Madden 19: Pittsburgh Steelers Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

With 6 Super Bowl victories to their name, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the most successful team in the NFL. Head coach Mike Tomlin is just the 16th head coach the team has had since their inception in 1933, and their third since 1969. He took over the reins from Bill Cowher in 2007 and won AP Coach of the Year in 2008 as the Steelers went 12-4 and beat Arizona to win Super Bowl XLIII. Tomlin took the Steelers to Super Bowl XLV too, but they lost to the Packers. In 2017 they once again claimed the AFC North crown, their sixth division title under Tomlin, before falling in the playoffs to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This season the Steelers once again have Super Bowl aspirations thanks to a talented offense and a young, fierce defense. But how can they fare in Madden 19?
*All stats correct at time of writing
Team Rating
The Steelers have a strong 85 OVR rating, making them the third-best team in Madden behind the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. That rating is supported by an excellent 91 overall offense that plays home to the 99 OVR Antonio Brown and 96 OVR Le'Veon Bell. Both are the best at their position in the game and can dominate defenses alone, nevermind together. The 81 overall defense is an ok unit, with a strong defensive line and young pass rushers, but the secondary is weak. 2018 first-round pick Terrell Edmunds (74 OVR) will need to play well immediately if they want to punish offenses.
Antonio Brown, Wide Receiver (OVR 99)
Age: 30
Development Trait: Superstar
Contract: 4 years/$37.3m
2018 Cap Hit: $8.98m
Best Stats: Speed (92), Catching (99), Catching In Traffic (99), Short Route (98), Medium Route (97), Deep Route (96), Spectacular Catch (98), Release (97)
Antonio Brown is the cover athlete for Madden 19, and with good reason. The Steelers wide receiver is the only man to make the last four First Team All-Pro's, and in that time span he has racked up 472 catches for 6,349 yards and 44 touchdowns. He's been an unstoppable force for a long time now, and in Madden 19 he is amazingly talented. With near-perfect ratings in just about every important stat, Brown is a secondary-destroying monster.
Le'Veon Bell, Running Back (OVR 96)
Age: 26
Development Trait: Superstar
Contract: 1 year/$14.5m
2018 Cap Hit: $14.5m
Best Stats: Speed (90), Acceleration (93), Break Tackle (92), Carrying (88), Juke Move (96), Stiff Arm (92), Catching (75)
Le'Veon Bell has been every bit the defense-wrecker that Antonio Brown has been. In the last four years he has made 2 First Team All-Pro's and amassed 6,737 yards from scrimmage and 34 total touchdowns despite averaging just 12 games per season in that time. Bell sat out Week 1 after a lengthy contract dispute with Pittsburgh, and looks to be sitting out for a while, however in Madden 19 you don't need to worry about that. He is the best running back in the game and can break any touch to the endzone.
David DeCastro, Right Guard (OVR 95)
Age: 28
Development Trait: Superstar
Contract: 4 years/$25.4m
2018 Cap Hit: $6m
Best Stats: Strength (94), Run Block (95), Pass Block (93), Lead Block (90), Impact Block (89), Awareness (91)
David DeCastro entered the NFL as the 24th overall pick in the 2012 draft and was touted as one of the best guard prospects in years. An injury-hit rookie season prevented him from exploding onto the scene, but once healthy it didn't take DeCastro too long to prove scouts right as he went about demolishing opposing defenses and out-right dominating at the line of scrimmage. a two-time First Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, DeCastro is at the peak of his powers right now and is the perfect blocker for a back like Le'Veon Bell to work off.
Cameron Heyward, Defensive End (OVR 89)
Age: 29
Development Trait: Quick
Contract: 3 years/$19.2m
2018 Cap Hit: $6.18m
Best Stats: Strength (93), Power Moves (89), Block Shedding (84), Tackle (87), Awareness (96)
Cameron Heyward was a late-first round pick for the Steelers in 2011 out of Ohio State. He didn't start a game until 2013 due to impressive veterans in front of him, but he quickly showed his value in the Steelers 3-4 defense against the run. In his first season as a starter Heyward picked up five sacks to go along with 59 tackles. As time went on Heyward developed better and better pass rush instincts, and in 2017 he smashed his career-high with a huge 12 sacks and made his first All-Pro team.
Depth Chart & Full Roster
|QB
|OVR
|Speed
|Throw Power
|Short Accuracy
|Medium Accuracy
|Deep Accuracy
|Throw Under Pressure
|Play Action
|Ben Roethlisberger
|85
|73
|95
|90
|85
|80
|84
|82
|Mason Rudolph
|72
|76
|90
|83
|83
|83
|79
|74
|Joshua Dobbs
|69
|84
|91
|80
|80
|72
|73
|79
|HB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Elusiveness
|Carrying
|Juke Move
|Catching
|Le'Veon Bell
|96
|90
|95
|89
|88
|96
|75
|James Conner
|79
|86
|82
|73
|88
|78
|69
|Stevan Ridley
|68
|82
|81
|63
|80
|83
|49
|Jaylen Samuels
|68
|87
|83
|73
|78
|78
|74
|FB
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Carrying
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Roosevelt Nix
|71
|79
|75
|71
|62
|55
|78
|65
|WR
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Catching In Traffic
|Spectacular Catch
|Release
|Jumping
|Antonio Brown
|99
|92
|98
|99
|98
|97
|96
|99
|98
|97
|89
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|86
|90
|88
|94
|83
|87
|84
|89
|87
|84
|83
|Eli Rogers
|76
|88
|92
|87
|81
|78
|73
|79
|83
|65
|84
|Ryan Switzer
|76
|90
|93
|84
|85
|78
|72
|79
|82
|68
|80
|James Washington
|75
|90
|86
|83
|79
|80
|84
|83
|89
|78
|84
|Justin Hunter
|72
|90
|91
|78
|72
|74
|76
|75
|83
|79
|94
|TE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Run Block
|Vance McDonald
|81
|82
|76
|83
|70
|68
|64
|75
|Jesse James
|78
|83
|72
|86
|73
|70
|65
|59
|Xavier Grimble
|71
|76
|69
|76
|63
|59
|54
|65
|Ryan Malleck
|66
|79
|74
|73
|64
|59
|54
|65
|Jake McGee
|66
|81
|80
|80
|52
|47
|43
|59
|OL
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|David DeCastro
|95
|60
|94
|93
|95
|90
|89
|Marcus Gilbert
|84
|56
|91
|84
|84
|87
|86
|Maurkice Pouncey
|84
|63
|91
|83
|75
|88
|92
|Alejandro Villanueva
|81
|72
|86
|81
|79
|84
|86
|Ramon Foster
|78
|50
|88
|79
|75
|63
|89
|BJ Finney
|71
|64
|84
|78
|73
|57
|82
|Matt Feiler
|70
|60
|94
|71
|77
|82
|81
|Chukwuma Okorafor
|68
|62
|85
|75
|75
|76
|77
|Jerald Hawkins
|67
|65
|81
|72
|78
|73
|72
|Zach Banner
|67
|53
|90
|69
|77
|79
|78
|Luke Bowanko
|67
|62
|86
|71
|73
|80
|82
|DE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Strength
|Block Shedding
|Finesse Moves
|Power Moves
|Cameron Heyward
|89
|72
|72
|93
|84
|69
|89
|Stephon Tuitt
|85
|75
|68
|91
|82
|67
|85
|Tyson Alualu
|76
|73
|66
|86
|79
|50
|75
|LT Walton
|71
|64
|63
|85
|68
|56
|76
|DT
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Impact Block
|Javon Hargrave
|81
|75
|88
|71
|82
|77
|82
|Dan McCullers
|71
|62
|88
|78
|53
|73
|84
|Justin Zimmer
|71
|75
|90
|73
|70
|74
|83
|OLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|TJ Watt
|83
|83
|84
|80
|85
|80
|84
|70
|80
|Bud Dupree
|74
|87
|82
|82
|88
|73
|77
|76
|64
|Anthony Chickillo
|69
|79
|72
|76
|72
|69
|77
|76
|69
|Olasunkanmi Adeniyi
|63
|78
|80
|74
|80
|52
|78
|63
|72
|MLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Ryan Shazier
|86
|86
|88
|87
|87
|88
|86
|73
|83
|Vince Williams
|78
|82
|75
|89
|88
|84
|85
|58
|69
|Jon Bostic
|74
|85
|75
|86
|82
|74
|88
|50
|56
|LJ Fort
|69
|81
|76
|84
|77
|68
|79
|66
|70
|CB
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Press
|Joe Haden
|86
|88
|91
|90
|87
|84
|85
|Mike Hilton
|80
|87
|89
|91
|80
|84
|78
|Artie Burns
|78
|91
|92
|88
|77
|79
|80
|Coty Sensabaugh
|74
|90
|91
|92
|78
|77
|65
|Cameron Sutton
|71
|88
|90
|92
|77
|71
|68
|Brian Allen
|70
|91
|93
|93
|78
|70
|77
|FS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Sean Davis
|74
|90
|91
|87
|78
|68
|72
|Jordan Dangerfield
|71
|85
|92
|89
|63
|73
|71
|Marcus Allen
|67
|85
|90
|79
|57
|62
|72
|SS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Tackle
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Morgan Burnett
|83
|86
|88
|78
|81
|79
|81
|Terrell Edmunds
|74
|90
|90
|71
|65
|76
|69
|Nat Berhe
|65
|87
|90
|67
|64
|62
|61
|K
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|Chris Boswell
|76
|92
|82
|P
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|Jordan Berry
|78
|91
|84
The strength of the Steelers roster is in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but they aren't the only players that can be key contributors to your games. JuJu Smith-Schuster (90 speed, 94 catching) can take advantage of coverages focusing on Brown, while Ben Roethlisberger (95 throw power, 90 short accuracy) is still capable of distributing the ball and beating teams with his arm. Up front the Steelers offensive line doesn't have any holes, and they have a solid left tackle in Alejandro Villanueva (81 pass block, 79 run block) to go along with David DeCastro's talents.
Defensively there is less talent, but the Steelers are far from problematic without the ball. Stephon Tuitt (91 strength, 85 power moves) is a very nice defensive end to line up opposite Cameron Heyward, and both TJ Watt (88 acceleration, 80 finesse moves) and Bud Dupree (89 acceleration, 76 power moves) can provide pass rush as the outside linebackers in their 3-4 front. Ryan Shazier (86 speed, 87 tackle) is injured for the first year of Franchise Mode, but will be back with a vengeance, and Joe Haden (87 man coverage, 84 zone coverage) is a nice option at cornerback.
Steelers Playbook - Offense
I Form - Pro
I Form - Slot
I Form - Tight
I Form - Twin TE
Strong I - Pro
Weak I - Pro
Weak I - Wing
Singleback - Ace
Singleback - Ace Pair
Singleback - Bunch
Singleback - Deuce
Singleback - Deuce Close
Singleback - Dice Slot
Singleback - Wing Pair
Singleback - Wing Slot
Singleback - Wing Stack
Singleback - Wing Tight
Pistol - Strong Slot Open
Pistol - Doubles Y Off
Pistol - Y Off Trips
Shotgun - Bunch
Shotgun - Doubles HB Wk
Shotgun - Empty Bunch
Shotgun - Empty Trey Stack
Shotgun - Empty X-Trip
Shotgun - Spread Y-Slot Wk
Shotgun - Stack Y Off Wk
Shotgun - Stack Y-Flex
Shotgun - Tight Doubles
Shotgun - Trey Open
Shotgun - Trio
Shotgun - Wing Slot Offset
Shotgun - Y Off Trips Wk
Shotgun - Y Trips Wk
The Steelers playbook, like many, is dominated by shotgun and singleback formations. Singleback Deuce Close has been a strong formation for many years in Madden and it continues to be a very good option in Madden 19. Stack formations are always good as well and the Steelers offense has one in singleback and two in shotgun. They also have three empty formations if you really want to spread the field out. Plays like Shotgun Stack Y Off Wk - Levels are really useful to free up a receiver, and that whole formation lends itself to driving defenses mad thanks to the Inside Zone Split play and PA Jailbreak Screen.
Steelers Playbook - Defense
3-4 Even
3-4 Odd
3-4 Over
3-4 Solid
3-4 Under
4-4 Split
Nickel Normal
Nickel 2-4-5
Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap
Nickel 3-3-5 Wide
Big Nickel Over G
Dime 1-4-6
Dime 2-3-6 Will
Quarter Normal
Quarter 1-3-7
Quarter 3 Deep
Goal Line Defense 5-3-3
Goal Line Defense 5-4-2
The Steelers playbook is a classic 3-4 that has a ton of blitzes and, of course, zone blitzes. They require a little nuance to get right, but things like 3-4 Odd Cross 3 Fire can produce exceptional results if timed well. There are also a lot of sub formations, including the new Big Nickel Over G which is a really nice formation against 11 personnel, with Cover 6 and Cover 6 Invert really toying with offenses and creating turnovers.