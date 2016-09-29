header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Madden

29 Sep 2016

Madden 17: Best Ultimate Team Packs on a Budget

Madden 17: Best Ultimate Team Packs on a Budget

Madden Ultimate Team revolves around Packs, which cost money, but everyone has there own budget. Here is what you can get with your budget.

Jump To

Updated 23rd February 2017

Pro Pack

All-Pro Pack*

Elite Player Pack

Game Changer Pack*

Legends Pack*

MUT Gear Pack*

Flashback Pack*

TOTW Pack*

TOTW Playoff Pack

NFL Playoffs Pack

Thanksgiving Pack*

Movember Pack*

Color Rush Pack*

BCA Defense Pack*

BCA Offense Ribbon Pack*

Most Feared Pack*

MF - TOTW Pack*

# Campus Hero Pack*

# Offseason Booster Pack

Event Tickets

£5 / $6.49 – 500 MUT Points

  1. Elite Player Pack for 500 MUT Points
  2. Pro Packs for 150 MUT Points
  3. All-Pro Packs for 350 MUT Points
  4. MUT Gear Pack for 500 MUT Points
  5. BCA Offense Ribbon Pack for 500 MUT Points
  6. Most Feared Pack for 300 MUT Points
  7. Movember Pack for 500 MUT Points
  8. Thanksgiving Pack for 500 MUT Points
  9. NFL Playoffs Pack for 300 MUT Points
  10. Offseason Booster Pack for 250 MUT Points
  11. 3 Event Tickets for 150 MUT Points

£10 / $12.98 – 1200 MUT Points

  1. Colour Rush Pack for 800 MUT Points
  2. 7 Pro Pack Bundle for 1050 MUT Points
  3. Game Changer Pack for 1000 MUT Points
  4. Legends Pack for 750 MUT Points
  5. BCA Defense Pack for 900 MUT Points
  6. TOTW Pack for 700 MUT Points
  7. Flashback Pack for 1000 MUT Points
  8. MF - TOTW Pack for 700 Mut Points
  9. TOTW Playoff Pack for 700 MUT Points
  10. Campus Hero Pack for 700 MUT Points
  11. 18 Event Tickets for 900 MUT Points

£15 / $19.48 – 1850 MUT Points

  1. 12x Pro Packs for 1800 MUT Points
  2. 1x 7 Pro Pack Bundle and 1x Colour Rush Pack for 1850 MUT Points
  3. 1x 7 Pro Pack Bundle and 2x All-Pro Packs for 1750 MUT Points
  4. 1x 7 Pro Pack Bundle, 1x Elite Player Pack and 2x Pro Packs for 1850 MUT Points
  5. 36 Event Tickets for 1800 MUT Points

£20 / $25.97 – 2700 MUT Points

  1. 14 Pro Pack Bundle for 2100 MUT Points
  2. 6 All-Pro Pack Bundle for 2100 MUT Points
  3. 4 MUT Gear Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper with 5 MUT Gear Items) for 2000 MUT Points
  4. 3 BCA Defense Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper with 1 Gold or better Football Outsider player and a BCA Defense player) for 2700 MUT Points
  5. 3 TOTW Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper with 2 Gold or better TOTW Players) for 2100 MUT Points

£50 / $64.92 – 7500 MUT Points

  1. 35 Pro Pack Bundle for 5250 MUT Points
  2. 50 Pro Pack Bundle for 7500 MUT Points
  3. 7 Color Rush Pack Bundle for 5600 MUT Points
  4. 5 Game Changer Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that’ll give you an Elite Player) for 5000 MUT Points.
  5. 7 Legends Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you a Gold Legend player) for 5250 MUT Points.
  6. 8 BCA Defense Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you a guaranteed Elite BCA Defense Player) for 7200 MUT Points
  7. 10 BCA Offense Ribbon Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you 5 Gold or better BCA Offense players) for 5000 MUT Points
  8. 5 Flashback Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you 2 Flashback Items) for 5000 MUT Points.
  9. 8 MF - TOTW Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you 2 Gold or better Most Feared players and 2 Gold or better TOTW players) for 5600 MUT Points
  10. 10 Movember Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you 1 Elite Most Beard Player) for 5000 MUT Points
  11. 5 Thanksgiving Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you 10 Food Items) for 4000 MUT Points.
  12. 4 TOTW Playoff Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you 5 Playoff players) for 2,800 MUT Points.
  13. 4 Campus Hero Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you 8 Campus Hero items) for 2,800 MUT Points. 
  14. 8 Campus Hero Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you all 25 Campus Hero collectibles) for 5,600 MUT Points. 

£100 / $129.84 – 14,700 MUT Points

  1. 80 Pro Pack Bundle for 11,500 MUT Points.
  2. 12 Legends Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you an Elite Legend Player) for 9000 MUT Points.
  3. 12 Thanksgiving Pack Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you an Elite Thanksgiving Champion Player) for 9600 MUT Points. 
  4. 11 TOTW Playoff Bundle (includes a Bundle Topper that'll give you 1 Elite TOTW Player from the current week) for 7,700 Mut Points

What if I don’t want to spend money?

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy