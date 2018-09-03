Madden 19: Boss Legends (Ultimate Legends) list and how to unlock them

Madden 19's Ultimate Team is once again one of the most popular game modes as players build their own teams to compete with one another online.

As part of this there are 18 legends in the game that pack a punch and can take your lineup to the next level. To earn the best version of them, Boss Legends, you need to either get very lucky and pull them from a pack, or else get to work on building your sets.

﻿The Madden 19 Boss Legends are effectively Madden 18's Ultimate Legends. While the best versions of players are underpowered compared to those 97 OVR players, you also need to collect just five cards to unlock the Boss Legend version of each player, rather than the six you needed last year.

To get these cards you can buy Legends Fantasy Packs for 1,500 points that will guarantee you an 84+ player, or you can build up your coins and take to the Auction House and out-bid others for cards.

Here are all the Legends currently in Madden 19 Ultimate Team.

Barry Sanders

The Lions great was an icon of his age, rushing for 15,269 yards in his 10-year career, including a 2,000-yard season in 1997 that earned him MVP honors. He was a 6-time All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl every year of his career. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004, Sanders is as deserving of the title "Legend".

To unlock the 91 OVR Boss Legend version of Barry Sanders you need to collect the 83 OVR, 84 OVR, 85 OVR, 87 OVR, and 89 OVR Legend cards. You can also win yourself a Barry Sanders Power Up Item in Solo Challenges. You'll be thrown into a scenario against a 79 OVR Lions team that is up by 6 points with 5 minutes left, win and you get the Power Up Item along with 1,000 coins.

Brian Dawkins

Weapon X is one of the most beloved Eagles of all time. A feared and revered safety, Dawkins was a second-round pick for Philadelphia in 1996 but quickly became their best player. A fierce tackler with excellent ball skills, Dawkins finished his career with 37 interceptions, 36 forced fumbles, and 26 sacks. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

To unlock the 91 OVR Boss Legend version of Brian Dawkins you need to collect the 83 OVR, 84 OVR, 85 OVR, 87 OVR, and 89 OVR Legend cards. You can also win yourself a Brian Dawkins Power Up Item in Solo Challenges. Down by 4, you will have to come back and win against a 80 OVR Eagles team to get the Power Up Item and 1,000 coins

Tony Gonzalez

Tony Gonzalez was a revolutionary player at tight end. He wasn't the first at the position to be a good receiver, but he was the first to truly show how deadly a great receiver at that position could be. Over his 17 season career, Tony Gonzalez made 1,325 catches for 15,127 yards and 111 touchdowns. Only Jerry Rice has more catches than him, his yardage is the sixth-most in NFL history and over 3,000 more than the next best tight end. He is eligible to be voted into the Hall of Fame for the first time in 2019.

To unlock the 91 OVR Boss Legend version of Tony Gonzalez you need to collect the 83 OVR, 84 OVR, 85 OVR, 87 OVR, and 89 OVR Legend cards. You can also win yourself a Tony Gonzalez Power Up Item in Solo Challenges. You'll need to stop an 80 OVR Falcons team with 4:48 on the clock and win the game to get the Power Up Item and 1,000 coins.

Aeneas Williams

Aeneas Williams was just a third-round pick in 1991, but he soon became a feared corner that was avoided at all costs by quarterbacks. He was an instant starter for the Phoenix Cardinals and picked off six passes as a rookie. His career-high came in 1994 when he made nine interceptions, and he finished his glittering career with 55 picks, 8 forced fumbles and 9 touchdowns, as well as three All-Pro's and 8 trips to the Pro Bowl. Williams was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2014.

To unlock the 91 OVR Boss Legend version of Aeneas Williams you need to collect the 83 OVR, 84 OVR, 85 OVR, 87 OVR, and 89 OVR Legend cards. You can also win yourself a Aeneas Williams Power Up Item in Solo Challenges. A 79 OVR Cardinals team holds a 4 point lead with 4:09 left. Win and you get the Power Up Item and 1,000 coins.

Tim Brown

A 9-time Pro Bowler and 2015 inductee to the Hall of Fame, Tim Brown is one of the most consistent receivers in NFL history. At his peak with the Raiders Brown registered at least 1,000 yards a year for 9 seasons in a row, as well as scoring 100 receiving touchdowns. Brown was also deadly as a kick returner, amassing 1,098 kick return yards and a touchdown as a rookie, he added three more touchdowns as a punt returner over the years, including one at the age of 35.

To unlock the 91 OVR Boss Legend version of Tim Brown you need to collect the 83 OVR, 84 OVR, 85 OVR, 87 OVR, and 89 OVR Legend cards. You can also win yourself a Tim Brown Power Up Item in Solo Challenges. You need to stop an 80 OVR Raiders team from scoring with 4:52 left on the clock to win the Power Up Item and 1,000 coins.

DeMarcus Ware

DeMarcus Ware is one of the best defensive players of the 21st century. Taken with the 11th overall pick in 2005 by the Dallas Cowboys, Ware was one of the best pass rushers around as soon as he stepped onto the field. In 2008 he registered an incredible 20 sacks, and finished his career with 138.5, the eighth-most in the history of the NFL. Ware won Super Bowl 50 as a member of the Denver Broncos and is not eligible for the Hall of Fame until 2022.﻿

To unlock the 91 OVR Boss Legend version of DeMarcus Ware you need to collect the 83 OVR, 84 OVR, 85 OVR, 87 OVR, and 89 OVR Legend cards. You can also win yourself a DeMarcus Ware Power Up Item in Solo Challenges. At 1st & 15 in a tie-game you'll need to beat an 80 OVR Cowboys team to get the Power Up Item and 1,000 coins.

Michael Vick

Michael Vick is the most dynamic quarterback in NFL history. With an unparalleled combination of athleticism and arm power, Vick was ahead of his time when he hit the NFL as the first overall pick in 2001. In 6 years with Atlanta Vick threw for 11,505 yards and 71 touchdowns, but added 3,859 yards with his feet and 21 more scores. Vick was on the cover of Madden 04 and is arguably the greatest player in Madden history thanks to his incredible speed.

To unlock the 91 OVR Boss Legend version of Michael Vick you need to collect the 83 OVR, 84 OVR, 85 OVR, 87 OVR, and 89 OVR Legend cards. You can also win yourself a Michael Vick Power Up Item in Solo Challenges. You are down 3 and Vick's 80 OVR Falcons side has the ball with 4:35 left. Make the stop and win the game to get Vick's Power Up Item and 1,000 coins.

Reggie White

The Minister of Defense is one of the most fearsome quarterback hunters in the history of the NFL. White was the fourth-overall pick for the Eagles in the 1984 supplemental draft and quickly became a dominant player. He got 13 sacks in 13 games as a rookie, and then averaged 16 sacks a year over the next six seasons. White finished his career with 198 sacks, a record that would only be topped by Bruce Smith. He was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2006.

To unlock the 91 OVR Boss Legend version of Reggie White you need to collect the 83 OVR, 84 OVR, 85 OVR, 87 OVR, and 89 OVR Legend cards. You can also win yourself a Reggie White Power Up Item in Solo Challenges. You'll need to make a 90-yard drive against White's 82 OVR Eagles team to win the game and his Power Up Item as well as 1,000 coins.

Randy Moss

Randy Moss is the greatest deep threat in NFL history. As a rookie in 1998 he averaged 19 yards per catch and finished the year with 1,313 yards and 17 touchdowns to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. He left Minnesota after eight seasons with 92 touchdowns to his name and a longer highlight reel than almost anyone. In 2007 he broke the record for most touchdown catches in a season with 23 as part of the New England Patriots. Moss retired with 15,292 receiving yards and 156 touchdowns in 16 seasons and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

To unlock the 91 OVR Boss Legend version of Randy Moss you need to collect the 83 OVR, 84 OVR, 85 OVR, 87 OVR, and 89 OVR Legend cards. You can also win yourself a Randy Moss Power Up Item in Solo Challenges. An 83 OVR Vikings team has the ball at your 20 with 5:26 left. Stop them from scoring a touchdown to win Moss' Power Up Item and 1,000 coins.

Champ Bailey

Champ Bailey is perhaps the best cornerback of the 21st century. Drafted seventh-overall in 1999 by the Washington Redskins, he was traded in 2004 to the Broncos where he became utterly dominant. Bailey led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2006, and finished his career with 52 picks and four touchdowns. He will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2019.

To unlock the 91 OVR Boss Legend version of Champ Bailey you need to collect the 83 OVR, 84 OVR, 85 OVR, 87 OVR, and 89 OVR Legend cards. You can also win yourself a Champ Bailey Power Up Item in Solo Challenges. You're down 7 and at 3rd & 5 against an 81 OVR Broncos team with 4:49 left. Win the game to get Champ's Power Up Item and 1,000 coins.

Steve Young

Steve Young was the first pick of the 1984 supplemental draft for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he played just two seasons with them, posting a record of 3-16, before going to the San Francisco 49ers. After waiting in the wings behind Joe Montana, Young took over in 1991 and kept the success coming for the 49ers, throwing 6 touchdowns to win Super Bowl XXIX. Young was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2005.﻿

To unlock the 90 OVR Boss Legend version of Steve Young you need to collect the 82 OVR, 83 OVR, 84 OVR, 86 OVR, and 88 OVR Legend cards. You can also win yourself a Steve Young Power Up Item in Solo Challenges. It's 2nd & 8 at the 49ers 22 with 5:08 left to go, stop Steve Young's 81 OVR 49ers and win the game to take his Power Up Item and 1,000 coins.

Willie Roaf

Roaf was the eighth-overall pick in 1993 by the New Orleans Saints and immediately started for them at right tackle before moving to the left side in 1994. He was an impenetrable wall for the Saints and an utterly dominant force, making 11 Pro Bowls and 3 All-Pros before retiring after the 2005 season. Roaf was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2012.

To unlock the 90 OVR Boss Legend version of Willie Roaf you need to collect the 82 OVR, 83 OVR, 84 OVR, 86 OVR, and 88 OVR Legend cards. You can also win yourself a Willie Roaf Power Up Item in Solo Challenges. An 84 OVR Saints team has the ball on your 35 with 5:00 left, stop them and you get Roaf's Power Up Item and 1,000 coins.

Steve Hutchinson

One of the best guards in NFL history, Steve Hutchinson was a dominant force for the Seattle Seahawks as soon as they drafted him in the first round in 2001. His partnership on the left side with Walter Jones was the driving force behind Shaun Alexander's success as a running back and Seattle's run to Super Bowl XL. He then moved to Minnesota and was a key part of their success as well. Hutchinson retired after the 2012 season as a 5-time All-Pro guard, he is yet to make it to the Hall of Fame.

To unlock the 90 OVR Boss Legend version of Steve Hutchinson you need to collect the 82 OVR, 83 OVR, 84 OVR, 86 OVR, and 88 OVR Legend cards. You can also win yourself a Steve Hutchinson Power Up Item in Solo Challenges. An 82 OVR Seahawks team has the ball on your 20-yard line and are down by 3. With 5:02 left you need to win the game to get Hutchinson's Power Up Item and 1,000 coins.

Ted Hendricks

Drafted in the second-round of the 1969 draft by the Baltimore Colts, Ted Hendricks is one of the greatest linebackers of his time. After five great years with the Colts he played one season with the Packers before arriving in Oakland in 1975, where he finally settled and became the force we know today. Hendricks made 8 Pro Bowls and was a 4 time All-Pro and won 4 Super Bowls. He was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1990.

To unlock the 90 OVR Boss Legend version of Ted Hendricks you need to collect the 82 OVR, 83 OVR, 84 OVR, 86 OVR, and 88 OVR Legend cards. You can also win yourself a Ted Hendricks Power Up Item in Solo Challenges. An 80 OVR Raiders team is up 2 and has the ball with 5:16 left, win the game to earn 1,000 coins and Hendricks' Power Up Item.

Bruce Smith

The first-overall pick in 1985, Bruce Smith is the most successful pass rusher of all time. In his 19 year career Smith amassed 200 sacks, 171 of which were with the Buffalo Bills. A consistent and brilliant pass rusher, Smith won two Defensive Player of the Year awards (1990, 1996) and made 8 All-Pro teams as well as going to 11 Pro Bowls. He was on the Bills team that made, and lost, 4 straight Super Bowls. Smith was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2009.

To unlock the 90 OVR Boss Legend version of Bruce Smith you need to collect the 82 OVR, 83 OVR, 84 OVR, 86 OVR, and 88 OVR Legend cards. You can also win yourself a Bruce Smith Power Up Item in Solo Challenges. Down 8 with 5:52 left, you'll need to beat an 80 OVR Bills team to win Smith's Power Up Item and 1,000 coins.

Sean Taylor

The fifth-overall pick in 2004, Taylor was one of the most dynamic and versatile safeties in the NFL. He was part of the 2001 Miami Hurricanes, arguably the greatest college team ever, and translated that play into the NFL. A big hitter and electric cover player, Taylor lost his life in November 2007 after being shot during a robbery at his Miami home. He played just four years for the Redskins,

To unlock the 90 OVR Boss Legend version of Sean Taylor you need to collect the 82 OVR, 83 OVR, 84 OVR, 86 OVR, and 88 OVR Legend cards. You can also win yourself a Sean Taylor Power Up Item in Solo Challenges. With the ball on your own 27-yard line you'll need to beat an 82 OVR Redskins team to earn Taylor's Power Up Item and 1,000 coins.

Lorenzo Neal

A fourth-round pick by the Saints in 1993, Lorenzo Neal is one of the toughest to ever play in the NFL. He played fullback for 7 teams in his 16-year career but is perhaps best known for his time with the San Diego Chargers, where he acted as the lead blocker for LaDainian Tomlinson during his prime and helped him to MVP and several records during the 2006 season. Neal retired after the 2008 season as a 4-time Pro Bowler and was named to 2 All-Pro teams.

To unlock the 90 OVR Boss Legend version of Lorenzo Neal you need to collect the 82 OVR, 83 OVR, 84 OVR, 86 OVR, and 88 OVR Legend cards. You can also win yourself a Lorenzo Neal Power Up Item in Solo Challenges. Down 3 with 6:02 left you'll need to beat an 82 OVR Chargers team to win Neal's Power Up Item and 1,000 coins.

Derrick Brooks

A first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1995, Derrick Brooks is one of their greatest ever players. He played 14 seasons with Tampa, racking up 1,710 tackles, 13.5 sacks, and 25 interceptions. He was a key part of the brilliant defense that led Tampa to victory in Super Bowl XXXVII and was voted to 11 Pro Bowls. He was the 2002 Defensive Player of the Year and also made 5 All-Pros teams. Brooks was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2014.

To unlock the 90 OVR Boss Legend version of Derrick Brooks you need to collect the 82 OVR, 83 OVR, 84 OVR, 86 OVR, and 88 OVR Legend cards. You can also win yourself a Derrick Brooks Power Up Item in Solo Challenges. At you're own 5 with 5:30 left in the game you'll need to beat an 82 OVR Tampa Bay team to win Brooks' Power Up Item and 1,000 coins.