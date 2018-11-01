Madden 19: Green Bay Packers Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Packers may not have won a Super Bowl since their triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, but they are one of the most successful teams in the history of football. Since their inception in 1919 they have won 13 championships, including 4 Super Bowls. The current incarnation of the Packers have been a Super Bowl contender for years, but are yet to find their second Lombardi Trophy in the Mike McCarthy-Aaron Rodgers era. In 2017 their season was scuppered by a broken collarbone that forced Aaron Rodgers to the sideline for the bulk of the year and the team missed the playoffs. Can you take them back to the promised land in Madden 19?

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Packers OVR rating of 82 is not spectacular, but it is far from bad. There are eight teams with a better OVR than Green Bay, but only two that are 3 or more OVR points higher. The Packers are very imbalanced between offense (87) and defense (81). The offense is of course fueled by the brilliance of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he gets help from left tackle David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Davante Adams. On Defense Mike Daniels leads the way with a 89 OVR rating, but the likes of Ha Ha Clinton Dix and Kenny Clark are not far behind. There are some holes in the defense though, which you will need to deal with in Franchise Mode.﻿

David Bakhtiari, Left Tackle (OVR 98)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 3 years/$13.52m

2018 Cap Hit: $4.24m

Best Stats: Strength (90), Pass Block (97), Run Block (81), Lead Block (88), Impact Block (87), Awareness (99)

David Bakhtiari was a fourth-round pick for the Packers in 2013 but immediately won the left tackle job as a rookie. It took him a little while to find his feet, but pretty soon it was clear that Bakhtiari was special. With great footwork and an excellent understanding of technique he has been without reproach for the last two years, though is yet to receive the plaudits he deserves. In Madden 19 Bakhtiari has the best OVR of any left tackle.

Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback (OVR 96)

Age: 34

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 6 years/$108m

2018 Cap Hit: $17.1m

Best Stats: Throw Power (97), Short Accuracy (97), Medium Accuracy (96), Deep Accuracy (90), Throw On The Run (97), Throw Under Pressure (85), Break Sack (88), Play Action (96)

Aaron Rodgers is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL right now. He has an otherworldly ability to extend plays and create backyard football on the field. By sliding in the pocket and moving away from pressure he buys time for his receivers to get open, and then he finds them with pinpoint accuracy. His ability to drop Hail Marys into a bucket is now legendary. There is nothing quite like watching Rodgers shred a defense, and there is no hole in his stats on Madden 19, he can do it all.

Davante Adams, Wide Receiver (OVR 90)

Age: 25

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 4 years/$32.5m

2018 Cap Hit: $7.5m

Best Stats: Speed (89), Catching (90), Catching In Traffic (94), Short Route (92), Medium Route (91), Deep Route (88), Jumping (92)

Davante Adams was a second-round pick for the Packers in 2014. While he made a reasonable impact as a rookie with 38 catches, it wasn't until 2016 that Adams became a big piece of the Packers offense. he caught 75 passes for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns that year. In 2017, even without Rodgers for a lot of the season, Adams made 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Mike Daniels, Defensive End (OVR 89)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 2 years/$16.51m

2018 Cap Hit: $6.83m

Best Stats: Strength (94), Block Shedding (87), Finesse Moves (84), Play Recognition (93), Awareness (93)

Mike Daniels is another fourth-round pick, this time in 2012. He didn't win a starting spot on the Packers defense until 2014, but he had an impact as a rotational player even as a rookie. Daniels has been an excellent run stopper for the Packers in their 3-4 defense, but he has been able to rush the passer as well, picking up at least 4 sacks in each season since 2013. His consistent pushing of the pocket has prevented quarterbacks from stepping away from edge pressure and been a huge boost to the Packers.

Depth Chart & Full Roster

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Aaron Rodgers 96 79 97 97 96 90 85 96 DeShone Kizer 72 78 95 80 76 74 74 79 Tim Boyle 67 81 92 74 75 77 67 77

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Ty Montgomery 80 90 89 77 80 88 80 Aaron Jones 76 90 92 69 86 84 67 Jamaal Williams 74 88 87 72 89 77 68

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catching In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping Davante Adams 90 89 88 90 92 91 88 94 90 88 92 Randall Cobb 83 91 94 92 86 83 78 83 84 81 87 Geronimo Allison 75 88 82 83 80 78 77 79 83 79 86 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 72 93 88 80 73 75 75 79 84 75 76 Trevor Davis 70 92 92 78 70 71 74 75 83 64 93 Equanimeous St Brown 67 90 87 79 76 74 75 76 83 69 83 Jake Kumerow 69 88 87 84 69 68 70 81 81 72 76 J'Mon Moore 68 87 94 78 78 75 70 77 82 73 90

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Jimmy Graham 86 83 87 89 77 75 70 57 Marcedes Lewis 79 74 73 81 73 70 66 80 Lance Kendricks 78 82 79 76 74 70 65 63 Robert Tonyan 66 85 81 78 59 53 47 51 Hunter Bradley 39 80 68 45 27 24 20 52

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block David Bakhtiari 98 69 90 97 81 88 87 Bryan Bulaga 81 62 88 83 73 86 87 Corey Linsley 78 71 91 78 75 81 83 Lane Taylor 73 59 87 76 72 83 82 Justin McCray 70 55 89 71 74 83 82 Jason Spriggs 67 74 83 73 72 76 75 Cole Madison 66 61 79 73 75 73 75 Byron Bell 66 56 91 71 75 70 69 Kyle Murphy 65 66 75 69 78 72 74 Alex Light 63 55 86 71 72 75 74

DE OVR Speed Agility Strength Block Shedding Finesse Moves Power Moves Mike Daniels 89 76 74 94 87 84 75 Muhammad Wilkerson 83 72 76 94 80 59 79 Dean Lowry 76 77 68 86 78 65 78 Montravius Adams 71 77 73 86 67 68 75

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Kenny Clark 88 70 95 84 68 89 86 Tyler Lancaster 63 72 91 68 58 69 83

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Block Shedding Power Moves Finesse Moves Clay Matthews 84 82 84 82 91 82 88 81 67 Nick Perry 82 86 80 82 86 80 83 81 68 Kyler Fackrell 74 82 84 83 80 70 67 76 69 Reggie Gilbert 70 78 79 74 83 69 71 67 80

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Blake Martinez 81 82 78 84 80 88 92 55 61 Jake Ryan 79 85 84 86 82 79 85 65 77 Korey Toomer 69 84 87 79 73 65 82 63 70 Oren Burks 68 86 86 78 83 61 79 67 73 Antonio Morrison 67 78 83 81 89 65 78 50 61 James Crawford 64 79 77 79 78 60 78 63 68

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Jaire Alexander 79 93 93 94 82 77 76 Tramon Williams 78 85 89 88 80 82 78 Kevin King 77 91 93 92 75 72 80 Bashaud Breeland 75 87 90 91 76 77 79 Josh Jackson 75 90 90 87 75 82 79 Davon House 74 88 91 87 75 68 79 Tony Brown 64 94 92 89 71 74 68

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Ha Ha Clinton Dix 87 87 89 87 89 76 83 Raven Greene 59 89 90 80 48 59 66

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Josh Jones 71 92 91 77 68 54 62 Kentrell Brice 70 91 91 65 70 58 65 Jermaine Whitehead 68 89 89 53 68 68 71

K OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Mason Crosby 76 94 82

P OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy JK Scott 79 95 86

The Packers roster is loaded with talent. Aaron Rodgers is the obvious standout player, but across the roster there are players that can contribute in a meaningful way. Running back Ty Montgomery (88 juke move, 80 catching) is a really nice runner who can be a big piece of the passing game too, while tight end Jimmy Graham (92 jumping, 94 spectacular catch) offers a threat over the middle and a target in the red zone.

Defensively the Packers have two strong edge defenders in Clay Matthews (88 block shedding, 91 hit power) and Nick Perry (83 block shedding, 81 power moves) and some young potential at cornerback in Kevin King (91 speed, 80 press), Jaire Alexander (93 speed, 82 man coverage) and Josh Jackson (90 speed, 82 zone coverage). That trio were all drafted highly in the last two years and offer a glittering future for the Packers if developed correctly. There is a slight hole at strong safety and the front seven needs some depth, but otherwise this Packers defense is ready to compete.﻿

Green Bay Packers Playbook - Offense

I Form - Pro

I Form - Slot Flex

I Form - Slot Open Flex

I Form - Twin TE

Strong I - H Open Flex

Weak I - Pro

Weak I - Slot Open

Full House - Normal Wide

Singleback - Ace

Singleback - Ace Pair

Singleback - Ace Slot

Singleback - Bunch

Singleback - Deuce Close

Singleback - Doubles Flex

Singleback - Wing Flex

Singleback - Y Trips

Pistol - Doubles 2 Flex

Pistol - Strong Slot Open

Pistol - Y Trips

Shotgun - Ace Offset

Shotgun - Bunch

Shotgun - Doubles Flex Wk

Shotgun - Doubles On

Shotgun - Eagle Trips

Shotgun - Empty Flex Trey

Shotgun - Empty Trey

Shotgun - Open Flex

Shotgun - Open Flex Wk

Shotgun - Split Flex

Shotgun - Spread Double Flex

Shotgun - Stack Y-Flex

Shotgun - Tight Offset TE

Shotgun - Trey Offset

Shotgun - Y Trips Wk

The Packers offensive playbook has a lot of flex formations, meaning the slot guy is on the line of scrimmage rather than the outside man. This can make for better get offs for your top receivers on the outside as well as better blocking in the run game. Like most playbooks it is shotgun heavy, but there are also three pistol formations and one full house look that can be a motion players dream. It lacks any of our money plays, but there is still Shotgun Bunch which is good, as well as Singleback Deuce Close which is always strong. Formations like Stack Y-Flex and Shotgun Open Flex Wk also provide a lot of rare looks for defenses to contend with.

Green Bay Packers Playbook - Defense

3-4 Even

3-4 Odd

3-4 Over

3-4 Predator

3-4 Solid

Nickel Normal

Nickel 2-4-5

Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Big Nickel Over G

Dime 1-4-6

Dime 2-3-6

Dime 2-3-6 Will

Quarter Normal

Quarter 1-3-7

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Packers 3-4 defensive playbook is pretty standard. The 3-4 formations are nice mix-up looks, with 3-4 Predator being a particular favorite. The sub formations are solid, with a lot of choice in Nickel and Dime so you can still create pressure and give good coverage looks. Big Nickel Over G and Dime 2-3-6 Will are effective, especially if you are comfortable playing coverage with inside linebackers.﻿