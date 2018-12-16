Madden 19: Minnesota Vikings Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The Minnesota Vikings have never won a Super Bowl, but not for want of trying. They have made four Super Bowl but lost them all, including three between the 1973 and 1976 seasons. In recent years the Vikings have made it to two NFC title games but lost both. In 2009 they came within reach of a Super Bowl berth but Brett Favre threw and interception. In 2017 they had a miracle win against the Saints to make the NFC title game but were then routed by Philadelphia. They come into Madden 19 with a deep and talented roster and a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins, can you lead them to their first Lombardi trophy?
*All stats correct at time of writing
Team Rating
The Minnesota Vikings are rated 81 overall in Madden 19. It's not a terrific rating, with 13 teams scoring higher, but it's not awful either. The Vikings offense gets an 81 rating, in main due to a poor offensive line and just an average quarterback, but the offense if far more playable than its rating thanks to a lot of talent at receiver and running back. The strength of the Vikings roster is on defense, where they get a huge 87 rating. Only three teams have a better defensive rating.
Harrison Smith, Strong Safety (OVR 94)
Age: 29
Development Trait: Superstar
Contract: 4 years/$36.07 million
2018 Cap Hit: $7.59 million
Best Stats: Pursuit (93), Play Recognition (92), Awareness (92), Hit Power (92), Zone Coverage (91), Acceleration (91)
Harrison Smith was a first-round pick for the Vikings in 2012 and immediately won his way into the starting lineup. His rookie year he picked off three passes and scored two touchdowns, which was just a taste of things to come. As Smith grew in the NFL he turned into one of the best safeties in the NFL, a brilliant tackler and rangy in coverage. He comes into Madden 19 with 17 career interceptions along with 9 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 4 touchdowns and was named first team All-Pro in 2017.
Adam Thielen, Wide Receiver (OVR 94)
Age: 28
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 3 years/$11.67 million
2018 Cap Hit: $3.56 million
Best Stats: Catching (96), Spectacular Catch (96), Catch In Traffic (95), Short Route (95), Medium Route (95), Release (94), Acceleration (93)
Adam Thielen was never meant to be an NFL player. He went undrafted in 2013 and one came to the Vikings as a free agent because he had gone to school in the state and was invited to a rookie tryout session. He was a bit-part player for the first three years, making just 20 catches in total, but his ability was improving every season, and in 2016 he became a key piece of the offense, making 69 catches for 967 yards and 5 touchdowns. In 2017 he took another step forward and became one of the most impressive receivers in the NFL. He made 91 catches for 1,276 yards and four scores, displaying amazingly precise route-running along with excellent athleticism. He comes into Madden 19 as a deadly player, and with Stefon Diggs makes one of the best receiver pairings in the NFL
Everson Griffen, Defensive End (OVR 90)
Age: 30
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 5 years/$48.5 million
2018 Cap Hit: $9.4 million
Best Stats: Power Moves (91), Play Recognition (88), Awareness (88), Acceleration (87), Tackle (86), Strength (85)
Everson Griffen was a fourth-round pick for the Vikings in 2010. He didn’t start a game for the Vikings until 2012, and even then it was just one four the first four years of his career. However, being a slow-starter didn’t stop really hamper Griffen. Minnesota continued to invest time into him and after solid pass-rushing results as a role player, in 2014 he started every game and registered 12 sacks. From then on Griffen was one of the most consistent pass rushers around. In the last 4 years he has picked up 43.5 sacks, 49 tackles for loss, and 101 QB hits.
Kirk Cousins, Quarterback (OVR 84)
Age: 30
Development Trait: Quick
Contract: 3 years/$79.5 million
2018 Cap Hit: $26.1 million
Best Stats: Play Action (94), Throw Power (92), Short Accuracy (90), Throw Under Pressure (90), Awareness (86)
Kirk Cousins was fourth-round pick for the Washington Redskins in 2012. He was never meant to be their starter as the Redskins took Robert griffin III second overall that year too. However, as injuries and poor play hampered griffin, Cousins got his chance. He took over the starting job in 2015, completing 70 percent of his passes for 4,166 yards and 29 touchdowns. Cousins was impressive in his three years as the Redskins starter, but Washington were loath to commit to him, and after 13,000 yards and 81 touchdowns he moved to Minnesota as a free agent before the 2018 season.
Full Roster & Depth Chart
|QB
|OVR
|Speed
|Throw Power
|Short Accuracy
|Medium Accuracy
|Deep Accuracy
|Throw Under Pressure
|Play Action
|Kirk Cousins
|84
|78
|92
|90
|84
|81
|90
|94
|Trevor Siemian
|69
|74
|87
|82
|77
|75
|80
|80
|Kyle Sloter
|65
|79
|91
|79
|76
|76
|69
|71
|HB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Elusiveness
|Carrying
|Juke Move
|Catching
|Dalvin Cook
|85
|91
|93
|87
|86
|87
|68
|Latavius Murray
|80
|91
|89
|75
|88
|86
|66
|Ameer Abdullah
|76
|89
|90
|79
|81
|91
|66
|Mike Boone
|70
|90
|86
|76
|86
|82
|67
|FB
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Carrying
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|CJ Ham
|71
|83
|77
|79
|72
|56
|73
|51
|WR
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Catch In Traffic
|Spectacular Catch
|Release
|Jumping
|Adam Thielen
|94
|90
|93
|96
|95
|95
|89
|95
|96
|94
|91
|Stefon Diggs
|93
|91
|93
|97
|92
|92
|89
|91
|95
|87
|89
|Aldrick Robinson
|74
|91
|93
|80
|77
|78
|83
|75
|75
|58
|87
|Laquon Treadwell
|73
|87
|87
|81
|76
|74
|70
|80
|80
|71
|94
|Chad Beebe
|64
|86
|86
|80
|72
|66
|63
|77
|77
|57
|79
|Brandon Zylstra
|64
|85
|83
|79
|69
|71
|68
|78
|78
|70
|82
|TE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Run Block
|Kyle Rudolph
|86
|77
|81
|96
|81
|78
|71
|57
|David Morgan II
|72
|72
|74
|79
|62
|59
|54
|66
|Tyler Conklin
|69
|79
|78
|78
|64
|62
|64
|55
|Kevin McDermott
|51
|72
|70
|60
|50
|45
|40
|53
|OL
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Pat Elflein
|75
|62
|88
|76
|77
|79
|81
|Mike Remmers
|74
|66
|85
|75
|76
|74
|76
|Brian O'Neill
|74
|79
|82
|76
|78
|84
|82
|Riley Reiff
|72
|65
|85
|75
|75
|84
|83
|Tom Compton
|72
|70
|90
|73
|77
|78
|80
|Nick Easton
|71
|68
|82
|73
|75
|76
|75
|Brett Jones
|71
|68
|84
|80
|73
|78
|77
|Aviante Collins
|69
|78
|86
|73
|77
|80
|79
|Danny Isidora
|68
|72
|85
|72
|71
|80
|81
|Rashod Hill
|68
|62
|78
|72
|74
|82
|81
|DE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Everson Griffen
|90
|83
|80
|91
|83
|83
|Danielle Hunter
|87
|88
|85
|77
|87
|85
|Stephen Weatherly
|73
|82
|77
|65
|76
|67
|Tashawn Bower
|68
|79
|75
|76
|65
|73
|Ade Aruna
|67
|84
|75
|67
|72
|72
|Hercules Mata'afa
|64
|80
|77
|63
|67
|70
|DT
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Impact Block
|Linval Joseph
|89
|76
|98
|82
|57
|90
|92
|Sheldon Richardson
|86
|71
|88
|86
|73
|80
|90
|Tom Johnson
|73
|60
|80
|79
|66
|77
|87
|Jaleel Johnson
|71
|66
|82
|75
|68
|76
|77
|Jalyn Holmes
|70
|78
|87
|74
|66
|76
|85
|OLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Anthony Barr
|84
|87
|89
|86
|86
|86
|86
|65
|73
|Ben gedeon
|77
|81
|78
|80
|84
|75
|84
|57
|64
|Eric Wilson
|68
|86
|85
|81
|72
|56
|79
|58
|64
|MLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Eric Kendrick
|80
|85
|82
|81
|85
|88
|84
|65
|77
|Kentrell Brothers
|67
|78
|79
|85
|81
|58
|77
|61
|70
|Devante Downs
|65
|78
|80
|82
|76
|58
|81
|57
|66
|CB
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Press
|Xavier Rhodes
|88
|81
|80
|90
|87
|85
|95
|Trae Waynes
|79
|84
|83
|86
|78
|76
|80
|Mike Hughes
|74
|89
|81
|94
|81
|75
|82
|Mackensie Alexander
|74
|90
|81
|90
|75
|70
|80
|Holton Hill
|73
|89
|80
|88
|76
|73
|75
|Marcus Sherels
|69
|89
|84
|93
|70
|67
|64
|Craig James
|65
|89
|89
|87
|72
|69
|72
|FS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Andrew Sendejo
|83
|83
|88
|85
|85
|71
|83
|Anthony Harris
|74
|87
|89
|88
|78
|68
|74
|George Iloka
|74
|85
|89
|87
|74
|70
|74
|SS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Tackle
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Harrison Smith
|94
|87
|91
|80
|92
|80
|91
|Jayron Kearse
|65
|85
|88
|69
|60
|59
|69
|ST
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|Dan Bailey (K)
|77
|92
|83
|Matt Wile (P)
|76
|92
|81
The Vikings team may not rate that highly, but their roster is full of talent. On offense Kirk Cousins (94 play action, 92 throw power) is a solid quarterback and he has a ton of weapons around him. Running back Dalvin Cook (91 speed, 89 break tackle) is good, and at receiver the pair of Adam Thielen (96 catching, 95 short route) and Stefon Diggs (97 catching, 92 short route) are perhaps the best wide receiver duo in Madden 19. It doesn't stop there either, with Kyle Rudolph (96 catching, 81 short route) providing a serious threat from tight end. Where the Vikings offense does struggle is on the offensive line, but if you can get the ball out of Cousins' hands quickly then this is an offense that can keep the scoreboard moving.
Defensively there are several impressive players at every level. On the defensive line you get edge pressure from Everson Griffen (91 power moves, 88 awareness) and Danielle Hunter (90 acceleration, 87 finesse moves) while Linval Joseph (98 strength, 90 block shedding) and Sheldon Richardson (86 power moves, 84 acceleration) eat up space inside. At linebacker Anthony Barr (87 speed, 86 tackle) and Eric Kendricks (90 acceleration, 81 tackle) can cover every blade of grass and make all the tackles.
In the secondary Xavier Rhodes (87 man coverage, 85 zone coverage) is an excellent shutdown corner and there is youthful potential in Mike Hughes (81 man coverage, 75 zone coverage), Mackensie Alexander (90 speed, 75 man coverage), and Holton Hill (89 speed, 76 man coverage), while Harrison Smith (92 play recognition, 91 zone coverage) is one of the best strong safeties in Madden 19.
Minnesota Vikings Playbook - Offense
I Form Pro
I Form Slot Flex
I Form Twin TE
Strong I Pro
Strong I Wing
Weak I Pro
Weak I Wing
Near Jumbo
Singleback Ace
Singleback Ace Pair
Singleback Ace Slot
Singleback Bunch Ace
Singleback Deuce Close
Singleback Dice Slot
Singleback Wing Pair
Singleback Wing Slot
Singleback Wing Tight
Pistol Ace U Off
Pistol Strong
Shotgun Ace Offset
Shotgun Bunch
Shotgun Doubles Offset
Shotgun Doubles Offset Wk
Shotgun Doubles Y Off Wk
Shotgun Doubles Y-Flex Offset
Shotgun Eagle Trey
Shotgun Empty Base Flex
Shotgun Empty Bunch Wide
Shotgun Split Panther
Shotgun Stack Y Off Wk
Shotgun Trey
Shotgun Trey Y-Flex
Shotgun Y Off Trips Wk
Shotgun Y Trips Wk
Wildcat Trips Over
The Vikings offensive playbook has more unique looks than most. It has a bonus couple of Wildcat plays and the Near formation, a tight, heavy, set that is good for short yardage situations. Along with all that you get the usual blend of singleback and shotgun sets. The Vikings have Deuce Close which is always good, and Shotgun Trey Y-Flex which is a personal favorite. Shotgun Empty Bunch Wide is a really nice empty set that forces safeties to declare their coverage early, and Shotgun Split Panther is a nice misdirection formation.
Minnesota Vikings Playbook - Defense
4-3 Normal
4-3 Over
4-3 Over Plus
4-3 Under
4-3 Wide 9
46 Normal
Nickel Normal
Nickel Double A Gap
Nickel 3-3-5 Wide
Nickel Wide 9
Big Nickel Over G
Dime Normal
Quarter Normal
Quarter 3 Deep
Goal Line Defense 5-3-3
Goal Line Defense 5-4-2
The Vikings defensive playbook is a pretty standard 4-3 playbook. You do get a 46 Normal formation to load the box and a very nice Nickel 3-3-5 Wide formation that can mix pressure and coverage really well. Otherwise it is pretty standard though, which is a little disappointing given Mike Zimmer's status as a defensive minded head coach.