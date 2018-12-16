Madden 19: Minnesota Vikings Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The Minnesota Vikings have never won a Super Bowl, but not for want of trying. They have made four Super Bowl but lost them all, including three between the 1973 and 1976 seasons. In recent years the Vikings have made it to two NFC title games but lost both. In 2009 they came within reach of a Super Bowl berth but Brett Favre threw and interception. In 2017 they had a miracle win against the Saints to make the NFC title game but were then routed by Philadelphia. They come into Madden 19 with a deep and talented roster and a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins, can you lead them to their first Lombardi trophy?

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Minnesota Vikings are rated 81 overall in Madden 19. It's not a terrific rating, with 13 teams scoring higher, but it's not awful either. The Vikings offense gets an 81 rating, in main due to a poor offensive line and just an average quarterback, but the offense if far more playable than its rating thanks to a lot of talent at receiver and running back. The strength of the Vikings roster is on defense, where they get a huge 87 rating. Only three teams have a better defensive rating.

Harrison Smith, Strong Safety (OVR 94)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 4 years/$36.07 million

2018 Cap Hit: $7.59 million

Best Stats: Pursuit (93), Play Recognition (92), Awareness (92), Hit Power (92), Zone Coverage (91), Acceleration (91)

Harrison Smith was a first-round pick for the Vikings in 2012 and immediately won his way into the starting lineup. His rookie year he picked off three passes and scored two touchdowns, which was just a taste of things to come. As Smith grew in the NFL he turned into one of the best safeties in the NFL, a brilliant tackler and rangy in coverage. He comes into Madden 19 with 17 career interceptions along with 9 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 4 touchdowns and was named first team All-Pro in 2017.

Adam Thielen, Wide Receiver (OVR 94)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 3 years/$11.67 million

2018 Cap Hit: $3.56 million

Best Stats: Catching (96), Spectacular Catch (96), Catch In Traffic (95), Short Route (95), Medium Route (95), Release (94), Acceleration (93)

Adam Thielen was never meant to be an NFL player. He went undrafted in 2013 and one came to the Vikings as a free agent because he had gone to school in the state and was invited to a rookie tryout session. He was a bit-part player for the first three years, making just 20 catches in total, but his ability was improving every season, and in 2016 he became a key piece of the offense, making 69 catches for 967 yards and 5 touchdowns. In 2017 he took another step forward and became one of the most impressive receivers in the NFL. He made 91 catches for 1,276 yards and four scores, displaying amazingly precise route-running along with excellent athleticism. He comes into Madden 19 as a deadly player, and with Stefon Diggs makes one of the best receiver pairings in the NFL

Everson Griffen, Defensive End (OVR 90)

Age: 30

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 5 years/$48.5 million

2018 Cap Hit: $9.4 million

Best Stats: Power Moves (91), Play Recognition (88), Awareness (88), Acceleration (87), Tackle (86), Strength (85)

Everson Griffen was a fourth-round pick for the Vikings in 2010. He didn’t start a game for the Vikings until 2012, and even then it was just one four the first four years of his career. However, being a slow-starter didn’t stop really hamper Griffen. Minnesota continued to invest time into him and after solid pass-rushing results as a role player, in 2014 he started every game and registered 12 sacks. From then on Griffen was one of the most consistent pass rushers around. In the last 4 years he has picked up 43.5 sacks, 49 tackles for loss, and 101 QB hits.

Kirk Cousins, Quarterback (OVR 84)

Age: 30

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 3 years/$79.5 million

2018 Cap Hit: $26.1 million

Best Stats: Play Action (94), Throw Power (92), Short Accuracy (90), Throw Under Pressure (90), Awareness (86)

Kirk Cousins was fourth-round pick for the Washington Redskins in 2012. He was never meant to be their starter as the Redskins took Robert griffin III second overall that year too. However, as injuries and poor play hampered griffin, Cousins got his chance. He took over the starting job in 2015, completing 70 percent of his passes for 4,166 yards and 29 touchdowns. Cousins was impressive in his three years as the Redskins starter, but Washington were loath to commit to him, and after 13,000 yards and 81 touchdowns he moved to Minnesota as a free agent before the 2018 season.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Kirk Cousins 84 78 92 90 84 81 90 94 Trevor Siemian 69 74 87 82 77 75 80 80 Kyle Sloter 65 79 91 79 76 76 69 71

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Dalvin Cook 85 91 93 87 86 87 68 Latavius Murray 80 91 89 75 88 86 66 Ameer Abdullah 76 89 90 79 81 91 66 Mike Boone 70 90 86 76 86 82 67

FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block CJ Ham 71 83 77 79 72 56 73 51

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping Adam Thielen 94 90 93 96 95 95 89 95 96 94 91 Stefon Diggs 93 91 93 97 92 92 89 91 95 87 89 Aldrick Robinson 74 91 93 80 77 78 83 75 75 58 87 Laquon Treadwell 73 87 87 81 76 74 70 80 80 71 94 Chad Beebe 64 86 86 80 72 66 63 77 77 57 79 Brandon Zylstra 64 85 83 79 69 71 68 78 78 70 82

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Kyle Rudolph 86 77 81 96 81 78 71 57 David Morgan II 72 72 74 79 62 59 54 66 Tyler Conklin 69 79 78 78 64 62 64 55 Kevin McDermott 51 72 70 60 50 45 40 53

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Pat Elflein 75 62 88 76 77 79 81 Mike Remmers 74 66 85 75 76 74 76 Brian O'Neill 74 79 82 76 78 84 82 Riley Reiff 72 65 85 75 75 84 83 Tom Compton 72 70 90 73 77 78 80 Nick Easton 71 68 82 73 75 76 75 Brett Jones 71 68 84 80 73 78 77 Aviante Collins 69 78 86 73 77 80 79 Danny Isidora 68 72 85 72 71 80 81 Rashod Hill 68 62 78 72 74 82 81

DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Everson Griffen 90 83 80 91 83 83 Danielle Hunter 87 88 85 77 87 85 Stephen Weatherly 73 82 77 65 76 67 Tashawn Bower 68 79 75 76 65 73 Ade Aruna 67 84 75 67 72 72 Hercules Mata'afa 64 80 77 63 67 70

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Linval Joseph 89 76 98 82 57 90 92 Sheldon Richardson 86 71 88 86 73 80 90 Tom Johnson 73 60 80 79 66 77 87 Jaleel Johnson 71 66 82 75 68 76 77 Jalyn Holmes 70 78 87 74 66 76 85

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Anthony Barr 84 87 89 86 86 86 86 65 73 Ben gedeon 77 81 78 80 84 75 84 57 64 Eric Wilson 68 86 85 81 72 56 79 58 64

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Eric Kendrick 80 85 82 81 85 88 84 65 77 Kentrell Brothers 67 78 79 85 81 58 77 61 70 Devante Downs 65 78 80 82 76 58 81 57 66

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Xavier Rhodes 88 81 80 90 87 85 95 Trae Waynes 79 84 83 86 78 76 80 Mike Hughes 74 89 81 94 81 75 82 Mackensie Alexander 74 90 81 90 75 70 80 Holton Hill 73 89 80 88 76 73 75 Marcus Sherels 69 89 84 93 70 67 64 Craig James 65 89 89 87 72 69 72

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Andrew Sendejo 83 83 88 85 85 71 83 Anthony Harris 74 87 89 88 78 68 74 George Iloka 74 85 89 87 74 70 74

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Harrison Smith 94 87 91 80 92 80 91 Jayron Kearse 65 85 88 69 60 59 69

ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Dan Bailey (K) 77 92 83 Matt Wile (P) 76 92 81

The Vikings team may not rate that highly, but their roster is full of talent. On offense Kirk Cousins (94 play action, 92 throw power) is a solid quarterback and he has a ton of weapons around him. Running back Dalvin Cook (91 speed, 89 break tackle) is good, and at receiver the pair of Adam Thielen (96 catching, 95 short route) and Stefon Diggs (97 catching, 92 short route) are perhaps the best wide receiver duo in Madden 19. It doesn't stop there either, with Kyle Rudolph (96 catching, 81 short route) providing a serious threat from tight end. Where the Vikings offense does struggle is on the offensive line, but if you can get the ball out of Cousins' hands quickly then this is an offense that can keep the scoreboard moving.

Defensively there are several impressive players at every level. On the defensive line you get edge pressure from Everson Griffen (91 power moves, 88 awareness) and Danielle Hunter (90 acceleration, 87 finesse moves) while Linval Joseph (98 strength, 90 block shedding) and Sheldon Richardson (86 power moves, 84 acceleration) eat up space inside. At linebacker Anthony Barr (87 speed, 86 tackle) and Eric Kendricks (90 acceleration, 81 tackle) can cover every blade of grass and make all the tackles.

In the secondary Xavier Rhodes (87 man coverage, 85 zone coverage) is an excellent shutdown corner and there is youthful potential in Mike Hughes (81 man coverage, 75 zone coverage), Mackensie Alexander (90 speed, 75 man coverage), and Holton Hill (89 speed, 76 man coverage), while Harrison Smith (92 play recognition, 91 zone coverage) is one of the best strong safeties in Madden 19.

Minnesota Vikings Playbook - Offense

I Form Pro

I Form Slot Flex

I Form Twin TE

Strong I Pro

Strong I Wing

Weak I Pro

Weak I Wing

Near Jumbo

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Ace Slot

Singleback Bunch Ace

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Wing Pair

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Wing Tight

Pistol Ace U Off

Pistol Strong

Shotgun Ace Offset

Shotgun Bunch

Shotgun Doubles Offset

Shotgun Doubles Offset Wk

Shotgun Doubles Y Off Wk

Shotgun Doubles Y-Flex Offset

Shotgun Eagle Trey

Shotgun Empty Base Flex

Shotgun Empty Bunch Wide

Shotgun Split Panther

Shotgun Stack Y Off Wk

Shotgun Trey

Shotgun Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun Y Off Trips Wk

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

Wildcat Trips Over

The Vikings offensive playbook has more unique looks than most. It has a bonus couple of Wildcat plays and the Near formation, a tight, heavy, set that is good for short yardage situations. Along with all that you get the usual blend of singleback and shotgun sets. The Vikings have Deuce Close which is always good, and Shotgun Trey Y-Flex which is a personal favorite. Shotgun Empty Bunch Wide is a really nice empty set that forces safeties to declare their coverage early, and Shotgun Split Panther is a nice misdirection formation.﻿

Minnesota Vikings Playbook - Defense

4-3 Normal

4-3 Over

4-3 Over Plus

4-3 Under

4-3 Wide 9

46 Normal

Nickel Normal

Nickel Double A Gap

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Nickel Wide 9

Big Nickel Over G

Dime Normal

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Vikings defensive playbook is a pretty standard 4-3 playbook. You do get a 46 Normal formation to load the box and a very nice Nickel 3-3-5 Wide formation that can mix pressure and coverage really well. Otherwise it is pretty standard though, which is a little disappointing given Mike Zimmer's status as a defensive minded head coach.

