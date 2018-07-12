Dallas Cowboys Madden 18: Franchise Mode Guide, Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, Playbooks & Tips

The Dallas Cowboys are the most recognizable NFL franchise around. They have won five Super Bowls and earned the moniker "America's Team" because of their success. However, their last Super Bowl triumph was all the way back in January 1996. They have won just one playoff game this decade, but thanks to Madden 18 you can lead them back to the top of the mountain and hang another Super Bowl banner in the AT&T Stadium.

Team Rating

The Cowboys have a great team rating of 88 OVR. This is thanks to a remarkably strong 97 offensive rating. Their defense is not as strong, rated 83 overall, but they are still a viable option even if you don't make any improvements to them within your Franchise Mode.

Depth Chart & Full Roster

Here is the full roster you will begin your journey with, starting with the quarterbacks.

QB OVR Speed Throw power Short accuracy Medium accuracy Deep accuracy Play action Dak Prescott 87 82 93 88 84 81 88 Kellen Moore 69 76 80 84 80 70 75 Zac Dysert 63 77 85 79 72 67 60

HB OVR Speed Agility Carrying Elusiveness Catching Ezekiel Elliott 92 92 94 88 83 71 Alfred Morris 80 87 82 90 70 63 Darren McFadden 78 89 82 86 67 66

FB OVR Speed Run block Pass block Strength Keith Smith 81 77 72 69 76

WR OVR Speed Agility Route running Catching Catching in traffic Dez Bryant 93 89 89 87 95 97 Cole Beasley 82 88 93 89 87 85 Terrance Williams 80 90 87 83 87 86 Brice Butler 74 92 88 73 81 78 Ryan Switzer 74 89 93 84 85 82

TE OVR Speed Agility Route running Catching Catching in traffic Run block Jason Witten 94 77 78 87 93 92 72 Geoff Swaim 75 82 79 60 74 69 76 James Hanna 74 87 82 52 73 75 81

OL OVR Speed Strength Run block Pass block Impact block Zack Martin 97 70 93 91 90 93 Travis Frederick 95 56 92 92 89 97 Tyron Smith 94 75 92 89 94 93 La'el Collins 81 72 88 80 77 94 Jonathan Cooper 76 69 88 75 84 82 Byron Bell 76 57 91 73 75 69 Kadeem Edwards 71 64 86 82 76 69 Emmett Cleary 70 65 81 76 75 82 Joe Looney 70 70 82 76 72 79

DE OVR Speed Strength Play recognition Power moves Finesse moves Block shedding David Irving 82 78 73 78 73 85 77 DeMarcus Lawrence 82 79 76 76 82 70 80 Tyrone Crawford 78 78 81 78 82 70 67 Taco Charlton 78 78 79 65 71 83 74 Randy Gregory 77 84 79 66 70 81 73 Charles Tapper 72 85 80 53 81 67 74

DT OVR Speed Strength Play recognition Power moves Finesse moves Block shedding Stephen Paea 82 71 96 79 81 61 75 Cedric Thornton 78 62 88 78 78 60 69 Maliek Collins 77 71 84 73 65 81 71 Joey Ivie IV 68 68 80 58 62 76 79

LOLB OVR Speed Acceleration Play recognition Tackle Hit power Kyle Wilber 77 83 88 76 80 73 Damien Wilson 76 81 87 75 82 76

MLB OVR Speed Acceleration Play recognition Tackle Hit power Anthony Hitchens 76 81 90 80 81 84 Jaylon Smith 75 85 88 71 86 88 Mark Nzeocha 64 83 86 65 81 69

ROLB OVR Speed Acceleration Play recognition Tackle Hit power Sean Lee 92 83 90 96 96 83 John Lotulelei 69 77 89 62 80 83

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man coverage Zone coverage Press Orlando Scandrick 83 90 92 91 85 77 82 Anthony Brown 80 95 91 85 84 77 82 Chidobe Awuzie 77 91 92 88 82 75 86 Jourdan Lewis 76 90 90 92 81 75 83 Nolan Carroll II 76 90 90 87 80 71 78 Leon McFadden 71 87 92 93 80 72 69

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Tackle Play recognition Man coverage Zone coverage Byron Jones 85 91 93 96 69 79 81 84 Jeff Heath 76 89 89 83 67 73 70 79

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Tackle Play recognition Man coverage Zone coverage Robert Blanton 74 87 90 85 81 73 58 68 Xavier Woods 71 89 90 87 73 64 65 72

K OVR Kick power Kick accuracy Dan Bailey 82 92 94

P OVR Kick Power Kick accuracy Chris Jones 80 93 92

The Cowboys starters are particularly good, especially on offense. Dak Prescott's strong rookie campaign makes him a very good Madden quarterback with his solid athleticism (82 speed) and strong arm (93 throw power) meaning he can stretch the defense both vertically and laterally.

The star of this roster is the running game, with Ezekiel Elliott's awesome physical traits (92 speed, 94 agility) and the blocking of the offensive line, particularly the trio of Zack Martin, Travis Frederick, and Tyron Smith (91, 92, & 89 run block respectively).

The receivers lack high-end athleticism, but that is made up for in the sure hands of Dez Bryant and Jason Witten (95 & 93 catching).

Defensively there are a couple of standouts, but the whole defensive roster lacks depth and talent. Sean Lee is the star of the group (96 tackle, 96 play recognition) and is always around the ball. Byron Jones is another quality player at free safety (91 speed, 84 zone coverage), and both David Irving (85 finesse moves) and DeMarcus Lawrence (82 power moves) are strong defensive ends. However, the rest of the defense can be troublesome.

﻿Playbook - Offense

I Form - H Pro

I Form - H Wing

I Form - Slot Flex

Strong I - H Pro

Strong I - H Slot

Strong I - H Y-Off

Singleback - Ace

Singleback - Ace Pair

Singleback - Ace Slot

Singleback - Bunce Ace

Singleback - Dice Slot

Singleback - Wing Flex

Singleback - Wing Pair

Singleback - Wing Tight

Singleback - Wing Tight Z

Singleback - Y Off Trips

Singleback - Y Trips

Pistol - Doubles

Shotgun - Bunch

Shotgun - Doubles Flex Wk

Shotgun - Doubles Offset

Shotgun - Doubles Y Off Wk

Shotgun - Empty Cowboy

Shotgun - Empty Trey

Shotgun - Empty Trey Stack

Shotgun - Empty Trips TE

Shotgun - Spread Y-Slot Wk

Shotgun - Trey Open

Shotgun - Trio Offset

Shotgun - Trips Y-Flex

Shotgun - Y Off Trips Wk

Shotgun - Y Trips Z-Trip

Playbook - Defense

4-3 Normal

4-3 Over

4-3 Over Plus

4-3 Under

4-3 Wide 9

46 Bear

Nickel Normal

Nickel Double A Gap

Nickel Wide 9

Dime Normal

Dollar 3-2-6

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

Tactics

Dallas need to be played in a rather specific way if you want to get the best out of them. That style is the rather old-fashioned "ball control" one in which you run the ball, bleed as much of the clock as you can on offense, maintain field position with your special teams, and don't expose your defense too much.

Given the quality of the offensive line and the depth at running back this shouldn't be too much of a problem. With Smith at LT, Frederick at C, and Martin at RG, you should be looking to run off the left edge and to the right of center. Elliott's amazing athleticism allows you to play from under center and use outside runs, counters, and leads, but it also allows you to open up a little and play in the shotgun and use zone runs, screens, and a variety of pass plays with the running back releasing.

Defensively the coverage should be mostly man, but you need to mix it up a little. Every single corner on this roster is better in man coverage than they are zone, but they aren't so good that they can do it all the time and never be beaten. Try to play man on the outside with robbers or spies over the middle and some deep help from the safeties. You won't get a lot of pressure with the front four, but DeMarcus Lawrence can provide good pressure off the edge and Maliek Collins is a better pass rusher than you'd think on the inside. If you do blitz try to leave Sean Lee in coverage as his ability to see what is happening and bring down ball carriers in the open field is far better than anyone else on this team.

Training

There are only a handful of players with the "superstar" development trait. They are Zack Martin, Travis Frederick, Dez Bryant, Tyron Smith, and Ezekiel Elliott. Frustratingly, those players are all about as good as can be already, and while there is nothing wrong in gaining extra XP to develop Elliott's catching ability for example, it is a little wasteful given some of the holes elsewhere in the roster. So who should you focus on?

Dak Prescott is good, but he could certainly be better. He has a "quick" development trait, so it's worth investing time in him. Jaylon Smith (MLB) also has a "quick" trait and given his strong physical stats already (85 speed, 88 acceleration), gaining some XP to put into the mental side of his game will quickly improve his level of play.

Rookie wide receiver Ryan Switzer also has the "quick" trait, and improving his technical stats will soon turn him into a Julian Edelman clone that can dominate from the slot.

Salary Cap & Contracts

Dallas start Madden 18 with $54.2 million in cap space, which is a lot compared to recent years where they have been very hard pressed. However, that doesn't mean you can go out and splash the cash on free agents and trades.

Both DeMarcus Lawrence and David Irving are in the last year of their contracts and will not be cheap to re-sign. Giving them both a new contract will eat some $10-12 million in cap space. Right tackle La'el Collins also needs an extension that will cost you something in the region of $4-6 million per year. Starting middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens is also an impending free agent, as is starting left guard Jonathan Cooper and both backup running backs.

You also have the contracts of Zack Martin and Byron Jones that will expire after your second season with the Cowboys, both must be re-signed for the Cowboys to be a good team.

Acquisitions

So, how can you quickly improve your team? Well, the cheapest way to add some speed to your secondary and a player than can be developed reasonably quickly is to sign Jonathan Jones from the New England Patriots practice squad.

His 95 speed and acceleration immediately makes him the best athlete in the Dallas secondary, and he fits in with the man coverage style that you will need to play. The overall rating (62) is low, but used in the right way he can be useful.

There are also several players on the trade block that could be good pieces to add at a relatively low cost. Paul Richardson (94 speed, 85 catching) is available for as little as a fourth-round draft pick. His speed gives you a deep threat on the outside that will force safeties away from Dez Bryant.

Who should you trade away?

﻿Trading away Dez Bryant will incur a net cap penalty of around $3 million, but with just 89 speed, physicality that is on the decline, and some $22.3 million due after the initial season, he is a long way of clearing a lot of cap space, and you will get offers of a 2019 first-round pick for him as well, which is very nice.

Other than Dez there aren't many spare pieces on this roster that can be profitably traded. If you weren't inclined to re-sign players like David Irving and DeMarcus Lawrence, then you should trade them away immediately and take the hit while recouping a draft pick.

You should only move your 2018 first-round pick if you can get a star in return that fills your needs at defensive line or corner.

When can you expect a Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys roster needs a defensive overhaul to be a real threat to go deep in the playoffs. With the starting roster you will need to be brilliant on offense to make up for the deficiencies on defense.

If you use your draft picks and cap space wisely, then it won't take long to create a defense that can hold its ground enough to allow you to challenge the powerhouses around the league. Playing with this team against the elite quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady is incredibly difficult due to the lack of pass rush and inconsistent coverage skills, but it isn't impossible. Dallas are in a tricky division, but they have the best offensive line in football and one of the best young QB-RB duos around. That is a deadly combination that good players can really dominate with.

You should be targeting at least a wildcard spot in your first year, with the NFC East crown the aim in year two and the Super Bowl a real possibility in year three.