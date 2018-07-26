Madden 19 Soundtrack: Listen to all the official songs

(Photo Credit: EA Sports)

Although Madden would still hold up as an epic game on its own, the music to the EA Sports big seller really completes it. Madden 18 had some serious hits, with tracks from French Montana, Imagine Dragons, Joey Bada$$, Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill and Vince Staples.

The excitement now builds for Madden 19 with the soundtrack being released. This year you will be securing touchdown after touchdown and smashing sacks to the tunes of Migos, Post Malone and Pusha T. RealSport takes you through the entire soundtrack, so good luck in getting these songs out of your head over the next 12 months.