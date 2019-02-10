Madden 19: Washington Redskins Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The Washington Redskins are one of the most recognizable NFL teams around the world. They were a successful pre-merger team and then had a terrific run through the 80's and into the early 90's. They took down Super Bowl XVII, XXII, and XXVI between 1982 and 1991. However, since then, things have not been too great for Washington. They have won just three playoff games since then, with the last playoff win coming in January 2006.

The current version of the Redskins is drifting along in the middle of the NFL unable to make a real impact in the league. In the last four years they have a 31-32﻿-1 record, one NFC East title, and no playoff wins. They are a middle-of-the-road, often boring team. Can you finally bring them back to the top of the league and create some excitement about the Redskins?

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Washington Redskins get an 80 overall rating on Madden 19. This doesn't sound amazing, but it is better than 11 teams and tied with 3 more, putting them right in the middle of the pack. Within this rating the Redskins offense gets a very nice 85 rating. This is lower than just 8 teams and puts them among the very best offensive units in Madden 19. Defensively the Redskins are less strong but still solid. Their 81 rating is better than 8 teams and tied with 3 others. This team that lacks the depth of elite rosters, but has the talent to compete in single games and can push for the playoffs in franchise mode.

Jordan Reed, Tight End (OVR 89)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 4 years/$27.61 million

2018 Cap Hit: $5.87 million

Best Stats: Catching (95), Acceleration (88), Catch In Traffic (87), Awareness (86), Speed (85), Short Route (83), Break Tackle (82), Medium Route (80)

Jordan Reed came to the Redskins as a third-round draft pick in 2013. He has been a remarkable player for the Redskins when on the field, but injuries have never been too far away. In 6 seasons he has played 65 games, just 67 percent, but when on the field and healthy he has been incredibly productive, putting down 10.2 yards per catch and scoring 24 touchdowns.

Ryan Kerrigan, Outside Linebacker (OVR 88)

Age: 30

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 3 years/$27.12 million

2018 Cap Hit: $7.46 million

Best Stats: Play Recognition (95), Power Moves (88), Hit Power (87), Pursuit (87), Strength (86), Acceleration (86), Tackle (85), Finesse Moves (82), Speed (81), Block Shedding (80)

Ryan Kerrigan was a first-round pick for the Redskins in 2011 and has played every single game since he arrived. As an edge rusher he has become one of the most consistent and underrated pass rushers in the NFL. As a rookie he picked up 7.5 sacks and his total has never dipped below that. In 2014 he set his career-high at 13.5 sacks and he has registered 13 sacks in each of the last two years.

Da'Ron Payne, Defensive Tackle (OVR 85)

Age: 21

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 4 years/$14.41 million

2018 Cap Hit: $3.48 million

Best Stats: Strength (95), Acceleration (86), Play Recognition (84), Tackle (83), Block Shedding (83), Pursuit (82), Power Moves (79), Speed (76)

Da'Ron Payne was the Redskins first-round pick in 2018. Payne played his college ball at Alabama and was a dominant force in the middle of their defense. While he didn't rack up sacks or tackles for loss within the 'Bama defense he was an immoveable, space-eating, monster. With the Redskins in 2018 Payne became far move effective against the pass, pushing the top of the pocket and recording 5 sacks, more than he did in three years at college.

Alex Smith, Quarterback (OVR 79)

Age: 34

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 5 years/$84 million

2018 Cap Hit: $15.5 million

Best Stats: Short Accuracy (92), Throw Power (87), Awareness (86), Throw On Run (86), Acceleration (83), Medium Accuracy (83), Agility (82), Throw Under Pressure (80)

Alex Smith was the #1 overall pick for the San Francisco 49ers in 2005. He time in San Francisco was marred by poor coaching, and lots of it. Every year he had to try to adapt himself to a new offensive coordinator or head coach, and it wasn't until Jim Harbaugh came along in 2011 that Smith really found his feet in the NFL. However, his success in San Francisco didn't last long, and in 2013 he moved to Kansas City where he became another Andy Reid success story and completed 65 percent of his passes. With the Chiefs drafting Patrick Mahomes Smith was traded to Washington for the 2018 season, where he once again played a game manager role under center.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Alex Smith 79 78 87 92 83 77 80 79 Colt McCoy 66 76 83 84 76 72 73 75 Josh Johnson 65 83 87 78 73 70 73 62 Mark Sanchez 64 71 86 81 72 67 74 78

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Adrian Peterson 83 90 90 81 84 87 62 Chris Thompson 80 91 91 81 86 88 73 Derrius Guice 78 90 93 80 91 85 61 Robert Kelley 75 86 86 70 89 81 67 Samaje Perine 74 87 83 66 87 77 66 Byron Marshall 66 88 87 81 72 81 70

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catching In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping Paul Richardson Jr 83 94 88 87 83 84 86 83 88 79 90 Jamison Crowder 80 91 95 85 83 81 78 84 80 76 88 Josh Doctson 78 89 88 85 78 79 78 85 89 73 96 Maurice Harris 72 87 87 87 75 73 71 79 85 70 86 Michael Floyd 71 89 87 81 75 76 70 79 83 80 89 Trey Quinn 71 87 85 85 76 77 70 81 76 69 81 Jehu Chesson 66 90 88 83 65 65 64 82 83 64 91 Cam Sims 66 87 82 81 74 72 69 78 83 66 82 Darvin Kidsy 64 90 89 79 68 70 65 74 75 61 95 Robert Davis 63 91 85 82 61 61 61 76 85 65 94

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Jordan Reed 89 85 87 95 83 80 75 59 Vernon Davis 82 87 84 86 78 75 72 53 Jeremy Sprinkle 70 84 80 77 64 59 54 54 Matt Flanagan 68 78 77 73 62 55 50 68 Andrew East 45 80 84 58 41 38 33 48

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Trent Williams 91 76 95 89 88 92 93 Brandon Scherff 89 71 92 84 90 92 89 Chase Roullier 77 59 85 80 78 82 80 Ty Nsekhe 76 73 84 78 79 78 78 Morgan Moses 76 60 89 78 79 81 83 Jonathan Cooper 73 69 88 75 78 83 82 Shawn Lauvao 71 64 86 71 75 85 82 Austin Howard 70 55 87 75 76 75 81 Geron Christian Sr 68 63 82 72 77 78 77 Luke Bowanko 67 62 86 70 73 80 82 Arie Kouandjio 67 56 84 75 72 76 75 Tony Bergstrom 67 64 83 73 73 78 77 Zac Kerin 62 62 82 70 70 50 75 Kyle Fuller 62 64 81 71 72 54 79 Tyler Catalina 61 61 81 69 72 70 69 Timon Parris 59 63 82 68 71 72 73 Nick Sundberg 55 68 69 66 65 75 77

DE OVR Speed Agility Strength Block Shedding Finesse Moves Power Moves Jonathan Allen 85 72 72 91 82 75 86 Matthew Ioannidis 85 71 70 94 76 82 87 Stacy McGee 74 66 62 88 74 59 80

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Da'Ron Payne 85 76 95 79 61 83 86 Tim Settle 68 66 88 75 71 76 87

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Block Shedding Power Moves Finesse Moves Ryan Kerrigan 88 81 78 85 87 95 80 88 82 Preston Smith 81 82 78 80 80 82 74 83 68 Pernell McPhee 80 77 79 83 84 76 76 82 72 Ryan Anderson 73 81 77 84 87 67 68 75 66 Cassanova McKinzy 69 78 82 81 83 60 72 61 53

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Zach Brown 82 88 88 87 86 83 88 60 68 Mason Foster 77 78 81 86 80 85 84 57 68 Reuben Foster 77 86 85 81 89 74 83 69 76 Zach Vigil 71 83 81 80 66 66 84 67 74 Shaun Dion Hamilton 71 81 80 81 88 70 83 63 69 Josh Harvey-Clemons 64 81 85 79 82 63 76 55 64

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Josh Norman 82 88 89 92 81 85 83 Quinton Dunbar 78 91 95 87 78 76 79 Fabian Moreau 76 94 93 90 73 76 77 Greg Stroman 72 90 90 87 73 77 72 Joshua Holsey 69 90 93 89 69 75 78 Adonis Alexander 67 87 90 83 74 71 76 Danny Johnson 67 91 91 82 76 70 66

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Ha Ha Clinton-Dix 83 87 89 87 83 78 84 Montae Nicholson 73 92 91 84 71 69 75 Troy Apke 69 94 95 93 52 70 76 Harlan Miller 66 87 89 84 53 69 68

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Deshazor Everett 65 87 89 63 69 53 63 Jeremy Reaves 60 84 88 64 47 67 66

ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Tress Way (P) 82 96 91 Dustin Hopkins (K) 78 94 85

The Redskins roster is full of solid players and dotted with some serious talent. On offense they have a very acceptable quarterback in Alex Smith (92 short accuracy, 87 throw power), and he has several good weapons around him. At running back Adrian Peterson (90 speed, 88 stiff arm) provides the veteran power while Chris Thompson (94 acceleration, 73 catching) is an excellent pass catcher and Derrius Guice (91 carrying, 91 trucking) is a rookie with a lot of potential. At wide receiver there isn't a star that stands out, but there are a couple of useful players like Paul Richardson Jr (94 speed, 88 spectacular catch) and Jamison Crowder (95 agility, 85 catching). Jordan Reed (95 catching, 85 speed) and Vernon Davis (89 acceleration, 86 catching) are the stars of this offense though, and give the Redskins two tight ends that can cause a lot of problems for defenses. The offensive line is also very strong, with stud left tackle Trent Williams (95 strength, 89 pass block) and remarkable right guard Brandon Scherff (92 strength, 90 run block).

Defensively, the Redskins are much the same, solid with a couple of standout players. The defensive line is very strong, with ends Matthew Ioannidis (94 strength, 87 power moves) and Jonathan Allen (91 strength, 88 play recognition), while Da'Ron Payne (95 strength, 83 tackle) eats up space in the middle. Ryan Kerrigan (95 play recognition, 88 power moves) and Preston Smith (89 acceleration, 83 power moves) are a very good pair of edge rushers and there is a solid trio of middle linebackers in Zach Brown (88 speed, 87 tackle), Mason Foster (86 tackle, 85 play recognition), and Reuben Foster (89 acceleration, 89 hit power). The secondary is probably the weakest part of the Redskins roster, at corner they have Josh Norman (92 agility, 85 zone coverage) and little else, while Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (89 acceleration, 84 zone coverage) is the only viable option at safety.

﻿Washington Redskins Playbook - Offense

I Form Pro

I Form Slot

I Form Twin TE

Strong I Y Off

Weak I Pro

Weak I Wing

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Bunch

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Wing Pair

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Wing Tight

Singleback Wing Tight Z

Singleback Y Off Trio

Singleback Y Trips

Pistol Y Trips

Shotgun Bunch Offset

Shotgun Doubles Offset

Shotgun Doubles Offset Wk

Shotgun Doubles Y Off

Shotgun Empty Base Flex

Shotgun Empty Bunch Wide

Shotgun Flip Trips Eagle

Shotgun Split Slot

Shotgun Spread Y-Slot Wk

Shotgun Stack HB Wk

Shotgun Tight Doubles

Shotgun Trey Y Iso

Shotgun Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun Wing Pair

Shotgun Wing Slot Offset

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

The Washington Redskins playbook is a strong option for the roster they have in Madden 19. You get the terrific Singleback Deuce Close formation that not only puts two tight ends on the field but creates nice blocking angles and provides easy releases for the tight ends. You also have Shotgun Trey Y Iso which puts the tight end out wide and exposes coverages pre-snap. You also have two stack formations and the ever useful Trey Y-Flex and Split Slot formations.

Washington Redskins Playbook - Defense

3-4 Even

3-4 Odd

3-4 Over

3-4 Solid

3-4 Under

Nickel Normal

Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Big Nickel Over G

Dime 1-4-6

Dime 2-3-6

Quarter Normal

Quarter 1-3-7

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Redskins defensive playbook is a very dull 3-4 one. You get your usual 5 3-4 formations and no special heavy look like a 46 Bear Under or 4-4 Split. You also only have three nickel formations to go along with the Big Nickel Over G look. There are two dime formations that get a lot of defensive backs on the field. You don't really get much from this playbook to throw at an opponent, especially compared to the likes of the Ravens 3-4 playbook.