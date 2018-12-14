Madden 19: Baltimore Ravens Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Baltimore Ravens have a short but storied history. They were formed in 1996 from the ashes of the Cleveland Browns, and they needed only four years to lift their first Lombardi trophy, triumphing in Super Bowl XXXV thanks to one of the best defenses in modern history. They added a second in 2012 thanks to a hot streak from quarterback Joe Flacco, but come into Madden 19 with an exciting rookie quarterback and a talented defense. They are a dangerous team, but one that takes some nuance to use.

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Ravens overall rating of 82 is not special, but it is far from awful as well. There are ten teams with a higher rating, but 18 with a worse one. Baltimore are a well-balanced team with talent on both offense and defense. Both units are rated a solid 83, making them one of the most balanced teams in Madden 19. While their talent is mostly confined to the offensive and defensive lines there are some good playmakers on offense and a lot of potential across the whole defense. Not to mention they have the best kicker in football too.

Marshal Yanda, Right Guard (OVR 94)

Age: 33

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 2 years/$11.23 million

2018 Cap Hit: $4.92 million

Best Stats: Awareness (96), Run Block (94), Strength (93), Impact Block (92), Pass Block (91)

Marshal Yanda was a third-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens in 2007. Yanda was a standout performer at Iowa and became a starter for Baltimore almost immediately. It took him a few years of development and hard work before his talents were recognized more widely, but in 2011 he made his first Pro Bowl, and by 2014 was a first team All-Pro. Over the last five years Yanda has consistently been one of the best blockers in the NFL, with remarkable agility, strength, and technical ability.

Brandon Williams, Defensive End (OVR 88)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 4 years/$30.3 million

2018 Cap Hit: $6.95 million

Best Stats: Strength (96), Play Recognition (94), Awareness (94), Block Shedding (92), Tackle (88), Pursuit (86)

Brandon Williams was a third-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. The monstrous defensive lineman was a rotation player in his rookie season, but in his second year he soon began to establish himself as a starter on the Ravens defensive line. His massive physical presence along with excellent technique and intelligent play makes Williams a frightening assignment for any would-be blocker. He doesn’t rack up sacks, but Williams provides an amazing foundation for the Ravens defense and is incredibly good against the run.

CJ Mosley, Middle Linebacker (OVR 87)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 1 year/$5.24 million

2018 Cap Hit: $5.24 million

Best Stats: Tackle (93), Play Recognition (90), Awareness (90), Acceleration (90), Hit Power (89), Pursuit (87), Zone Coverage (78)

CJ Mosley joined Baltimore as a 2014 first-round pick after a glittering college career with Alabama. Mosley slipped straight into the Ravens starting lineup and racked up 151 tackles as a rookie, earning his first of three Pro Bowl invites. Mosley has been more than just a tackle machine for the Ravens though, he has picked off 8 passes and forced 6 fumbles to date, as well as rack up eight sacks. He can do a bit of everything and has grown into a leadership role in the heart of what is traditionally one of the toughest defenses in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson, Quarterback (OVR 79)

Age: 21

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 4 years/$9.47 million

2018 Cap Hit: $2.27 million

Best Stats: Agility (95), Throw Power (94), Acceleration (93), Speed (92), Break Sack (89), Throw On Run (85), Short Accuracy (83)

The Baltimore Ravens traded up into the end of the first-round pick to take Lamar Jackson in 2018. The playmaking passer lifted Louisville to prominence during his career as he raked up 69 passing touchdowns, 50 rushing touchdowns, and over 13,000 total yards as well as winning the 2016 Heisman Trophy. Jackson brings unparalleled athleticism and a strong arm to the quarterback position for Baltimore in Madden 19.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Lamar Jackson 79 92 94 83 77 74 78 75 Joe Flacco 78 73 96 85 81 76 85 82 Robert Griffin III 72 85 92 78 73 71 80 80

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Alex Collins 82 89 92 82 81 88 64 Ty Montgomery 79 90 89 77 80 88 80 Javorius Allen 75 88 85 71 89 84 74 Kenneth Dixon 75 87 89 78 82 83 68 Gus Edwards 69 88 82 72 86 79 59 De'Lance Turner 67 91 82 73 82 79 61

FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Patrick Ricard 78 71 90 68 67 71 95 78

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping Michael Crabtree 85 87 85 82 87 86 82 90 92 87 91 John Brown 81 94 89 83 80 83 85 80 85 74 91 Willie Snead V 78 89 86 84 80 82 77 82 79 76 86 Chris Moore 73 90 92 81 75 77 74 79 82 67 88 Jaleel Scott 69 87 84 80 76 73 69 80 88 73 85 Jordan Lasley 67 89 89 75 77 75 78 78 80 65 87 Quincy Adeboyejo 63 92 86 75 66 68 72 73 75 60 83

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Mark Andrews 78 86 75 84 75 77 74 57 Maxx Williams 77 80 82 83 68 64 59 69 Nick Boyle 77 72 74 82 68 64 58 71 Hayden Hurst 77 83 84 85 75 71 67 54 Morgan Cox 41 67 66 58 45 40 35 50

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Marshal Yanda 93 62 93 91 94 79 92 Ronnie Stanley 82 66 87 84 83 84 83 Orlando Brown Jr 77 50 90 80 83 71 86 Alex Lewis 75 65 85 77 76 82 79 Matt Skura 75 63 86 78 74 77 79 James Hurst 72 53 78 78 72 79 78 Bradley Bozeman 65 57 80 72 74 74 74 Jermaine Eluemunor 65 67 92 72 72 55 80 Greg Senat 63 60 74 73 73 80 79

DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Brandon Williams 88 59 62 77 56 92 Willie Henry 78 72 77 82 64 77 Brent Urban 75 76 70 78 62 79 Zach Sieler 67 78 72 68 77 73

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Michael Pierce 88 72 94 83 67 87 90 Chris Wormley 70 77 83 76 64 67 84

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Terrell Suggs 86 77 74 87 84 85 88 59 69 Za'Darius Smith 81 81 71 81 83 85 82 53 63 Matthew Judon 80 81 81 82 80 75 78 71 79 Tim Williams 75 83 86 76 77 71 80 54 63 Tyus Bowser 74 84 82 79 78 69 78 49 58

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage CJ Mosley 87 85 87 93 89 90 87 72 78 Patrick Onwuasor 75 85 83 81 84 80 84 58 67 Kenny Young 71 84 75 84 77 65 84 68 75 Bam Bradley 65 88 75 78 81 58 77 59 68 Chris Board 63 86 88 80 76 59 79 49 56

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Jimmy Smith 85 89 90 91 86 84 91 Marlon Humphrey 83 92 93 86 85 82 80 Brandon Carr 82 87 92 86 84 80 89 Tavon Young 78 90 92 90 79 81 81 Maurice Canady 73 89 89 90 72 77 69 Anthony Averett 70 94 84 85 77 72 71 Stanley Jean-Baptiste 67 86 91 93 74 76 80 Jaylen Hill 66 84 90 91 71 76 68

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Eric Weddle 82 85 91 89 86 73 83 DeShon Elliott 67 86 89 79 52 71 78 Chuck Clark 65 88 91 86 57 62 66

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Tony Jefferson 83 85 87 74 87 78 82 Anthony Levine Sr 80 86 90 66 79 81 84 Cyrus Jones 71 90 91 54 60 77 73

ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Justin Tucker (K) 86 98 98 Sam Koch (P) 85 91 96 Kaare Vedvik (K) 72 94 79

The Baltimore Ravens are an old school roster in Madden 19. Their three best players are all linemen. They have strong specialists, and they have good depth almost everywhere.

At the quarterback position they have a pocket passer in Joe Flacco (96 throw power, 85 short accuracy) and a modern scrambler in Lamar Jackson (92 speed, 85 Throw On Run) meaning you can run whatever kind of offense you want with Baltimore. They have amazing depth at running back with Alex Collins (89 speed, 88 juke move), Ty Montgomery (90 speed, 80 catching), and Javorius Allen (88 speed, 89 carrying) and also at tight end where third-round rookie Mark Andrews (86 speed, 84 catching) leads four players with a 77 overall or better.

﻿The receiver position is a little thin, but Michael Crabtree (87 short route, 82 catching) is a reliable veteran and John Brown (94 speed, 85 deep route) is a nice deep threat. The offensive line is also talented thanks to Marshal Yanda (94 run block, 91 pass block) and a young pair of tackles.

On defense the front 7 is incredibly stout. Brandon Williams (96 strength, 92 block shedding) and Michael Pierce (94 strength, 87 block shedding) are an immoveable wall while Terrell Suggs (85 power moves, 85 block shedding) can still pressure the QB and CJ Mosley (93 tackle, 87 pursuit) can chase down ball carriers.

In the secondary contains three solid cornerbacks in Jimmy Smith (86 man coverage, 84 zone coverage), Marlon Humphrey (85 man coverage, 82 zone coverage), and Brandon Carr (84 man coverage, 80 zone coverage) as well as a strong safety pairing of Eric Weddle (86 play recognition, 83 zone coverage) and Tony Jefferson (87 play recognition, 87 awareness).

﻿Justin Tucker is the best kicker in Madden 19 (98 kick power, 98 kick accuracy) and Sam Koch is a very good punter too (96 kick accuracy, 91 kick power).

Baltimore Ravens Playbook - Offense

I Form Close Flex

I Form Pro

I Form Slot Flex

I Form Tight

I Form Twin TE

Strong I Pro

Strong I Slot

Weak I Close Flex

Weak I Pro

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Ace Slot

Singleback Bunch Ace

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Trey

Singleback Wing Pair

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Wing Tight

Singleback Y Trips

Shotgun Bunch

Shotgun Doubles

Shotgun Empty Base Flex

Shotgun Flex Y Off Wk

Shotgun Monster Stack

Shotgun Snugs Flip

Shotgun Spread Y-Flex

Shotgun Trey Offset

Shotgun Trey Open

Shotgun Trips Open

Shotgun Trips TE Flex

Shotgun Wing Pair

Shotgun Wing Stack

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

The Ravens offensive playbook is very in keeping with their roster construction. There are a lot of under center formations and full back sets to pound the ball on the ground and little new-age creativity. There are a good number of shotgun formations, including the Shotgun Monster Stack that will confuse a defense, but that is about as far as the creativity goes. There is no Pistol formation that can create wrinkles for the speed of Lamar Jackson or exploit the depth at running back, and there are only a handful of useful multiple tight end formations despite the depth there. You may be best off using another playbook with Baltimore, the Carolina Panthers one for example.

Baltimore Ravens Playbook - Defense

3-4 Bear

3-4 Even

3-4 Odd

3-4 Over Ed

3-4 Predator

4-4 Split

Nickel 2-4-5

Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap

Nickel 3-3-5

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Big Nickel Over G

Dime 2-3-6

Dime 2-3-6 Will

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Ravens defensive playbook is one of the best 3-4 defensive playbooks in Madden 19. Each of the five 3-4 fronts create angles of attack for the defense and can be very tricky to read for opponents. Over Ed creates an effective four front, while the Bear look has a six-man pressure look. The 4-4 Split formation is not in many playbooks this year and has some really nice blitzes and Cover 3 plays too.

Along with all those base fronts you get a deep selection of nickel formations that can mix coverages and blitzes really well. Nickel 3-3-5 is especially good for disguised blitzes and trap coverages.