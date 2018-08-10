Madden 19: Best free agents

Madden 19 is finally available for fans around the world, and with it is the chance to dive into Franchise Mode and deliver a Super Bowl to your favorite team. However, for some teams that will be a big task, and you will need a lot of help to do it.

Fortunately, there are some talented players still unsigned on the latest Madden 19 roster update. Who are the best free agents? And how much are they going to cost to bring them on board? We look at the best free agents with an OVR of 76 or more.

Richie Incognito, Left Guard (OVR 85)

Age: 35

Development Trait: Quick

Contract Demand: 1 year/$5.68m

Best Stats: Strength (92), Pass Block (86), Lead Block (93), Run Block (75)

Incognito is not a nice guy or a pleasant teammate, but you don't have to worry about that in Madden 19. What he is in Madden is a solid, dependable left guard who is excellent at the second level with that lead block stat (93) and strong as an ox (strength 92). He excels in pass protection (86) too, making him a valuable addition to any pass-happy offense.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Cornerback (OVR 85)

Age: 32

Development Trait: Normal

Contract Demand: 1 year/$4.2m

Best Stats: Speed (93), Agility (92), Man Coverage (87), Zone Coverage (83), Press (86)

The New York Giants released Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie at the end of last season after several examples of ill-discipline and inconsistent play. In Madden 19 however, he has the speed (93) and coverage abilities to be a useful addition if your team is thin at cornerback. He also has great size (6'2") which will help him reach high passes and defend the more dominant receivers. He didn't pick off a pass in 2017, but had six interceptions in 2016.

Tre Boston, Free Safety (OVR 84)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Quick

Contract Demand: 1 year/$3.97m

Best Stats: Speed (87), Zone Coverage (87), Play Recognition (86), Tackle (74)

Boston hit free agency this offseason after a solid season with the Los Angeles Chargers in which he registered five interceptions. He was signed by the Arizona Cardinals in late July, but Madden 19 is yet to account for that so grab him while you can. He has good zone coverage (87) skills and strong play recognition (87) even if he is slower than ideal.

Kenny Vaccaro, Strong Safety (OVR 83)

Age: 27

Development Trait: Quick

Contract Demand: 1 year/$2.78m

Best Stats: Speed (85), Tackle (76), Pursuit (87), Man Coverage (70), Zone Coverage (74)

Vaccaro is another who was recently signed. The Tennessee Titans picked him up after they lost Jonathan Cyprien for the year, but he is still a free agent on Madden 19, so if you need a tackling strong safety then pick him up.

﻿Vaccaro has good speed (85) and tackling (76) for the position, but he can be a liability in coverage (man 70, zone 74) so if you have to use him it might be smart to sub him off on passing downs or simply control him yourself.

Julius Thomas, Tight End (OVR 83)

Age: 30

Development Trait: Normal

Contract Demand: 1 year/$3.4m

Best Stats: Speed (84), Catching (87), Catching In Traffic (81), Short Route Running (77)

One of a few available tight ends, Julius Thomas spent 2017 in Miami where he caught 41 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns. Thomas has never hit the heights he did in 2013 and 2014 when he was leaping over defensive backs to catch touchdowns from Peyton Manning, but he still has solid speed (84) and catching (87) for the position, and isn't an awful route runner underneath (77). If you want a receiving option at tight end, then you can do a lot worse than Julius Thomas.

Dez Bryant, Wide Receiver (OVR 82)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Quick

Contract Demand: 1 year/$5.4m

Best Stats: Speed (89), Catching (86), Spectacular Catch (92), Jumping (98)

Dez Bryant is the biggest name among the current crop of free agents. Cut by Dallas in the offseason for cap reasons, Bryant is still unsigned in the NFL. He comes into Madden 19 after a 69-catch, 838-yard season which was arguably the worst season of his career. His speed (89) isn't too big of a problem in Madden, and he still has elite jumping (98) making him a huge red zone threat. That spectacular catch rating (92) is nice too. ﻿

Cliff Avril, Defensive End (OVR 82)

Age: 32

Development Trait: Normal

Contract Demand: 1 year/$5.22m

Best Stats: Speed (84), Strength (76), Finesse Moves (86), Play Recognition (87)

Avril has been sidelined by a rather significant neck injury, and was released by the Seahawks in the offseason because of it. He may well have to retire, but right now he's available on Madden 19, and the best edge rusher available in free agency.

With good speed (84) and finesse moves (86), Avril is a great option for a third-down pass rusher on the outside. As part of your defensive end rotation, and with the new "Rush End" options in the depth chart Avril is a nice signing for most teams.

NaVorro Bowman, Middle Linebacker (OVR 81)

Age: 30

Development Trait: Quick

Contract Demand: 1 year/$3.57m

Best Stats: Speed (82), Tackle (84), Hit Power (91), Play Recognition (85), Zone Coverage (74)

At one point NaVorro Bowman was the best inside linebacker in the NFL, but a catastrophic knee injury robbed him of the athleticism and power that made him so devastating. That said, he is still a good middle linebacker on Madden 19. With fearsome hit power (91) and good play recognition (85) he's a good option to have on the field on first and second down.

Delvin Breaux, Cornerback (OVR 78)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Normal

Contract Demands: 1 year/2.47m

Best Stats: Speed (90), Acceleration (89), Man Coverage (79), Zone Coverage (76), Press (78)

Delvin Breaux came to the NFL late after a period in the CFL, but in 2015 the Saints signed him and he immediately made an impact. In two years with the Saints he picked off three passes and deflected 20. A leg injury cost him the 2017 season, and he recently signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL, so he may not be on Madden for long.

One of the reasons for highlighting Breaux here is that he is specifically a slot corner, making him ideal if you lack that role in your team. Madden 19 features a specific depth chart for slot corners, meaning you really need to have a specialist on your team. If you don't, sign Breaux.

Jamaal Charles, Running Back (OVR 76)

Age: 31

Development Trait: Normal

Contract Demand: 1 year/$2.52m

Best Stats: Speed (90), Acceleration (91), Juke Move (87), Catching (70)

Charles isn't the obvious pick at his position, but he is probably the best one. While his OVR isn't the highest among free agent running backs he offers an all-round skill set that few others do. He spent 2017 in Denver where he saw just 69 carries, picking up 296 yards and a touchdown, but he also caught 23 passes for another 129 yards.

That ability as a receiver is shown in his catching (70) stat, and with good speed (90), acceleration (91), and juke move (87) Charles is still a threat to score from deep in Madden 19. Which is more than can be said for some of the plodding backs that are also available.

Other quality free agents