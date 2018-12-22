header decal
22 Dec 2018

Madden 19: Tennessee Titans Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The Tennessee Titans have a new head coach and are still looking for their first Lombardi Trophy. Can you deliver a championship to this old franchise?

Team Rating

Delanie Walker, Tight End (OVR 92)

Jurrell Casey, Defensive End (OVR 89)

Kevin Byard, Free Safety (OVR 88)

Marcus Mariota (OVR 82)

Full Roster & Depth Chart

Tennessee Titans Playbook - Offense

Tennessee Titans Playbook - Defense

The Tennessee Titans might not be an old name in the NFL, but the roots of the team stretch all the way back to the Houston Oilers and the AFL. The Oilers won the AFL Championship in 1960 and 1961, but the team has not won another championship since. They moved to Tennessee in 1997 and became the Titans in 1999. That year they came a yard short of beating the Rams in the Super Bowl. Since then the Titans have been been an up and down franchise. They bounced between strong seasons and terrible ones under Jeff Fisher, but in recent years have been at the foot of the NFL before bouncing back somewhat under Mike Mularkey. In 2018 they are led by rookie head coach Mike Vrabel and still have Marcus Mariota under center. Can you bring them their first Super Bowl in Madden 19?

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Titans get a very solid 81 overall rating in Madden 19. It puts them firmly in the middle of the NFL, with 13 teams ranked higher. The team is made up of an 85 rated offense, a strong rating which is bettered by only 8 teams, and an 83 rated defense which is again right in the middle of the NFL. The Titans are balanced enough to hang with most teams if you are a capable player. They can rush the passer and cover relatively well, they can throw the ball and play a power running offense too thanks to a well-built roster.

Delanie Walker, Tight End (OVR 92)

Age: 34

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 3 years/$18.19 million

2018 Cap Hit: $5.83 million

Best Attributes: Catching (90), Awareness (90), Speed (85), Acceleration (85), Short Route (85), Catch In Traffic (84), Stiff Arm (84)

The veteran tight end came to Tennessee in 2013 as a free agent after seven seasons with San Francisco. He had been underutilized with the 49ers, but soon became a key piece of the Titans offense. In 2015 he registered his first 1,000 yard season and has also gone to the last three Pro Bowls.

Jurrell Casey, Defensive End (OVR 89)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 5 years/$49.74 million

2018 Cap Hit: $8.96 million

Best Attributes: Awareness (93), Play Recognition (93), Strength (92), Power Moves (90), Tackle (89), Block Shedding (85), Acceleration (80)

The Tennessee Titans selected Jurrell Casey in the third round of the 2011 draft. As mid-round pick Casey wasn't expected to be a star, but he started 15 games as a rookie and soon became the best player on the Titans defense. Casey racked up 10.5 sacks in 2013 and soon offenses were focusing in on him. Casey's power and rare athleticism for a man his size means he is a constant problem for offenses to block, and comes into Madden 19 with 39 sacks to his name.

Kevin Byard, Free Safety (OVR 88)

Age: 25

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 2 years/$1.86 million

2018 Cap Hit: $810k

Best Attributes: Zone Coverage (90), Speed (89), Pursuit (88), Play Recognition (88), Awareness (88), Acceleration (87)

Kevin Byard was a third-round pick for the Titans in 2016, and not too much was expected of him. However he soon found his way into the Titans starting lineup as a rookie, and in 2017 he led the NFL with 8 interceptions and was named to both the Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro. He comes into the 2018 season and Madden 19 hoping to repeat his excellent form.

Marcus Mariota (OVR 82)

Age: 24

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 2 years/$ 21.7 million

2018 Cap Hit: $10.6 million

Best Attributes: Throw Under Pressure (95), Throw Power (92), Acceleration (90), Agility (90), Speed (88), Short Accuracy (87), Throw On Run (87)

Marcus Mariota was a phenom during his college days in Oregon. As the master of Chip Kelly’s “blur” offense Mariota racked up the offensive numbers, finishing his three years with 10,796 passing yards, 105 passing touchdowns to just 14 interceptions, and adding 2,237 yards and 29 touchdowns with his feet. Mariota has not been nearly as productive since joining the Titans as the second overall pick in 2015, but he’s not been bad either. He comes into his fourth season in the NFL having completed 62 percent of his passes for 9,476 yards with 58 touchdowns and 34 interceptions and claimed a signature playoff win in 2017 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action
Marcus Mariota8288928783809583
Blaine Gabbert6983888277726873
HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching
Dion Lewis85909588879272
Derrick Henry84898775958464
Jeremy McNichols64898964768266
David Fluellen60838859777353
WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping
Corey Davis8390918983838384878592
Taywan Taylor7892938281797877868390
Tajae Sharpe7688928479807879857590
Cameron Batson6793927869726873746292
Darius Jennings6590917863656875735689
TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block
Delanie Walker9285849085817679
Jonnu Smith7587767966635761
Luke Stocker7380747663585565
MyCole Pruitt7286778064595463
Anthony Firkser6978837764605355
Cole Wick6876797662575267
Beau Brinkley4674705844393449
OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Taylor Lewan84769183798991
Quinton Spain80708681788483
Ben Jones79608880808184
Jack Conklin79728781808187
Josh Kline76698380738382
Tyler Marz68578074727776
Dennis Kelly68598673747780
Kevin Pamphile67738272727877
Austin Pasztor67558374737677
Corey Levin66678572738179
Aaron Stinnie61508272717475
DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding
Jurrell Casey897170907585
DaQuan Jones806166806482
Darius Kilgo656771704877
Matt Dickerson627070706576
DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block
Bennie Logan79688974557887
Austin Johnson75648377607579
OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Brian Orakpo838178888980826868
Harold Landry III798486818171845252
Derrick Morgan757777777977795061
Kamalei Correa738385827973765454
Sharif Finch658482787750793644
MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Wesley Woodyard818480908390905660
Rashaan Evans788385839074856369
Jayon Brown768781817783836772
Will Compton708483827470835162
Nate Palmer678174807767795363
Daren Bates678781798655797275
CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press
Adoree' Jackson84939494808380
Logan Ryan83879187838182
Malcolm Butler81908992827885
LeShaun Sims74888789776772
Tye Smith69878986697678
Joshua Kalu64868990696376
FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Kevin Byard88898785887790
Kendrick Lewis74818782746170
Dan Cruikshank71929187547478
SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Kenny Vaccaro83859076817076
Johnathan Cyprien82889277836870
Brynden Trawick66848469626062
ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
Ryan Succop (K)799385
Brett Kern (P)779086

The Titans offense is led by athletic quarterback Marcus Mariota (95 throw under pressure, 88 speed), and around him is talent enough to trouble most defenses in Madden 19. In the backfield Dion Lewis (95 agility, 92 juke move) and Derrick Henry (95 carrying, 90 stiff arm) provide speed and physicality, as well as good receiving options, while on the outside there is some talent too. Corey Davis (92 jumping, 89 catching) headlines a small group of wide receivers that can compete, while Delanie Walker (90 catching, 85 speed) is a terrific threat at tight end both as a receiver and a blocker. Up front the offensive line is headlined by left tackle Taylor Lewan (91 strength, 91 impact block) while right tackle Jack Conklin (87 impact block, 87 strength) is also very good.

Defensively the Titans have ability but are not exceptional. Jurrell Casey (93 play recognition, 90 power moves) is a force in the middle of the defensive line, while Brian Orakpo (90 strength, 80 power moves) and rookie Harold Landry III (86 agility, 84 finesse moves) provide the edge pressure. Wesley Woodyard (90 tackle, 90 pursuit) and rookie Rashaan Evans (90 hit power, 85 pursuit) are a nice linebacker partnership in the middle of the field, while Adoree' Jackson (93 speed, 83 zone coverage) is a potentially great cornerback and Kevin Byard (89 speed, 90 zone coverage) is an excellent safety. There isn't much depth, especially in the secondary, though and fixing that should be your priority in Franchise Mode.

Tennessee Titans Playbook - Offense

I Form Pro

I Form Slot

I Form Twin TE

Strong I Close

Strong I Y Off

Weak I Close Flex

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Close

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Bunch

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Doubles South

Singleback Wing Pair

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Wing Tight

Singleback Wing Tight Z

Singleback Y Off Trio

Singleback Y Trips

Pistol Wing Flex

Shotgun Bunch

Shotgun Doubles

Shotgun Doubles HB Wk

Shotgun Doubles Y-Flex Offset

Shotgun Empty Base Flex

Shotgun Empty Bunch Wide

Shotgun Monster Stack

Shotgun Slot Offset

Shotgun Tight Doubles

Shotgun Tight Flex

Shotgun Trey Open

Shotgun Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun Trips TE Offset

Shotgun Wing Slot Offset

Shotgun Y Off Trips Wk

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

The Tennessee Titans offensive playbook is nice and well-rounded. There are plenty of I Form plays if you want to pound away with Derrick Henry and set up play action, but there are also a lot of formations that can take advantage of Marcus Mariota's athleticism. The single pistol formation holds a lot of good plays like HB Counter, PA Power O, and PA Post Shot. In the shotgun section you find really good formations like Trey Y-Flex and Slot Offset which includes a good option run set of plays while Tight Flex contains a version of PA Post Shot that is one of our money plays.

Tennessee Titans Playbook - Defense

﻿3-4 Even

3-4 Odd

3-4 Over

3-4 Solid

3-4 Under

4-4 Split

Nickel Normal

Nickel 2-4-5

Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Big Nickel Over G

Dime 2-3-6 Will

Dime 1-4-6

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Quarter 1-3-7

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

The Titans defensive playbook is a 3-4 one, and a fairly unimaginative one at that. You get 5 3-4 formations, all of which are pretty standard and don't create nearly as many angles for blitzing as the Ravens or Chiefs. Still, it has enough to get by and also has the very nice 4-4 Split as a heavier defensive package. On the smaller side you get a good variety of Nickel formations, including the Nickel 3-3-5 Wide which can cause confusion and the Dime 1-4-6 which can disguise blitzes quite well.

