14 Dec 2018

Madden 19: Baltimore Ravens Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Baltimore Ravens have a new quarterback and a lot of promise coming into Madden 19. How do they stack up this year?

The Baltimore Ravens have a short but storied history. They were formed in 1996 from the ashes of the Cleveland Browns, and they needed only four years to lift their first Lombardi trophy, triumphing in Super Bowl XXXV thanks to one of the best defenses in modern history. They added a second in 2012 thanks to a hot streak from quarterback Joe Flacco, but come into Madden 19 with an exciting rookie quarterback and a talented defense. They are a dangerous team, but one that takes some nuance to use.

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Ravens overall rating of 82 is not special, but it is far from awful as well. There are ten teams with a higher rating, but 18 with a worse one. Baltimore are a well-balanced team with talent on both offense and defense. Both units are rated a solid 83, making them one of the most balanced teams in Madden 19. While their talent is mostly confined to the offensive and defensive lines there are some good playmakers on offense and a lot of potential across the whole defense. Not to mention they have the best kicker in football too.

Marshal Yanda, Right Guard (OVR 94)

Age: 33

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 2 years/$11.23 million

2018 Cap Hit: $4.92 million

Best Stats: Awareness (96), Run Block (94), Strength (93), Impact Block (92), Pass Block (91)

Marshal Yanda was a third-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens in 2007. Yanda was a standout performer at Iowa and became a starter for Baltimore almost immediately. It took him a few years of development and hard work before his talents were recognized more widely, but in 2011 he made his first Pro Bowl, and by 2014 was a first team All-Pro. Over the last five years Yanda has consistently been one of the best blockers in the NFL, with remarkable agility, strength, and technical ability.

Brandon Williams, Defensive End (OVR 88)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 4 years/$30.3 million

2018 Cap Hit: $6.95 million

Best Stats: Strength (96), Play Recognition (94), Awareness (94), Block Shedding (92), Tackle (88), Pursuit (86)

Brandon Williams was a third-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. The monstrous defensive lineman was a rotation player in his rookie season, but in his second year he soon began to establish himself as a starter on the Ravens defensive line. His massive physical presence along with excellent technique and intelligent play makes Williams a frightening assignment for any would-be blocker. He doesn’t rack up sacks, but Williams provides an amazing foundation for the Ravens defense and is incredibly good against the run.

CJ Mosley, Middle Linebacker (OVR 87)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 1 year/$5.24 million

2018 Cap Hit: $5.24 million

Best Stats: Tackle (93), Play Recognition (90), Awareness (90), Acceleration (90), Hit Power (89), Pursuit (87), Zone Coverage (78)

CJ Mosley joined Baltimore as a 2014 first-round pick after a glittering college career with Alabama. Mosley slipped straight into the Ravens starting lineup and racked up 151 tackles as a rookie, earning his first of three Pro Bowl invites. Mosley has been more than just a tackle machine for the Ravens though, he has picked off 8 passes and forced 6 fumbles to date, as well as rack up eight sacks. He can do a bit of everything and has grown into a leadership role in the heart of what is traditionally one of the toughest defenses in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson, Quarterback (OVR 79)

Age: 21

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 4 years/$9.47 million

2018 Cap Hit: $2.27 million

Best Stats: Agility (95), Throw Power (94), Acceleration (93), Speed (92), Break Sack (89), Throw On Run (85), Short Accuracy (83)

The Baltimore Ravens traded up into the end of the first-round pick to take Lamar Jackson in 2018. The playmaking passer lifted Louisville to prominence during his career as he raked up 69 passing touchdowns, 50 rushing touchdowns, and over 13,000 total yards as well as winning the 2016 Heisman Trophy. Jackson brings unparalleled athleticism and a strong arm to the quarterback position for Baltimore in Madden 19.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action
Lamar Jackson7992948377747875
Joe Flacco7873968581768582
Robert Griffin III7285927873718080
HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching
Alex Collins82899282818864
Ty Montgomery79908977808880
Javorius Allen75888571898474
Kenneth Dixon75878978828368
Gus Edwards69888272867959
De'Lance Turner67918273827961
FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Patrick Ricard7871906867719578
WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping
Michael Crabtree8587858287868290928791
John Brown8194898380838580857491
Willie Snead V7889868480827782797686
Chris Moore7390928175777479826788
Jaleel Scott6987848076736980887385
Jordan Lasley6789897577757878806587
Quincy Adeboyejo6392867566687273756083
TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block
Mark Andrews7886758475777457
Maxx Williams7780828368645969
Nick Boyle7772748268645871
Hayden Hurst7783848575716754
Morgan Cox4167665845403550
OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Marshal Yanda93629391947992
Ronnie Stanley82668784838483
Orlando Brown Jr77509080837186
Alex Lewis75658577768279
Matt Skura75638678747779
James Hurst72537878727978
Bradley Bozeman65578072747474
Jermaine Eluemunor65679272725580
Greg Senat63607473738079
DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding
Brandon Williams885962775692
Willie Henry787277826477
Brent Urban757670786279
Zach Sieler677872687773
DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block
Michael Pierce88729483678790
Chris Wormley70778376646784
OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Terrell Suggs867774878485885969
Za'Darius Smith818171818385825363
Matthew Judon808181828075787179
Tim Williams758386767771805463
Tyus Bowser748482797869784958
MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
CJ Mosley878587938990877278
Patrick Onwuasor758583818480845867
Kenny Young718475847765846875
Bam Bradley658875788158775968
Chris Board638688807659794956
CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press
Jimmy Smith85899091868491
Marlon Humphrey83929386858280
Brandon Carr82879286848089
Tavon Young78909290798181
Maurice Canady73898990727769
Anthony Averett70948485777271
Stanley Jean-Baptiste67869193747680
Jaylen Hill66849091717668
FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Eric Weddle82859189867383
DeShon Elliott67868979527178
Chuck Clark65889186576266
SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Tony Jefferson83858774877882
Anthony Levine Sr80869066798184
Cyrus Jones71909154607773
ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
Justin Tucker (K)869898
Sam Koch (P)859196
Kaare Vedvik (K)729479

The Baltimore Ravens are an old school roster in Madden 19. Their three best players are all linemen. They have strong specialists, and they have good depth almost everywhere.

At the quarterback position they have a pocket passer in Joe Flacco (96 throw power, 85 short accuracy) and a modern scrambler in Lamar Jackson (92 speed, 85 Throw On Run) meaning you can run whatever kind of offense you want with Baltimore. They have amazing depth at running back with Alex Collins (89 speed, 88 juke move), Ty Montgomery (90 speed, 80 catching), and Javorius Allen (88 speed, 89 carrying) and also at tight end where third-round rookie Mark Andrews (86 speed, 84 catching) leads four players with a 77 overall or better.

﻿The receiver position is a little thin, but Michael Crabtree (87 short route, 82 catching) is a reliable veteran and John Brown (94 speed, 85 deep route) is a nice deep threat. The offensive line is also talented thanks to Marshal Yanda (94 run block, 91 pass block) and a young pair of tackles.

On defense the front 7 is incredibly stout. Brandon Williams (96 strength, 92 block shedding) and Michael Pierce (94 strength, 87 block shedding) are an immoveable wall while Terrell Suggs (85 power moves, 85 block shedding) can still pressure the QB and CJ Mosley (93 tackle, 87 pursuit) can chase down ball carriers.

In the secondary contains three solid cornerbacks in Jimmy Smith (86 man coverage, 84 zone coverage), Marlon Humphrey (85 man coverage, 82 zone coverage), and Brandon Carr (84 man coverage, 80 zone coverage) as well as a strong safety pairing of Eric Weddle (86 play recognition, 83 zone coverage) and Tony Jefferson (87 play recognition, 87 awareness).

﻿Justin Tucker is the best kicker in Madden 19 (98 kick power, 98 kick accuracy) and Sam Koch is a very good punter too (96 kick accuracy, 91 kick power).

Baltimore Ravens Playbook - Offense

I Form Close Flex

I Form Pro

I Form Slot Flex

I Form Tight

I Form Twin TE

Strong I Pro

Strong I Slot

Weak I Close Flex

Weak I Pro

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Ace Slot

Singleback Bunch Ace

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Trey

Singleback Wing Pair

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Wing Tight

Singleback Y Trips

Shotgun Bunch

Shotgun Doubles

Shotgun Empty Base Flex

Shotgun Flex Y Off Wk

Shotgun Monster Stack

Shotgun Snugs Flip

Shotgun Spread Y-Flex

Shotgun Trey Offset

Shotgun Trey Open

Shotgun Trips Open

Shotgun Trips TE Flex

Shotgun Wing Pair

Shotgun Wing Stack

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

The Ravens offensive playbook is very in keeping with their roster construction. There are a lot of under center formations and full back sets to pound the ball on the ground and little new-age creativity. There are a good number of shotgun formations, including the Shotgun Monster Stack that will confuse a defense, but that is about as far as the creativity goes. There is no Pistol formation that can create wrinkles for the speed of Lamar Jackson or exploit the depth at running back, and there are only a handful of useful multiple tight end formations despite the depth there. You may be best off using another playbook with Baltimore, the Carolina Panthers one for example.

Baltimore Ravens Playbook - Defense

3-4 Bear

3-4 Even

3-4 Odd

3-4 Over Ed

3-4 Predator

4-4 Split

Nickel 2-4-5

Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap

Nickel 3-3-5

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Big Nickel Over G

Dime 2-3-6

Dime 2-3-6 Will

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Ravens defensive playbook is one of the best 3-4 defensive playbooks in Madden 19. Each of the five 3-4 fronts create angles of attack for the defense and can be very tricky to read for opponents. Over Ed creates an effective four front, while the Bear look has a six-man pressure look. The 4-4 Split formation is not in many playbooks this year and has some really nice blitzes and Cover 3 plays too.

Along with all those base fronts you get a deep selection of nickel formations that can mix coverages and blitzes really well. Nickel 3-3-5 is especially good for disguised blitzes and trap coverages.

