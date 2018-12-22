Madden 19: Tennessee Titans Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The Tennessee Titans might not be an old name in the NFL, but the roots of the team stretch all the way back to the Houston Oilers and the AFL. The Oilers won the AFL Championship in 1960 and 1961, but the team has not won another championship since. They moved to Tennessee in 1997 and became the Titans in 1999. That year they came a yard short of beating the Rams in the Super Bowl. Since then the Titans have been been an up and down franchise. They bounced between strong seasons and terrible ones under Jeff Fisher, but in recent years have been at the foot of the NFL before bouncing back somewhat under Mike Mularkey. In 2018 they are led by rookie head coach Mike Vrabel and still have Marcus Mariota under center. Can you bring them their first Super Bowl in Madden 19?
*All stats correct at time of writing
Team Rating
The Titans get a very solid 81 overall rating in Madden 19. It puts them firmly in the middle of the NFL, with 13 teams ranked higher. The team is made up of an 85 rated offense, a strong rating which is bettered by only 8 teams, and an 83 rated defense which is again right in the middle of the NFL. The Titans are balanced enough to hang with most teams if you are a capable player. They can rush the passer and cover relatively well, they can throw the ball and play a power running offense too thanks to a well-built roster.
Delanie Walker, Tight End (OVR 92)
Age: 34
Development Trait: Quick
Contract: 3 years/$18.19 million
2018 Cap Hit: $5.83 million
Best Attributes: Catching (90), Awareness (90), Speed (85), Acceleration (85), Short Route (85), Catch In Traffic (84), Stiff Arm (84)
The veteran tight end came to Tennessee in 2013 as a free agent after seven seasons with San Francisco. He had been underutilized with the 49ers, but soon became a key piece of the Titans offense. In 2015 he registered his first 1,000 yard season and has also gone to the last three Pro Bowls.
Jurrell Casey, Defensive End (OVR 89)
Age: 28
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 5 years/$49.74 million
2018 Cap Hit: $8.96 million
Best Attributes: Awareness (93), Play Recognition (93), Strength (92), Power Moves (90), Tackle (89), Block Shedding (85), Acceleration (80)
The Tennessee Titans selected Jurrell Casey in the third round of the 2011 draft. As mid-round pick Casey wasn't expected to be a star, but he started 15 games as a rookie and soon became the best player on the Titans defense. Casey racked up 10.5 sacks in 2013 and soon offenses were focusing in on him. Casey's power and rare athleticism for a man his size means he is a constant problem for offenses to block, and comes into Madden 19 with 39 sacks to his name.
Kevin Byard, Free Safety (OVR 88)
Age: 25
Development Trait: Quick
Contract: 2 years/$1.86 million
2018 Cap Hit: $810k
Best Attributes: Zone Coverage (90), Speed (89), Pursuit (88), Play Recognition (88), Awareness (88), Acceleration (87)
Kevin Byard was a third-round pick for the Titans in 2016, and not too much was expected of him. However he soon found his way into the Titans starting lineup as a rookie, and in 2017 he led the NFL with 8 interceptions and was named to both the Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro. He comes into the 2018 season and Madden 19 hoping to repeat his excellent form.
Marcus Mariota (OVR 82)
Age: 24
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 2 years/$ 21.7 million
2018 Cap Hit: $10.6 million
Best Attributes: Throw Under Pressure (95), Throw Power (92), Acceleration (90), Agility (90), Speed (88), Short Accuracy (87), Throw On Run (87)
Marcus Mariota was a phenom during his college days in Oregon. As the master of Chip Kelly’s “blur” offense Mariota racked up the offensive numbers, finishing his three years with 10,796 passing yards, 105 passing touchdowns to just 14 interceptions, and adding 2,237 yards and 29 touchdowns with his feet. Mariota has not been nearly as productive since joining the Titans as the second overall pick in 2015, but he’s not been bad either. He comes into his fourth season in the NFL having completed 62 percent of his passes for 9,476 yards with 58 touchdowns and 34 interceptions and claimed a signature playoff win in 2017 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Full Roster & Depth Chart
|QB
|OVR
|Speed
|Throw Power
|Short Accuracy
|Medium Accuracy
|Deep Accuracy
|Throw Under Pressure
|Play Action
|Marcus Mariota
|82
|88
|92
|87
|83
|80
|95
|83
|Blaine Gabbert
|69
|83
|88
|82
|77
|72
|68
|73
|HB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Elusiveness
|Carrying
|Juke Move
|Catching
|Dion Lewis
|85
|90
|95
|88
|87
|92
|72
|Derrick Henry
|84
|89
|87
|75
|95
|84
|64
|Jeremy McNichols
|64
|89
|89
|64
|76
|82
|66
|David Fluellen
|60
|83
|88
|59
|77
|73
|53
|WR
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Catch In Traffic
|Spectacular Catch
|Release
|Jumping
|Corey Davis
|83
|90
|91
|89
|83
|83
|83
|84
|87
|85
|92
|Taywan Taylor
|78
|92
|93
|82
|81
|79
|78
|77
|86
|83
|90
|Tajae Sharpe
|76
|88
|92
|84
|79
|80
|78
|79
|85
|75
|90
|Cameron Batson
|67
|93
|92
|78
|69
|72
|68
|73
|74
|62
|92
|Darius Jennings
|65
|90
|91
|78
|63
|65
|68
|75
|73
|56
|89
|TE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Run Block
|Delanie Walker
|92
|85
|84
|90
|85
|81
|76
|79
|Jonnu Smith
|75
|87
|76
|79
|66
|63
|57
|61
|Luke Stocker
|73
|80
|74
|76
|63
|58
|55
|65
|MyCole Pruitt
|72
|86
|77
|80
|64
|59
|54
|63
|Anthony Firkser
|69
|78
|83
|77
|64
|60
|53
|55
|Cole Wick
|68
|76
|79
|76
|62
|57
|52
|67
|Beau Brinkley
|46
|74
|70
|58
|44
|39
|34
|49
|OL
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Taylor Lewan
|84
|76
|91
|83
|79
|89
|91
|Quinton Spain
|80
|70
|86
|81
|78
|84
|83
|Ben Jones
|79
|60
|88
|80
|80
|81
|84
|Jack Conklin
|79
|72
|87
|81
|80
|81
|87
|Josh Kline
|76
|69
|83
|80
|73
|83
|82
|Tyler Marz
|68
|57
|80
|74
|72
|77
|76
|Dennis Kelly
|68
|59
|86
|73
|74
|77
|80
|Kevin Pamphile
|67
|73
|82
|72
|72
|78
|77
|Austin Pasztor
|67
|55
|83
|74
|73
|76
|77
|Corey Levin
|66
|67
|85
|72
|73
|81
|79
|Aaron Stinnie
|61
|50
|82
|72
|71
|74
|75
|DE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Jurrell Casey
|89
|71
|70
|90
|75
|85
|DaQuan Jones
|80
|61
|66
|80
|64
|82
|Darius Kilgo
|65
|67
|71
|70
|48
|77
|Matt Dickerson
|62
|70
|70
|70
|65
|76
|DT
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Impact Block
|Bennie Logan
|79
|68
|89
|74
|55
|78
|87
|Austin Johnson
|75
|64
|83
|77
|60
|75
|79
|OLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Brian Orakpo
|83
|81
|78
|88
|89
|80
|82
|68
|68
|Harold Landry III
|79
|84
|86
|81
|81
|71
|84
|52
|52
|Derrick Morgan
|75
|77
|77
|77
|79
|77
|79
|50
|61
|Kamalei Correa
|73
|83
|85
|82
|79
|73
|76
|54
|54
|Sharif Finch
|65
|84
|82
|78
|77
|50
|79
|36
|44
|MLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Wesley Woodyard
|81
|84
|80
|90
|83
|90
|90
|56
|60
|Rashaan Evans
|78
|83
|85
|83
|90
|74
|85
|63
|69
|Jayon Brown
|76
|87
|81
|81
|77
|83
|83
|67
|72
|Will Compton
|70
|84
|83
|82
|74
|70
|83
|51
|62
|Nate Palmer
|67
|81
|74
|80
|77
|67
|79
|53
|63
|Daren Bates
|67
|87
|81
|79
|86
|55
|79
|72
|75
|CB
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Press
|Adoree' Jackson
|84
|93
|94
|94
|80
|83
|80
|Logan Ryan
|83
|87
|91
|87
|83
|81
|82
|Malcolm Butler
|81
|90
|89
|92
|82
|78
|85
|LeShaun Sims
|74
|88
|87
|89
|77
|67
|72
|Tye Smith
|69
|87
|89
|86
|69
|76
|78
|Joshua Kalu
|64
|86
|89
|90
|69
|63
|76
|FS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Kevin Byard
|88
|89
|87
|85
|88
|77
|90
|Kendrick Lewis
|74
|81
|87
|82
|74
|61
|70
|Dan Cruikshank
|71
|92
|91
|87
|54
|74
|78
|SS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Tackle
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Kenny Vaccaro
|83
|85
|90
|76
|81
|70
|76
|Johnathan Cyprien
|82
|88
|92
|77
|83
|68
|70
|Brynden Trawick
|66
|84
|84
|69
|62
|60
|62
|ST
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|Ryan Succop (K)
|79
|93
|85
|Brett Kern (P)
|77
|90
|86
The Titans offense is led by athletic quarterback Marcus Mariota (95 throw under pressure, 88 speed), and around him is talent enough to trouble most defenses in Madden 19. In the backfield Dion Lewis (95 agility, 92 juke move) and Derrick Henry (95 carrying, 90 stiff arm) provide speed and physicality, as well as good receiving options, while on the outside there is some talent too. Corey Davis (92 jumping, 89 catching) headlines a small group of wide receivers that can compete, while Delanie Walker (90 catching, 85 speed) is a terrific threat at tight end both as a receiver and a blocker. Up front the offensive line is headlined by left tackle Taylor Lewan (91 strength, 91 impact block) while right tackle Jack Conklin (87 impact block, 87 strength) is also very good.
Defensively the Titans have ability but are not exceptional. Jurrell Casey (93 play recognition, 90 power moves) is a force in the middle of the defensive line, while Brian Orakpo (90 strength, 80 power moves) and rookie Harold Landry III (86 agility, 84 finesse moves) provide the edge pressure. Wesley Woodyard (90 tackle, 90 pursuit) and rookie Rashaan Evans (90 hit power, 85 pursuit) are a nice linebacker partnership in the middle of the field, while Adoree' Jackson (93 speed, 83 zone coverage) is a potentially great cornerback and Kevin Byard (89 speed, 90 zone coverage) is an excellent safety. There isn't much depth, especially in the secondary, though and fixing that should be your priority in Franchise Mode.
Tennessee Titans Playbook - Offense
I Form Pro
I Form Slot
I Form Twin TE
Strong I Close
Strong I Y Off
Weak I Close Flex
Singleback Ace
Singleback Ace Close
Singleback Ace Pair
Singleback Bunch
Singleback Deuce Close
Singleback Dice Slot
Singleback Doubles South
Singleback Wing Pair
Singleback Wing Slot
Singleback Wing Tight
Singleback Wing Tight Z
Singleback Y Off Trio
Singleback Y Trips
Pistol Wing Flex
Shotgun Bunch
Shotgun Doubles
Shotgun Doubles HB Wk
Shotgun Doubles Y-Flex Offset
Shotgun Empty Base Flex
Shotgun Empty Bunch Wide
Shotgun Monster Stack
Shotgun Slot Offset
Shotgun Tight Doubles
Shotgun Tight Flex
Shotgun Trey Open
Shotgun Trey Y-Flex
Shotgun Trips TE Offset
Shotgun Wing Slot Offset
Shotgun Y Off Trips Wk
Shotgun Y Trips Wk
The Tennessee Titans offensive playbook is nice and well-rounded. There are plenty of I Form plays if you want to pound away with Derrick Henry and set up play action, but there are also a lot of formations that can take advantage of Marcus Mariota's athleticism. The single pistol formation holds a lot of good plays like HB Counter, PA Power O, and PA Post Shot. In the shotgun section you find really good formations like Trey Y-Flex and Slot Offset which includes a good option run set of plays while Tight Flex contains a version of PA Post Shot that is one of our money plays.
Tennessee Titans Playbook - Defense
3-4 Even
3-4 Odd
3-4 Over
3-4 Solid
3-4 Under
4-4 Split
Nickel Normal
Nickel 2-4-5
Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap
Nickel 3-3-5 Wide
Big Nickel Over G
Dime 2-3-6 Will
Dime 1-4-6
Quarter Normal
Quarter 3 Deep
Quarter 1-3-7
Goal Line Defense 5-4-2
Goal Line Defense 5-3-3
The Titans defensive playbook is a 3-4 one, and a fairly unimaginative one at that. You get 5 3-4 formations, all of which are pretty standard and don't create nearly as many angles for blitzing as the Ravens or Chiefs. Still, it has enough to get by and also has the very nice 4-4 Split as a heavier defensive package. On the smaller side you get a good variety of Nickel formations, including the Nickel 3-3-5 Wide which can cause confusion and the Dime 1-4-6 which can disguise blitzes quite well.