catching, 85 speed) and Vernon Davis (89 acceleration, 86 catching) are the stars of this offense though, and give the Redskins two tight ends that can cause a lot of problems for defenses. The offensive line is also very strong, with stud left tackle Trent Williams (95 strength, 89 pass block) and remarkable right guard Brandon Scherff (92 strength, 90 run block).
Defensively, the Redskins are much the same, solid with a couple of standout players. The defensive line is very strong, with ends Matthew Ioannidis (94 strength, 87 power moves) and Jonathan Allen (91 strength, 88 play recognition), while Da'Ron Payne (95 strength, 83 tackle) eats up space in the middle. Ryan Kerrigan (95 play recognition, 88 power moves) and Preston Smith (89 acceleration, 83 power moves) are a very good pair of edge rushers and there is a solid trio of middle linebackers in Zach Brown (88 speed, 87 tackle), Mason Foster (86 tackle, 85 play recognition), and Reuben Foster (89 acceleration, 89 hit power). The secondary is probably the weakest part of the Redskins roster, at corner they have Josh Norman (92 agility, 85 zone coverage) and little else, while Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (89 acceleration, 84 zone coverage) is the only viable option at safety.
Washington Redskins Playbook - Offense
I Form Pro
I Form Slot
I Form Twin TE
Strong I Y Off
Weak I Pro
Weak I Wing
Singleback Ace
Singleback Ace Pair
Singleback Bunch
Singleback Deuce Close
Singleback Dice Slot
Singleback Wing Pair
Singleback Wing Slot
Singleback Wing Tight
Singleback Wing Tight Z
Singleback Y Off Trio
Singleback Y Trips
Pistol Y Trips
Shotgun Bunch Offset
Shotgun Doubles Offset
Shotgun Doubles Offset Wk
Shotgun Doubles Y Off
Shotgun Empty Base Flex
Shotgun Empty Bunch Wide
Shotgun Flip Trips Eagle
Shotgun Split Slot
Shotgun Spread Y-Slot Wk
Shotgun Stack HB Wk
Shotgun Tight Doubles
Shotgun Trey Y Iso
Shotgun Trey Y-Flex
Shotgun Wing Pair
Shotgun Wing Slot Offset
Shotgun Y Trips Wk
The Washington Redskins playbook is a strong option for the roster they have in Madden 19. You get the terrific Singleback Deuce Close formation that not only puts two tight ends on the field but creates nice blocking angles and provides easy releases for the tight ends. You also have Shotgun Trey Y Iso which puts the tight end out wide and exposes coverages pre-snap. You also have two stack formations and the ever useful Trey Y-Flex and Split Slot formations.
Washington Redskins Playbook - Defense
3-4 Even
3-4 Odd
3-4 Over
3-4 Solid
3-4 Under
Nickel Normal
Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap
Nickel 3-3-5 Wide
Big Nickel Over G
Dime 1-4-6
Dime 2-3-6
Quarter Normal
Quarter 1-3-7
Quarter 3 Deep
Goal Line Defense 5-3-3
Goal Line Defense 5-4-2
The Redskins defensive playbook is a very dull 3-4 one. You get your usual 5 3-4 formations and no special heavy look like a 46 Bear Under or 4-4 Split. You also only have three nickel formations to go along with the Big Nickel Over G look. There are two dime formations that get a lot of defensive backs on the field. You don't really get much from this playbook to throw at an opponent, especially compared to the likes of the Ravens 3-4 playbook.