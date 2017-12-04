Madden 18 Team of the Week 13 (TOTW) Predictions

Week 13 of the NFL season has been and gone and with it we get a week closer to the playoffs. As the playoffs are so close now, the pressure in each game has increased, leading to more players pushing to make the game deciding plays.

In the NFC we were treated to three heavyweight clashes. The New Orleans Saints powered their way through the Carolina Panthers to take charge of the division, the Seattle Seahawks halted the Philadelphia Eagles' nine-game winning streak with a 24-10 win on Sunday Night Football, and the Minnesota Vikings drew level with the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC with a hard-fought, 14-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The AFC was full of action, too. The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars are in a two-horse race for the AFC title with wins over the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, respectively. The Baltimore Ravens put themselves in a comfortable playoff spot with a 44-20 win over the Detroit Lions, and the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers drew level with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West to set up a very competitive fight to win the division on December.

All of these games produced great individual performances, so who will have impressed EA enough to make the Madden 18 Team of the Week (TOTW)?

Team of the Week 13 will be released at 2pm ET on Tuesday, December 5 and available all packs in Madden Ultimate Team.

Offense

Week 13 featured multiple high-scoring affairs and a number of players stood above the rest. We look at the best 13 offensive players of the week's action.

QB: Josh McCown, New York Jets

Josh McCown out-dueled Alex Smith in a thrilling 38-31 win as he played a great game. He went 26/36, for 344 yards and a passing touchdown, along with 19 yards rushing and two more touchdowns. He picked apart the Chiefs secondary all day and put his body on the line with his two QB sneaks for touchdowns.

McCown has yet to make the TOTW and could be in line for one of the Gold TOTW player slots. You can buy his 76 Overall (OVR) Core Gold card for around 2,500 coins on both Xbox One and PS4.

HB: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara may not have had the impressive rushing yard total but if you watched the action this week, it is clear he is deserving of being in the TOTW. In fact, he could be in the running to be Offensive Master this week. He had nine rushes for 60 yards and two touchdowns in addition to five catches for another 66 yards. He would not be denied against the Panthers and deserves his third TOTW nomination of the year.

His 74 OVR Core Gold card can be bought for about 3,800 coins on Xbox and 3,500 coins on PS4, his 79 OVR Week 4 Gold TOTW card can be bought for about 8,200 coins on Xbox One and 9,100 coins on PS4, and his 84 OVR Week 9 Elite TOTW card can be bought for about 15,500 on Xbox One and 20,200 on PS4.

HB: Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins

Since the Miami Dolphins traded Jay Ajayi to the Eagles they have been searching for someone to take charge of the starting running back role. Well, this week, Kenyan Drake took control of this week against the Broncos. He carried the ball 23 times for 120 yards, 42 of which came on his lone touchdown run.

Drake has yet to be elected to the TOTW and will likely make his debut as a Gold TOTW card. His 64 OVR Core Silver card can be bought for around 450 coins on Xbox One and 400 coins on PS4.

WR: Jermaine Kearse, New York Jets

Jermaine Kearse is a big reason for Josh McCown being on this week’s TOTW, and Kearse is the here because of McCown. Kearse torched whoever was covering him to the tune of nine catches for 157 yards. The Chiefs had no answer to him, and it cost them.

This would be Kearse’s first nomination to the TOTW. His 79 OVR Core Gold card can be bought for 2,200 coins on Xbox One and 2,500 coins on PS4.

WR: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

When the scoreline of a game is 38-31 there are bound to be multiple offensive players in the running for a TOTW spot. Hill was a monster for the Chiefs. He had six catches on the day for a huge 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He averaged 30.8 yards a catch on six catches, that’s ludicrous.

Surprisingly, this would be Hill’s first TOTW card. His 81 OVR Core Elite card will set you back just 5,500 coins on Xbox One and 6,000 coins on PS4.

WR: Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles lost for the first time in nine games on Sunday night after putting up just ten points, but that didn’t stop Agholor from having one of his best games. The Eagles slot receiver caught seven passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.

This would be Agholor’s third time in the TOTW so he would likely have to be an Elite TOTW card this time around. His 69 OVR Core Silver can be bought for around 800 coins on both consoles, his 72 OVR Week 1 Gold TOTW card can be bought for 3,900 coins on both consoles, and his 77 OVR Week 6 Gold TOTW card can be bought for 3,000 coins on Xbox One and 4,400 coins on PS4.

TE: Evan Engram, New York Giants

Rob Gronkowski outperformed Engram, and his team won, but Gronkowski already has several cards on Ultimate Team. This opens this spot for Engram who still played very well. He caught seven balls for 99 yards and a touchdown. One of those catches was very possibly the catch of the weekend, so you can expect a rise in his spectacular catch rating.

This would be his second appearance in the TOTW so could be looking at an Elite card. His 74 OVR Core Gold can be bought for 1,400 coins on both consoles and his 77 OVR Preseason TOTW card can be bought for 3,300 coins on Xbox One and 6,000 coins on PS4.

FB: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Ricard played a big role, literally and figuratively, in the Ravens big win over the Lions. He scored his first career touchdown, played decoy on another TD, and he helped pave the way for Alex Collins’ big day.

Ricard, who is actually a defensive tackle, doesn’t even have a Core card on Madden. So a TOTW appearance would be a great way to get in the game.

LT: Kelvin Beachum, New York Jets

Here we have another appearance from the Chiefs at Jets game. Beachum was instrumental in the Jets win, paving the way for an effective ground game and keeping Josh McCown on his feet. The Jets didn’t give up a sack and Beachum was a big part of that.

This would be his first TOTW appearance. His 72 OVR Core Gold card can be bought for 1,300 coins on both consoles.

LG: Rodger Saffold, Los Angeles Rams

﻿Jared Goff and the LA Rams offense continue to roll and Saffold has been a big reason why. This last Sunday they traveled to Arizona and Saffold paved the way, on the ground and through the air, for Goff and Gurley to have yet another great game.

This would be Saffold’s first TOTW card this season. His 82 OVR Core Elite card can be bought for 4,500 coins on Xbox One and 5,500 Coins on PS4.

C: Max Unger, New Orleans Saints

Another week, another big rushing game for the Saints. Both Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara had big days for the Saints as they bullied their way passed the Panthers. Max Unger is the heart of that offensive line and is a big reason for their success.

Unger is yet to make a TOTW, but his 81 OVR Core Elite card can be bought for 3,200 coins on Xbox One and 4,600 Coins on PS4.

RG: Gabe Jackson, Oakland Raiders

Gabe Jackson is just one of a few great offensive lineman for the Raiders, all of whom could probably make the TOTW. Jackson was strong throughout the game and was solid in pass protection and run blocking. He also paved the way for Jalen Richard’s touchdown run with two great blocks.

Jackson has already made the TOTW, so he will demand a very good rating this time around. His 84 OVR Core Elite card can be bought for 11,200 coins on Xbox One and 11,500 coins on PS4, and his 88 rated TOTW 7 card can be yours for 54,500 coins on Xbox One and 63,500 on PS4.

RT: Joe Barksdale, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers didn’t win against the Browns as convincingly as many thought they would or should, but they still got the win and the Barksdale was a key piece. Barksdale helped keep Rivers from being sacked as he passed for over 300 yards.

This would be Barksdale’s second TOTW appearance. His 71 Core Gold card can be bought for 3,700 coins on Xbox One and 4,000 coins on PS4, and his 77 TOTW 5 Gold card can will cost 2,500 coins on both consoles.

Defense

There were many standout performers on the offensive side of the ball, but that doesn't mean defensive players didn't make their mark. Here are our top 13 defensive performers of Week 13.﻿

LE: DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys got back on track on Thursday night with a big win over the Washington Redskins, in part because the defense stepped up. Lawrence had yet another great game in which he had two sacks, four total tackles and a key forced fumble.

The league leader in sacks has had just one TOTW this season. His 79 OVR Core Gold card can be bought for 2,600 coins on Xbox One and 3,400 coins on PS4, and his 85 OVR Week 3 Elite TOTW card is 13,000 on Xbox One and 15,000 on PS4.

DT: Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers

The Packers got back on track with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had seven sacks and a number of QB hits and pressures. Clark was a big part of that as he contributed two sacks and forced a fumble.

Clark has made the TOTW one other time so would be an Elite card candidate. His 76 OVR Core Gold card is 3,800 coins on Xbox One and 3,200 coins on PS4, while his 78 OVR Week 5 Gold TOTW card is 5,400 coins on Xbox One and 4,700 coins on PS4.

DT: Ethan Westbrooks, Los Angeles Rams

Wade Phillips moved switched Michael Brockers’ and Ethan Westbrooks’ positions and it worked, well. Now playing at defensive tackle, Ethan Westbrooks contributed two sacks to the Rams strong defensive showing as they handled the Cardinals comfortably.

This would be Westbrooks’ first appearance on the TOTW. His 76 OVR Core Gold card which is actually an LE, is 1,500 coins on Xbox One and 2,000 coins on PS4.

RE: Frank Clark, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks defense completely stifled the Eagles red hot offense on their way to a win and Clark was a key cog in the machine. Much like others on this TOTW, he had two sacks and was a menace for the Seahawks.

Clark would be another debutant to the TOTW. His 81 OVR Core Elite card can be yours for 2,600 coins on both consoles.

LOLB: Paul Posluszny, Jacksonville Jaguars

Posluszny is one of the low profile key players on the Jaguars stellar defense. The longtime linchpin had another great game as he contributed 14 total tackles and 1.5 sacks to the Jags strong defensive performance against the Colts.

Yet another debutant to the TOTW profile, Posluszny’s 87 OVR Core Elite card can be bought for 35,000 coins on both consoles.

MLB: Joe Schobert, Cleveland Browns

Joe Schobert has been an unexpected standout for the lowly Browns. The Chargers struggled to put points on the board and Schobert was a big part of that as he was all over the field. He had 12 total tackles, one sack and a forced fumble as he gave his all to give the Browns their first win of the season.

This would be his second TOTW card if he were to make it. His 75 OVR ROLB Core Gold card can be bought for 2,700 coins on Xbox One and 2,900 coins on PS4, and his 79 OVR MLB Week 8 Gold TOTW card will cost 6,400 coins on Xbox One and 5,900 coins on PS4.

ROLB: Clay Matthews, Green Bay Packers

Another Green Bay Packer makes this week’s team, this time in the form of Clay Matthews. You’d think Kenny Clark’s two sacks would be good enough for the team lead, well Matthews piped him by half a sack, contributing 2.5 of the team’s seven sacks. He also added seven total tackles.

Matthews joins the list of players who would be making their first TOTW appearance. His 81 OVR Core Elite card can be bought for 3,400 coins on Xbox One and 5,000 coins on PS4.

CB: Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins came out of nowhere with one of the defensive performances of the season. As a team they had three sacks, three interceptions, two safeties and took one of the interceptions back for a touchdown. Two of those interceptions and the touchdown were Howard’s doing.

This would be Howard’s second TOTW nod and could get his first Elite card of the season. His 76 OVR Core Gold card will set you back 1,400 coins on Xbox One and 1,900 coins on PS4, and his 78 OVR Week 7 Gold TOTW card will cost 3,700 coins on Xbox One and 5,100 coins on PS4.

SS: Eric Weddle, Baltimore Ravens

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see a Ravens defensive player on this list on a weekly basis, but Eric Weddle deserves to be the Defensive Master. In the Ravens dominant win over the Lions, the veteran contributed three tackles, one huge sack and forced fumble, and a pick-6.

The Ravens standout is yet to make the TOTW. His 90 OVR Core Elite card will cost you a whopping 137,000 coins on Xbox One and 144,000 coins on PS4.

FS: Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

The Broncos were absolutely steamrolled by the Dolphins, but 11 of the 35 points they conceded were on the offense and six of the nine points the Broncos scored were by virtue of Justin Simmons. Simmons had seven tackles to go with his pick-6.

Like many others this would be Simmons’s first TOTW appearance. His 72 OVR Core Gold card can be yours for 1,200 coins on Xbox One and 1,300 coins on PS4.

S: Lamarcus Joyner, Los Angeles Rams

As we’ve mentioned previously, the Rams handled the Cardinals pretty comfortably. Ethan Westbrooks was a beast up front while Lamarcus Joyner dominated the defensive backfield. Whenever the ball was in the air, he seemed to be close to it, either hitting people or making a play on the ball. He had five tackles and an interception in his strong performance.

Having made the TOTW once already, Joyner is in line for a mid to high Elite card. His 79 OVR Core Gold card will cost 1,900 coins on Xbox One and 2,200 coins on PS4, whereas his 83 TOTW 1 Elite card will cost 7,400 coins on Xbox One and 8,000 coins on PS4.

CB: Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings

Xavier Rhodes isn’t an obvious choice for this weeks TOTW, but he completely neutralized Julio Jones during his teams shutdown of the Atlanta Falcons. Julio Jones had just two catches for 24 yards and that was all thanks to Rhodes. When you hold a dominant receiver to such low production you deserve a TOTW nod.

Somewhat surprisingly, this would be his first TOTW appearance. His 86 OVR Core Elite card will cost you 20,800 coins on Xbox One and 22,000 coins on PS4.

CB: Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars

This is another selection that may not be obvious, but one look at the Colts passing game production and you can tell that Ramsey was at his usual best. He picked off Jacoby Brissett once and was a big reason why only one Colts receiver had more than ten yards per catch. That one player was TY Hilton who only had three catches for 51 yards, 40 of which came on one catch. Ramsey & co. shut down the Colts.

Ramsey has already made the TOTW once this season. His 85 OVR Core Elite card costs just 15,000 coins on Xbox One and 16,000 coins on PS4, while his 89 OVR Week 3 Elite TOTW card will cost 114,000 coins on Xbox One and 115,000 on PS4.

There it is, our nominations for Madden’s TOTW 13. Bearing in mind this is all before Monday Night Football, which will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Who do you think will make the TOTW? Let us know in the comments!