header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Madden

29 Jul 2019

Madden 20: San Diego relocation uniforms and team logos

Madden 20: San Diego relocation uniforms and team logos

We've got all the uniforms and logos for moving your NFL team to San Diego, California

Jump To
link decal

San Diego stats

With the Rams leaving St. Louis for the massive market of Los Angeles and the Chargers moving up the coast from San Diego to join them, it seems relocating is all the rage in the NFL right now. You too can move your favorite NFL team in Madden 20’s Franchise Mode.

Here is everything you need to know about bringing football back to San Diego.

READ MORE: Every relocation option in Madden 20

San Diego stats

Fan interest: 4/6

Market size: Average

Personality: Laid back

There is a lot of interest in a team coming to San Diego, but the presence of two teams just north of the city in Los Angeles does limit the size of the market you are jumping into. Still, the fans there lost their team and are keen for a new one. Throw in the fact that San Diego is a really nice place to live and it seems like an easy fit.

You can choose between the Aftershocks, the Crusaders, and the Red Dragons.

READ MORE: Madden 20 review

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy