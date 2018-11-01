header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Madden

01 Nov 2018

Madden 19: Green Bay Packers Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

Madden 19: Green Bay Packers Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Green Bay Packers are one of the most storied franchises in the NFL. Here is everything you need to know about them in Madden 19

Jump To
link decal

Team Rating

link decal

David Bakhtiari, Left Tackle (OVR 98)

link decal

Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback (OVR 96)

link decal

Davante Adams, Wide Receiver (OVR 90)

link decal

Mike Daniels, Defensive End (OVR 89)

link decal

Depth Chart & Full Roster

link decal

Green Bay Packers Playbook - Offense

link decal

Green Bay Packers Playbook - Defense

The Packers may not have won a Super Bowl since their triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, but they are one of the most successful teams in the history of football. Since their inception in 1919 they have won 13 championships, including 4 Super Bowls. The current incarnation of the Packers have been a Super Bowl contender for years, but are yet to find their second Lombardi Trophy in the Mike McCarthy-Aaron Rodgers era. In 2017 their season was scuppered by a broken collarbone that forced Aaron Rodgers to the sideline for the bulk of the year and the team missed the playoffs. Can you take them back to the promised land in Madden 19?

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Packers OVR rating of 82 is not spectacular, but it is far from bad. There are eight teams with a better OVR than Green Bay, but only two that are 3 or more OVR points higher. The Packers are very imbalanced between offense (87) and defense (81). The offense is of course fueled by the brilliance of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he gets help from left tackle David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Davante Adams. On Defense Mike Daniels leads the way with a 89 OVR rating, but the likes of Ha Ha Clinton Dix and Kenny Clark are not far behind. There are some holes in the defense though, which you will need to deal with in Franchise Mode.﻿

David Bakhtiari, Left Tackle (OVR 98)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 3 years/$13.52m

2018 Cap Hit: $4.24m

Best Stats: Strength (90), Pass Block (97), Run Block (81), Lead Block (88), Impact Block (87), Awareness (99)

David Bakhtiari was a fourth-round pick for the Packers in 2013 but immediately won the left tackle job as a rookie. It took him a little while to find his feet, but pretty soon it was clear that Bakhtiari was special. With great footwork and an excellent understanding of technique he has been without reproach for the last two years, though is yet to receive the plaudits he deserves. In Madden 19 Bakhtiari has the best OVR of any left tackle.

Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback (OVR 96)

Age: 34

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 6 years/$108m

2018 Cap Hit: $17.1m

Best Stats: Throw Power (97), Short Accuracy (97), Medium Accuracy (96), Deep Accuracy (90), Throw On The Run (97), Throw Under Pressure (85), Break Sack (88), Play Action (96)

Aaron Rodgers is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL right now. He has an otherworldly ability to extend plays and create backyard football on the field. By sliding in the pocket and moving away from pressure he buys time for his receivers to get open, and then he finds them with pinpoint accuracy. His ability to drop Hail Marys into a bucket is now legendary. There is nothing quite like watching Rodgers shred a defense, and there is no hole in his stats on Madden 19, he can do it all.

Davante Adams, Wide Receiver (OVR 90)

Age: 25

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 4 years/$32.5m

2018 Cap Hit: $7.5m

Best Stats: Speed (89), Catching (90), Catching In Traffic (94), Short Route (92), Medium Route (91), Deep Route (88), Jumping (92)

Davante Adams was a second-round pick for the Packers in 2014. While he made a reasonable impact as a rookie with 38 catches, it wasn't until 2016 that Adams became a big piece of the Packers offense. he caught 75 passes for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns that year. In 2017, even without Rodgers for a lot of the season, Adams made 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Mike Daniels, Defensive End (OVR 89)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 2 years/$16.51m

2018 Cap Hit: $6.83m

Best Stats: Strength (94), Block Shedding (87), Finesse Moves (84), Play Recognition (93), Awareness (93)

Mike Daniels is another fourth-round pick, this time in 2012. He didn't win a starting spot on the Packers defense until 2014, but he had an impact as a rotational player even as a rookie. Daniels has been an excellent run stopper for the Packers in their 3-4 defense, but he has been able to rush the passer as well, picking up at least 4 sacks in each season since 2013. His consistent pushing of the pocket has prevented quarterbacks from stepping away from edge pressure and been a huge boost to the Packers.

Depth Chart & Full Roster

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action
Aaron Rodgers9679979796908596
DeShone Kizer7278958076747479
Tim Boyle6781927475776777
HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching
Ty Montgomery80908977808880
Aaron Jones76909269868467
Jamaal Williams74888772897768
WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catching In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping
Davante Adams9089889092918894908892
Randall Cobb8391949286837883848187
Geronimo Allison7588828380787779837986
Marquez Valdes-Scantling7293888073757579847576
Trevor Davis7092927870717475836493
Equanimeous St Brown6790877976747576836983
Jake Kumerow6988878469687081817276
J'Mon Moore6887947878757077827390
TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block
Jimmy Graham8683878977757057
Marcedes Lewis7974738173706680
Lance Kendricks7882797674706563
Robert Tonyan6685817859534751
Hunter Bradley3980684527242052
OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
David Bakhtiari98699097818887
Bryan Bulaga81628883738687
Corey Linsley78719178758183
Lane Taylor73598776728382
Justin McCray70558971748382
Jason Spriggs67748373727675
Cole Madison66617973757375
Byron Bell66569171757069
Kyle Murphy65667569787274
Alex Light63558671727574
DE OVR Speed Agility Strength Block Shedding Finesse Moves Power Moves
Mike Daniels89767494878475
Muhammad Wilkerson83727694805979
Dean Lowry76776886786578
Montravius Adams71777386676875
DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block
Kenny Clark88709584688986
Tyler Lancaster63729168586983
OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Block Shedding Power Moves Finesse Moves
Clay Matthews848284829182888167
Nick Perry828680828680838168
Kyler Fackrell748284838070677669
Reggie Gilbert707879748369716780
MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Blake Martinez818278848088925561
Jake Ryan798584868279856577
Korey Toomer698487797365826370
Oren Burks688686788361796773
Antonio Morrison677883818965785061
James Crawford647977797860786368
CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press
Jaire Alexander79939394827776
Tramon Williams78858988808278
Kevin King77919392757280
Bashaud Breeland75879091767779
Josh Jackson75909087758279
Davon House74889187756879
Tony Brown64949289717468
FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Ha Ha Clinton Dix87878987897683
Raven Greene59899080485966
SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Josh Jones71929177685462
Kentrell Brice70919165705865
Jermaine Whitehead68898953686871
K OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
Mason Crosby769482
P OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
JK Scott799586

The Packers roster is loaded with talent. Aaron Rodgers is the obvious standout player, but across the roster there are players that can contribute in a meaningful way. Running back Ty Montgomery (88 juke move, 80 catching) is a really nice runner who can be a big piece of the passing game too, while tight end Jimmy Graham (92 jumping, 94 spectacular catch) offers a threat over the middle and a target in the red zone.

Defensively the Packers have two strong edge defenders in Clay Matthews (88 block shedding, 91 hit power) and Nick Perry (83 block shedding, 81 power moves) and some young potential at cornerback in Kevin King (91 speed, 80 press), Jaire Alexander (93 speed, 82 man coverage) and Josh Jackson (90 speed, 82 zone coverage). That trio were all drafted highly in the last two years and offer a glittering future for the Packers if developed correctly. There is a slight hole at strong safety and the front seven needs some depth, but otherwise this Packers defense is ready to compete.﻿

Green Bay Packers Playbook - Offense

I Form - Pro

I Form - Slot Flex

I Form - Slot Open Flex

I Form - Twin TE

Strong I - H Open Flex

Weak I - Pro

Weak I - Slot Open

Full House - Normal Wide

Singleback - Ace

Singleback - Ace Pair

Singleback - Ace Slot

Singleback - Bunch

Singleback - Deuce Close

Singleback - Doubles Flex

Singleback - Wing Flex

Singleback - Y Trips

Pistol - Doubles 2 Flex

Pistol - Strong Slot Open

Pistol - Y Trips

Shotgun - Ace Offset

Shotgun - Bunch

Shotgun - Doubles Flex Wk

Shotgun - Doubles On

Shotgun - Eagle Trips

Shotgun -  Empty Flex Trey

Shotgun - Empty Trey

Shotgun - Open Flex

Shotgun - Open Flex Wk

Shotgun - Split Flex

Shotgun - Spread Double Flex

Shotgun - Stack Y-Flex

Shotgun - Tight Offset TE

Shotgun - Trey Offset

Shotgun - Y Trips Wk

The Packers offensive playbook has a lot of flex formations, meaning the slot guy is on the line of scrimmage rather than the outside man. This can make for better get offs for your top receivers on the outside as well as better blocking in the run game. Like most playbooks it is shotgun heavy, but there are also three pistol formations and one full house look that can be a motion players dream. It lacks any of our money plays, but there is still Shotgun Bunch which is good, as well as Singleback Deuce Close which is always strong. Formations like Stack Y-Flex and Shotgun Open Flex Wk also provide a lot of rare looks for defenses to contend with.

Green Bay Packers Playbook - Defense

3-4 Even

3-4 Odd

3-4 Over

3-4 Predator

3-4 Solid

Nickel Normal

Nickel 2-4-5

Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Big Nickel Over G

Dime 1-4-6

Dime 2-3-6

Dime 2-3-6 Will

Quarter Normal

Quarter 1-3-7

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Packers 3-4 defensive playbook is pretty standard. The 3-4 formations are nice mix-up looks, with 3-4 Predator being a particular favorite. The sub formations are solid, with a lot of choice in Nickel and Dime so you can still create pressure and give good coverage looks. Big Nickel Over G and Dime 2-3-6 Will are effective, especially if you are comfortable playing coverage with inside linebackers.﻿

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy