Madden 19: Green Bay Packers Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Packers may not have won a Super Bowl since their triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, but they are one of the most successful teams in the history of football. Since their inception in 1919 they have won 13 championships, including 4 Super Bowls. The current incarnation of the Packers have been a Super Bowl contender for years, but are yet to find their second Lombardi Trophy in the Mike McCarthy-Aaron Rodgers era. In 2017 their season was scuppered by a broken collarbone that forced Aaron Rodgers to the sideline for the bulk of the year and the team missed the playoffs. Can you take them back to the promised land in Madden 19?
*All stats correct at time of writing
Team Rating
The Packers OVR rating of 82 is not spectacular, but it is far from bad. There are eight teams with a better OVR than Green Bay, but only two that are 3 or more OVR points higher. The Packers are very imbalanced between offense (87) and defense (81). The offense is of course fueled by the brilliance of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he gets help from left tackle David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Davante Adams. On Defense Mike Daniels leads the way with a 89 OVR rating, but the likes of Ha Ha Clinton Dix and Kenny Clark are not far behind. There are some holes in the defense though, which you will need to deal with in Franchise Mode.
David Bakhtiari, Left Tackle (OVR 98)
Age: 26
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 3 years/$13.52m
2018 Cap Hit: $4.24m
Best Stats: Strength (90), Pass Block (97), Run Block (81), Lead Block (88), Impact Block (87), Awareness (99)
David Bakhtiari was a fourth-round pick for the Packers in 2013 but immediately won the left tackle job as a rookie. It took him a little while to find his feet, but pretty soon it was clear that Bakhtiari was special. With great footwork and an excellent understanding of technique he has been without reproach for the last two years, though is yet to receive the plaudits he deserves. In Madden 19 Bakhtiari has the best OVR of any left tackle.
Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback (OVR 96)
Age: 34
Development Trait: Superstar
Contract: 6 years/$108m
2018 Cap Hit: $17.1m
Best Stats: Throw Power (97), Short Accuracy (97), Medium Accuracy (96), Deep Accuracy (90), Throw On The Run (97), Throw Under Pressure (85), Break Sack (88), Play Action (96)
Aaron Rodgers is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL right now. He has an otherworldly ability to extend plays and create backyard football on the field. By sliding in the pocket and moving away from pressure he buys time for his receivers to get open, and then he finds them with pinpoint accuracy. His ability to drop Hail Marys into a bucket is now legendary. There is nothing quite like watching Rodgers shred a defense, and there is no hole in his stats on Madden 19, he can do it all.
Davante Adams, Wide Receiver (OVR 90)
Age: 25
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 4 years/$32.5m
2018 Cap Hit: $7.5m
Best Stats: Speed (89), Catching (90), Catching In Traffic (94), Short Route (92), Medium Route (91), Deep Route (88), Jumping (92)
Davante Adams was a second-round pick for the Packers in 2014. While he made a reasonable impact as a rookie with 38 catches, it wasn't until 2016 that Adams became a big piece of the Packers offense. he caught 75 passes for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns that year. In 2017, even without Rodgers for a lot of the season, Adams made 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Mike Daniels, Defensive End (OVR 89)
Age: 29
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 2 years/$16.51m
2018 Cap Hit: $6.83m
Best Stats: Strength (94), Block Shedding (87), Finesse Moves (84), Play Recognition (93), Awareness (93)
Mike Daniels is another fourth-round pick, this time in 2012. He didn't win a starting spot on the Packers defense until 2014, but he had an impact as a rotational player even as a rookie. Daniels has been an excellent run stopper for the Packers in their 3-4 defense, but he has been able to rush the passer as well, picking up at least 4 sacks in each season since 2013. His consistent pushing of the pocket has prevented quarterbacks from stepping away from edge pressure and been a huge boost to the Packers.
Depth Chart & Full Roster
|QB
|OVR
|Speed
|Throw Power
|Short Accuracy
|Medium Accuracy
|Deep Accuracy
|Throw Under Pressure
|Play Action
|Aaron Rodgers
|96
|79
|97
|97
|96
|90
|85
|96
|DeShone Kizer
|72
|78
|95
|80
|76
|74
|74
|79
|Tim Boyle
|67
|81
|92
|74
|75
|77
|67
|77
|HB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Elusiveness
|Carrying
|Juke Move
|Catching
|Ty Montgomery
|80
|90
|89
|77
|80
|88
|80
|Aaron Jones
|76
|90
|92
|69
|86
|84
|67
|Jamaal Williams
|74
|88
|87
|72
|89
|77
|68
|WR
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Catching In Traffic
|Spectacular Catch
|Release
|Jumping
|Davante Adams
|90
|89
|88
|90
|92
|91
|88
|94
|90
|88
|92
|Randall Cobb
|83
|91
|94
|92
|86
|83
|78
|83
|84
|81
|87
|Geronimo Allison
|75
|88
|82
|83
|80
|78
|77
|79
|83
|79
|86
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|72
|93
|88
|80
|73
|75
|75
|79
|84
|75
|76
|Trevor Davis
|70
|92
|92
|78
|70
|71
|74
|75
|83
|64
|93
|Equanimeous St Brown
|67
|90
|87
|79
|76
|74
|75
|76
|83
|69
|83
|Jake Kumerow
|69
|88
|87
|84
|69
|68
|70
|81
|81
|72
|76
|J'Mon Moore
|68
|87
|94
|78
|78
|75
|70
|77
|82
|73
|90
|TE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Run Block
|Jimmy Graham
|86
|83
|87
|89
|77
|75
|70
|57
|Marcedes Lewis
|79
|74
|73
|81
|73
|70
|66
|80
|Lance Kendricks
|78
|82
|79
|76
|74
|70
|65
|63
|Robert Tonyan
|66
|85
|81
|78
|59
|53
|47
|51
|Hunter Bradley
|39
|80
|68
|45
|27
|24
|20
|52
|OL
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|David Bakhtiari
|98
|69
|90
|97
|81
|88
|87
|Bryan Bulaga
|81
|62
|88
|83
|73
|86
|87
|Corey Linsley
|78
|71
|91
|78
|75
|81
|83
|Lane Taylor
|73
|59
|87
|76
|72
|83
|82
|Justin McCray
|70
|55
|89
|71
|74
|83
|82
|Jason Spriggs
|67
|74
|83
|73
|72
|76
|75
|Cole Madison
|66
|61
|79
|73
|75
|73
|75
|Byron Bell
|66
|56
|91
|71
|75
|70
|69
|Kyle Murphy
|65
|66
|75
|69
|78
|72
|74
|Alex Light
|63
|55
|86
|71
|72
|75
|74
|DE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Strength
|Block Shedding
|Finesse Moves
|Power Moves
|Mike Daniels
|89
|76
|74
|94
|87
|84
|75
|Muhammad Wilkerson
|83
|72
|76
|94
|80
|59
|79
|Dean Lowry
|76
|77
|68
|86
|78
|65
|78
|Montravius Adams
|71
|77
|73
|86
|67
|68
|75
|DT
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Impact Block
|Kenny Clark
|88
|70
|95
|84
|68
|89
|86
|Tyler Lancaster
|63
|72
|91
|68
|58
|69
|83
|OLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Block Shedding
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Clay Matthews
|84
|82
|84
|82
|91
|82
|88
|81
|67
|Nick Perry
|82
|86
|80
|82
|86
|80
|83
|81
|68
|Kyler Fackrell
|74
|82
|84
|83
|80
|70
|67
|76
|69
|Reggie Gilbert
|70
|78
|79
|74
|83
|69
|71
|67
|80
|MLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Blake Martinez
|81
|82
|78
|84
|80
|88
|92
|55
|61
|Jake Ryan
|79
|85
|84
|86
|82
|79
|85
|65
|77
|Korey Toomer
|69
|84
|87
|79
|73
|65
|82
|63
|70
|Oren Burks
|68
|86
|86
|78
|83
|61
|79
|67
|73
|Antonio Morrison
|67
|78
|83
|81
|89
|65
|78
|50
|61
|James Crawford
|64
|79
|77
|79
|78
|60
|78
|63
|68
|CB
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Press
|Jaire Alexander
|79
|93
|93
|94
|82
|77
|76
|Tramon Williams
|78
|85
|89
|88
|80
|82
|78
|Kevin King
|77
|91
|93
|92
|75
|72
|80
|Bashaud Breeland
|75
|87
|90
|91
|76
|77
|79
|Josh Jackson
|75
|90
|90
|87
|75
|82
|79
|Davon House
|74
|88
|91
|87
|75
|68
|79
|Tony Brown
|64
|94
|92
|89
|71
|74
|68
|FS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Ha Ha Clinton Dix
|87
|87
|89
|87
|89
|76
|83
|Raven Greene
|59
|89
|90
|80
|48
|59
|66
|SS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Tackle
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Josh Jones
|71
|92
|91
|77
|68
|54
|62
|Kentrell Brice
|70
|91
|91
|65
|70
|58
|65
|Jermaine Whitehead
|68
|89
|89
|53
|68
|68
|71
|K
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|Mason Crosby
|76
|94
|82
|P
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|JK Scott
|79
|95
|86
The Packers roster is loaded with talent. Aaron Rodgers is the obvious standout player, but across the roster there are players that can contribute in a meaningful way. Running back Ty Montgomery (88 juke move, 80 catching) is a really nice runner who can be a big piece of the passing game too, while tight end Jimmy Graham (92 jumping, 94 spectacular catch) offers a threat over the middle and a target in the red zone.
Defensively the Packers have two strong edge defenders in Clay Matthews (88 block shedding, 91 hit power) and Nick Perry (83 block shedding, 81 power moves) and some young potential at cornerback in Kevin King (91 speed, 80 press), Jaire Alexander (93 speed, 82 man coverage) and Josh Jackson (90 speed, 82 zone coverage). That trio were all drafted highly in the last two years and offer a glittering future for the Packers if developed correctly. There is a slight hole at strong safety and the front seven needs some depth, but otherwise this Packers defense is ready to compete.
Green Bay Packers Playbook - Offense
I Form - Pro
I Form - Slot Flex
I Form - Slot Open Flex
I Form - Twin TE
Strong I - H Open Flex
Weak I - Pro
Weak I - Slot Open
Full House - Normal Wide
Singleback - Ace
Singleback - Ace Pair
Singleback - Ace Slot
Singleback - Bunch
Singleback - Deuce Close
Singleback - Doubles Flex
Singleback - Wing Flex
Singleback - Y Trips
Pistol - Doubles 2 Flex
Pistol - Strong Slot Open
Pistol - Y Trips
Shotgun - Ace Offset
Shotgun - Bunch
Shotgun - Doubles Flex Wk
Shotgun - Doubles On
Shotgun - Eagle Trips
Shotgun - Empty Flex Trey
Shotgun - Empty Trey
Shotgun - Open Flex
Shotgun - Open Flex Wk
Shotgun - Split Flex
Shotgun - Spread Double Flex
Shotgun - Stack Y-Flex
Shotgun - Tight Offset TE
Shotgun - Trey Offset
Shotgun - Y Trips Wk
The Packers offensive playbook has a lot of flex formations, meaning the slot guy is on the line of scrimmage rather than the outside man. This can make for better get offs for your top receivers on the outside as well as better blocking in the run game. Like most playbooks it is shotgun heavy, but there are also three pistol formations and one full house look that can be a motion players dream. It lacks any of our money plays, but there is still Shotgun Bunch which is good, as well as Singleback Deuce Close which is always strong. Formations like Stack Y-Flex and Shotgun Open Flex Wk also provide a lot of rare looks for defenses to contend with.
Green Bay Packers Playbook - Defense
3-4 Even
3-4 Odd
3-4 Over
3-4 Predator
3-4 Solid
Nickel Normal
Nickel 2-4-5
Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap
Nickel 3-3-5 Wide
Big Nickel Over G
Dime 1-4-6
Dime 2-3-6
Dime 2-3-6 Will
Quarter Normal
Quarter 1-3-7
Quarter 3 Deep
Goal Line Defense 5-3-3
Goal Line Defense 5-4-2
The Packers 3-4 defensive playbook is pretty standard. The 3-4 formations are nice mix-up looks, with 3-4 Predator being a particular favorite. The sub formations are solid, with a lot of choice in Nickel and Dime so you can still create pressure and give good coverage looks. Big Nickel Over G and Dime 2-3-6 Will are effective, especially if you are comfortable playing coverage with inside linebackers.