Madden 19: Los Angeles Rams Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Rams franchise moved back to Los Angeles for the 2016 season and took up residency in the LA Coliseum while their new stadium was being built. That first year back in the City of Angeles was poor, but in 2017 they hired Sean McVay as their head coach, and suddenly everything was different. The youngest head coach in NFL history rejuvenated the offensive gameplan and put 2016 first overall pick Jared Goff in positions to succeed. The 2017 Rams finished the season with an 11-5 record and the most points scored in the NFL. They won the NFC West and made the playoffs for the first time since 2004. They fell in the wildcard round to Atlanta, but it gave the franchise and the fanbase hope of improving in 2018.
Team Rating
The Rams have a really strong 86 OVR. Only the Eagles have a better OVR rating. It is fueled by a terrific 89 offense, the fourth-best in the game, and a solid 87 score on defense, the fifth-best. The Rams roster is well-rounded, with quality at left tackle, wide receiver, and running back, and a defense that is loaded at defensive line and in the secondary. There are still some holes for you to fix in Franchise Mode, but the Rams are a very good team to take online since they can compete in every phase of the game.
Aaron Donald, Defensive End (OVR 99)
Age: 27
Development Trait: Superstar
Contract: 7 years/$102m
2018 Cap Hit: $13.1m
Best Stats: Strength (97), Power Moves (98), Finesse Moves (92), Block Shedding (89), Speed (83), Play Recognition (99), Tackle (93)
Aaron Donald has been a monster ever since he entered the NFL. The 13th pick in 2014, Donald started as a 4-3 defensive tackle and registered an amazing nine sacks as a rookie. He soon topped that with 11 the next year, and now has 39 in four seasons. He has made the Pro Bowl in each season and is already a three-time First Team All-Pro. In 2017 the Rams moved to a 3-4 defense and put Donald at defensive end but it didn't lessen his impact. Perhaps the best interior pass rusher to ever play the game, Donald's smaller than usual stature and incredible quickness make him a tough blocking assignment for every offense he plays.
Ndamukong Suh, Defensive Tackle (OVR 94)
Age: 31
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 1 year/$14m
2018 Cap Hit: $14m
Best Stats: Strength (98), Power Moves (89), Finesse Moves (73), Block Shedding (91), Speed (72), Play Recognition (87), Tackle (91)
Before Aaron Donald came along, Ndamukong Suh was seen by many as the best defensive tackle in the NFL. The second-overall pick in 2010 for the Detroit Lions, Suh is a three-time First Team All-Pro who has been a beast against the run and very capable of rushing the passer from inside. He has racked up 51.5 sacks in his eight seasons and been to five Pro Bowls. Suh arrived in LA this summer after being cut by the rebuilding Miami Dolphins.
Todd Gurley II, Running Back (OVR 94)
Age: 24
Development Trait: Superstar
Contract: 6 years/$47.9m
2018 Cap Hit: $7.41m
Best Stats: Speed (92), Agility (95), Carrying (88), Elusiveness (92), Juke Move (91), Stiff Arm (90), Catching (72)
The Rams selected Todd Gurley tenth-overall in the 2015 draft and have been rewarded with one of the most versatile and deadly offensive players in the NFL today. Gurley played 13 games in his rookie season and racked up 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns behind a poor offensive line. As the team and offense struggled in 2016, so did Gurley, but last year he came back with a bang and posted 2,093 yards from scrimmage along with 19 touchdowns. Gurley made 64 catches last season to become the kind of all-round threat he always promised to be.
Jared Goff, Quarterback (OVR 86)
Age: 23
Development Trait: Quick
Contract: 2 years/$28.7m
2018 Cap Hit: $6.95m
Best Stats: Throw Power (94), Short Accuracy (92), Medium Accuracy (87), Play Action (90), Throw On The Run (84)
Jared Goff was the first-overall pick for the Rams in 2016. They paid a kings ransom to the Tennessee Titans to trade up for him, and at first the returns weren't great. He struggled in his appearances in his rookie year, but thankfully Jeff Fisher was fired and Sean McVay saved the day. Under the new head coach, Goff looked efficient and confident, and well worth the price they paid.
Depth Chart & Full Roster
|QB
|OVR
|Speed
|Throw Power
|Short Accuracy
|Medium Accuracy
|Deep Accuracy
|Throw Under Pressure
|Play Action
|Jared Goff
|86
|78
|94
|92
|87
|82
|86
|90
|Sean Mannion
|63
|68
|88
|77
|75
|73
|68
|70
|Brandon Allen
|61
|78
|88
|78
|74
|70
|63
|76
|HB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Elusiveness
|Carrying
|Juke Move
|Catching
|Todd Gurley II
|94
|92
|95
|92
|88
|91
|72
|Malcolm Brown
|72
|89
|84
|57
|86
|78
|56
|Justin Davis
|70
|88
|91
|82
|73
|86
|61
|John Kelly
|70
|85
|83
|74
|81
|84
|66
|WR
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Catching In Traffic
|Spectacular Catch
|Release
|Jumping
|Brandin Cooks
|87
|95
|96
|91
|88
|86
|87
|86
|88
|80
|87
|Robert Woods
|86
|91
|89
|94
|87
|89
|86
|88
|89
|83
|89
|Cooper Kupp
|84
|88
|94
|90
|85
|87
|82
|84
|86
|78
|76
|Josh Reynolds
|73
|88
|84
|84
|76
|78
|79
|82
|87
|69
|88
|Nick Williams
|66
|85
|91
|78
|71
|72
|64
|75
|73
|59
|91
|KhaDarel Hodge
|66
|87
|85
|82
|69
|67
|71
|77
|83
|63
|90
|Pharoh Cooper
|65
|87
|91
|78
|67
|66
|71
|70
|75
|63
|85
|Mike Thomas
|63
|88
|89
|77
|66
|67
|68
|76
|85
|53
|91
|JoJo Natson
|60
|90
|92
|75
|57
|56
|58
|74
|72
|55
|82
|TE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Run Block
|Tyler Higbee
|79
|80
|85
|83
|66
|63
|60
|75
|Gerald Everett
|77
|85
|78
|83
|68
|65
|60
|62
|Johnny Mundt
|65
|81
|85
|73
|61
|56
|51
|58
|Jake McQuaide
|46
|67
|68
|60
|42
|37
|32
|49
|OL
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Andrew Whitworth
|90
|62
|94
|92
|90
|93
|93
|Rodger Saffold
|80
|62
|84
|80
|88
|62
|87
|John Sullivan
|80
|56
|86
|81
|77
|84
|86
|Rob Havenstein
|80
|57
|84
|79
|88
|79
|80
|Austin Blythe
|77
|60
|85
|81
|80
|74
|78
|Jamon Brown
|71
|70
|87
|72
|76
|80
|79
|Joseph Noteboom
|67
|74
|85
|75
|75
|75
|77
|Brian Allen
|67
|62
|81
|73
|76
|79
|77
|DE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Strength
|Block Shedding
|Finesse Moves
|Power Moves
|Aaron Donald
|99
|83
|82
|97
|89
|92
|98
|Michael Brockers
|88
|64
|74
|89
|90
|58
|78
|Morgan Fox
|75
|76
|77
|84
|68
|58
|78
|Ethan Westbrooks
|73
|76
|71
|82
|72
|81
|67
|Tanzel Smart
|68
|67
|64
|82
|70
|78
|70
|John Franklin-Myers
|68
|67
|64
|82
|70
|78
|70
|DT
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Impact Block
|Ndamukong Suh
|94
|72
|98
|89
|73
|91
|90
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|68
|73
|81
|74
|55
|79
|82
|OLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Samson Ebukam
|78
|86
|82
|81
|84
|73
|82
|55
|66
|Matt Longacre
|71
|81
|79
|75
|74
|70
|76
|53
|58
|Dominique Easley
|71
|75
|71
|79
|80
|74
|82
|35
|45
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
|68
|82
|79
|79
|75
|53
|80
|42
|53
|Trevon Young
|66
|80
|79
|73
|77
|51
|77
|42
|51
|Garrett Sickels
|66
|80
|78
|77
|70
|61
|74
|46
|54
|Justin Lawler
|66
|73
|70
|79
|73
|61
|80
|41
|52
|MLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Mark Barron
|77
|86
|81
|81
|90
|82
|81
|74
|78
|Cory Littleton
|73
|81
|81
|79
|74
|80
|81
|64
|72
|Ramik Wilson
|69
|84
|86
|84
|81
|60
|77
|65
|73
|Bryce Hager
|69
|85
|75
|82
|63
|63
|76
|64
|78
|Micah Kiser
|68
|84
|81
|80
|83
|59
|77
|68
|73
|CB
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Press
|Aqib Talib
|89
|88
|92
|91
|93
|89
|92
|Marcus Peters
|85
|90
|89
|91
|86
|84
|89
|Nickell Robey-Coleman
|83
|89
|93
|91
|84
|86
|78
|Sam Shields
|75
|91
|87
|88
|77
|71
|75
|Troy Hill
|71
|87
|88
|92
|75
|78
|65
|Kevin Peterson
|67
|86
|92
|85
|70
|78
|65
|Darious Williams
|64
|91
|93
|87
|68
|71
|65
|Dominique Hatfield
|61
|85
|85
|87
|70
|69
|56
|FS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Lamarcus Joyner
|89
|88
|94
|86
|88
|84
|91
|Marqui Christian
|67
|88
|92
|87
|61
|61
|68
|SS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Tackle
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|John Johnson III
|85
|85
|90
|75
|84
|81
|84
|Blake Countess
|69
|88
|94
|60
|66
|63
|66
|K
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|Greg Zuerlein
|81
|95
|90
|P
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|Johnny Hekker
|85
|97
|97
The Rams roster has very few weaknesses. On offense Jared Goff (94 throw power, 92 short accuracy) is a nice young quarterback to build around and has decent movement skills as well. The offense is built around the talents of Todd Gurley (92 speed, 95 agility) though. He can dominate on the ground and is deadly as a receiver. Brandin Cooks (95 speed, 91 catching) is new to the Rams this year and offers a dynamic threat on the outside. The offensive line is relatively strong as well, with Andrew Whitworth (92 pass block, 90 run block) and Rodger Saffold (80 pass block, 88 run block) forming a quality left side.
On defense the talent at defensive line and in the secondary speaks for itself. Aaron Donald (98 power moves, 93 tackle) and Ndamukong Suh (98 strength, 91 block shedding) are offense-wrecking monsters up front while a new cornerback pairing of Aqib Talib (93 man coverage, 89 zone coverage) and Marcus Peters (86 man coverage, 84 zone coverage) make life very difficult for quarterbacks that can survive the onslaught from Donald and Suh. The Rams linebackers are a weakness, but one that can be quickly rectified in Franchise Mode and worked around in online play.
Los Angeles Rams Playbook - Offense
I Form - Pro
I Form - Slot
I Form - Twin TE
Strong I - Close
Strong I - Pro
Weak I - Close Flex
Singleback - Ace
Singleback - Ace Close
Singleback - Ace Pair
Singleback - Bunce
Singleback - Deuce Close
Singleback - Dice Slot
Singleback - Doubles South
Singleback - Wing Pair
Singleback - Wing Slot
Singleback - Wing Tight
Singleback - Wing Tight Z
Singleback - Y Off Trio
Singleback - Y Trips
Pistol - Wing Flex
Shotgun - Ace Offset
Shotgun - Bunce Offset
Shotgun - Doubles Offset Wk
Shotgun - Doubles Y Off
Shotgun - Doubles Y Off Wk
Shotgun - Empty Base Flex
Shotgun - Empty Bunch Wide
Shotgun - Spread Y-Slot WK
Shotgun - Stack Y Off Wk
Shotgun - Stack Y-Flex
Shotgun - Tight Flex
Shotgun - Trey Y Iso
Shotgun - Trey Y-Flex
Shotgun - Y Trips Wk
The Rams offensive playbook is a beautiful thing. Shotgun Tight Flex has one of our money plays, PA Post Shot, they have the excellent Singleback Deuce Close formation that includes stretch, wham, and counter runs as well as PA Stretch Shot and the classic PA Boot Slide. There is something in the Rams playbook for everyone regardless of your offensive style. There is plenty of trey and trips formations in shotgun, a handful of I formation sets, and a good range of singleback formations that can flow together with shotgun packages well.
Los Angeles Rams Playbook - Defense
3-4 Even
3-4 Odd
3-4 Over
3-4 Solid
3-4- Under
4-4 Split
Nickel Normal
Nickel 2-4-5
Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap
Nickel 3-3-5 Wide
Big Nickel Over G
Dime 2-3-6
Dime 2-3-6 Will
Quarter Normal
Quarter 3 Deep
Goal Line Defense 5-3-3
Goal Line Defense 5-4-2
The Rams playbook is your fairly standard 3-4 defense. The formations are good, though not quite as varied as the Ravens one, and the 4-4 split is a really nice changeup/short yardage formation. There are some nice plays within the 3-4 formations though, with common blitz fronts and varied coverages, as well as varied blitzes in front of common coverages. If you set up your blitzes well you will find a lot of success with this playbook.