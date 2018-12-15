header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Madden

15 Dec 2018

Madden 19: Green Bay Packers Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

Madden 19: Green Bay Packers Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Green Bay Packers are one of the NFL's most recognizable franchises and home of a brilliant quarterback. How do they stack up in Madden 19?

Jump To
link decal

Team Rating

link decal

Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback (OVR 96)

link decal

Davante Adams, Wide Receiver (OVR 91)

link decal

Mike Daniels, Defensive End (OVR 90)

link decal

Jaire Alexander, Cornerback (OVR 85)

link decal

Full Roster & Depth Chart

link decal

Green Bay Packers Playbook - Offense

link decal

Green Bay Packers Playbook - Defense

The Green Bay Packers are one of the most storied franchises in the NFL. Founded in 1919, they claimed 11 NFL Championships before the merger thanks to the brilliance of Curly Lambeau, Don Hutson, Vince Lombardi, and Bart Starr. They won the first two Super Bowls in 1966 and 1967, but it would be some time before they would claim another. It would require the talents of Brett Favre and Desmond King to claim Super Bowl XXXI, and then Aaron Rodgers awesome creativity to take their last in 2010. While it has been some time since they last lifted the Lombardi trophy, the Packers have been one of the most consistently successful teams in the NFL in recent years, winning five NFC North titles since 2010 and playing in two of the last four NFC Championship games, but how do they stack up in Madden 19?

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Packers have an 81 rating in Madden 19. It's a disappointing rating for such a successful franchise, but it accurately positions them right in the middle of the NFL. Green Bay's offense is the strength of the roster and gets a score of 85, tenth best in Madden 19. While they do have a superstar quarterback and a couple of nice weapons around him, there isn't great depth which could be a killer if injuries strike. Defensively the Packers are worse, getting just a 81 rating, putting them firmly in the bottom half of the league. However, there are a lot of young players, especially at cornerback, that could grow over time, so their Franchise Mode prospects are not quite as bleak as they may seem.

Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback (OVR 96)

Age: 34

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 6 years/$108 million

2018 Cap Hit: $17.1 million

Best Stats: Throw Power (97), Throw On Run (97), Short Accuracy (95), Awareness (94), Medium Accuracy (93), Play Action (90), Deep Accuracy (89)

Aaron Rodgers has been a phenomenon in the NFL. Drafted 24th overall in 2005, Rodgers had to sit behind Brett Favre for three years, but in 2008 the Packers moved on from one great quarterback and handed the reins to another. Since then Rodgers remarkable arm talent and ability to extend plays with his feet has confounded defences and given the Packers the ability to beat any team on their day. Rodgers has racked up over 38,000 yards and 313 touchdowns coming into the 2018 season, and holds the record for best career QB Rating (103.8).

Davante Adams, Wide Receiver (OVR 91)

Age: 25

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 4 years/$32.5 million

2018 Cap Hit: $7.5 million

Best Stats: Catch In Traffic (94), Short Route (93), Acceleration (93), Catching (92), Medium Route (92), Jumping (92), Spectacular Catch (91)

Davante Adams came to Green Bay as a second-round pick in 2014, but it took him some time to make a real impact with the team. His rookie year he played in every game but made just 38 receptions. It was in 2016 that he really exploded onto the scene, racking up 997 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns as he and Rodgers forged and impressive chemistry. He scored another 10 touchdowns in 2017, and comes into Madden 19 as Rodgers most deadly weapon.

Mike Daniels, Defensive End (OVR 90)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 2 years/$16.51 million

2018 Cap Hit: $6.83 million

Best Stats: Strength (94), Awareness (93), Play Recognition (93), Tackle (90), Block Shedding (88), Finesse Moves (84), Power Moves (77)

Mike Daniels was a fourth-round pick in 2012, and for his first two years was a bit-part player in the Packers defense, however he grew into a monstrous player. In his second year he racked up 6.5 sacks and by 2014 he was a started and the focal point of opponents blocking schemes. Daniels hasn’t reached 6.5 sacks again, but he has become a brutal run defender and consistently brings pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Jaire Alexander, Cornerback (OVR 85)

Age: 21

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 4 years/$12.1 million

2018 Cap Hit: $2.9 million

Best Stats: Agility (94), Speed (93), Acceleration (93), Man Coverage (85), Jumping (84), Play Recognition (84), Press (83)

Taken with the 18th overall pick in 2018, Jaire Alexander is Green Bay’s most recent attempt at fixing their secondary. After years of uninspired play and poor coverage the Packers rolled the dice on Alexander. He played three years at Louisville, picking off seven passes and displaying terrific athleticism. At the Combine Alexander registered a 4.38-second 40-yard dash time and an impressive 10 foot 7 inch broad jump. With excellent physical attributes and good instincts Alexander should be a quality player for the Packers for years to come.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action
Aaron Rodgers9479979595908690
DeShone Kizer7278958076747479
Tim Boyle6781927475776777
HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching
Aaron Jones80909274878467
Jamaal Williams74888772897768
Tra Carson60848258796968
FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Danny Vitale6685827570546654
WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping
Davante Adams9189909293918894918992
Randall Cobb8291949186827883848187
geronimo Allison7588838380797779837986
Marquez Valdes-Scantling7393888174767779847375
Equanimeous St Brown7090878176747576837183
Jake Kumerow6988878469687181817276
Trevor Davis6992927870727475836493
J'Mon Moore6887917878757077827390
TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block
Jimmy graham8483878976736957
Marcedes Lewis7974738173706676
Lance Kendricks7882797574706571
Robert Tonyan6685817859544951
Ethan Wolf6273787260565160
Hunter Bradley3980684527242052
OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
David Bakhtiari98699097828887
Bryan Bulaga85628886778687
Corey Linsley83719182798283
Lane Taylor75598976758382
Byron Bell68569172757069
Justin McCray67558970738180
Jason Spriggs67748373727675
Lucas Patrick66648170767274
Kyle Murphy64667569757274
Cole Madison64617973737375
Alex Light63558671727574
DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding
Mike Daniels907674778488
Muhammad Wilkerson837276796080
Dean Lowry777768786578
Montravius Adams717773756867
Tyler Lancaster687268695970
James Looney667673596769
DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block
Kenny Clark89709586718986
CJ Wilson75758777497984
OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Clay Matthews828284829182864960
Nick Perry818680828678865663
Kyler Fackrell768284838073776573
Reggie Gilbert707879748369764752
MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Blake Martinez828278848090916268
Jake Ryan798584868279856477
Oren Burks688686788361796773
Antonio Morrison677883818965785061
James Crawford647977797860786368
CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press
Jaire Alexander85939394857983
Kevin King78919392767280
Bashaud Breeland76879091777879
Josh Jackson76909087778379
Davon House74889187756879
Tony Brown68949289737569
Will Redmond68919290737278
FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Tramon Williams78858988857981
Eddie Pleasant71868778647477
Josh Jones71929188685462
Raven Greene61899080526067
SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Ibraheim Campbell71888975646171
Kentrell Brice70919165705865
ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
JK Scott (P)799589
Mason Crosby (K)799487

The Packers have an elite quarterback in Aaron Rodgers (97 throw power, 95 short accuracy) who can extend plays with his feet and make every throw. Around him are several strong playmakers. Davante Adams (94 catch in traffic, 93 short route) is the best receiver on the roster, and Jimmy Graham (89 catching, 83 speed) is a nice option at tight end. There is a nice tandem of running backs in Aaron Jones (90 speed, 87 stiff arm) and Jamaal Williams (89 carrying, 88 speed) to take some pressure off the passing game. The offensive line is bookended by the best tackle in Madden 19 David Bakhtiari (97 pass block, 82 run block) and Bryan Bulaga (86 pass block, 77 run block) but the interior is a weakness.

Defensively the Packers have a few stars and promising youngsters, but they also have some holes that need to be addressed. Mike Daniels (94 strength, 93 play recognition) is an excellent 3-4 defensive end, and Kenny Clark (95 strength, 89 block shedding) is a very good defensive tackle, but at linebacker the Packers are only average. In the secondary Jaire Alexander (93 speed, 85 man coverage) headlines a group of young cornerbacks that also features Kevin King (91 speed, 76 man coverage) and Josh Jackson (90 speed, 82 zone coverage) while the safety position is a worry, with only Tramon Williams (85 play recognition, 81 zone coverage) offering any real playmaking ability.

Green Bay Packers Playbook - Offense

I Form Pro

I Form Slot Flex

I Form Slop Open Flex

I Form Twin TE

Strong I H Open Flex

Weak I Pro

Weak I Slot Open

Full House Normal Wide

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Ace Slot

Singleback Bunch

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Doubles Flex

Singleback Wing Flex

Singleback Y Trips

Pistol Doubles 2 Flex

Pistol Strong Slot Open

Pistol Y Trips

Shotgun Ace Offset

Shotgun Bunch

Shotgun Doubles Flex Wk

Shotgun Doubles On

Shotgun Eagle Trips

Shotgun Empty Flex Trey

Shotgun Empty Trey

Shotgun Open Flex

Shotgun Open Flex Wk

Shotgun Split Flex

Shotgun Spread Double Flex

Shotgun Stack Y-Flex

Shotgun Tight Offset TE

Shotgun Trey Offset

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

The Packers offensive playbook is a real melting pot of schemes and ideas. You have a lot of funky formations like the shotgun open sets that have an up back and the full house look, but then you also have a lot of pistol formations compared to other teams. If you have a semi-mobile quarterback this is a nice playbook to use as there are a good number of rollouts and play action passes that can open up a defense, and there are some empty sets where you can just sit back and play backyard football.

Green Bay Packers Playbook - Defense

3-4 Even

3-4 Odd

3-4 Over

3-4 Predator

3-4 Solid

Nickel Normal

Nickel 2-4-5

Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Big Nickel Over G

Dime 1-4-6

Dime 2-3-6

Dime 2-3-6 Will

Quarter Normal

Quarter 1-3-7

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Packers 3-4 defensive playbook is pretty good. You get 5 3-4 fronts, including Predator which is a really nice look. There are plenty of sub packages for long yardage and mixing up coverages, and the 3-3-5 nickel set allows you to get some of the young cornerbacks on in the middle of the field instead of the poor safeties.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy