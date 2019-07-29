header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Madden

29 Jul 2019

Madden 20: Brooklyn relocation guide + uniforms and team logos

Madden 20: Brooklyn relocation guide + uniforms and team logos

Want to move your team to NYC? Here is everything you need to know about moving to Brooklyn.

Jump To
link decal

Brooklyn stats

There may be 2 teams called New York, but the Big Apple itself doesn't have an NFL team right now, with both the Jets and Giants playing their games in New Jersey.

Well, Madden 20 will let you follow the example of the ﻿Rams﻿, Chargers, and Raiders by moving city in franchise mode. One of your options is taking a team to the hipster capital of the world and rebranding the team under the Brooklyn name.

Here is everything you need to know about moving to Brooklyn.

READ MORE: Every relocation option in Madden 20

Brooklyn stats

Fan interest: 5/6

Market size: Huge

Personality: Hardcore

New York may normally have two teams, but both the Jets and Giants play in New Jersey. Now you can join the Nets in being Brooklyn’s hottest ticket. The fanbase is large and rabid. You won’t be stuck with empty seats here, but just remember that the New York media can be a cruel mistress.

The teams you can choose from at the Beats, the Bulls, and the Barons.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy