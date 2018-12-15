Madden 19: Green Bay Packers Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Green Bay Packers are one of the most storied franchises in the NFL. Founded in 1919, they claimed 11 NFL Championships before the merger thanks to the brilliance of Curly Lambeau, Don Hutson, Vince Lombardi, and Bart Starr. They won the first two Super Bowls in 1966 and 1967, but it would be some time before they would claim another. It would require the talents of Brett Favre and Desmond King to claim Super Bowl XXXI, and then Aaron Rodgers awesome creativity to take their last in 2010. While it has been some time since they last lifted the Lombardi trophy, the Packers have been one of the most consistently successful teams in the NFL in recent years, winning five NFC North titles since 2010 and playing in two of the last four NFC Championship games, but how do they stack up in Madden 19?

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Packers have an 81 rating in Madden 19. It's a disappointing rating for such a successful franchise, but it accurately positions them right in the middle of the NFL. Green Bay's offense is the strength of the roster and gets a score of 85, tenth best in Madden 19. While they do have a superstar quarterback and a couple of nice weapons around him, there isn't great depth which could be a killer if injuries strike. Defensively the Packers are worse, getting just a 81 rating, putting them firmly in the bottom half of the league. However, there are a lot of young players, especially at cornerback, that could grow over time, so their Franchise Mode prospects are not quite as bleak as they may seem.

Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback (OVR 96)

Age: 34

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 6 years/$108 million

2018 Cap Hit: $17.1 million

Best Stats: Throw Power (97), Throw On Run (97), Short Accuracy (95), Awareness (94), Medium Accuracy (93), Play Action (90), Deep Accuracy (89)

Aaron Rodgers has been a phenomenon in the NFL. Drafted 24th overall in 2005, Rodgers had to sit behind Brett Favre for three years, but in 2008 the Packers moved on from one great quarterback and handed the reins to another. Since then Rodgers remarkable arm talent and ability to extend plays with his feet has confounded defences and given the Packers the ability to beat any team on their day. Rodgers has racked up over 38,000 yards and 313 touchdowns coming into the 2018 season, and holds the record for best career QB Rating (103.8).

Davante Adams, Wide Receiver (OVR 91)

Age: 25

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 4 years/$32.5 million

2018 Cap Hit: $7.5 million

Best Stats: Catch In Traffic (94), Short Route (93), Acceleration (93), Catching (92), Medium Route (92), Jumping (92), Spectacular Catch (91)

Davante Adams came to Green Bay as a second-round pick in 2014, but it took him some time to make a real impact with the team. His rookie year he played in every game but made just 38 receptions. It was in 2016 that he really exploded onto the scene, racking up 997 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns as he and Rodgers forged and impressive chemistry. He scored another 10 touchdowns in 2017, and comes into Madden 19 as Rodgers most deadly weapon.

Mike Daniels, Defensive End (OVR 90)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 2 years/$16.51 million

2018 Cap Hit: $6.83 million

Best Stats: Strength (94), Awareness (93), Play Recognition (93), Tackle (90), Block Shedding (88), Finesse Moves (84), Power Moves (77)

Mike Daniels was a fourth-round pick in 2012, and for his first two years was a bit-part player in the Packers defense, however he grew into a monstrous player. In his second year he racked up 6.5 sacks and by 2014 he was a started and the focal point of opponents blocking schemes. Daniels hasn’t reached 6.5 sacks again, but he has become a brutal run defender and consistently brings pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Jaire Alexander, Cornerback (OVR 85)

Age: 21

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 4 years/$12.1 million

2018 Cap Hit: $2.9 million

Best Stats: Agility (94), Speed (93), Acceleration (93), Man Coverage (85), Jumping (84), Play Recognition (84), Press (83)

Taken with the 18th overall pick in 2018, Jaire Alexander is Green Bay’s most recent attempt at fixing their secondary. After years of uninspired play and poor coverage the Packers rolled the dice on Alexander. He played three years at Louisville, picking off seven passes and displaying terrific athleticism. At the Combine Alexander registered a 4.38-second 40-yard dash time and an impressive 10 foot 7 inch broad jump. With excellent physical attributes and good instincts Alexander should be a quality player for the Packers for years to come.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Aaron Rodgers 94 79 97 95 95 90 86 90 DeShone Kizer 72 78 95 80 76 74 74 79 Tim Boyle 67 81 92 74 75 77 67 77

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Aaron Jones 80 90 92 74 87 84 67 Jamaal Williams 74 88 87 72 89 77 68 Tra Carson 60 84 82 58 79 69 68

FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Danny Vitale 66 85 82 75 70 54 66 54

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping Davante Adams 91 89 90 92 93 91 88 94 91 89 92 Randall Cobb 82 91 94 91 86 82 78 83 84 81 87 geronimo Allison 75 88 83 83 80 79 77 79 83 79 86 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 73 93 88 81 74 76 77 79 84 73 75 Equanimeous St Brown 70 90 87 81 76 74 75 76 83 71 83 Jake Kumerow 69 88 87 84 69 68 71 81 81 72 76 Trevor Davis 69 92 92 78 70 72 74 75 83 64 93 J'Mon Moore 68 87 91 78 78 75 70 77 82 73 90

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Jimmy graham 84 83 87 89 76 73 69 57 Marcedes Lewis 79 74 73 81 73 70 66 76 Lance Kendricks 78 82 79 75 74 70 65 71 Robert Tonyan 66 85 81 78 59 54 49 51 Ethan Wolf 62 73 78 72 60 56 51 60 Hunter Bradley 39 80 68 45 27 24 20 52

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block David Bakhtiari 98 69 90 97 82 88 87 Bryan Bulaga 85 62 88 86 77 86 87 Corey Linsley 83 71 91 82 79 82 83 Lane Taylor 75 59 89 76 75 83 82 Byron Bell 68 56 91 72 75 70 69 Justin McCray 67 55 89 70 73 81 80 Jason Spriggs 67 74 83 73 72 76 75 Lucas Patrick 66 64 81 70 76 72 74 Kyle Murphy 64 66 75 69 75 72 74 Cole Madison 64 61 79 73 73 73 75 Alex Light 63 55 86 71 72 75 74

DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Mike Daniels 90 76 74 77 84 88 Muhammad Wilkerson 83 72 76 79 60 80 Dean Lowry 77 77 68 78 65 78 Montravius Adams 71 77 73 75 68 67 Tyler Lancaster 68 72 68 69 59 70 James Looney 66 76 73 59 67 69

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Kenny Clark 89 70 95 86 71 89 86 CJ Wilson 75 75 87 77 49 79 84

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Clay Matthews 82 82 84 82 91 82 86 49 60 Nick Perry 81 86 80 82 86 78 86 56 63 Kyler Fackrell 76 82 84 83 80 73 77 65 73 Reggie Gilbert 70 78 79 74 83 69 76 47 52

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Blake Martinez 82 82 78 84 80 90 91 62 68 Jake Ryan 79 85 84 86 82 79 85 64 77 Oren Burks 68 86 86 78 83 61 79 67 73 Antonio Morrison 67 78 83 81 89 65 78 50 61 James Crawford 64 79 77 79 78 60 78 63 68

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Jaire Alexander 85 93 93 94 85 79 83 Kevin King 78 91 93 92 76 72 80 Bashaud Breeland 76 87 90 91 77 78 79 Josh Jackson 76 90 90 87 77 83 79 Davon House 74 88 91 87 75 68 79 Tony Brown 68 94 92 89 73 75 69 Will Redmond 68 91 92 90 73 72 78

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Tramon Williams 78 85 89 88 85 79 81 Eddie Pleasant 71 86 87 78 64 74 77 Josh Jones 71 92 91 88 68 54 62 Raven Greene 61 89 90 80 52 60 67

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Ibraheim Campbell 71 88 89 75 64 61 71 Kentrell Brice 70 91 91 65 70 58 65

ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy JK Scott (P) 79 95 89 Mason Crosby (K) 79 94 87

The Packers have an elite quarterback in Aaron Rodgers (97 throw power, 95 short accuracy) who can extend plays with his feet and make every throw. Around him are several strong playmakers. Davante Adams (94 catch in traffic, 93 short route) is the best receiver on the roster, and Jimmy Graham (89 catching, 83 speed) is a nice option at tight end. There is a nice tandem of running backs in Aaron Jones (90 speed, 87 stiff arm) and Jamaal Williams (89 carrying, 88 speed) to take some pressure off the passing game. The offensive line is bookended by the best tackle in Madden 19 David Bakhtiari (97 pass block, 82 run block) and Bryan Bulaga (86 pass block, 77 run block) but the interior is a weakness.

Defensively the Packers have a few stars and promising youngsters, but they also have some holes that need to be addressed. Mike Daniels (94 strength, 93 play recognition) is an excellent 3-4 defensive end, and Kenny Clark (95 strength, 89 block shedding) is a very good defensive tackle, but at linebacker the Packers are only average. In the secondary Jaire Alexander (93 speed, 85 man coverage) headlines a group of young cornerbacks that also features Kevin King (91 speed, 76 man coverage) and Josh Jackson (90 speed, 82 zone coverage) while the safety position is a worry, with only Tramon Williams (85 play recognition, 81 zone coverage) offering any real playmaking ability.

Green Bay Packers Playbook - Offense

I Form Pro

I Form Slot Flex

I Form Slop Open Flex

I Form Twin TE

Strong I H Open Flex

Weak I Pro

Weak I Slot Open

Full House Normal Wide

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Ace Slot

Singleback Bunch

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Doubles Flex

Singleback Wing Flex

Singleback Y Trips

Pistol Doubles 2 Flex

Pistol Strong Slot Open

Pistol Y Trips

Shotgun Ace Offset

Shotgun Bunch

Shotgun Doubles Flex Wk

Shotgun Doubles On

Shotgun Eagle Trips

Shotgun Empty Flex Trey

Shotgun Empty Trey

Shotgun Open Flex

Shotgun Open Flex Wk

Shotgun Split Flex

Shotgun Spread Double Flex

Shotgun Stack Y-Flex

Shotgun Tight Offset TE

Shotgun Trey Offset

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

The Packers offensive playbook is a real melting pot of schemes and ideas. You have a lot of funky formations like the shotgun open sets that have an up back and the full house look, but then you also have a lot of pistol formations compared to other teams. If you have a semi-mobile quarterback this is a nice playbook to use as there are a good number of rollouts and play action passes that can open up a defense, and there are some empty sets where you can just sit back and play backyard football.

Green Bay Packers Playbook - Defense

3-4 Even

3-4 Odd

3-4 Over

3-4 Predator

3-4 Solid

Nickel Normal

Nickel 2-4-5

Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Big Nickel Over G

Dime 1-4-6

Dime 2-3-6

Dime 2-3-6 Will

Quarter Normal

Quarter 1-3-7

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Packers 3-4 defensive playbook is pretty good. You get 5 3-4 fronts, including Predator which is a really nice look. There are plenty of sub packages for long yardage and mixing up coverages, and the 3-3-5 nickel set allows you to get some of the young cornerbacks on in the middle of the field instead of the poor safeties.