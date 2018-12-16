header decal
16 Dec 2018

Madden 19: Minnesota Vikings Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

Madden 19: Minnesota Vikings Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The Vikings made it all the way to the NFC championship game in 2017, but how do they measure up in Madden 19?

The Minnesota Vikings have never won a Super Bowl, but not for want of trying. They have made four Super Bowl but lost them all, including three between the 1973 and 1976 seasons. In recent years the Vikings have made it to two NFC title games but lost both. In 2009 they came within reach of a Super Bowl berth but Brett Favre threw and interception. In 2017 they had a miracle win against the Saints to make the NFC title game but were then routed by Philadelphia. They come into Madden 19 with a deep and talented roster and a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins, can you lead them to their first Lombardi trophy?

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Minnesota Vikings are rated 81 overall in Madden 19. It's not a terrific rating, with 13 teams scoring higher, but it's not awful either. The Vikings offense gets an 81 rating, in main due to a poor offensive line and just an average quarterback, but the offense if far more playable than its rating thanks to a lot of talent at receiver and running back. The strength of the Vikings roster is on defense, where they get a huge 87 rating. Only three teams have a better defensive rating. 

Harrison Smith, Strong Safety (OVR 94)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 4 years/$36.07 million

2018 Cap Hit: $7.59 million

Best Stats: Pursuit (93), Play Recognition (92), Awareness (92), Hit Power (92), Zone Coverage (91), Acceleration (91)

Harrison Smith was a first-round pick for the Vikings in 2012 and immediately won his way into the starting lineup. His rookie year he picked off three passes and scored two touchdowns, which was just a taste of things to come. As Smith grew in the NFL he turned into one of the best safeties in the NFL, a brilliant tackler and rangy in coverage. He comes into Madden 19 with 17 career interceptions along with 9 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 4 touchdowns and was named first team All-Pro in 2017.

Adam Thielen, Wide Receiver (OVR 94)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 3 years/$11.67 million

2018 Cap Hit: $3.56 million

Best Stats: Catching (96), Spectacular Catch (96), Catch In Traffic (95), Short Route (95), Medium Route (95), Release (94), Acceleration (93)

Adam Thielen was never meant to be an NFL player. He went undrafted in 2013 and one came to the Vikings as a free agent because he had gone to school in the state and was invited to a rookie tryout session. He was a bit-part player for the first three years, making just 20 catches in total, but his ability was improving every season, and in 2016 he became a key piece of the offense, making 69 catches for 967 yards and 5 touchdowns. In 2017 he took another step forward and became one of the most impressive receivers in the NFL. He made 91 catches for 1,276 yards and four scores, displaying amazingly precise route-running along with excellent athleticism. He comes into Madden 19 as a deadly player, and with Stefon Diggs makes one of the best receiver pairings in the NFL

Everson Griffen, Defensive End (OVR 90)

Age: 30

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 5 years/$48.5 million

2018 Cap Hit: $9.4 million

Best Stats: Power Moves (91), Play Recognition (88), Awareness (88), Acceleration (87), Tackle (86), Strength (85)

Everson Griffen was a fourth-round pick for the Vikings in 2010. He didn’t start a game for the Vikings until 2012, and even then it was just one four the first four years of his career. However, being a slow-starter didn’t stop really hamper Griffen. Minnesota continued to invest time into him and after solid pass-rushing results as a role player, in 2014 he started every game and registered 12 sacks. From then on Griffen was one of the most consistent pass rushers around. In the last 4 years he has picked up 43.5 sacks, 49 tackles for loss, and 101 QB hits.

Kirk Cousins, Quarterback (OVR 84)

Age: 30

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 3 years/$79.5 million

2018 Cap Hit: $26.1 million

Best Stats: Play Action (94), Throw Power (92), Short Accuracy (90), Throw Under Pressure (90), Awareness (86)

Kirk Cousins was fourth-round pick for the Washington Redskins in 2012. He was never meant to be their starter as the Redskins took Robert griffin III second overall that year too. However, as injuries and poor play hampered griffin, Cousins got his chance. He took over the starting job in 2015, completing 70 percent of his passes for 4,166 yards and 29 touchdowns. Cousins was impressive in his three years as the Redskins starter, but Washington were loath to commit to him, and after 13,000 yards and 81 touchdowns he moved to Minnesota as a free agent before the 2018 season.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action
Kirk Cousins8478929084819094
Trevor Siemian6974878277758080
Kyle Sloter6579917976766971
HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching
Dalvin Cook85919387868768
Latavius Murray80918975888666
Ameer Abdullah76899079819166
Mike Boone70908676868267
FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
CJ Ham7183777972567351
WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping
Adam Thielen9490939695958995969491
Stefon Diggs9391939792928991958789
Aldrick Robinson7491938077788375755887
Laquon Treadwell7387878176747080807194
Chad Beebe6486868072666377775779
Brandon Zylstra6485837969716878787082
TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block
Kyle Rudolph8677819681787157
David Morgan II7272747962595466
Tyler Conklin6979787864626455
Kevin McDermott5172706050454053
OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Pat Elflein75628876777981
Mike Remmers74668575767476
Brian O'Neill74798276788482
Riley Reiff72658575758483
Tom Compton72709073777880
Nick Easton71688273757675
Brett Jones71688480737877
Aviante Collins69788673778079
Danny Isidora68728572718081
Rashod Hill68627872748281
DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding
Everson Griffen908380918383
Danielle Hunter878885778785
Stephen Weatherly738277657667
Tashawn Bower687975766573
Ade Aruna678475677272
Hercules Mata'afa648077636770
DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block
Linval Joseph89769882579092
Sheldon Richardson86718886738090
Tom Johnson73608079667787
Jaleel Johnson71668275687677
Jalyn Holmes70788774667685
OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Anthony Barr848789868686866573
Ben gedeon778178808475845764
Eric Wilson688685817256795864
MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Eric Kendrick808582818588846577
Kentrell Brothers677879858158776170
Devante Downs657880827658815766
CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press
Xavier Rhodes88818090878595
Trae Waynes79848386787680
Mike Hughes74898194817582
Mackensie Alexander74908190757080
Holton Hill73898088767375
Marcus Sherels69898493706764
Craig James65898987726972
FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Andrew Sendejo83838885857183
Anthony Harris74878988786874
George Iloka74858987747074
SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Harrison Smith94879180928091
Jayron Kearse65858869605969
ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
Dan Bailey (K)779283
Matt Wile (P)769281

The Vikings team may not rate that highly, but their roster is full of talent. On offense Kirk Cousins (94 play action, 92 throw power) is a solid quarterback and he has a ton of weapons around him. Running back Dalvin Cook (91 speed, 89 break tackle) is good, and at receiver the pair of Adam Thielen (96 catching, 95 short route) and Stefon Diggs (97 catching, 92 short route) are perhaps the best wide receiver duo in Madden 19. It doesn't stop there either, with Kyle Rudolph (96 catching, 81 short route) providing a serious threat from tight end. Where the Vikings offense does struggle is on the offensive line, but if you can get the ball out of Cousins' hands quickly then this is an offense that can keep the scoreboard moving.

Defensively there are several impressive players at every level. On the defensive line you get edge pressure from Everson Griffen (91 power moves, 88 awareness) and Danielle Hunter (90 acceleration, 87 finesse moves) while Linval Joseph (98 strength, 90 block shedding) and Sheldon Richardson (86 power moves, 84 acceleration) eat up space inside. At linebacker Anthony Barr (87 speed, 86 tackle) and Eric Kendricks (90 acceleration, 81 tackle) can cover every blade of grass and make all the tackles.

In the secondary Xavier Rhodes (87 man coverage, 85 zone coverage) is an excellent shutdown corner and there is youthful potential in Mike Hughes (81 man coverage, 75 zone coverage), Mackensie Alexander (90 speed, 75 man coverage), and Holton Hill (89 speed, 76 man coverage), while Harrison Smith (92 play recognition, 91 zone coverage) is one of the best strong safeties in Madden 19.

Minnesota Vikings Playbook - Offense

I Form Pro

I Form Slot Flex

I Form Twin TE

Strong I Pro

Strong I Wing

Weak I Pro

Weak I Wing

Near Jumbo

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Ace Slot

Singleback Bunch Ace

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Wing Pair

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Wing Tight

Pistol Ace U Off

Pistol Strong

Shotgun Ace Offset

Shotgun Bunch

Shotgun Doubles Offset

Shotgun Doubles Offset Wk

Shotgun Doubles Y Off Wk

Shotgun Doubles Y-Flex Offset

Shotgun Eagle Trey

Shotgun Empty Base Flex

Shotgun Empty Bunch Wide

Shotgun Split Panther

Shotgun Stack Y Off Wk

Shotgun Trey

Shotgun Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun Y Off Trips Wk

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

Wildcat Trips Over

The Vikings offensive playbook has more unique looks than most. It has a bonus couple of Wildcat plays and the Near formation, a tight, heavy, set that is good for short yardage situations. Along with all that you get the usual blend of singleback and shotgun sets. The Vikings have Deuce Close which is always good, and Shotgun Trey Y-Flex which is a personal favorite. Shotgun Empty Bunch Wide is a really nice empty set that forces safeties to declare their coverage early, and Shotgun Split Panther is a nice misdirection formation.﻿

Minnesota Vikings Playbook - Defense

4-3 Normal

4-3 Over

4-3 Over Plus

4-3 Under

4-3 Wide 9

46 Normal

Nickel Normal

Nickel Double A Gap

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Nickel Wide 9

Big Nickel Over G

Dime Normal

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Vikings defensive playbook is a pretty standard 4-3 playbook. You do get a 46 Normal formation to load the box and a very nice Nickel 3-3-5 Wide formation that can mix pressure and coverage really well. Otherwise it is pretty standard though, which is a little disappointing given Mike Zimmer's status as a defensive minded head coach.

