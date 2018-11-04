Madden 19: New Orleans Saints Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

Ever since Drew Brees and Sean Payton teamed up in New Orleans, the Saints have gone from also-ran to contender. They have a record of 112-79 from 2006 to the start of this season, along with the franchises first Super Bowl to cap the 2009 season. Last year the Saints were a force, turning a strong draft class into a brilliant defense and a deadly offense. The likes of Marcus Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Alvin Kamara, and Marcus Williams became immediate starters and added to the brilliance of Brees, Michael Thomas, and Cameron Jordan. The Saints went 11-5 and won the NFC South, only be knocked out of the playoffs by one of the most spectacular last-second touchdowns ever by Minnesota.

Team Rating

The New Orleans Saints have a very good overall rating of 84. Only the Eagles, Rams, and Steelers have a better OVR. They are an extremely well-balanced team, with an 87 score on both offense and defense. The Saints have stars littered across the field and have done a great job at improving the defense over the last year or two and bringing it up to the standard of the offense. They are one of the best teams to use online given the quality of both units and the variety of offensive weapons they have.

Cameron Jordan, Defensive End (OVR 94)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 3 years/$30.02m

2018 Cap Hit: $8.31m

Best Stats: Strength (91), Power Moves (93), Block Shedding (92), Play Recognition (97), Tackle (89)

The Saints selected Cameron Jordan in the first-round in 2011 and have been rewarded with three Pro Bowl seasons, one First Team All Pro performance and 61.5 sacks. The Saints have run through a lot of defensive coordinators in Jordan's career, and a lot of different schemes. Through all of that, Jordan has been productive and destructive. He racked up 13 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 28 QB hits last season to make his first All-Pro appearance.

Drew Brees, Quarterback (OVR 94)

Age: 39

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 2 years/$36.5m

2018 Cap Hit: $18m

Best Stats: Throw Power (89), Short Accuracy (99), Medium Accuracy (93), Throw Under Pressure (97), Play Action (97)

Drew Brees arrived in New Orleans as a free agent with shoulder issues in 2006 and proceeded to become perhaps the most productive passer of his generation. Brees is the only quarterback with multiple 5,000-yard seasons, and he has broken that mark four times. He's racked up over 58,000 yards for the Saints and thrown 413 touchdowns to date for them. At the time of writing Brees is just 814 yards away from overtaking Peyton Manning for the most passing yards in NFL history.

Michael Thomas, Wide Receiver (OVR 93)

Age: 25

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 2 years/$2.7m

2018 Cap Hit: $1.2m

Best Stats: Speed (89), Catching (97), Spectacular Catch (93), Catching In Traffic (91), Short Route (96), Medium Route (93), Jumping (90)

Michael Thomas has been wildly productive ever since he arrived in New Orleans as a second-round pick in 2016. In his rookie year he made 92 catches for 1,137 yards and scored nine touchdowns. He followed that up with a 104 catches in 2017 for 1,245 yards and five scores. Thomas' size and speed make him threatening, but he has terrific route running for such a young player and is already among the best receivers in the NFL.

Alvin Kamara, Running Back (OVR 89)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 3 years/$2.95m

2018 Cap Hit: $900k

Best Stats: Speed (89), Agility (93), Juke Move (93), Elusiveness (90), Carrying (86), Catching (74), Short Route (83)

The Saints took Alvin Kamara in the third round of the 2017 draft and it very quickly proved to be a steal. Kamara came in and was the perfect compliment to Mark Ingram. He saw 100 targets, making 81 catches for 826 yards and five touchdowns, but his talents weren't limited to being the receiving option. Kamara also saw 120 carries and picked up 728 yards and eight touchdowns, giving him an insane average of 6.1 yards per carry and 9.5 yards per touch.

Depth Chart & Full Roster

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Drew Brees 94 69 89 99 93 83 97 97 Teddy Bridgewater 78 81 90 84 82 78 84 72

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Alvin Kamara 90 89 93 90 86 93 74 Mark Ingram II 86 88 88 77 87 90 72 Dwayne Washington 67 90 86 72 82 79 62 Taysom Hill 65 89 83 70 69 80 63

FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Zach Line 73 83 67 84 65 70 91 70

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catching In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping Michael Thomas 93 89 91 97 96 93 89 91 93 91 90 Ted Ginn Jr 82 93 93 85 83 85 87 78 83 75 87 Cameron Meredith 80 89 91 88 83 82 81 88 86 80 90 Tre'quan Smith 74 89 86 82 79 78 76 79 84 76 89 Austin Carr 69 86 93 81 74 75 69 78 75 58 81 Tommylee Lewis 65 91 92 78 64 65 67 75 73 57 84 Travin Dural 61 88 85 82 64 65 61 76 81 63 75

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Benjamin Watson 81 79 74 89 79 74 67 54 Josh Hill 80 83 83 83 73 70 63 66 Michael Hoomanawanui 72 77 68 79 63 57 52 54 Dan Arnold 64 83 87 76 63 57 52 50 Zach Wood 35 67 72 36 24 19 15 52

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Ryan Ramczyk 86 63 90 86 86 89 86 Terron Armstead 86 81 88 87 80 90 85 Max Unger 81 60 87 81 76 85 90 Larry Warford 81 53 90 81 78 60 84 Andrus Peat 74 66 87 75 77 71 86 Jermon Bushrod 68 69 87 71 71 57 82 Josh LeRibeus 66 60 88 71 72 73 75 Cameron Tom 64 76 85 73 72 75 77 Will Clapp 63 59 76 73 73 75 74

DE OVR Speed Agility Strength Block Shedding Finesse Moves Power Moves Cameron Jordan 94 78 79 91 92 73 93 Alex Okafor 80 74 71 79 79 72 85 Trey Hendrickson 76 84 81 79 68 78 63 Marcus Davenport 75 85 75 82 75 72 78 Mitchell Loewen 72 74 78 87 79 71 75

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Tyeler Davison 81 67 91 77 61 84 78 Sheldon Rankins 81 71 86 85 71 75 85 David Onyemata 79 70 89 82 67 76 78 Jay Bromley 73 70 85 77 57 73 83 Taylor Stallworth 68 63 79 72 62 78 78

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Demario Davis 85 86 81 84 86 81 86 68 75 Craig Robertson ﻿ 78 79 82 86 80 81 82 67 77 Alex Anzalone 74 85 88 81 83 72 79 67 73 AJ Klein 71 83 88 78 75 82 77 50 62 Vince Biegel 70 83 79 79 77 58 76 65 66

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Manti Te'o 75 78 80 79 85 87 79 65 77

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Marshon Lattimore 87 93 94 91 87 86 90 Patrick Robinson 83 88 92 87 85 87 85 Ken Crawley 77 91 92 89 76 74 77 Eli Apple 77 92 92 90 76 72 74 PJ Williams 75 90 95 85 73 76 80 Justin Hardee 69 93 93 89 74 69 65

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Marcus Williams 84 89 90 87 82 76 80 Josh Robinson 69 89 93 91 65 69 68 Chris Banjo 68 87 89 88 65 64 69

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Vonn Bell 75 88 89 72 73 72 74 Kurt Coleman 73 85 89 66 82 61 66 JT Gray 63 89 89 72 54 58 64

K OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Wil Lutz 79 97 87

P OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Thomas Morstead 82 94 94

The Saints roster is deep and has few holes. Aside from the obvious talents of Drew Brees (89 throw power, 99 short accuracy) at quarterback, the offense is very strong. Michael Thomas (97 catching, 96 short route) headlines a good receiving corps where the talents of Cameron Meredith (90 jumping, 88 catching) and tight end Benjamin Watson (89 catching, 79 short route) can shine. The running back duo of Alvin Kamara (89 speed, 90 elusiveness) and Mark Ingram II (88 speed, 89 trucking) are deadly on the ground, and obviously Kamara can help in the passing game. The offensive line is solid too, headlined by the bookend tackles of Terron Armstead (87 pass block, 80 run block) and Ryan Ramczyk (86 pass block, 86 run block).

Defensively the Saints are pretty strong. Cameron Jordan (93 power moves, 92 block shedding) is their best player, and supported on the offensive line by Alex Okafor (85 power moves, 81 play recognition) and Tyeler Davison (91 strength, 84 block shedding). The secondary is led by Marshon Lattimore (87 man coverage, 86 zone coverage) who is fast and beautifully balanced in his coverage skills. Marcus Williams (82 play recognition, 80 zone coverage) offers nice production at free safety too. The Saints linebackers are not brilliant, but you can minimize their impact by using nickel sub packages regularly and making the most of the two solid strong safeties Kurt Coleman (82 play recognition, 82 catching) and Vonn Bell (75 zone coverage, 74 hit power).

New Orleans Saints Playbook - Offense

I Form - Close

I Form - H Pro

I Form - Pro

I Form - Slot Flex

I Form - Tight

Weak I - Close Flex

Weak I - Pro

Weak I - Slot Flex

Weak I - Wing

Singleback - Ace

Singleback - Ace Pair

Singleback - Bunch Base

Singleback - Dice Slot

Singleback - Tight Slots

Singleback - Wing Flex

Singleback - Wing Pair

Singleback - Wing Stack

Singleback - Wing Tight

Singleback - Y Trio

Pistol - Bunch TE

Shotgun - Bunch

Shotgun - Double Y Flex Off Wk

Shotgun - Doubles Offset

Shotgun - Eagle H Tight

Shotgun - Eagle H-Slot

Shotgun - Empty Trey

Shotgun - Flex Y Off Wk

Shotgun - Split Offset

Shotgun - Stack Y-Flex

Shotgun - Tight Offset TE

Shotgun - Trey Open

Shotgun - Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun - Y Off Trio Wk

The Saints playbook is extremely well balanced. It has a lot of I formation sets between the standard I Form and Weak I that can give you good opportunities to pound the ball and then hit play action passes over the top of aggressive linebackers. It also has a really nice Pistol Bunch set and a lot of flex and weak shotgun formations that can force defenses to declare their coverage pre-snap. This is an offensive playbook designed to keep defenses guessing and provide a lot of big play opportunities.

New Orleans Saints Playbook - Defense

4-3 Normal

4-3 Over

4-3 Over Plus

4-3 Under

4-3 Wide 9

46 Bear Under

Nickel Normal

Nickel Wide 9

Nickel Double A Gap

Big Nickel Over G

Dime Normal

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Dollar 3-2-6

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Saints defensive playbook is a pretty unexceptional 4-3 defense. It does have some nice sub packages, with the Dollar 3-2-6 providing plenty of coverage and edge blitz potential. The 46 Bear Under front is a nice change up look that can penetrate in short yardage. The Big Nickel Over G is always a strong package to use as well.