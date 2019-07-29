Madden 20: Brooklyn relocation guide + uniforms and team logos

There may be 2 teams called New York, but the Big Apple itself doesn't have an NFL team right now, with both the Jets and Giants playing their games in New Jersey.

Well, Madden 20 will let you follow the example of the ﻿Rams﻿, Chargers, and Raiders by moving city in franchise mode. One of your options is taking a team to the hipster capital of the world and rebranding the team under the Brooklyn name.

Here is everything you need to know about moving to Brooklyn.

Brooklyn stats

Fan interest: 5/6

Market size: Huge

Personality: Hardcore

New York may normally have two teams, but both the Jets and Giants play in New Jersey. Now you can join the Nets in being Brooklyn’s hottest ticket. The fanbase is large and rabid. You won’t be stuck with empty seats here, but just remember that the New York media can be a cruel mistress.

The teams you can choose from at the Beats, the Bulls, and the Barons.