Madden 20: Houston relocation guide + uniforms and team logos

Relocation is a hot topic in NFL right now.
Several teams have made a move with The Rams trading St. Louis for LA, The Chargers moving up the coast from San Diego to join them, and then the Raiders made a move for Las Vegas. Now you too can move your favorite NFL franchise in Madden 20’s Franchise Mode.
Here is everything you need to know about moving your team to Houston.
Houston stats
Fan interest: 4/6
Market size: Huge
Personality: Loyal
Even with the Texans in town, the state of Texas can't have its thirst for football quenched. The fans want a team, the market can more than handle one, and the fans will be loyal even if you struggle out of the gate.
You have a choice between the Voyagers, the Gunners, and the Oilers.
