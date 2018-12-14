Madden 19: Baltimore Ravens Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Baltimore Ravens have a short but storied history. They were formed in 1996 from the ashes of the Cleveland Browns, and they needed only four years to lift their first Lombardi trophy, triumphing in Super Bowl XXXV thanks to one of the best defenses in modern history. They added a second in 2012 thanks to a hot streak from quarterback Joe Flacco, but come into Madden 19 with an exciting rookie quarterback and a talented defense. They are a dangerous team, but one that takes some nuance to use.
*All stats correct at time of writing
Team Rating
The Ravens overall rating of 82 is not special, but it is far from awful as well. There are ten teams with a higher rating, but 18 with a worse one. Baltimore are a well-balanced team with talent on both offense and defense. Both units are rated a solid 83, making them one of the most balanced teams in Madden 19. While their talent is mostly confined to the offensive and defensive lines there are some good playmakers on offense and a lot of potential across the whole defense. Not to mention they have the best kicker in football too.
Marshal Yanda, Right Guard (OVR 94)
Age: 33
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 2 years/$11.23 million
2018 Cap Hit: $4.92 million
Best Stats: Awareness (96), Run Block (94), Strength (93), Impact Block (92), Pass Block (91)
Marshal Yanda was a third-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens in 2007. Yanda was a standout performer at Iowa and became a starter for Baltimore almost immediately. It took him a few years of development and hard work before his talents were recognized more widely, but in 2011 he made his first Pro Bowl, and by 2014 was a first team All-Pro. Over the last five years Yanda has consistently been one of the best blockers in the NFL, with remarkable agility, strength, and technical ability.
Brandon Williams, Defensive End (OVR 88)
Age: 29
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 4 years/$30.3 million
2018 Cap Hit: $6.95 million
Best Stats: Strength (96), Play Recognition (94), Awareness (94), Block Shedding (92), Tackle (88), Pursuit (86)
Brandon Williams was a third-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. The monstrous defensive lineman was a rotation player in his rookie season, but in his second year he soon began to establish himself as a starter on the Ravens defensive line. His massive physical presence along with excellent technique and intelligent play makes Williams a frightening assignment for any would-be blocker. He doesn’t rack up sacks, but Williams provides an amazing foundation for the Ravens defense and is incredibly good against the run.
CJ Mosley, Middle Linebacker (OVR 87)
Age: 26
Development Trait: Quick
Contract: 1 year/$5.24 million
2018 Cap Hit: $5.24 million
Best Stats: Tackle (93), Play Recognition (90), Awareness (90), Acceleration (90), Hit Power (89), Pursuit (87), Zone Coverage (78)
CJ Mosley joined Baltimore as a 2014 first-round pick after a glittering college career with Alabama. Mosley slipped straight into the Ravens starting lineup and racked up 151 tackles as a rookie, earning his first of three Pro Bowl invites. Mosley has been more than just a tackle machine for the Ravens though, he has picked off 8 passes and forced 6 fumbles to date, as well as rack up eight sacks. He can do a bit of everything and has grown into a leadership role in the heart of what is traditionally one of the toughest defenses in the NFL.
Lamar Jackson, Quarterback (OVR 79)
Age: 21
Development Trait: Quick
Contract: 4 years/$9.47 million
2018 Cap Hit: $2.27 million
Best Stats: Agility (95), Throw Power (94), Acceleration (93), Speed (92), Break Sack (89), Throw On Run (85), Short Accuracy (83)
The Baltimore Ravens traded up into the end of the first-round pick to take Lamar Jackson in 2018. The playmaking passer lifted Louisville to prominence during his career as he raked up 69 passing touchdowns, 50 rushing touchdowns, and over 13,000 total yards as well as winning the 2016 Heisman Trophy. Jackson brings unparalleled athleticism and a strong arm to the quarterback position for Baltimore in Madden 19.
Full Roster & Depth Chart
|QB
|OVR
|Speed
|Throw Power
|Short Accuracy
|Medium Accuracy
|Deep Accuracy
|Throw Under Pressure
|Play Action
|Lamar Jackson
|79
|92
|94
|83
|77
|74
|78
|75
|Joe Flacco
|78
|73
|96
|85
|81
|76
|85
|82
|Robert Griffin III
|72
|85
|92
|78
|73
|71
|80
|80
|HB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Elusiveness
|Carrying
|Juke Move
|Catching
|Alex Collins
|82
|89
|92
|82
|81
|88
|64
|Ty Montgomery
|79
|90
|89
|77
|80
|88
|80
|Javorius Allen
|75
|88
|85
|71
|89
|84
|74
|Kenneth Dixon
|75
|87
|89
|78
|82
|83
|68
|Gus Edwards
|69
|88
|82
|72
|86
|79
|59
|De'Lance Turner
|67
|91
|82
|73
|82
|79
|61
|FB
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Carrying
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Patrick Ricard
|78
|71
|90
|68
|67
|71
|95
|78
|WR
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Catch In Traffic
|Spectacular Catch
|Release
|Jumping
|Michael Crabtree
|85
|87
|85
|82
|87
|86
|82
|90
|92
|87
|91
|John Brown
|81
|94
|89
|83
|80
|83
|85
|80
|85
|74
|91
|Willie Snead V
|78
|89
|86
|84
|80
|82
|77
|82
|79
|76
|86
|Chris Moore
|73
|90
|92
|81
|75
|77
|74
|79
|82
|67
|88
|Jaleel Scott
|69
|87
|84
|80
|76
|73
|69
|80
|88
|73
|85
|Jordan Lasley
|67
|89
|89
|75
|77
|75
|78
|78
|80
|65
|87
|Quincy Adeboyejo
|63
|92
|86
|75
|66
|68
|72
|73
|75
|60
|83
|TE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Run Block
|Mark Andrews
|78
|86
|75
|84
|75
|77
|74
|57
|Maxx Williams
|77
|80
|82
|83
|68
|64
|59
|69
|Nick Boyle
|77
|72
|74
|82
|68
|64
|58
|71
|Hayden Hurst
|77
|83
|84
|85
|75
|71
|67
|54
|Morgan Cox
|41
|67
|66
|58
|45
|40
|35
|50
|OL
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Marshal Yanda
|93
|62
|93
|91
|94
|79
|92
|Ronnie Stanley
|82
|66
|87
|84
|83
|84
|83
|Orlando Brown Jr
|77
|50
|90
|80
|83
|71
|86
|Alex Lewis
|75
|65
|85
|77
|76
|82
|79
|Matt Skura
|75
|63
|86
|78
|74
|77
|79
|James Hurst
|72
|53
|78
|78
|72
|79
|78
|Bradley Bozeman
|65
|57
|80
|72
|74
|74
|74
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|65
|67
|92
|72
|72
|55
|80
|Greg Senat
|63
|60
|74
|73
|73
|80
|79
|DE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Brandon Williams
|88
|59
|62
|77
|56
|92
|Willie Henry
|78
|72
|77
|82
|64
|77
|Brent Urban
|75
|76
|70
|78
|62
|79
|Zach Sieler
|67
|78
|72
|68
|77
|73
|DT
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Impact Block
|Michael Pierce
|88
|72
|94
|83
|67
|87
|90
|Chris Wormley
|70
|77
|83
|76
|64
|67
|84
|OLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Terrell Suggs
|86
|77
|74
|87
|84
|85
|88
|59
|69
|Za'Darius Smith
|81
|81
|71
|81
|83
|85
|82
|53
|63
|Matthew Judon
|80
|81
|81
|82
|80
|75
|78
|71
|79
|Tim Williams
|75
|83
|86
|76
|77
|71
|80
|54
|63
|Tyus Bowser
|74
|84
|82
|79
|78
|69
|78
|49
|58
|MLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|CJ Mosley
|87
|85
|87
|93
|89
|90
|87
|72
|78
|Patrick Onwuasor
|75
|85
|83
|81
|84
|80
|84
|58
|67
|Kenny Young
|71
|84
|75
|84
|77
|65
|84
|68
|75
|Bam Bradley
|65
|88
|75
|78
|81
|58
|77
|59
|68
|Chris Board
|63
|86
|88
|80
|76
|59
|79
|49
|56
|CB
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Press
|Jimmy Smith
|85
|89
|90
|91
|86
|84
|91
|Marlon Humphrey
|83
|92
|93
|86
|85
|82
|80
|Brandon Carr
|82
|87
|92
|86
|84
|80
|89
|Tavon Young
|78
|90
|92
|90
|79
|81
|81
|Maurice Canady
|73
|89
|89
|90
|72
|77
|69
|Anthony Averett
|70
|94
|84
|85
|77
|72
|71
|Stanley Jean-Baptiste
|67
|86
|91
|93
|74
|76
|80
|Jaylen Hill
|66
|84
|90
|91
|71
|76
|68
|FS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Eric Weddle
|82
|85
|91
|89
|86
|73
|83
|DeShon Elliott
|67
|86
|89
|79
|52
|71
|78
|Chuck Clark
|65
|88
|91
|86
|57
|62
|66
|SS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Tackle
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Tony Jefferson
|83
|85
|87
|74
|87
|78
|82
|Anthony Levine Sr
|80
|86
|90
|66
|79
|81
|84
|Cyrus Jones
|71
|90
|91
|54
|60
|77
|73
|ST
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|Justin Tucker (K)
|86
|98
|98
|Sam Koch (P)
|85
|91
|96
|Kaare Vedvik (K)
|72
|94
|79
The Baltimore Ravens are an old school roster in Madden 19. Their three best players are all linemen. They have strong specialists, and they have good depth almost everywhere.
At the quarterback position they have a pocket passer in Joe Flacco (96 throw power, 85 short accuracy) and a modern scrambler in Lamar Jackson (92 speed, 85 Throw On Run) meaning you can run whatever kind of offense you want with Baltimore. They have amazing depth at running back with Alex Collins (89 speed, 88 juke move), Ty Montgomery (90 speed, 80 catching), and Javorius Allen (88 speed, 89 carrying) and also at tight end where third-round rookie Mark Andrews (86 speed, 84 catching) leads four players with a 77 overall or better.
The receiver position is a little thin, but Michael Crabtree (87 short route, 82 catching) is a reliable veteran and John Brown (94 speed, 85 deep route) is a nice deep threat. The offensive line is also talented thanks to Marshal Yanda (94 run block, 91 pass block) and a young pair of tackles.
On defense the front 7 is incredibly stout. Brandon Williams (96 strength, 92 block shedding) and Michael Pierce (94 strength, 87 block shedding) are an immoveable wall while Terrell Suggs (85 power moves, 85 block shedding) can still pressure the QB and CJ Mosley (93 tackle, 87 pursuit) can chase down ball carriers.
In the secondary contains three solid cornerbacks in Jimmy Smith (86 man coverage, 84 zone coverage), Marlon Humphrey (85 man coverage, 82 zone coverage), and Brandon Carr (84 man coverage, 80 zone coverage) as well as a strong safety pairing of Eric Weddle (86 play recognition, 83 zone coverage) and Tony Jefferson (87 play recognition, 87 awareness).
Justin Tucker is the best kicker in Madden 19 (98 kick power, 98 kick accuracy) and Sam Koch is a very good punter too (96 kick accuracy, 91 kick power).
Baltimore Ravens Playbook - Offense
I Form Close Flex
I Form Pro
I Form Slot Flex
I Form Tight
I Form Twin TE
Strong I Pro
Strong I Slot
Weak I Close Flex
Weak I Pro
Singleback Ace
Singleback Ace Pair
Singleback Ace Slot
Singleback Bunch Ace
Singleback Deuce Close
Singleback Dice Slot
Singleback Trey
Singleback Wing Pair
Singleback Wing Slot
Singleback Wing Tight
Singleback Y Trips
Shotgun Bunch
Shotgun Doubles
Shotgun Empty Base Flex
Shotgun Flex Y Off Wk
Shotgun Monster Stack
Shotgun Snugs Flip
Shotgun Spread Y-Flex
Shotgun Trey Offset
Shotgun Trey Open
Shotgun Trips Open
Shotgun Trips TE Flex
Shotgun Wing Pair
Shotgun Wing Stack
Shotgun Y Trips Wk
The Ravens offensive playbook is very in keeping with their roster construction. There are a lot of under center formations and full back sets to pound the ball on the ground and little new-age creativity. There are a good number of shotgun formations, including the Shotgun Monster Stack that will confuse a defense, but that is about as far as the creativity goes. There is no Pistol formation that can create wrinkles for the speed of Lamar Jackson or exploit the depth at running back, and there are only a handful of useful multiple tight end formations despite the depth there. You may be best off using another playbook with Baltimore, the Carolina Panthers one for example.
Baltimore Ravens Playbook - Defense
3-4 Bear
3-4 Even
3-4 Odd
3-4 Over Ed
3-4 Predator
4-4 Split
Nickel 2-4-5
Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap
Nickel 3-3-5
Nickel 3-3-5 Wide
Big Nickel Over G
Dime 2-3-6
Dime 2-3-6 Will
Quarter Normal
Quarter 3 Deep
Goal Line Defense 5-3-3
Goal Line Defense 5-4-2
The Ravens defensive playbook is one of the best 3-4 defensive playbooks in Madden 19. Each of the five 3-4 fronts create angles of attack for the defense and can be very tricky to read for opponents. Over Ed creates an effective four front, while the Bear look has a six-man pressure look. The 4-4 Split formation is not in many playbooks this year and has some really nice blitzes and Cover 3 plays too.
Along with all those base fronts you get a deep selection of nickel formations that can mix coverages and blitzes really well. Nickel 3-3-5 is especially good for disguised blitzes and trap coverages.