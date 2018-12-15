Madden 19: Green Bay Packers Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Green Bay Packers are one of the most storied franchises in the NFL. Founded in 1919, they claimed 11 NFL Championships before the merger thanks to the brilliance of Curly Lambeau, Don Hutson, Vince Lombardi, and Bart Starr. They won the first two Super Bowls in 1966 and 1967, but it would be some time before they would claim another. It would require the talents of Brett Favre and Desmond King to claim Super Bowl XXXI, and then Aaron Rodgers awesome creativity to take their last in 2010. While it has been some time since they last lifted the Lombardi trophy, the Packers have been one of the most consistently successful teams in the NFL in recent years, winning five NFC North titles since 2010 and playing in two of the last four NFC Championship games, but how do they stack up in Madden 19?
*All stats correct at time of writing
Team Rating
The Packers have an 81 rating in Madden 19. It's a disappointing rating for such a successful franchise, but it accurately positions them right in the middle of the NFL. Green Bay's offense is the strength of the roster and gets a score of 85, tenth best in Madden 19. While they do have a superstar quarterback and a couple of nice weapons around him, there isn't great depth which could be a killer if injuries strike. Defensively the Packers are worse, getting just a 81 rating, putting them firmly in the bottom half of the league. However, there are a lot of young players, especially at cornerback, that could grow over time, so their Franchise Mode prospects are not quite as bleak as they may seem.
Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback (OVR 96)
Age: 34
Development Trait: Superstar
Contract: 6 years/$108 million
2018 Cap Hit: $17.1 million
Best Stats: Throw Power (97), Throw On Run (97), Short Accuracy (95), Awareness (94), Medium Accuracy (93), Play Action (90), Deep Accuracy (89)
Aaron Rodgers has been a phenomenon in the NFL. Drafted 24th overall in 2005, Rodgers had to sit behind Brett Favre for three years, but in 2008 the Packers moved on from one great quarterback and handed the reins to another. Since then Rodgers remarkable arm talent and ability to extend plays with his feet has confounded defences and given the Packers the ability to beat any team on their day. Rodgers has racked up over 38,000 yards and 313 touchdowns coming into the 2018 season, and holds the record for best career QB Rating (103.8).
Davante Adams, Wide Receiver (OVR 91)
Age: 25
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 4 years/$32.5 million
2018 Cap Hit: $7.5 million
Best Stats: Catch In Traffic (94), Short Route (93), Acceleration (93), Catching (92), Medium Route (92), Jumping (92), Spectacular Catch (91)
Davante Adams came to Green Bay as a second-round pick in 2014, but it took him some time to make a real impact with the team. His rookie year he played in every game but made just 38 receptions. It was in 2016 that he really exploded onto the scene, racking up 997 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns as he and Rodgers forged and impressive chemistry. He scored another 10 touchdowns in 2017, and comes into Madden 19 as Rodgers most deadly weapon.
Mike Daniels, Defensive End (OVR 90)
Age: 29
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 2 years/$16.51 million
2018 Cap Hit: $6.83 million
Best Stats: Strength (94), Awareness (93), Play Recognition (93), Tackle (90), Block Shedding (88), Finesse Moves (84), Power Moves (77)
Mike Daniels was a fourth-round pick in 2012, and for his first two years was a bit-part player in the Packers defense, however he grew into a monstrous player. In his second year he racked up 6.5 sacks and by 2014 he was a started and the focal point of opponents blocking schemes. Daniels hasn’t reached 6.5 sacks again, but he has become a brutal run defender and consistently brings pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Jaire Alexander, Cornerback (OVR 85)
Age: 21
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 4 years/$12.1 million
2018 Cap Hit: $2.9 million
Best Stats: Agility (94), Speed (93), Acceleration (93), Man Coverage (85), Jumping (84), Play Recognition (84), Press (83)
Taken with the 18th overall pick in 2018, Jaire Alexander is Green Bay’s most recent attempt at fixing their secondary. After years of uninspired play and poor coverage the Packers rolled the dice on Alexander. He played three years at Louisville, picking off seven passes and displaying terrific athleticism. At the Combine Alexander registered a 4.38-second 40-yard dash time and an impressive 10 foot 7 inch broad jump. With excellent physical attributes and good instincts Alexander should be a quality player for the Packers for years to come.
Full Roster & Depth Chart
|QB
|OVR
|Speed
|Throw Power
|Short Accuracy
|Medium Accuracy
|Deep Accuracy
|Throw Under Pressure
|Play Action
|Aaron Rodgers
|94
|79
|97
|95
|95
|90
|86
|90
|DeShone Kizer
|72
|78
|95
|80
|76
|74
|74
|79
|Tim Boyle
|67
|81
|92
|74
|75
|77
|67
|77
|HB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Elusiveness
|Carrying
|Juke Move
|Catching
|Aaron Jones
|80
|90
|92
|74
|87
|84
|67
|Jamaal Williams
|74
|88
|87
|72
|89
|77
|68
|Tra Carson
|60
|84
|82
|58
|79
|69
|68
|FB
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Carrying
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Danny Vitale
|66
|85
|82
|75
|70
|54
|66
|54
|WR
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Catch In Traffic
|Spectacular Catch
|Release
|Jumping
|Davante Adams
|91
|89
|90
|92
|93
|91
|88
|94
|91
|89
|92
|Randall Cobb
|82
|91
|94
|91
|86
|82
|78
|83
|84
|81
|87
|geronimo Allison
|75
|88
|83
|83
|80
|79
|77
|79
|83
|79
|86
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|73
|93
|88
|81
|74
|76
|77
|79
|84
|73
|75
|Equanimeous St Brown
|70
|90
|87
|81
|76
|74
|75
|76
|83
|71
|83
|Jake Kumerow
|69
|88
|87
|84
|69
|68
|71
|81
|81
|72
|76
|Trevor Davis
|69
|92
|92
|78
|70
|72
|74
|75
|83
|64
|93
|J'Mon Moore
|68
|87
|91
|78
|78
|75
|70
|77
|82
|73
|90
|TE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Run Block
|Jimmy graham
|84
|83
|87
|89
|76
|73
|69
|57
|Marcedes Lewis
|79
|74
|73
|81
|73
|70
|66
|76
|Lance Kendricks
|78
|82
|79
|75
|74
|70
|65
|71
|Robert Tonyan
|66
|85
|81
|78
|59
|54
|49
|51
|Ethan Wolf
|62
|73
|78
|72
|60
|56
|51
|60
|Hunter Bradley
|39
|80
|68
|45
|27
|24
|20
|52
|OL
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|David Bakhtiari
|98
|69
|90
|97
|82
|88
|87
|Bryan Bulaga
|85
|62
|88
|86
|77
|86
|87
|Corey Linsley
|83
|71
|91
|82
|79
|82
|83
|Lane Taylor
|75
|59
|89
|76
|75
|83
|82
|Byron Bell
|68
|56
|91
|72
|75
|70
|69
|Justin McCray
|67
|55
|89
|70
|73
|81
|80
|Jason Spriggs
|67
|74
|83
|73
|72
|76
|75
|Lucas Patrick
|66
|64
|81
|70
|76
|72
|74
|Kyle Murphy
|64
|66
|75
|69
|75
|72
|74
|Cole Madison
|64
|61
|79
|73
|73
|73
|75
|Alex Light
|63
|55
|86
|71
|72
|75
|74
|DE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Mike Daniels
|90
|76
|74
|77
|84
|88
|Muhammad Wilkerson
|83
|72
|76
|79
|60
|80
|Dean Lowry
|77
|77
|68
|78
|65
|78
|Montravius Adams
|71
|77
|73
|75
|68
|67
|Tyler Lancaster
|68
|72
|68
|69
|59
|70
|James Looney
|66
|76
|73
|59
|67
|69
|DT
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Impact Block
|Kenny Clark
|89
|70
|95
|86
|71
|89
|86
|CJ Wilson
|75
|75
|87
|77
|49
|79
|84
|OLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Clay Matthews
|82
|82
|84
|82
|91
|82
|86
|49
|60
|Nick Perry
|81
|86
|80
|82
|86
|78
|86
|56
|63
|Kyler Fackrell
|76
|82
|84
|83
|80
|73
|77
|65
|73
|Reggie Gilbert
|70
|78
|79
|74
|83
|69
|76
|47
|52
|MLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Blake Martinez
|82
|82
|78
|84
|80
|90
|91
|62
|68
|Jake Ryan
|79
|85
|84
|86
|82
|79
|85
|64
|77
|Oren Burks
|68
|86
|86
|78
|83
|61
|79
|67
|73
|Antonio Morrison
|67
|78
|83
|81
|89
|65
|78
|50
|61
|James Crawford
|64
|79
|77
|79
|78
|60
|78
|63
|68
|CB
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Press
|Jaire Alexander
|85
|93
|93
|94
|85
|79
|83
|Kevin King
|78
|91
|93
|92
|76
|72
|80
|Bashaud Breeland
|76
|87
|90
|91
|77
|78
|79
|Josh Jackson
|76
|90
|90
|87
|77
|83
|79
|Davon House
|74
|88
|91
|87
|75
|68
|79
|Tony Brown
|68
|94
|92
|89
|73
|75
|69
|Will Redmond
|68
|91
|92
|90
|73
|72
|78
|FS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Tramon Williams
|78
|85
|89
|88
|85
|79
|81
|Eddie Pleasant
|71
|86
|87
|78
|64
|74
|77
|Josh Jones
|71
|92
|91
|88
|68
|54
|62
|Raven Greene
|61
|89
|90
|80
|52
|60
|67
|SS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Tackle
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Ibraheim Campbell
|71
|88
|89
|75
|64
|61
|71
|Kentrell Brice
|70
|91
|91
|65
|70
|58
|65
|ST
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|JK Scott (P)
|79
|95
|89
|Mason Crosby (K)
|79
|94
|87
The Packers have an elite quarterback in Aaron Rodgers (97 throw power, 95 short accuracy) who can extend plays with his feet and make every throw. Around him are several strong playmakers. Davante Adams (94 catch in traffic, 93 short route) is the best receiver on the roster, and Jimmy Graham (89 catching, 83 speed) is a nice option at tight end. There is a nice tandem of running backs in Aaron Jones (90 speed, 87 stiff arm) and Jamaal Williams (89 carrying, 88 speed) to take some pressure off the passing game. The offensive line is bookended by the best tackle in Madden 19 David Bakhtiari (97 pass block, 82 run block) and Bryan Bulaga (86 pass block, 77 run block) but the interior is a weakness.
Defensively the Packers have a few stars and promising youngsters, but they also have some holes that need to be addressed. Mike Daniels (94 strength, 93 play recognition) is an excellent 3-4 defensive end, and Kenny Clark (95 strength, 89 block shedding) is a very good defensive tackle, but at linebacker the Packers are only average. In the secondary Jaire Alexander (93 speed, 85 man coverage) headlines a group of young cornerbacks that also features Kevin King (91 speed, 76 man coverage) and Josh Jackson (90 speed, 82 zone coverage) while the safety position is a worry, with only Tramon Williams (85 play recognition, 81 zone coverage) offering any real playmaking ability.
Green Bay Packers Playbook - Offense
I Form Pro
I Form Slot Flex
I Form Slop Open Flex
I Form Twin TE
Strong I H Open Flex
Weak I Pro
Weak I Slot Open
Full House Normal Wide
Singleback Ace
Singleback Ace Pair
Singleback Ace Slot
Singleback Bunch
Singleback Deuce Close
Singleback Doubles Flex
Singleback Wing Flex
Singleback Y Trips
Pistol Doubles 2 Flex
Pistol Strong Slot Open
Pistol Y Trips
Shotgun Ace Offset
Shotgun Bunch
Shotgun Doubles Flex Wk
Shotgun Doubles On
Shotgun Eagle Trips
Shotgun Empty Flex Trey
Shotgun Empty Trey
Shotgun Open Flex
Shotgun Open Flex Wk
Shotgun Split Flex
Shotgun Spread Double Flex
Shotgun Stack Y-Flex
Shotgun Tight Offset TE
Shotgun Trey Offset
Shotgun Y Trips Wk
The Packers offensive playbook is a real melting pot of schemes and ideas. You have a lot of funky formations like the shotgun open sets that have an up back and the full house look, but then you also have a lot of pistol formations compared to other teams. If you have a semi-mobile quarterback this is a nice playbook to use as there are a good number of rollouts and play action passes that can open up a defense, and there are some empty sets where you can just sit back and play backyard football.
Green Bay Packers Playbook - Defense
3-4 Even
3-4 Odd
3-4 Over
3-4 Predator
3-4 Solid
Nickel Normal
Nickel 2-4-5
Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap
Nickel 3-3-5 Wide
Big Nickel Over G
Dime 1-4-6
Dime 2-3-6
Dime 2-3-6 Will
Quarter Normal
Quarter 1-3-7
Quarter 3 Deep
Goal Line Defense 5-3-3
Goal Line Defense 5-4-2
The Packers 3-4 defensive playbook is pretty good. You get 5 3-4 fronts, including Predator which is a really nice look. There are plenty of sub packages for long yardage and mixing up coverages, and the 3-3-5 nickel set allows you to get some of the young cornerbacks on in the middle of the field instead of the poor safeties.