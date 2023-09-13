Defense is tough, but you can also force some huge turnovers if you know how to use the hit stick in Madden 24.

To the untrained eye, American Football can seem like a mass brawl, but the level of tactical detail it has is almost unmatched in sport. Madden 24 encapsulates this well, as there are dozens of plays at your disposal.

So, what is hitting the stick in Madden 24? And how do you do this during a game? We've got everything you need to know right here!

How to use the hit stick in Madden 24

Hitting the stick or "sticking" someone in football is when you tackle an opponent so forcefully that they are thrown off balance or force them to lose possession of the ball, a.k.a. a "fumble".

So, this is a powerful move that when used correctly can lead to a turnover and potentially a touchdown for your team. So, how do you replicate this in Madden 24?

First of all, to use the hit stick in Madden 24, your opponent will need to have possession of the ball. During one of their plays, keep your eyes focused on the ball because the ball carrier will be sprinting through the centre before too long.

Press and hold R2 on PlayStation (RT on Xbox) so that your player can sprint to tackle the opponent. This will give you the maximum speed possible to tackle and therefore the most force.

Ensure that you're going to make contact with the ball carrier at a side angle to give you the best chance of knocking him off balance. Flick the right stick up just before tackling, as this will lean your shoulder into the tackle.

If your shoulder makes impact near where the opponent is carrying the ball, they will likely fumble and end up on the grass. Claiming the ball after this is difficult, as a pile-on will ensue after with both teams attempting to claim possession.

Whether you complete a turnover or not though, this will at the very least slow the opposing team's advance down.

Risk vs reward

While using the hit stick can be a very good defensive tactic and lead to a turnover, it's not without its risks. The nature of the tackle needing to be timed so well means that there's a lot of potential for this move to not result in a fumble.

Because of the speed at which this move happens as well, there's also a possibility for you to miss your opponent entirely. This is especially true thanks to the fact you're running at them from a side angle.

To give yourself the best chance of successfully completing a hit stick, you'll need to ensure the player you're controlling is up to the task. They'll need to be fast, strong, a good tackler and also have some decent weight behind them.

While the tackling player won't be the last line of defense, it could result in your back line being broken. If that happens, there will be little to stop the opponent advancing dozens of yards which could directly or indirectly lead to a touchdown or field goal.