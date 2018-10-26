Madden 19: Achievement & Trophies Guide

Madden 19 has 38 different achievements and trophies available for players, and unlike previous years none of them are hidden. So what do you need to do to unlock each one? And how do you need to play?

Madden 19 In-Game Achievements & Trophies

These trophies and achievements are only unlocked by performing tasks within the game itself. You can get them in any game mode, but it may well take some luck and grinding if you want to get them all.

Going for Gold - 70G - Gold

Earn gold from a drill inside the Skill Trainer

This is pretty simple. The Skill Trainer is found under "Exhibition" and gives you a step-by-step guide to the mechanics and strategies within the game. If you are a new player, this is a good place to learn, for an experienced player this will be a simple achievement to get.

Not OP - 50G - Silver

Successfully use the swat mechanic to force an incomplete pass

Another simple task, this one requires you to control a player in coverage and knock away a pass with the swat mechanic (X / ■). You only need to do it once to pick up a very nice return, and this can also be done in the Skill Trainer or during your play in Franchise Mode or MUT.

Triple Crown - 55G - Silver

Record a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery with the same player on a single play

This is tough to get and will require some luck. You can get 3 or 4 sacks per game, but it is tough to force a fumble, and even tougher to then be the one that gets up and recovers the ball. There is a Man Blitz practice mechanic that will put you in repeated position to sack the QB, you then just have to keep going until you are able to hit this one.

Lockdown Corner - 25G - Bronze

Win 3 presses in a single game with the same CB

This is tricky to get, because if you mess up the press mechanic in a game you will leave a receiver wide open, but once again the Skill Trainer is our friend. It will give you an isolated scenario against one receiver to work on your press game, then you can take it to the field.

Move Master - 20G - Bronze

Successfully fake-out a defender when prompted to perform a ball carrier special move

MUT is the place to get this done, as it will automatically have the prompts activated so you don't need to mess with the settings for your normal game modes. When the prompt comes up, activate it and beat the defender.

2nd Rounder - 50G - Silver

Make a game-winning FG under 10 seconds after missing 2 or more previous kick attempts

This one needs to be done in a game and will require some hard work. The kicking mechanic is fairly easy to get right, so you may well end up having to miss two kicks intentionally and then manufacturing the situation to kick a last-second game winner. It should be simple enough if you set the difficulty to Rookie.

Full Set - 100G - Gold

Win a game with each of the 32 NFL teams - wins count across all game modes

It will be tough to remember which teams you have done this with, but if you play online regularly and against friends, then you can get it done with time.

Situational Awareness - 20G - Silver

Make a Coaching Adjustment in the 4th quarter or OT

This can be done in any game mode. Simply get to the 4th quarter and then in the main menu pre-play select "coaching adjustments". It's as easy as that!

Comeback City - 30G - Silver

Comeback and win when trailing by 17+ points at halftime

This one can be tricky to get, but if you are determined to get it simply start an exhibition game on Rookie difficulty and let the CPU run out to an early lead before you come roaring back. You can combine this with the "2nd Rounder" too to make for a productive game.

Throwin' Dots - 30G - Bronze

Throw a passing TD using the low throw mechanic

It can be tough to get this as you don't always have the ideal space to throw a low pass (LT/L2 + Receiver Icon), but a Zig route should give you the perfect window if you're at the goal line.

Madden 19 Ultimate Team (MUT) Achievements & Trophies

There aren't many achievements and trophies in Madden Ultimate Team this year, and the game mode means you should get them all without really trying as you build your team and compete with other players.

Grindin' Solos - 10G - Bronze

Win a MUT Solo Challenge

The Solo Challenges are pretty easy scenarios within Ultimate Team such as rush for 10+ yards in three plays. If you are serious about MUT, then you'll do the Solo Challenges without even thinking about it.

This Is My Ultimate Team - 10G - Bronze

Create a MUT Team

It couldn't be easier. Just select "Ultimate Team" from the main menu and go through the introduction steps.

Negotiator - 15G - Bronze

Win a MUT auction

This may be a little trickier. You have to level up your MUT team to Level 7 which can take a little time. Once you've done that you can win an auction easily by going to the lowest rated cards which rarely have a bid and making one. It will cost you just 600-700 coins to buy a low silver, and once you have it just throw it in a set to help build your team further.

Team Building 101 - 35G - Silver

Activate two Chemistries at the same time

You'll need to build your team considerably to get this one. However, the easiest way to activate two chemistries at the same time is to have five players from the same team active in your lineup. You may need to chop and change a little, but you can manage it fairly easily. Just make sure you get your best lineup back in for your next game.

Madden 19 Longshot: Homecoming Achievements & Trophies

After a successful debut in Madden 18, Longshot returns to Madden 19 as a direct sequel to last year's offering. There are a lot of achievements and trophies within this game mode, so it will take some time to get them all but you can replay a lot of the gameplay to make sure you achieve what you need to in order to unlock the achievements/trophies.

Step Up - 10G - Bronze

Finish the Week 10 game

Living in the Past - 10G - Bronze

Finish the Flashback game

Audibilizing - 10G - Bronze

Learn to Audible

Face the Dolphins - 10G - Bronze

Finish the game against the Dolphins

7 on 7 - 10G - Bronze

Finish the 7 on 7 game

Colt's Grade - 25G - Silver

Finish the story with a grade of 80 or higher in Randy's fansite for Devin

Beat the Bearcats - 15G - Bronze

Beat the Beeville Bearcats

All the Marbles - 25G - Silver

Finish the Week 12 game

Return to Sender - 25G - Silver

Return the punt for a touchdown in the State Championship high school game

Devin's Grade - 25G - Silver

Finish the story with a grade of 80 or higher in Randy's fansite for Colt

Beat the Rattlers - 10G - Bronze

Beat the Rancho Banquete Rattlers

Beat the Skeeters - 10G - Bronze

Beat the Skidmore Skeeters

It's Only the Preseason - 10G - Bronze

Finish the Preseason Week 4 game

Beat the Brush Hogs - 10G - Bronze

Beat the Bloomington Brush Hogs

Madden 19 Franchise Mode Achievements & Trophies

These achievements can only be unlocked in Franchise Mode and will require a lot of work to get. Winning Super Bowls, weekly and yearly awards, as well as racking up stats is the fastest way to grow your legacy score. You should be able to get the Alvin Kamara achievement/trophy after your first season, the rest will take some time and the Tom Brady one may require a good 10 years of dominance to obtain.

Alvin Kamara Legacy Award - 10G - Bronze

Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 750

Aaron Donald Legacy Award - 10G - Bronze

Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 1,800

Todd Gurley Legacy Award - 10G - Bronze

Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 2,200

Antonio Brown Legacy Award - 10G - Bronze

Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 2,750

Von Miller Legacy Award - 15G - Bronze

Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 3,100

Richard Sherman Legacy Award - 15G - Bronze

Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 7,000

Aaron Rodgers Legacy Award - 25G - Bronze

Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 8,300

John Madden Legacy Award - 50G - Silver

Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 10,000

Jerry Jones Legacy Award - 55G - Silver

Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 12,500

Tom Brady Legacy Award - 75G - Gold

Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 27,000