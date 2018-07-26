header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Madden

26 Jul 2018

Madden 19 Soundtrack: Listen to all the official songs

Madden 19 Soundtrack: Listen to all the official songs

Full list of all the tracks on Madden 19 which include Cardi B, Migos and Post Malone.

Jump To

(Photo Credit: EA Sports)

Although Madden would still hold up as an epic game on its own, the music to the EA Sports big seller really completes it. Madden 18 had some serious hits, with tracks from French Montana, Imagine Dragons, Joey Bada$$, Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill and Vince Staples.

The excitement now builds for Madden 19 with the soundtrack being released. This year you will be securing touchdown after touchdown and smashing sacks to the tunes of Migos, Post Malone and Pusha T. RealSport takes you through the entire soundtrack, so good luck in getting these songs out of your head over the next 12 months. 

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy