Madden 19: Pittsburgh Steelers Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

With 6 Super Bowl victories to their name, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the most successful team in the NFL. Head coach Mike Tomlin is just the 16th head coach the team has had since their inception in 1933, and their third since 1969. He took over the reins from Bill Cowher in 2007 and won AP Coach of the Year in 2008 as the Steelers went 12-4 and beat Arizona to win Super Bowl XLIII. Tomlin took the Steelers to Super Bowl XLV too, but they lost to the Packers. In 2017 they once again claimed the AFC North crown, their sixth division title under Tomlin, before falling in the playoffs to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This season the Steelers once again have Super Bowl aspirations thanks to a talented offense and a young, fierce defense. But how can they fare in Madden 19?

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Steelers have a strong 85 OVR rating, making them the third-best team in Madden behind the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. That rating is supported by an excellent 91 overall offense that plays home to the 99 OVR Antonio Brown and 96 OVR Le'Veon Bell. Both are the best at their position in the game and can dominate defenses alone, nevermind together. The 81 overall defense is an ok unit, with a strong defensive line and young pass rushers, but the secondary is weak. 2018 first-round pick Terrell Edmunds (74 OVR) will need to play well immediately if they want to punish offenses.

Antonio Brown, Wide Receiver (OVR 99)

Age: 30

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 4 years/$37.3m

2018 Cap Hit: $8.98m

Best Stats: Speed (92), Catching (99), Catching In Traffic (99), Short Route (98), Medium Route (97), Deep Route (96), Spectacular Catch (98), Release (97)

Antonio Brown is the cover athlete for Madden 19, and with good reason. The Steelers wide receiver is the only man to make the last four First Team All-Pro's, and in that time span he has racked up 472 catches for 6,349 yards and 44 touchdowns. He's been an unstoppable force for a long time now, and in Madden 19 he is amazingly talented. With near-perfect ratings in just about every important stat, Brown is a secondary-destroying monster.

Le'Veon Bell, Running Back (OVR 96)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 1 year/$14.5m

2018 Cap Hit: $14.5m

Best Stats: Speed (90), Acceleration (93), Break Tackle (92), Carrying (88), Juke Move (96), Stiff Arm (92), Catching (75)

Le'Veon Bell has been every bit the defense-wrecker that Antonio Brown has been. In the last four years he has made 2 First Team All-Pro's and amassed 6,737 yards from scrimmage and 34 total touchdowns despite averaging just 12 games per season in that time. Bell sat out Week 1 after a lengthy contract dispute with Pittsburgh, and looks to be sitting out for a while, however in Madden 19 you don't need to worry about that. He is the best running back in the game and can break any touch to the endzone.﻿

David DeCastro, Right Guard (OVR 95)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 4 years/$25.4m

2018 Cap Hit: $6m

Best Stats: Strength (94), Run Block (95), Pass Block (93), Lead Block (90), Impact Block (89), Awareness (91)

David DeCastro entered the NFL as the 24th overall pick in the 2012 draft and was touted as one of the best guard prospects in years. An injury-hit rookie season prevented him from exploding onto the scene, but once healthy it didn't take DeCastro too long to prove scouts right as he went about demolishing opposing defenses and out-right dominating at the line of scrimmage. a two-time First Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, DeCastro is at the peak of his powers right now and is the perfect blocker for a back like Le'Veon Bell to work off.

Cameron Heyward, Defensive End (OVR 89)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 3 years/$19.2m

2018 Cap Hit: $6.18m

Best Stats: Strength (93), Power Moves (89), Block Shedding (84), Tackle (87), Awareness (96)

Cameron Heyward was a late-first round pick for the Steelers in 2011 out of Ohio State. He didn't start a game until 2013 due to impressive veterans in front of him, but he quickly showed his value in the Steelers 3-4 defense against the run. In his first season as a starter Heyward picked up five sacks to go along with 59 tackles. As time went on Heyward developed better and better pass rush instincts, and in 2017 he smashed his career-high with a huge 12 sacks and made his first All-Pro team.

Depth Chart & Full Roster

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Ben Roethlisberger 85 73 95 90 85 80 84 82 Mason Rudolph 72 76 90 83 83 83 79 74 Joshua Dobbs 69 84 91 80 80 72 73 79

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Le'Veon Bell 96 90 95 89 88 96 75 James Conner 79 86 82 73 88 78 69 Stevan Ridley 68 82 81 63 80 83 49 Jaylen Samuels 68 87 83 73 78 78 74

FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Roosevelt Nix 71 79 75 71 62 55 78 65

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catching In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping Antonio Brown 99 92 98 99 98 97 96 99 98 97 89 JuJu Smith-Schuster 86 90 88 94 83 87 84 89 87 84 83 Eli Rogers 76 88 92 87 81 78 73 79 83 65 84 Ryan Switzer 76 90 93 84 85 78 72 79 82 68 80 James Washington 75 90 86 83 79 80 84 83 89 78 84 Justin Hunter 72 90 91 78 72 74 76 75 83 79 94

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Vance McDonald 81 82 76 83 70 68 64 75 Jesse James 78 83 72 86 73 70 65 59 Xavier Grimble 71 76 69 76 63 59 54 65 Ryan Malleck 66 79 74 73 64 59 54 65 Jake McGee 66 81 80 80 52 47 43 59

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block David DeCastro 95 60 94 93 95 90 89 Marcus Gilbert 84 56 91 84 84 87 86 Maurkice Pouncey 84 63 91 83 75 88 92 Alejandro Villanueva 81 72 86 81 79 84 86 Ramon Foster 78 50 88 79 75 63 89 BJ Finney 71 64 84 78 73 57 82 Matt Feiler 70 60 94 71 77 82 81 Chukwuma Okorafor 68 62 85 75 75 76 77 Jerald Hawkins 67 65 81 72 78 73 72 Zach Banner 67 53 90 69 77 79 78 Luke Bowanko 67 62 86 71 73 80 82

DE OVR Speed Agility Strength Block Shedding Finesse Moves Power Moves Cameron Heyward 89 72 72 93 84 69 89 Stephon Tuitt 85 75 68 91 82 67 85 Tyson Alualu 76 73 66 86 79 50 75 LT Walton 71 64 63 85 68 56 76

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Javon Hargrave 81 75 88 71 82 77 82 Dan McCullers 71 62 88 78 53 73 84 Justin Zimmer 71 75 90 73 70 74 83

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Power Moves Finesse Moves TJ Watt 83 83 84 80 85 80 84 70 80 Bud Dupree 74 87 82 82 88 73 77 76 64 Anthony Chickillo 69 79 72 76 72 69 77 76 69 Olasunkanmi Adeniyi 63 78 80 74 80 52 78 63 72

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Ryan Shazier 86 86 88 87 87 88 86 73 83 Vince Williams 78 82 75 89 88 84 85 58 69 Jon Bostic 74 85 75 86 82 74 88 50 56 LJ Fort 69 81 76 84 77 68 79 66 70

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Joe Haden 86 88 91 90 87 84 85 Mike Hilton 80 87 89 91 80 84 78 Artie Burns 78 91 92 88 77 79 80 Coty Sensabaugh 74 90 91 92 78 77 65 Cameron Sutton 71 88 90 92 77 71 68 Brian Allen 70 91 93 93 78 70 77

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Sean Davis 74 90 91 87 78 68 72 Jordan Dangerfield 71 85 92 89 63 73 71 Marcus Allen 67 85 90 79 57 62 72

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Morgan Burnett 83 86 88 78 81 79 81 Terrell Edmunds 74 90 90 71 65 76 69 Nat Berhe 65 87 90 67 64 62 61

K OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Chris Boswell 76 92 82

P OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Jordan Berry 78 91 84

The strength of the Steelers roster is in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but they aren't the only players that can be key contributors to your games. JuJu Smith-Schuster (90 speed, 94 catching) can take advantage of coverages focusing on Brown, while Ben Roethlisberger (95 throw power, 90 short accuracy) is still capable of distributing the ball and beating teams with his arm. Up front the Steelers offensive line doesn't have any holes, and they have a solid left tackle in Alejandro Villanueva (81 pass block, 79 run block) to go along with David DeCastro's talents.

Defensively there is less talent, but the Steelers are far from problematic without the ball. Stephon Tuitt (91 strength, 85 power moves) is a very nice defensive end to line up opposite Cameron Heyward, and both TJ Watt (88 acceleration, 80 finesse moves) and Bud Dupree (89 acceleration, 76 power moves) can provide pass rush as the outside linebackers in their 3-4 front. Ryan Shazier (86 speed, 87 tackle) is injured for the first year of Franchise Mode, but will be back with a vengeance, and Joe Haden (87 man coverage, 84 zone coverage) is a nice option at cornerback.

﻿Steelers Playbook - Offense

I Form - Pro

I Form - Slot

I Form - Tight

I Form - Twin TE

Strong I - Pro

Weak I - Pro

Weak I - Wing

Singleback - Ace

Singleback - Ace Pair

Singleback - Bunch

Singleback - Deuce

Singleback - Deuce Close

Singleback - Dice Slot

Singleback - Wing Pair

Singleback - Wing Slot

Singleback - Wing Stack

Singleback - Wing Tight

Pistol - Strong Slot Open

Pistol - Doubles Y Off

Pistol - Y Off Trips

Shotgun - Bunch

Shotgun - Doubles HB Wk

Shotgun - Empty Bunch

Shotgun - Empty Trey Stack

Shotgun - Empty X-Trip

Shotgun - Spread Y-Slot Wk

Shotgun - Stack Y Off Wk

Shotgun - Stack Y-Flex

Shotgun - Tight Doubles

Shotgun - Trey Open

Shotgun - Trio

Shotgun - Wing Slot Offset

Shotgun - Y Off Trips Wk

Shotgun - Y Trips Wk

The Steelers playbook, like many, is dominated by shotgun and singleback formations. Singleback Deuce Close has been a strong formation for many years in Madden and it continues to be a very good option in Madden 19. Stack formations are always good as well and the Steelers offense has one in singleback and two in shotgun. They also have three empty formations if you really want to spread the field out. Plays like Shotgun Stack Y Off Wk - Levels are really useful to free up a receiver, and that whole formation lends itself to driving defenses mad thanks to the Inside Zone Split play and PA Jailbreak Screen.

Steelers Playbook - Defense

3-4 Even

3-4 Odd

3-4 Over

3-4 Solid

3-4 Under

4-4 Split

Nickel Normal

Nickel 2-4-5

Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Big Nickel Over G

Dime 1-4-6

Dime 2-3-6 Will

Quarter Normal

Quarter 1-3-7

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Steelers playbook is a classic 3-4 that has a ton of blitzes and, of course, zone blitzes. They require a little nuance to get right, but things like 3-4 Odd Cross 3 Fire can produce exceptional results if timed well. There are also a lot of sub formations, including the new Big Nickel Over G which is a really nice formation against 11 personnel, with Cover 6 and Cover 6 Invert really toying with offenses and creating turnovers.