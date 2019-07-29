header decal
29 Jul 2019

Madden 20: Toronto relocation guide + uniforms and team logos

Canada doesn't have an NFL team, but you can change that by relocating your franchise.

Toronto stats

Madden 20 has provided gamers with a chance to move a franchise and basically create their own team. While the options aren't as diverse as they are in NHL 19 you still have plenty of choice.

There are 19 cities to pick from, with 17 providing you the opportunity to re-name your team and give them a brand new look too.

In this article we will look at all the options moving north of the border to Toronto provides you.

READ MORE: Every relocation option in Madden 20

Fan interest: 3/6

Market size: Large

Personality: Loyal

The NFL has sent some games to Toronto in recent years though the Buffalo Bills have hardly excited the local crowd. Still, heading north of the border will find you a big market and a shiny new stadium. Toronto already plays host to a baseball, hockey, and basketball team, so why not complete the set?

The three team names you can pick from in Toronto are the Huskies, the Mounties, and the Thunderbirds.

