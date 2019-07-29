Madden 20: Houston relocation guide + uniforms and team logos

Relocation is a hot topic in NFL right now.

﻿Several teams have made a move with The Rams trading St. Louis for LA, The Chargers moving up the coast from San Diego to join them, and then the ﻿﻿Raiders made a move for Las Vegas﻿﻿. Now you too can move your favorite NFL franchise in Madden 20’s Franchise Mode.

Here is everything you need to know about moving your team to Houston﻿﻿.

Houston stats

Fan interest: 4/6

Market size: Huge

Personality: Loyal

Even with the Texans in town, the state of Texas can't have its thirst for football quenched. The fans want a team, the market can more than handle one, and the fans will be loyal even if you struggle out of the gate.﻿

You have a choice between the Voyagers, the Gunners, and the Oilers.

