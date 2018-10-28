header decal
28 Oct 2018

Madden 19: Pittsburgh Steelers Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

Madden 19: Pittsburgh Steelers Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Steelers are the most successful franchise in NFL history. Here is everything you need to know about them in Madden 19.

Team Rating

Antonio Brown, Wide Receiver (OVR 99)

Le'Veon Bell, Running Back (OVR 96)

David DeCastro, Right Guard (OVR 95)

Cameron Heyward, Defensive End (OVR 89)

Depth Chart & Full Roster

﻿ Steelers Playbook - Offense

Steelers Playbook - Defense

With 6 Super Bowl victories to their name, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the most successful team in the NFL. Head coach Mike Tomlin is just the 16th head coach the team has had since their inception in 1933, and their third since 1969. He took over the reins from Bill Cowher in 2007 and won AP Coach of the Year in 2008 as the Steelers went 12-4 and beat Arizona to win Super Bowl XLIII. Tomlin took the Steelers to Super Bowl XLV too, but they lost to the Packers. In 2017 they once again claimed the AFC North crown, their sixth division title under Tomlin, before falling in the playoffs to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This season the Steelers once again have Super Bowl aspirations thanks to a talented offense and a young, fierce defense. But how can they fare in Madden 19?

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Steelers have a strong 85 OVR rating, making them the third-best team in Madden behind the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. That rating is supported by an excellent 91 overall offense that plays home to the 99 OVR Antonio Brown and 96 OVR Le'Veon Bell. Both are the best at their position in the game and can dominate defenses alone, nevermind together. The 81 overall defense is an ok unit, with a strong defensive line and young pass rushers, but the secondary is weak. 2018 first-round pick Terrell Edmunds (74 OVR) will need to play well immediately if they want to punish offenses.

Antonio Brown, Wide Receiver (OVR 99)

Age: 30

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 4 years/$37.3m

2018 Cap Hit: $8.98m

Best Stats: Speed (92), Catching (99), Catching In Traffic (99), Short Route (98), Medium Route (97), Deep Route (96), Spectacular Catch (98), Release (97)

Antonio Brown is the cover athlete for Madden 19, and with good reason. The Steelers wide receiver is the only man to make the last four First Team All-Pro's, and in that time span he has racked up 472 catches for 6,349 yards and 44 touchdowns. He's been an unstoppable force for a long time now, and in Madden 19 he is amazingly talented. With near-perfect ratings in just about every important stat, Brown is a secondary-destroying monster.

Le'Veon Bell, Running Back (OVR 96)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 1 year/$14.5m

2018 Cap Hit: $14.5m

Best Stats: Speed (90), Acceleration (93), Break Tackle (92), Carrying (88), Juke Move (96), Stiff Arm (92), Catching (75)

Le'Veon Bell has been every bit the defense-wrecker that Antonio Brown has been. In the last four years he has made 2 First Team All-Pro's and amassed 6,737 yards from scrimmage and 34 total touchdowns despite averaging just 12 games per season in that time. Bell sat out Week 1 after a lengthy contract dispute with Pittsburgh, and looks to be sitting out for a while, however in Madden 19 you don't need to worry about that. He is the best running back in the game and can break any touch to the endzone.﻿

David DeCastro, Right Guard (OVR 95)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 4 years/$25.4m

2018 Cap Hit: $6m

Best Stats: Strength (94), Run Block (95), Pass Block (93), Lead Block (90), Impact Block (89), Awareness (91)

David DeCastro entered the NFL as the 24th overall pick in the 2012 draft and was touted as one of the best guard prospects in years. An injury-hit rookie season prevented him from exploding onto the scene, but once healthy it didn't take DeCastro too long to prove scouts right as he went about demolishing opposing defenses and out-right dominating at the line of scrimmage. a two-time First Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, DeCastro is at the peak of his powers right now and is the perfect blocker for a back like Le'Veon Bell to work off.

Cameron Heyward, Defensive End (OVR 89)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 3 years/$19.2m

2018 Cap Hit: $6.18m

Best Stats: Strength (93), Power Moves (89), Block Shedding (84), Tackle (87), Awareness (96)

Cameron Heyward was a late-first round pick for the Steelers in 2011 out of Ohio State. He didn't start a game until 2013 due to impressive veterans in front of him, but he quickly showed his value in the Steelers 3-4 defense against the run. In his first season as a starter Heyward picked up five sacks to go along with 59 tackles. As time went on Heyward developed better and better pass rush instincts, and in 2017 he smashed his career-high with a huge 12 sacks and made his first All-Pro team.

Depth Chart & Full Roster

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action
Ben Roethlisberger8573959085808482
Mason Rudolph7276908383837974
Joshua Dobbs6984918080727379
HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching
Le'Veon Bell96909589889675
James Conner79868273887869
Stevan Ridley68828163808349
Jaylen Samuels68878373787874
FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Roosevelt Nix7179757162557865
WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catching In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping
Antonio Brown9992989998979699989789
JuJu Smith-Schuster8690889483878489878483
Eli Rogers7688928781787379836584
Ryan Switzer7690938485787279826880
James Washington7590868379808483897884
Justin Hunter7290917872747675837994
TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block
Vance McDonald8182768370686475
Jesse James7883728673706559
Xavier Grimble7176697663595465
Ryan Malleck6679747364595465
Jake McGee6681808052474359
OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
David DeCastro95609493959089
Marcus Gilbert84569184848786
Maurkice Pouncey84639183758892
Alejandro Villanueva81728681798486
Ramon Foster78508879756389
BJ Finney71648478735782
Matt Feiler70609471778281
Chukwuma Okorafor68628575757677
Jerald Hawkins67658172787372
Zach Banner67539069777978
Luke Bowanko67628671738082
DE OVR Speed Agility Strength Block Shedding Finesse Moves Power Moves
Cameron Heyward89727293846989
Stephon Tuitt85756891826785
Tyson Alualu76736686795075
LT Walton71646385685676
DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block
Javon Hargrave81758871827782
Dan McCullers71628878537384
Justin Zimmer71759073707483
OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Power Moves Finesse Moves
TJ Watt838384808580847080
Bud Dupree748782828873777664
Anthony Chickillo697972767269777669
Olasunkanmi Adeniyi637880748052786372
MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Ryan Shazier868688878788867383
Vince Williams788275898884855869
Jon Bostic748575868274885056
LJ Fort698176847768796670
CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press
Joe Haden86889190878485
Mike Hilton80878991808478
Artie Burns78919288777980
Coty Sensabaugh74909192787765
Cameron Sutton71889092777168
Brian Allen70919393787077
FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Sean Davis74909187786872
Jordan Dangerfield71859289637371
Marcus Allen67859079576272
SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Morgan Burnett83868878817981
Terrell Edmunds74909071657669
Nat Berhe65879067646261
K OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
Chris Boswell769282
P OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
Jordan Berry789184

The strength of the Steelers roster is in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but they aren't the only players that can be key contributors to your games. JuJu Smith-Schuster (90 speed, 94 catching) can take advantage of coverages focusing on Brown, while Ben Roethlisberger (95 throw power, 90 short accuracy) is still capable of distributing the ball and beating teams with his arm. Up front the Steelers offensive line doesn't have any holes, and they have a solid left tackle in Alejandro Villanueva (81 pass block, 79 run block) to go along with David DeCastro's talents.

Defensively there is less talent, but the Steelers are far from problematic without the ball. Stephon Tuitt (91 strength, 85 power moves) is a very nice defensive end to line up opposite Cameron Heyward, and both TJ Watt (88 acceleration, 80 finesse moves) and Bud Dupree (89 acceleration, 76 power moves) can provide pass rush as the outside linebackers in their 3-4 front. Ryan Shazier (86 speed, 87 tackle) is injured for the first year of Franchise Mode, but will be back with a vengeance, and Joe Haden (87 man coverage, 84 zone coverage) is a nice option at cornerback.

﻿Steelers Playbook - Offense

I Form - Pro

I Form - Slot

I Form - Tight

I Form - Twin TE

Strong I - Pro

Weak I - Pro

Weak I - Wing

Singleback - Ace

Singleback - Ace Pair

Singleback - Bunch

Singleback - Deuce

Singleback - Deuce Close

Singleback - Dice Slot

Singleback - Wing Pair

Singleback - Wing Slot

Singleback - Wing Stack

Singleback - Wing Tight

Pistol - Strong Slot Open

Pistol - Doubles Y Off

Pistol - Y Off Trips

Shotgun - Bunch

Shotgun - Doubles HB Wk

Shotgun - Empty Bunch

Shotgun - Empty Trey Stack

Shotgun - Empty X-Trip

Shotgun - Spread Y-Slot Wk

Shotgun - Stack Y Off Wk

Shotgun - Stack Y-Flex

Shotgun - Tight Doubles

Shotgun - Trey Open

Shotgun - Trio

Shotgun - Wing Slot Offset

Shotgun - Y Off Trips Wk

Shotgun - Y Trips Wk

The Steelers playbook, like many, is dominated by shotgun and singleback formations. Singleback Deuce Close has been a strong formation for many years in Madden and it continues to be a very good option in Madden 19. Stack formations are always good as well and the Steelers offense has one in singleback and two in shotgun. They also have three empty formations if you really want to spread the field out. Plays like Shotgun Stack Y Off Wk - Levels are really useful to free up a receiver, and that whole formation lends itself to driving defenses mad thanks to the Inside Zone Split play and PA Jailbreak Screen.

Steelers Playbook - Defense

3-4 Even

3-4 Odd

3-4 Over

3-4 Solid

3-4 Under

4-4 Split

Nickel Normal

Nickel 2-4-5

Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Big Nickel Over G

Dime 1-4-6

Dime 2-3-6 Will

Quarter Normal

Quarter 1-3-7

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Steelers playbook is a classic 3-4 that has a ton of blitzes and, of course, zone blitzes. They require a little nuance to get right, but things like 3-4 Odd Cross 3 Fire can produce exceptional results if timed well. There are also a lot of sub formations, including the new Big Nickel Over G which is a really nice formation against 11 personnel, with Cover 6 and Cover 6 Invert really toying with offenses and creating turnovers.

