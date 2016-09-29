Madden 17: Best Ultimate Team Packs on a Budget

Updated 23rd February 2017
Pro Pack
All-Pro Pack*
Elite Player Pack
Game Changer Pack*
Legends Pack*
MUT Gear Pack*
Flashback Pack*
TOTW Pack*
TOTW Playoff Pack
NFL Playoffs Pack
Thanksgiving Pack*
Movember Pack*
Color Rush Pack*
BCA Defense Pack*
BCA Offense Ribbon Pack*
Most Feared Pack*
MF - TOTW Pack*
# Campus Hero Pack*
# Offseason Booster Pack
Event Tickets
£5 / $6.49 – 500 MUT Points
- Elite Player Pack for 500 MUT Points
- Pro Packs for 150 MUT Points
- All-Pro Packs for 350 MUT Points
- MUT Gear Pack for 500 MUT Points
- BCA Offense Ribbon Pack for 500 MUT Points
- Most Feared Pack for 300 MUT Points
- Movember Pack for 500 MUT Points
- Thanksgiving Pack for 500 MUT Points
- NFL Playoffs Pack for 300 MUT Points
- Offseason Booster Pack for 250 MUT Points
- 3 Event Tickets for 150 MUT Points
£10 / $12.98 – 1200 MUT Points
- Colour Rush Pack for 800 MUT Points
- 7 Pro Pack Bundle for 1050 MUT Points
- Game Changer Pack for 1000 MUT Points
- Legends Pack for 750 MUT Points
- BCA Defense Pack for 900 MUT Points
- TOTW Pack for 700 MUT Points
- Flashback Pack for 1000 MUT Points
- MF - TOTW Pack for 700 Mut Points
- TOTW Playoff Pack for 700 MUT Points
- Campus Hero Pack for 700 MUT Points
- 18 Event Tickets for 900 MUT Points
£15 / $19.48 – 1850 MUT Points
- 12x Pro Packs for 1800 MUT Points
- 1x 7 Pro Pack Bundle and 1x Colour Rush Pack for 1850 MUT Points
- 1x 7 Pro Pack Bundle and 2x All-Pro Packs for 1750 MUT Points
- 1x 7 Pro Pack Bundle, 1x Elite Player Pack and 2x Pro Packs for 1850 MUT Points
- 36 Event Tickets for 1800 MUT Points
£20 / $25.97 – 2700 MUT Points
- 14 Pro Pack Bundle for 2100 MUT Points
- 6 All-Pro Pack Bundle for 2100 MUT Points
- 4 MUT Gear Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper with 5 MUT Gear Items) for 2000 MUT Points
- 3 BCA Defense Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper with 1 Gold or better Football Outsider player and a BCA Defense player) for 2700 MUT Points
- 3 TOTW Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper with 2 Gold or better TOTW Players) for 2100 MUT Points
£50 / $64.92 – 7500 MUT Points
- 35 Pro Pack Bundle for 5250 MUT Points
- 50 Pro Pack Bundle for 7500 MUT Points
- 7 Color Rush Pack Bundle for 5600 MUT Points
- 5 Game Changer Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that’ll give you an Elite Player) for 5000 MUT Points.
- 7 Legends Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you a Gold Legend player) for 5250 MUT Points.
- 8 BCA Defense Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you a guaranteed Elite BCA Defense Player) for 7200 MUT Points
- 10 BCA Offense Ribbon Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you 5 Gold or better BCA Offense players) for 5000 MUT Points
- 5 Flashback Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you 2 Flashback Items) for 5000 MUT Points.
- 8 MF - TOTW Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you 2 Gold or better Most Feared players and 2 Gold or better TOTW players) for 5600 MUT Points
- 10 Movember Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you 1 Elite Most Beard Player) for 5000 MUT Points
- 5 Thanksgiving Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you 10 Food Items) for 4000 MUT Points.
- 4 TOTW Playoff Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you 5 Playoff players) for 2,800 MUT Points.
- 4 Campus Hero Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you 8 Campus Hero items) for 2,800 MUT Points.
- 8 Campus Hero Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you all 25 Campus Hero collectibles) for 5,600 MUT Points.
£100 / $129.84 – 14,700 MUT Points
- 80 Pro Pack Bundle for 11,500 MUT Points.
- 12 Legends Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you an Elite Legend Player) for 9000 MUT Points.
- 12 Thanksgiving Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you an Elite Thanksgiving Champion Player) for 9600 MUT Points.
- 11 TOTW Playoff Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you 1 Elite TOTW Player from the current week) for 7,700 Mut Points