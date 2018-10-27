Madden 19: Los Angeles Rams Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Rams franchise moved back to Los Angeles for the 2016 season and took up residency in the LA Coliseum while their new stadium was being built. That first year back in the City of Angeles was poor, but in 2017 they hired Sean McVay as their head coach, and suddenly everything was different. The youngest head coach in NFL history rejuvenated the offensive gameplan and put 2016 first overall pick Jared Goff in positions to succeed. The 2017 Rams finished the season with an 11-5 record and the most points scored in the NFL. They won the NFC West and made the playoffs for the first time since 2004. They fell in the wildcard round to Atlanta, but it gave the franchise and the fanbase hope of improving in 2018.

Team Rating

The Rams have a really strong 86 OVR. Only the Eagles have a better OVR rating. It is fueled by a terrific 89 offense, the fourth-best in the game, and a solid 87 score on defense, the fifth-best. The Rams roster is well-rounded, with quality at left tackle, wide receiver, and running back, and a defense that is loaded at defensive line and in the secondary. There are still some holes for you to fix in Franchise Mode, but the Rams are a very good team to take online since they can compete in every phase of the game.

Aaron Donald, Defensive End (OVR 99)

Age: 27

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 7 years/$102m

2018 Cap Hit: $13.1m

Best Stats: Strength (97), Power Moves (98), Finesse Moves (92), Block Shedding (89), Speed (83), Play Recognition (99), Tackle (93)

Aaron Donald has been a monster ever since he entered the NFL. The 13th pick in 2014, Donald started as a 4-3 defensive tackle and registered an amazing nine sacks as a rookie. He soon topped that with 11 the next year, and now has 39 in four seasons. He has made the Pro Bowl in each season and is already a three-time First Team All-Pro. In 2017 the Rams moved to a 3-4 defense and put Donald at defensive end but it didn't lessen his impact. Perhaps the best interior pass rusher to ever play the game, Donald's smaller than usual stature and incredible quickness make him a tough blocking assignment for every offense he plays.

Ndamukong Suh, Defensive Tackle (OVR 94)

Age: 31

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 1 year/$14m

2018 Cap Hit: $14m

Best Stats: Strength (98), Power Moves (89), Finesse Moves (73), Block Shedding (91), Speed (72), Play Recognition (87), Tackle (91)

Before Aaron Donald came along, Ndamukong Suh was seen by many as the best defensive tackle in the NFL. The second-overall pick in 2010 for the Detroit Lions, Suh is a three-time First Team All-Pro who has been a beast against the run and very capable of rushing the passer from inside. He has racked up 51.5 sacks in his eight seasons and been to five Pro Bowls. Suh arrived in LA this summer after being cut by the rebuilding Miami Dolphins.

Todd Gurley II, Running Back (OVR 94)

Age: 24

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 6 years/$47.9m

2018 Cap Hit: $7.41m

Best Stats: Speed (92), Agility (95), Carrying (88), Elusiveness (92), Juke Move (91), Stiff Arm (90), Catching (72)

The Rams selected Todd Gurley tenth-overall in the 2015 draft and have been rewarded with one of the most versatile and deadly offensive players in the NFL today. Gurley played 13 games in his rookie season and racked up 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns behind a poor offensive line. As the team and offense struggled in 2016, so did Gurley, but last year he came back with a bang and posted 2,093 yards from scrimmage along with 19 touchdowns. Gurley made 64 catches last season to become the kind of all-round threat he always promised to be.

Jared Goff, Quarterback (OVR 86)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 2 years/$28.7m

2018 Cap Hit: $6.95m

Best Stats: Throw Power (94), Short Accuracy (92), Medium Accuracy (87), Play Action (90), Throw On The Run (84)

Jared Goff was the first-overall pick for the Rams in 2016. They paid a kings ransom to the Tennessee Titans to trade up for him, and at first the returns weren't great. He struggled in his appearances in his rookie year, but thankfully Jeff Fisher was fired and Sean McVay saved the day. Under the new head coach, Goff looked efficient and confident, and well worth the price they paid.

Depth Chart & Full Roster

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Jared Goff 86 78 94 92 87 82 86 90 Sean Mannion 63 68 88 77 75 73 68 70 Brandon Allen 61 78 88 78 74 70 63 76

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Todd Gurley II 94 92 95 92 88 91 72 Malcolm Brown 72 89 84 57 86 78 56 Justin Davis 70 88 91 82 73 86 61 John Kelly 70 85 83 74 81 84 66

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catching In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping Brandin Cooks 87 95 96 91 88 86 87 86 88 80 87 Robert Woods 86 91 89 94 87 89 86 88 89 83 89 Cooper Kupp 84 88 94 90 85 87 82 84 86 78 76 Josh Reynolds 73 88 84 84 76 78 79 82 87 69 88 Nick Williams 66 85 91 78 71 72 64 75 73 59 91 KhaDarel Hodge 66 87 85 82 69 67 71 77 83 63 90 Pharoh Cooper 65 87 91 78 67 66 71 70 75 63 85 Mike Thomas 63 88 89 77 66 67 68 76 85 53 91 JoJo Natson 60 90 92 75 57 56 58 74 72 55 82

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Tyler Higbee 79 80 85 83 66 63 60 75 Gerald Everett 77 85 78 83 68 65 60 62 Johnny Mundt 65 81 85 73 61 56 51 58 Jake McQuaide 46 67 68 60 42 37 32 49

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Andrew Whitworth 90 62 94 92 90 93 93 Rodger Saffold 80 62 84 80 88 62 87 John Sullivan 80 56 86 81 77 84 86 Rob Havenstein 80 57 84 79 88 79 80 Austin Blythe 77 60 85 81 80 74 78 Jamon Brown 71 70 87 72 76 80 79 Joseph Noteboom 67 74 85 75 75 75 77 Brian Allen 67 62 81 73 76 79 77

DE OVR Speed Agility Strength Block Shedding Finesse Moves Power Moves Aaron Donald 99 83 82 97 89 92 98 Michael Brockers 88 64 74 89 90 58 78 Morgan Fox 75 76 77 84 68 58 78 Ethan Westbrooks 73 76 71 82 72 81 67 Tanzel Smart 68 67 64 82 70 78 70 John Franklin-Myers 68 67 64 82 70 78 70

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Ndamukong Suh 94 72 98 89 73 91 90 Sebastian Joseph-Day 68 73 81 74 55 79 82

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Samson Ebukam 78 86 82 81 84 73 82 55 66 Matt Longacre 71 81 79 75 74 70 76 53 58 Dominique Easley 71 75 71 79 80 74 82 35 45 Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 68 82 79 79 75 53 80 42 53 Trevon Young 66 80 79 73 77 51 77 42 51 Garrett Sickels 66 80 78 77 70 61 74 46 54 Justin Lawler 66 73 70 79 73 61 80 41 52

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Mark Barron 77 86 81 81 90 82 81 74 78 Cory Littleton 73 81 81 79 74 80 81 64 72 Ramik Wilson 69 84 86 84 81 60 77 65 73 Bryce Hager 69 85 75 82 63 63 76 64 78 Micah Kiser 68 84 81 80 83 59 77 68 73

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Aqib Talib 89 88 92 91 93 89 92 Marcus Peters 85 90 89 91 86 84 89 Nickell Robey-Coleman 83 89 93 91 84 86 78 Sam Shields 75 91 87 88 77 71 75 Troy Hill 71 87 88 92 75 78 65 Kevin Peterson 67 86 92 85 70 78 65 Darious Williams 64 91 93 87 68 71 65 Dominique Hatfield 61 85 85 87 70 69 56

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Lamarcus Joyner 89 88 94 86 88 84 91 Marqui Christian 67 88 92 87 61 61 68

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage John Johnson III 85 85 90 75 84 81 84 Blake Countess 69 88 94 60 66 63 66

K OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Greg Zuerlein 81 95 90

P OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Johnny Hekker 85 97 97

The Rams roster has very few weaknesses. On offense Jared Goff (94 throw power, 92 short accuracy) is a nice young quarterback to build around and has decent movement skills as well. The offense is built around the talents of Todd Gurley (92 speed, 95 agility) though. He can dominate on the ground and is deadly as a receiver. Brandin Cooks (95 speed, 91 catching) is new to the Rams this year and offers a dynamic threat on the outside. The offensive line is relatively strong as well, with Andrew Whitworth (92 pass block, 90 run block) and Rodger Saffold (80 pass block, 88 run block) forming a quality left side.

On defense the talent at defensive line and in the secondary speaks for itself. Aaron Donald (98 power moves, 93 tackle) and Ndamukong Suh (98 strength, 91 block shedding) are offense-wrecking monsters up front while a new cornerback pairing of Aqib Talib (93 man coverage, 89 zone coverage) and Marcus Peters (86 man coverage, 84 zone coverage) make life very difficult for quarterbacks that can survive the onslaught from Donald and Suh. The Rams linebackers are a weakness, but one that can be quickly rectified in Franchise Mode and worked around in online play.﻿

Los Angeles Rams Playbook - Offense

I Form - Pro

I Form - Slot

I Form - Twin TE

Strong I - Close

Strong I - Pro

Weak I - Close Flex

Singleback - Ace

Singleback - Ace Close

Singleback - Ace Pair

Singleback - Bunce

Singleback - Deuce Close

Singleback - Dice Slot

Singleback - Doubles South

Singleback - Wing Pair

Singleback - Wing Slot

Singleback - Wing Tight

Singleback - Wing Tight Z

Singleback - Y Off Trio

Singleback - Y Trips

Pistol - Wing Flex

Shotgun - Ace Offset

Shotgun - Bunce Offset

Shotgun - Doubles Offset Wk

Shotgun - Doubles Y Off

Shotgun - Doubles Y Off Wk

Shotgun - Empty Base Flex

Shotgun - Empty Bunch Wide

Shotgun - Spread Y-Slot WK

Shotgun - Stack Y Off Wk

Shotgun - Stack Y-Flex

Shotgun - Tight Flex

Shotgun - Trey Y Iso

Shotgun - Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun - Y Trips Wk

The Rams offensive playbook is a beautiful thing. Shotgun Tight Flex has one of our money plays, PA Post Shot, they have the excellent Singleback Deuce Close formation that includes stretch, wham, and counter runs as well as PA Stretch Shot and the classic PA Boot Slide. There is something in the Rams playbook for everyone regardless of your offensive style. There is plenty of trey and trips formations in shotgun, a handful of I formation sets, and a good range of singleback formations that can flow together with shotgun packages well.

Los Angeles Rams Playbook - Defense

3-4 Even

3-4 Odd

3-4 Over

3-4 Solid

3-4- Under

4-4 Split

Nickel Normal

Nickel 2-4-5

Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Big Nickel Over G

Dime 2-3-6

Dime 2-3-6 Will

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Rams playbook is your fairly standard 3-4 defense. The formations are good, though not quite as varied as the Ravens one, and the 4-4 split is a really nice changeup/short yardage formation. There are some nice plays within the 3-4 formations though, with common blitz fronts and varied coverages, as well as varied blitzes in front of common coverages. If you set up your blitzes well you will find a lot of success with this playbook.