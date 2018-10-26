Madden 19: Achievement & Trophies Guide

Madden 19 has 38 different achievements and trophies available for players, and unlike previous years none of them are hidden. So what do you need to do to unlock each one? And how do you need to play?
Madden 19 In-Game Achievements & Trophies
These trophies and achievements are only unlocked by performing tasks within the game itself. You can get them in any game mode, but it may well take some luck and grinding if you want to get them all.
Going for Gold - 70G - Gold
Earn gold from a drill inside the Skill Trainer
This is pretty simple. The Skill Trainer is found under "Exhibition" and gives you a step-by-step guide to the mechanics and strategies within the game. If you are a new player, this is a good place to learn, for an experienced player this will be a simple achievement to get.
Not OP - 50G - Silver
Successfully use the swat mechanic to force an incomplete pass
Another simple task, this one requires you to control a player in coverage and knock away a pass with the swat mechanic (X / ■). You only need to do it once to pick up a very nice return, and this can also be done in the Skill Trainer or during your play in Franchise Mode or MUT.
Triple Crown - 55G - Silver
Record a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery with the same player on a single play
This is tough to get and will require some luck. You can get 3 or 4 sacks per game, but it is tough to force a fumble, and even tougher to then be the one that gets up and recovers the ball. There is a Man Blitz practice mechanic that will put you in repeated position to sack the QB, you then just have to keep going until you are able to hit this one.
Lockdown Corner - 25G - Bronze
Win 3 presses in a single game with the same CB
This is tricky to get, because if you mess up the press mechanic in a game you will leave a receiver wide open, but once again the Skill Trainer is our friend. It will give you an isolated scenario against one receiver to work on your press game, then you can take it to the field.
Move Master - 20G - Bronze
Successfully fake-out a defender when prompted to perform a ball carrier special move
MUT is the place to get this done, as it will automatically have the prompts activated so you don't need to mess with the settings for your normal game modes. When the prompt comes up, activate it and beat the defender.
2nd Rounder - 50G - Silver
Make a game-winning FG under 10 seconds after missing 2 or more previous kick attempts
This one needs to be done in a game and will require some hard work. The kicking mechanic is fairly easy to get right, so you may well end up having to miss two kicks intentionally and then manufacturing the situation to kick a last-second game winner. It should be simple enough if you set the difficulty to Rookie.
Full Set - 100G - Gold
Win a game with each of the 32 NFL teams - wins count across all game modes
It will be tough to remember which teams you have done this with, but if you play online regularly and against friends, then you can get it done with time.
Situational Awareness - 20G - Silver
Make a Coaching Adjustment in the 4th quarter or OT
This can be done in any game mode. Simply get to the 4th quarter and then in the main menu pre-play select "coaching adjustments". It's as easy as that!
Comeback City - 30G - Silver
Comeback and win when trailing by 17+ points at halftime
This one can be tricky to get, but if you are determined to get it simply start an exhibition game on Rookie difficulty and let the CPU run out to an early lead before you come roaring back. You can combine this with the "2nd Rounder" too to make for a productive game.
Throwin' Dots - 30G - Bronze
Throw a passing TD using the low throw mechanic
It can be tough to get this as you don't always have the ideal space to throw a low pass (LT/L2 + Receiver Icon), but a Zig route should give you the perfect window if you're at the goal line.
Madden 19 Ultimate Team (MUT) Achievements & Trophies
There aren't many achievements and trophies in Madden Ultimate Team this year, and the game mode means you should get them all without really trying as you build your team and compete with other players.
Grindin' Solos - 10G - Bronze
Win a MUT Solo Challenge
The Solo Challenges are pretty easy scenarios within Ultimate Team such as rush for 10+ yards in three plays. If you are serious about MUT, then you'll do the Solo Challenges without even thinking about it.
This Is My Ultimate Team - 10G - Bronze
Create a MUT Team
It couldn't be easier. Just select "Ultimate Team" from the main menu and go through the introduction steps.
Negotiator - 15G - Bronze
Win a MUT auction
This may be a little trickier. You have to level up your MUT team to Level 7 which can take a little time. Once you've done that you can win an auction easily by going to the lowest rated cards which rarely have a bid and making one. It will cost you just 600-700 coins to buy a low silver, and once you have it just throw it in a set to help build your team further.
Team Building 101 - 35G - Silver
Activate two Chemistries at the same time
You'll need to build your team considerably to get this one. However, the easiest way to activate two chemistries at the same time is to have five players from the same team active in your lineup. You may need to chop and change a little, but you can manage it fairly easily. Just make sure you get your best lineup back in for your next game.
Madden 19 Longshot: Homecoming Achievements & Trophies
After a successful debut in Madden 18, Longshot returns to Madden 19 as a direct sequel to last year's offering. There are a lot of achievements and trophies within this game mode, so it will take some time to get them all but you can replay a lot of the gameplay to make sure you achieve what you need to in order to unlock the achievements/trophies.
Step Up - 10G - Bronze
Finish the Week 10 game
Living in the Past - 10G - Bronze
Finish the Flashback game
Audibilizing - 10G - Bronze
Learn to Audible
Face the Dolphins - 10G - Bronze
Finish the game against the Dolphins
7 on 7 - 10G - Bronze
Finish the 7 on 7 game
Colt's Grade - 25G - Silver
Finish the story with a grade of 80 or higher in Randy's fansite for Devin
Beat the Bearcats - 15G - Bronze
Beat the Beeville Bearcats
All the Marbles - 25G - Silver
Finish the Week 12 game
Return to Sender - 25G - Silver
Return the punt for a touchdown in the State Championship high school game
Devin's Grade - 25G - Silver
Finish the story with a grade of 80 or higher in Randy's fansite for Colt
Beat the Rattlers - 10G - Bronze
Beat the Rancho Banquete Rattlers
Beat the Skeeters - 10G - Bronze
Beat the Skidmore Skeeters
It's Only the Preseason - 10G - Bronze
Finish the Preseason Week 4 game
Beat the Brush Hogs - 10G - Bronze
Beat the Bloomington Brush Hogs
Madden 19 Franchise Mode Achievements & Trophies
These achievements can only be unlocked in Franchise Mode and will require a lot of work to get. Winning Super Bowls, weekly and yearly awards, as well as racking up stats is the fastest way to grow your legacy score. You should be able to get the Alvin Kamara achievement/trophy after your first season, the rest will take some time and the Tom Brady one may require a good 10 years of dominance to obtain.
Alvin Kamara Legacy Award - 10G - Bronze
Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 750
Aaron Donald Legacy Award - 10G - Bronze
Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 1,800
Todd Gurley Legacy Award - 10G - Bronze
Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 2,200
Antonio Brown Legacy Award - 10G - Bronze
Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 2,750
Von Miller Legacy Award - 15G - Bronze
Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 3,100
Richard Sherman Legacy Award - 15G - Bronze
Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 7,000
Aaron Rodgers Legacy Award - 25G - Bronze
Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 8,300
John Madden Legacy Award - 50G - Silver
Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 10,000
Jerry Jones Legacy Award - 55G - Silver
Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 12,500
Tom Brady Legacy Award - 75G - Gold
Using a created player, coach, or owner - surpass a legacy score of 27,000