31 Aug 2018

Madden 19: Color Rush Uniforms for all 32 NFL teams

Madden 19 has added all the new color rush uniforms to this years game. What do they look like, and how can you get them?

The NFL announced "Color Rush" in October 2015. Initially, it was bought in to make Thursday Night Football games stand out by allowing teams to wear color jerseys against each other. It was soon used to introduce new jersey designs for every team. Fans have loved Color Rush, except for the misstep when the Jets and Bills played in bright red and green uniforms, causing problems for many watching who were color blind. Since its induction, Color Rush uniforms have become a regular part of the season, and some of the best selling jerseys in the league. But how can you use them in Madden 19?

For online players and Franchise Mode users, the Color Rush uniforms are immediately available without having to unlock them or pay any price whatsoever.

Online you can select the Color Rush uniform by pressing X/Square and going down to "Preferences", where you can pick the Color Rush uniform as the dark uniform. Often there will also be a chance to put a Color Rush alternate as the light uniform as well.

In Franchise Mode or Exhibition you simply select your team and then go to "Edit Uniforms" where you can then select the Color Rush uniforms for yourself and also the computer if you so wish.

While the Color Rush uniforms carry no cost in those game modes, in Ultimate Team the cost is steep. You can buy one Color Rush uniform for 50,000 coins or 500 points. But don't worry, before you spend all your coins on a uniform you can see every Color Rush uniform here.

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts

Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles

Atlanta Falcons

San Francisco 49ers

New York Giants

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots

Oakland Raiders

Los Angeles Rams

Baltimore Ravens

Washington Redskins

New Orleans Saints

Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans

Minnesota Vikings

