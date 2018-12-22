Madden 19: Tennessee Titans Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The Tennessee Titans might not be an old name in the NFL, but the roots of the team stretch all the way back to the Houston Oilers and the AFL. The Oilers won the AFL Championship in 1960 and 1961, but the team has not won another championship since. They moved to Tennessee in 1997 and became the Titans in 1999. That year they came a yard short of beating the Rams in the Super Bowl. Since then the Titans have been been an up and down franchise. They bounced between strong seasons and terrible ones under Jeff Fisher, but in recent years have been at the foot of the NFL before bouncing back somewhat under Mike Mularkey. In 2018 they are led by rookie head coach Mike Vrabel and still have Marcus Mariota under center. Can you bring them their first Super Bowl in Madden 19?

Team Rating

The Titans get a very solid 81 overall rating in Madden 19. It puts them firmly in the middle of the NFL, with 13 teams ranked higher. The team is made up of an 85 rated offense, a strong rating which is bettered by only 8 teams, and an 83 rated defense which is again right in the middle of the NFL. The Titans are balanced enough to hang with most teams if you are a capable player. They can rush the passer and cover relatively well, they can throw the ball and play a power running offense too thanks to a well-built roster.

Delanie Walker, Tight End (OVR 92)

Age: 34

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 3 years/$18.19 million

2018 Cap Hit: $5.83 million

Best Attributes: Catching (90), Awareness (90), Speed (85), Acceleration (85), Short Route (85), Catch In Traffic (84), Stiff Arm (84)

The veteran tight end came to Tennessee in 2013 as a free agent after seven seasons with San Francisco. He had been underutilized with the 49ers, but soon became a key piece of the Titans offense. In 2015 he registered his first 1,000 yard season and has also gone to the last three Pro Bowls.

Jurrell Casey, Defensive End (OVR 89)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 5 years/$49.74 million

2018 Cap Hit: $8.96 million

Best Attributes: Awareness (93), Play Recognition (93), Strength (92), Power Moves (90), Tackle (89), Block Shedding (85), Acceleration (80)

The Tennessee Titans selected Jurrell Casey in the third round of the 2011 draft. As mid-round pick Casey wasn't expected to be a star, but he started 15 games as a rookie and soon became the best player on the Titans defense. Casey racked up 10.5 sacks in 2013 and soon offenses were focusing in on him. Casey's power and rare athleticism for a man his size means he is a constant problem for offenses to block, and comes into Madden 19 with 39 sacks to his name.

Kevin Byard, Free Safety (OVR 88)

Age: 25

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 2 years/$1.86 million

2018 Cap Hit: $810k

Best Attributes: Zone Coverage (90), Speed (89), Pursuit (88), Play Recognition (88), Awareness (88), Acceleration (87)

Kevin Byard was a third-round pick for the Titans in 2016, and not too much was expected of him. However he soon found his way into the Titans starting lineup as a rookie, and in 2017 he led the NFL with 8 interceptions and was named to both the Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro. He comes into the 2018 season and Madden 19 hoping to repeat his excellent form.

Marcus Mariota (OVR 82)

Age: 24

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 2 years/$ 21.7 million

2018 Cap Hit: $10.6 million

Best Attributes: Throw Under Pressure (95), Throw Power (92), Acceleration (90), Agility (90), Speed (88), Short Accuracy (87), Throw On Run (87)

Marcus Mariota was a phenom during his college days in Oregon. As the master of Chip Kelly’s “blur” offense Mariota racked up the offensive numbers, finishing his three years with 10,796 passing yards, 105 passing touchdowns to just 14 interceptions, and adding 2,237 yards and 29 touchdowns with his feet. Mariota has not been nearly as productive since joining the Titans as the second overall pick in 2015, but he’s not been bad either. He comes into his fourth season in the NFL having completed 62 percent of his passes for 9,476 yards with 58 touchdowns and 34 interceptions and claimed a signature playoff win in 2017 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Marcus Mariota 82 88 92 87 83 80 95 83 Blaine Gabbert 69 83 88 82 77 72 68 73

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Dion Lewis 85 90 95 88 87 92 72 Derrick Henry 84 89 87 75 95 84 64 Jeremy McNichols 64 89 89 64 76 82 66 David Fluellen 60 83 88 59 77 73 53

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping Corey Davis 83 90 91 89 83 83 83 84 87 85 92 Taywan Taylor 78 92 93 82 81 79 78 77 86 83 90 Tajae Sharpe 76 88 92 84 79 80 78 79 85 75 90 Cameron Batson 67 93 92 78 69 72 68 73 74 62 92 Darius Jennings 65 90 91 78 63 65 68 75 73 56 89

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Delanie Walker 92 85 84 90 85 81 76 79 Jonnu Smith 75 87 76 79 66 63 57 61 Luke Stocker 73 80 74 76 63 58 55 65 MyCole Pruitt 72 86 77 80 64 59 54 63 Anthony Firkser 69 78 83 77 64 60 53 55 Cole Wick 68 76 79 76 62 57 52 67 Beau Brinkley 46 74 70 58 44 39 34 49

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Taylor Lewan 84 76 91 83 79 89 91 Quinton Spain 80 70 86 81 78 84 83 Ben Jones 79 60 88 80 80 81 84 Jack Conklin 79 72 87 81 80 81 87 Josh Kline 76 69 83 80 73 83 82 Tyler Marz 68 57 80 74 72 77 76 Dennis Kelly 68 59 86 73 74 77 80 Kevin Pamphile 67 73 82 72 72 78 77 Austin Pasztor 67 55 83 74 73 76 77 Corey Levin 66 67 85 72 73 81 79 Aaron Stinnie 61 50 82 72 71 74 75

DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Jurrell Casey 89 71 70 90 75 85 DaQuan Jones 80 61 66 80 64 82 Darius Kilgo 65 67 71 70 48 77 Matt Dickerson 62 70 70 70 65 76

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Bennie Logan 79 68 89 74 55 78 87 Austin Johnson 75 64 83 77 60 75 79

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Brian Orakpo 83 81 78 88 89 80 82 68 68 Harold Landry III 79 84 86 81 81 71 84 52 52 Derrick Morgan 75 77 77 77 79 77 79 50 61 Kamalei Correa 73 83 85 82 79 73 76 54 54 Sharif Finch 65 84 82 78 77 50 79 36 44

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Wesley Woodyard 81 84 80 90 83 90 90 56 60 Rashaan Evans 78 83 85 83 90 74 85 63 69 Jayon Brown 76 87 81 81 77 83 83 67 72 Will Compton 70 84 83 82 74 70 83 51 62 Nate Palmer 67 81 74 80 77 67 79 53 63 Daren Bates 67 87 81 79 86 55 79 72 75

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Adoree' Jackson 84 93 94 94 80 83 80 Logan Ryan 83 87 91 87 83 81 82 Malcolm Butler 81 90 89 92 82 78 85 LeShaun Sims 74 88 87 89 77 67 72 Tye Smith 69 87 89 86 69 76 78 Joshua Kalu 64 86 89 90 69 63 76

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Kevin Byard 88 89 87 85 88 77 90 Kendrick Lewis 74 81 87 82 74 61 70 Dan Cruikshank 71 92 91 87 54 74 78

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Kenny Vaccaro 83 85 90 76 81 70 76 Johnathan Cyprien 82 88 92 77 83 68 70 Brynden Trawick 66 84 84 69 62 60 62

ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Ryan Succop (K) 79 93 85 Brett Kern (P) 77 90 86

The Titans offense is led by athletic quarterback Marcus Mariota (95 throw under pressure, 88 speed), and around him is talent enough to trouble most defenses in Madden 19. In the backfield Dion Lewis (95 agility, 92 juke move) and Derrick Henry (95 carrying, 90 stiff arm) provide speed and physicality, as well as good receiving options, while on the outside there is some talent too. Corey Davis (92 jumping, 89 catching) headlines a small group of wide receivers that can compete, while Delanie Walker (90 catching, 85 speed) is a terrific threat at tight end both as a receiver and a blocker. Up front the offensive line is headlined by left tackle Taylor Lewan (91 strength, 91 impact block) while right tackle Jack Conklin (87 impact block, 87 strength) is also very good.

Defensively the Titans have ability but are not exceptional. Jurrell Casey (93 play recognition, 90 power moves) is a force in the middle of the defensive line, while Brian Orakpo (90 strength, 80 power moves) and rookie Harold Landry III (86 agility, 84 finesse moves) provide the edge pressure. Wesley Woodyard (90 tackle, 90 pursuit) and rookie Rashaan Evans (90 hit power, 85 pursuit) are a nice linebacker partnership in the middle of the field, while Adoree' Jackson (93 speed, 83 zone coverage) is a potentially great cornerback and Kevin Byard (89 speed, 90 zone coverage) is an excellent safety. There isn't much depth, especially in the secondary, though and fixing that should be your priority in Franchise Mode.

Tennessee Titans Playbook - Offense

I Form Pro

I Form Slot

I Form Twin TE

Strong I Close

Strong I Y Off

Weak I Close Flex

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Close

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Bunch

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Doubles South

Singleback Wing Pair

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Wing Tight

Singleback Wing Tight Z

Singleback Y Off Trio

Singleback Y Trips

Pistol Wing Flex

Shotgun Bunch

Shotgun Doubles

Shotgun Doubles HB Wk

Shotgun Doubles Y-Flex Offset

Shotgun Empty Base Flex

Shotgun Empty Bunch Wide

Shotgun Monster Stack

Shotgun Slot Offset

Shotgun Tight Doubles

Shotgun Tight Flex

Shotgun Trey Open

Shotgun Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun Trips TE Offset

Shotgun Wing Slot Offset

Shotgun Y Off Trips Wk

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

The Tennessee Titans offensive playbook is nice and well-rounded. There are plenty of I Form plays if you want to pound away with Derrick Henry and set up play action, but there are also a lot of formations that can take advantage of Marcus Mariota's athleticism. The single pistol formation holds a lot of good plays like HB Counter, PA Power O, and PA Post Shot. In the shotgun section you find really good formations like Trey Y-Flex and Slot Offset which includes a good option run set of plays while Tight Flex contains a version of PA Post Shot that is one of our money plays.

Tennessee Titans Playbook - Defense

﻿3-4 Even

3-4 Odd

3-4 Over

3-4 Solid

3-4 Under

4-4 Split

Nickel Normal

Nickel 2-4-5

Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Big Nickel Over G

Dime 2-3-6 Will

Dime 1-4-6

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Quarter 1-3-7

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

The Titans defensive playbook is a 3-4 one, and a fairly unimaginative one at that. You get 5 3-4 formations, all of which are pretty standard and don't create nearly as many angles for blitzing as the Ravens or Chiefs. Still, it has enough to get by and also has the very nice 4-4 Split as a heavier defensive package. On the smaller side you get a good variety of Nickel formations, including the Nickel 3-3-5 Wide which can cause confusion and the Dime 1-4-6 which can disguise blitzes quite well.